DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP reports financial results for the first quarter of 2019 (deutsch)

Press Release

Luxembourg, 22 May 2019

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG" the "Company" or together with its

subsidiaries the "Group"), the largest owner of income-generating real

estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, hereby publishes

its financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

"In the first quarter of 2019, CPIPG continued our strong trajectory," said

Martin Nemecek, CEO of CPIPG. "Income and profitability are rising, and our

capital structure is extremely strong."

Key highlights for the first quarter of 2019, plus recent events, include:

* Total assets of EUR8.7 billion at the end of Q1, an increase of EUR0.5

billion from the end of 2018, primarily driven by an increase in cash

and cash equivalents.

* Total revenues in Q1 of EUR163 million (up 12% versus Q1 2018),

reflecting the combined effects of acquisitions in 2018 and 2019 and

3.2% like-for-like growth in rental income.

* Group occupancy increased to 94.7% in Q1, versus 94.5% at year-end.

* Funds from operations increased to EUR50 million for the quarter (up 8%

versus Q1 2018).

* EPRA NAV remained unchanged at EUR4.5 billion.

* Net Interest Coverage Ratio increased to 7.7x for Q1 2019 (compared to

4.2x for 2018), reflecting the Group's successful refinancing activities

during 2017 and 2018.

* Net Loan to Value (LTV) increased slightly from 36.7% at year-end to

37.4%.

* Unencumbered assets as a percentage of total assets rose to 67%, versus

65% at the end of 2018.

* Secured debt was reduced to 32% of total debt, relative to 37% at the

end of 2018.

* Issuance of HKD 450 million (approximately EUR50 million) of senior

bonds under the Group's EMTN programme in February 2019.

* Issuance of USD 350 million (approximately EUR312 million) of senior

bonds under the Group's EMTN programme in March 2019.

* Issuance of senior unsecured Schuldschein (assignable loans) totaling

EUR170 million in March 2019.

* New 3-year unsecured revolving credit facility of EUR510 million signed

in March 2019 with 11 regional and international banks.

* Total available liquidity at the end of Q1 of about EUR1 billion,

currently exceeds EUR1.5 billion following the issuance of hybrid bonds

in April 2019.

* The Group's EMTN programme was increased to EUR5 billion in April 2019.

"Once again, our teams delivered excellent results for the Group," said

David Greenbaum, CFO of CPIPG. "We remain focused on creating long-term

sustainable value for all our stakeholders, and will continue investing in

our portfolio throughout 2019."

U.S. Litigation

On 10 April 2019, a group of Kingstown companies, Investhold LTD and Verali

Limited (together, the Kingstown Plaintiffs) filed a claim in the United

States District Court of the Southern District of New York against, among

others, CPIPG and Mr Radovan Vitek. The claims brought by the Kingstown

Plaintiffs against CPIPG include alleged violations of RICO. CPIPG believes

that the claims are without merit, and were designed to create negative

press attention for CPIPG and force an undue settlement. CPIPG intends to

vigorously contest the claims and has retained an international law firm,

Hogan Lovells, with an experienced team of litigators and significant

experience in RICO cases. At this time, CPIPG has no further comments on

developments in the case, aside from the Group's previously published

statements.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Performance 31-Mar-19 31-Mar-18 Chang-

e

Gross rental income EUR 77 73 6%

mil-

lion

Total revenues EUR 163 145 12%

mil-

lion

Net rental income EUR 73 67 10%

mil-

lion

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA EUR 72 64 12%

mil-

lion

Funds from operations (FFO) EUR 50 46 8%

mil-

lion

Profit before tax EUR 33 29 17%

mil-

lion

Net Interest expense EUR (9) (19) (50%)

mil-

lion

Net profit for the period EUR 29 24 23%

mil-

lion

Assets 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 Chang-

e

Total assets EUR 8,719 8,259 6%

mil-

lion

Property Portfolio EUR 7,594 7,555 1%

mil-

lion

Gross leasable area* sqm 3,308,000 3,318,000 0%

Occupancy % 94.7 94.5 0.2

p.p.

Total number of properties** No. 376 375 0%

Total number of residential units No. 11,915 11,917 0%

Total number of hotel beds*** No. 11,670 11,300 3%

* Excluding hotels ** Excluding

residential properties in the Czech

Republic *** Including hotels

operated, but not owned by the Group

Financing structure 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 Chang-

e

Total equity EUR 4,384 4,362 0.5%

mil-

lion

EPRA NAV EUR 4,494 4,480 0%

mil-

lion

Net debt EUR 2,842 2,775 2.4%

mil-

lion

Loan to value ratio (Net LTV) % 37.4 36.7 0.7

p.p.

