DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche Platzierung (deutsch)

PRESSEMITTEILUNG
KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche Platzierung
München, 14. November 2019. Die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA wurde heute von
der KPS Stiftung über den erfolgreichen Abschluss des Aktienverkaufs wie
folgt informiert:
"Wir informieren Sie darüber, dass die KPS Stiftung den Verkauf von Aktien
der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA erfolgreich abgeschlossen hat. Die KPS
Stiftung hat 4.200.000 Aktien der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA an
internationale institutionelle Investoren verkauft, entsprechend 4,375% der
Stimmrechte. Berenberg hat die Platzierung als Sole Global Coordinator und
Sole Bookrunner begleitet.
Die KPS Stiftung wird mit 38,827% der Stimmrechte weiterhin größter Aktionär
der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA bleiben. Über den heutigen Verkauf von
Anteilen an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA und der damit einhergehenden
180-tägigen Lock-up-Periode hinaus beabsichtigt die KPS Stiftung derzeit
nicht, ihre Position als Hauptanteilseigner der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
weiter zu reduzieren."
Über CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM ist einer der international führenden Anbieter in den Bereichen
Ticketing und
Live Entertainment. 2018 wurden rund 250 Millionen Tickets über die Systeme
des Unternehmens vermarktet - stationär, online und mobil. Zu den
Onlineportalen zählen Marken wie eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch,
ticketone.it und entradas.com. Zur EVENTIM-Gruppe gehören außerdem
zahlreiche Veranstalter von Konzerten, Tourneen und Festivals wie "Rock am
Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" oder "Lucca Summer". Darüber
hinaus betreibt CTS EVENTIM einige der renommiertesten Veranstaltungsstätten
Europas, etwa die Kölner LANXESS arena, die Berliner Waldbühne und das
EVENTIM Apollo in London. Die CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306)
ist seit 2000 börsennotiert und gegenwärtig Mitglied des MDAX. Im Jahr 2018
erwirtschafteten 3.141 Mitarbeiter in 21 Ländern einen Umsatz von mehr als
1,2 Milliarden Euro.
Für weitere Informationen:
CTS EVENTIM
Corporate Communications:
Christian Steinhof
Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
christian.steinhof@eventim.de
Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,60 €
|55,55 €
|-3,95 €
|-7,11%
|14.11./10:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005470306
|547030
|55,75 €
|30,64 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,65 €
|-1,99%
|11:06
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|57,5994 $
|-
|23.10.19
|Stuttgart
|51,80 €
|-1,05%
|10:45
|Frankfurt
|52,00 €
|-1,79%
|10:44
|Hannover
|52,15 €
|-5,78%
|08:10
|München
|52,15 €
|-5,78%
|08:00
|Berlin
|51,75 €
|-6,08%
|10:07
|Hamburg
|51,90 €
|-6,23%
|10:39
|Düsseldorf
|51,50 €
|-6,79%
|10:01
|Xetra
|51,60 €
|-7,11%
|10:57
