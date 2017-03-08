DGAP-News: Capital Stage AG plans squeeze-out at CHORUS Clean Energy AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Capital Stage":

Capital Stage AG plans squeeze-out at CHORUS Clean Energy AG

The SDAX-listed Hamburg-based solar and wind park operator Capital Stage announced today that it submitted the request to the Management Board of CHORUS Clean Energy AG (CHORUS) that the shareholders' meeting of CHORUS should decide on the transfer of the shares of the remaining minority shareholders to Capital Stage AG in exchange for an appropriate cash settlement (squeeze-out-request). With this step Capital Stage officially started the squeeze-out-procedure at CHORUS.

Squeeze-out-procedure initiated

Before the end of February 2017 Capital Stage had already announced that it had acquired additional CHORUS shares and subsequently increased the stake in CHORUS to more than 95 percent. Therefore, Capital Stage is the majority shareholder of CHORUS according to § 327 a, para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and the Management Board of Capital Stage took the chance involved today to address a squeeze-out-request to the Management Board of CHORUS. The target of the request is that the shareholders' meeting of CHORUS resolves on the transfer of the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of CHORUS to Capital Stage in exchange for an appropriate cash settlement.

"Along with the squeeze-out-procedure we can still acquire the remaining shares of CHORUS at a fair price for all market participants and put the coherent resolution on the agenda of the ordinary Annual Geeral Meeting of CHORUS", comments Dr Husmann, CFO of Capital Stage, today's decision. "Furthermore we save any additional effort in connection with an extraordinary General Meeting of CHORUS, which might have ocurred due to the required convocation at a later point of time", adds Dr Husmann.

Largest listed company for solar and wind parks in Germany

In the context of the the squeeze-out and the full merger of both companies, Capital Stage paves the way for an ongoing profitable path of growth. Capital Stage is among Europe's biggest independent electricity of renewable energy producers (IPP). With a complete integration the company essentially strengthens its positioning in the field of acquisitions as well as in the financing area in the growth market for renewable energies. The company will take advantage of these additional opportunities. The 160 solar parks and 44 wind parks currently operated by the Group amount to a total capacity of more than 1.2 gigawatts. As measured by the market capitalisation of currently about EUR 800 million, Capital Stage today is the largest listed company for solar and wind parks in Germany.

About Capital Stage AG: Since 2009, Capital Stage has been investing in and operating solar and wind parks, now with installations in Germany, France, Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria and Sweden. Including solar and wind parks acquired and operated as part of the asset management business for third parties, the company's generation capacity totals more than 1.2 gigawatts. This makes Capital Stage one of Europe's leading independent solar and wind park operators. With its solar and wind parks, the company generates attractive yields as well as continuous and predictable income.

The Capital Stage AG share is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Hamburg stock exchange (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500). Since 2014, the Capital Stage AG share has been included in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse. You can find further information on the company at www.capitalstage.com.

Contact: Head of Investor & Public Relations ------------------------------------------------------------ Capital Stage AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg

Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242 Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129 e-mail: till.giessmann@capitalstage.com http://www.capitalstage.com