Secured consolidated leverage ratio % 12.2 12.9 (0.7

p.p.)

Secured debt to total debt % 31.8 36.7 (4.9

p.p.)

Unencumbered assets to total assets % 66.7 65.1 1.6

p.p.

Net ICR mul- 7.7x 4.2x 3.5x

ti-

ple

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

The income statement for the 3 months period ended on 31 March 2019 and 31

March 2018 was as follows:

INCOME STATEMENT (EUR 31-M- 31-M-

million) ar-1- ar-1-

9 8

Gross rental income 77 73

Service charge and other 31 28

income*

Cost of service and other (23) (21)

charges*

Property operating expenses (12) (13)

Net rental income 73 67

Development sales 15 7

Development operating (15) (8)

expenses**

Net development income - (1)

Hotel revenue 19 18

Hotel operating expenses (17) (15)

Net hotel income Revenues 2 3

from other business

operations

Other business revenue 21 19

Other business operating (12) (12)

expenses**

Net other business income 9 7

Total revenues* 163 145

Total direct business (79) (69)

operating expenses*

Net business income 84 76

Net valuation gain / 4 (5)

(loss)***

Amortization, depreciation (14) (7)

and impairment

Administrative expenses (12) (12)

Other operating income 1 1

Other operating expenses (2) (1)

Operating result 61 52

Interest income 3 4

Interest expense (12) (23)

Other net financial (18) (4)

result***

Net finance costs (27) (23)

Share of profit of - -

equity-accounted investees

(net of tax)

Profit before income tax 33 29

Income tax expense (4) (5)

Net profit from continuing 29 24

operations

* In connection with the adoption of IFRS 15, the Group changed, in respect

of service charges, revenue recognition from net to gross, before deduction

of cost of services (refer to the annual management report for 2018 for

further detail). The presentation of the statement of profit or loss for the

three months period of 2018 was adjusted due to the changes in the

accounting policy as follows:

31 March Effect of IFRS 15 31 March 2018

2018 adoption Adjusted

Gross rental income 73 - 73

Net service revenue 7 (7) -

Service charge and other - 28 28

income

Cost of service and other - (21) (21)

charges

Property operating expense (13) - (13)

Net rental income 67 - 67

Total revenues 124 21 145

Total direct business (48) (21) (69)

operating expenses

Net business income 76 - 76

** To provide reliable and more relevant information, the Group reclassified

(firstly as at 31-Dec-2018) the following items, which are no longer

presented separately, in the consolidated financial statements:

* Cost of goods sold related to Development sales and Other business were

reclassified to Development operating expenses and Other business

operating expenses. Comparative information of EUR 7 million and EUR 1

million as at 31 March 2018 was adjusted accordingly.

*** The Group reclassified effect of changing foreign exchange rates on the

revaluation of the investment properties from the Other net financial result

to the Net valuation gain or loss. Management finds the adjusted

presentation reliable and more relevant, because the effect is already

included in determination of the fair value of the relevant investment

properties by the Group's subsidiaries.

Comparative information as of 31 March 2018 was adjusted accordingly. The

change in the accounting policy had no impact on the statement of financial

position, the impact on the statement of comprehensive income is presented

in the table below:

31 March Effect of the 31 March 2018

2018 accounting policy Adjusted

change

Net business income 76 - 76

Net valuation gain (3) (2) (5)

Operating result 54 (2) 52

Other net financial (6) 2 (4)

result

Net finance costs (25) 2 (23)

Profit before income 29 - 29

tax

Net profit from 24 - 24

continuing operations

Net rental income

Net rental income increased by 10% to EUR73 million compared to EUR67

million in Q1 2018, driven primarily by an increase in gross rental income

reflecting 2018's acquisitions of Futurum Hradec Králové shopping centre

(net increase of EUR2 million) and Atrium office complex in Poland (net

increase of EUR1.6 million). The better performance of our Berlin portfolio

(net increase of EUR2.2 million) contributed to the overall increase in net

rental income.

Net development income

Development sales in Q1 2019 were represented by sales of apartments in Nice

(revenue of EUR11.6 million) and sales of family houses in Bezinves

(revenue of EUR3.3 million).

Net valuation gain / (loss)

Valuation gain in Q1 2019 relates mainly to an FX gain on our property

portfolio.

