DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: FOUR ARTISTS join CTS EVENTIM group (english)

KGaA: FOUR ARTISTS join CTS EVENTIM group

29.03.2017 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

FOUR ARTISTS join CTS EVENTIM group

EVENTIM's Medusa Music Group acquires majority in booking agency and promoter FOUR ARTISTS / Focus on German language artists / Portfolio of more than 290 artists and more than 2.000 events annually

Munich, 29. March 2017. Through its promoter holding Medusa Music Group, MDAX listed CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has acquired a majority stake in Berlin based FOUR ARTISTS group. The move strengthens CTS EVENTIM's position in the European live entertainment business. Completion of the transaction is subject to clearance by the competent antitrust authorities.

FOUR ARTISTS Booking Agentur GmbH was founded 1997 in Stuttgart by Germany's most popular rap quartet DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER and today operates as booking agency and tour promoter. The local promoting business was taken over by sister company FOUR ARTISTS Events GmbH in 2015. Furthermore, FOUR ARTISTS co-organizes festivals like MAGNETIC Festival in Saarbruecken, SPUTNIK SPRINGBREAK FESTIVAL in Leipzig, or FRITZ DEUTSCHPOETEN Festival in Berlin.

For its portfolio of more than 290 artists, FOUR ARTISTS organizes over 2.000 live performances each year in Germany and abroad. Artists represented include high profile national acts like Die Fantastischen Vier themselves, Marteria, Seeed, Wanda, Joris, Max Herre, Joy Denalane, Clueso, Boy, Rea Garvey and Scooter, international acts like Charles Bradley, Mac Miller, Jimmy Eat World and The Lumineers, and well-known DJs, among them David Guetta, Fritz Kalkbrenner, Moonbootica and Boys Noize. FOUR ARTISTS is especially renowned for their activities in the genres of Rap, HipHop and German Pop/Rock, and the Berlin team led by managing director Alex Richter has for years been highly respected in the industry.

The acquisition broadens CTS EVENTIM's event portfolio especially with regard to German artists and younger target groups. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM: "We are very happy we were able to convince FOUR ARTISTS and Alex Richter to join forces with CTS EVENTIM. Alex Richter and his team have demonstrated strong aptitude and intuition to identify and build new talent. Together we stand for continued sustainable growth."

Alex Richter, managing director and shareholder of FOUR ARTISTS: "We - Die Fantastischen Vier, their management and myself - look very much forward to become part of Medusa group with FOUR ARTISTS. We were looking for a partner that shares our views on the live entertainment business and is ready to implement our strategy of quality and sustainability together with us. Our focus continues to be on finding and building up exceptional national and international talent. We are convinced this new partnership will bring considerable benefit for our artists and look forward to close cooperation with CTS EVENTIM in the future. Our special thanks go to Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, who made clear from the start he understands our approach and philosophy and is willing to personally support it."

About CTS EVENTIM MDAX listed CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) is Europe's market leader in the ticketing field, with operations in 25 countries, and one of the leading providers of live entertainment. More than 140 million tickets for more than 200,000 events are marketed annually via EVENTIM group systems. In addition to more than 20,000 stationary outlets in Europe, EVENTIM distributes tickets via online platforms and call centers. Among others, EVENTIM group operates the online portals eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, lippu.fi and entradas.com.

For further information: Engel & Zimmermann AG, Unternehmensberatung für Kommunikation Dr. Andreas Bachmeier, Tel. +49 89 8935 633, info@engel-zimmermann.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

