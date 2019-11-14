Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche Platzierung (deutsch)




14.11.19 09:09
dpa-AFX

CTS Eventim AG & Co.

KGaA: KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche Platzierung



^


DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Transaktion eigene


Aktien


CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche


Platzierung


14.11.2019 / 09:09


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE


UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH


OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW



PRESSEMITTEILUNG



KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche Platzierung



München, 14. November 2019. Die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA wurde heute von


der KPS Stiftung über den erfolgreichen Abschluss des Aktienverkaufs wie


folgt informiert:



"Wir informieren Sie darüber, dass die KPS Stiftung den Verkauf von Aktien


der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA erfolgreich abgeschlossen hat. Die KPS


Stiftung hat 4.200.000 Aktien der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA an


internationale institutionelle Investoren verkauft, entsprechend 4,375% der


Stimmrechte. Berenberg hat die Platzierung als Sole Global Coordinator und


Sole Bookrunner begleitet.



Die KPS Stiftung wird mit 38,827% der Stimmrechte weiterhin größter Aktionär


der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA bleiben. Über den heutigen Verkauf von


Anteilen an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA und der damit einhergehenden


180-tägigen Lock-up-Periode hinaus beabsichtigt die KPS Stiftung derzeit


nicht, ihre Position als Hauptanteilseigner der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA


weiter zu reduzieren."




Über CTS EVENTIM


CTS EVENTIM ist einer der international führenden Anbieter in den Bereichen


Ticketing und


Live Entertainment. 2018 wurden rund 250 Millionen Tickets über die Systeme


des Unternehmens vermarktet - stationär, online und mobil. Zu den


Onlineportalen zählen Marken wie eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch,


ticketone.it und entradas.com. Zur EVENTIM-Gruppe gehören außerdem


zahlreiche Veranstalter von Konzerten, Tourneen und Festivals wie "Rock am


Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" oder "Lucca Summer". Darüber


hinaus betreibt CTS EVENTIM einige der renommiertesten Veranstaltungsstätten


Europas, etwa die Kölner LANXESS arena, die Berliner Waldbühne und das


EVENTIM Apollo in London. Die CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306)


ist seit 2000 börsennotiert und gegenwärtig Mitglied des MDAX. Im Jahr 2018


erwirtschafteten 3.141 Mitarbeiter in 21 Ländern einen Umsatz von mehr als


1,2 Milliarden Euro.



Für weitere Informationen:



CTS EVENTIM



Corporate Communications:



Christian Steinhof


Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation


Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299


christian.steinhof@eventim.de



Investor Relations:


Marco Haeckermann


Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy


Tel.: +49.421.3666.270


marco.haeckermann@eventim.de



DISCLAIMER



This announcement and the information contained herein is for information


purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or an


invitation to acquire or dispose of securities in the United States, Canada,


Australia, South Africa or Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such


an offer or invitation is unlawful.



The securities mentioned above have already been sold. Neither this


announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be


relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any


jurisdiction.



The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be


restricted by law. No action has been taken by CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA,


the Seller, Berenberg or any of their respective affiliates that would, or


which is intended to, permit possession or distribution of this announcement


or any other offering or publicity material relating to the Placing Shares


in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into


whose possession this announcement comes are required by CTS Eventim AG &


Co. KGaA, the Seller and Berenberg to inform themselves about and to observe


any applicable restrictions.



The securities mentioned above have not been approved or disapproved by the


US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or


other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the


foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the Placing or


the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the


contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.



Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or


distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into or from the United States


(including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States


and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia, South Africa or Japan. Any


failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United


States, Canadian, Australian, South African or Japanese securities laws.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



14.11.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA


Rablstr. 26


81669 München


Deutschland


Telefon: 0421/ 3666-0


Fax: 0421/ 3666-290


E-Mail: info@eventim.de


Internet: www.eventim.de


ISIN: DE0005470306


WKN: 547030


Indizes: MDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 912773





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



912773 14.11.2019



°






