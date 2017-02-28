DGAP-News: Capital Stage AG: Electricity production from renewable energy sources reaches record level in 2016 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Capital Stage":

Capital Stage AG: Electricity production from renewable energy sources reaches record level in 2016

- Electricity production from solar and wind parks increases by more than 56 per cent to some 940 GWh - Management Board affirms positive earnings forecast for the 2016 financial year

Hamburg, February, 28 2017 - Capital Stage, the SDAX-listed solar and wind park operator based in Hamburg, managed once again to significantly expand electricity production in 2016, in spite of below-average wind level compared to the long-term average. The output from renewable energies increased by more than 56 per cent, from around 600 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2015 to nearly 940 GWh of electricity in 2016 - thus setting a new record for energy generation. Since October 2016, Capital Stage AG has held more than 94 per cent of shares in the solar and wind park operator CHORUS Clean Energy AG based in Neubiberg near Munich. Accumulated, the electricity production of Capital Stage and CHORUS summed up to some 1.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) in the entire year of 2016 (2015: 1.0 TWh).

By generating electricity from renewable sources, the Capital Stage Group is making an important contribution to sustainable and clean energy production. The electricity produced by the corporate group in 2016 from solar and wind power - a total of 940 GWh - is sufficient to provide nearly 300,000 average households with electricity for one whole year. At the same time, this reduces environmentally harmful CO2 emissions by more than 600,000 tonnes.

"The earnings generated are evidence of the high quality of the solar and wind power plants acquired by Capital Stage, as well as the outstanding operating management of the installations," notes Holger Götze, COO of Capital Stage AG. "The fact that, despite the relatively low levels of wind in 2016, our electricity production increased so significantly can be attributed in particular to the regional and technical diversification of our portfolio as well as the consistently high level of availability of our plants. This figure was above 98 per cent for the annual average," Götze continued.

Based on these results, the Management Board of Capital Stage AG affirms the earnings forecast for the 2016 financial year, which had already been adjusted upwards in November 2016. This guidance calls for an increase in revenue to more than EUR 140 million and predicts operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (operating EBITDA) of more than EUR 104 million. Additionally, the Management Board expects to close out the 2016 financial year with operating earnings before interest and taxes (operating EBIT) of more than EUR 60 million. Cash flow from operating activities is expected to reach a level above EUR 98 million. "We are confident that, in keeping with the tradition of the previous years, we will once again be able to reach the forecast figures for operating earnings for 2016," says Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Capital Stage, of the development. "We also foresee a significant increase in the operating earnings indicators for the current 2017 financial year," continues Dr Husmann.

Capital Stage AG will publish its financial results for the full year 2016 on March 31, 2017.

About Capital Stage AG: Since 2009, Capital Stage has invested in and operated solar and wind parks, now with installations in Germany, France, Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria and Sweden. Including solar and wind parks acquired and operated in the context of the asset management activities for third parties, the company's generation capacity amounts to more than 1.2 GW, making it one of leading solar and wind park operators in Europe. The solar and wind parks generate attractive returns as well as steady and predictable income.

Capital Stage AG is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the regulated market of the Hanseatic Stock Exchange Hamburg (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500). Since 2014, Capital Stage AG is listed in the Deutsche Börse selective index SDAX.

You can find further information on the company at www.capitalstage.com.

Contact: Till Gießmann Head of Investor & Public Relations ------------------------------------------------------------ Capital Stage AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg

Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242 Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129 e-mail: till.giessmann@capitalstage.com http://www.capitalstage.com

Language: English Company: Capital Stage AG

