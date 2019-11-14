DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche Platzierung (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CTS Eventim":

CTS Eventim AG & Co.



KGaA: KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche Platzierung

^

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Transaktion eigene

Aktien

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche

Platzierung

14.11.2019 / 09:09

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE

UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH

OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

PRESSEMITTEILUNG

KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche Platzierung

München, 14. November 2019. Die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA wurde heute von

der KPS Stiftung über den erfolgreichen Abschluss des Aktienverkaufs wie

folgt informiert:

"Wir informieren Sie darüber, dass die KPS Stiftung den Verkauf von Aktien

der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA erfolgreich abgeschlossen hat. Die KPS

Stiftung hat 4.200.000 Aktien der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA an

internationale institutionelle Investoren verkauft, entsprechend 4,375% der

Stimmrechte. Berenberg hat die Platzierung als Sole Global Coordinator und

Sole Bookrunner begleitet.

Die KPS Stiftung wird mit 38,827% der Stimmrechte weiterhin größter Aktionär

der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA bleiben. Über den heutigen Verkauf von

Anteilen an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA und der damit einhergehenden

180-tägigen Lock-up-Periode hinaus beabsichtigt die KPS Stiftung derzeit

nicht, ihre Position als Hauptanteilseigner der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

weiter zu reduzieren."

Über CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM ist einer der international führenden Anbieter in den Bereichen

Ticketing und

Live Entertainment. 2018 wurden rund 250 Millionen Tickets über die Systeme

des Unternehmens vermarktet - stationär, online und mobil. Zu den

Onlineportalen zählen Marken wie eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch,

ticketone.it und entradas.com. Zur EVENTIM-Gruppe gehören außerdem

zahlreiche Veranstalter von Konzerten, Tourneen und Festivals wie "Rock am

Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" oder "Lucca Summer". Darüber

hinaus betreibt CTS EVENTIM einige der renommiertesten Veranstaltungsstätten

Europas, etwa die Kölner LANXESS arena, die Berliner Waldbühne und das

EVENTIM Apollo in London. Die CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306)

ist seit 2000 börsennotiert und gegenwärtig Mitglied des MDAX. Im Jahr 2018

erwirtschafteten 3.141 Mitarbeiter in 21 Ländern einen Umsatz von mehr als

1,2 Milliarden Euro.

Für weitere Informationen:

CTS EVENTIM

Corporate Communications:

Christian Steinhof

Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation

Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299

christian.steinhof@eventim.de

Investor Relations:

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

Tel.: +49.421.3666.270

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

DISCLAIMER

This announcement and the information contained herein is for information

purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or an

invitation to acquire or dispose of securities in the United States, Canada,

Australia, South Africa or Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such

an offer or invitation is unlawful.

The securities mentioned above have already been sold. Neither this

announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be

relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any

jurisdiction.

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be

restricted by law. No action has been taken by CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA,

the Seller, Berenberg or any of their respective affiliates that would, or

which is intended to, permit possession or distribution of this announcement

or any other offering or publicity material relating to the Placing Shares

in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into

whose possession this announcement comes are required by CTS Eventim AG &

Co. KGaA, the Seller and Berenberg to inform themselves about and to observe

any applicable restrictions.

The securities mentioned above have not been approved or disapproved by the

US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or

other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the

foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the Placing or

the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the

contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or

distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into or from the United States

(including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States

and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia, South Africa or Japan. Any

failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United

States, Canadian, Australian, South African or Japanese securities laws.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

14.11.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

Rablstr. 26

81669 München

Deutschland

Telefon: 0421/ 3666-0

Fax: 0421/ 3666-290

E-Mail: info@eventim.de

Internet: www.eventim.de

ISIN: DE0005470306

WKN: 547030

Indizes: MDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 912773

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

912773 14.11.2019

°