Amortization, depreciation and impairments

The increase in amortization, depreciation and impairments in Q1 2019 was

affected by the write-off of goodwill (EUR7 million), which was recognized

in 2014 in connection with the acquisition of the Group's agriculture

business.

Interest expense

Interest expense was EUR12 million in Q1 2019 compared to EUR23 million in

Q1 2018. Interest expense dropped due to the substantial change in the

Group's financing structure, resulting into a significant decrease in

interest expense from bank loans (net decrease of EUR4.7 million) and bonds

(net decrease of EUR5.4 million).

Other net financial result

Other net financial result in Q1 2019 was adversly affected by foreign

exchange losses of EUR14 million.

BALANCE SHEET

BALANCE SHEET (EUR million) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Intangible assets and goodwill 103 110

Investment property 6,717 6,687

Property, plant and equipment 754 736

Deferred tax assets 195 195

Other non-current assets 135 91

Total non-current assets 7,904 7,819

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories 64 72

Trade receivables 83 68

Cash and cash equivalents 464 99

Assets linked to assets held for sale 61 67

Other current assets 143 134

Total current assets 815 440

TOTAL ASSETS 8,719 8,259

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company 3,789 3,776

Perpetual notes 549 542

Non-controlling interests 46 44

Total equity 4,384 4,362

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bonds issued 2,011 1,648

Financial debts 1,178 1,062

Deferred tax liabilities 761 762

Other non-current liabilities 58 53

Total non-current liabilities 4,008 3,525

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bonds issued 15 7

Financial debts 103 158

Trade payables 85 98

Other current liabilities 124 109

Total current liabilities 327 372

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 8,719 8,259

Total assets

Total assets increased by EUR460 million (6%) to EUR8,719 million as at 31

March 2019. The predominant driver of this growth was the increase in cash

and cash equivalents by EUR365 million.

Increase in investment property by EUR29 million reflects primarily capex

and development costs incurred in Q1 2019. Due to the acquisition of Orchard

hotel in Ostrava the Group's property portfolio rose by of EUR11 million.

Total liabilities

Non-current and current liabilities totalled EUR4,335 million as at 31 March

2019, an increase of EUR438 million (11.2%) compared to 31 December 2018.

During the first quarter, the Group raised USD bonds (EUR312 million), HKD

bonds (EUR50 million), and Schuldschein (EUR170 million). The Group also

signed a new secured bank loan of EUR170 million from Unicredit Bank AG and

repaid loans totaling EUR102 million.

NAV AND EPRA NAV

Total equity increased from EUR4,362 million as at 31 December 2018 to

EUR4,384 million as at 31 March 2019. The main elements impacting equity

were:

* an increase in equity due to profit for three months of 2019 in the

amount of EUR29 million;

* a decrease by EUR12 million due to a shift in hedging and translation

reserves;

* an increase by EUR5 million due to the change in revaluation reserve.

EPRA NAV was EUR4,494 million as at 31 March 2019, an increase of 0.3%

relative to 31 March 2018. The main positive effect was the positive equity

elements described above.

EPRA NAV (EUR million) 31-Ma- 31-De-

r-19 c-18

Equity per the financial statements (NAV) 3,790 3,776

Effect of exercise of options, convertibles and 0 0

other equity interests

Diluted NAV, after the exercise of options, 3,790 3,776

convertibles and other equity interests

Revaluation of trading property and PPE 5 7

Fair value of financial instruments (3) (5)

Deferred tax on revaluations 745 745

Goodwill as a result of deferred tax (43) (43)

Total 4,494 4,480

Investor Contact:

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

CPI Property Group

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Media / PR Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Andreas Friedemann

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 60 91 86 50

F +49 40 60 91 86 16

E andreas.fridemann@kirchhoff.de

GLOSSARY

Alter- Definition Rationale

nati-

ve

Per-

for-

mance

Measu-

res

(APM)

EPRA Net Asset Value adjusted Makes adjustments to IFRS NAV to

NAV to include properties provide stakeholders with the most

and other investment relevant information on the fair

interests at fair value value of the assets and

and to exclude certain liabilities within a true real

items not expected to estate investment company with a

crystallise in a long-term investment strategy.

long-term investment

property business model.

Lo- It is calculated as Net Loan-to-value provides a general

an-to- debt divided by fair assessment of financing risk

-Va- value of Property undertaken.

lue Portfolio.

or

Net

LTV

Net It is calculated as This measure is an important

ICR Consolidated adjusted indicator of a firm's ability to

EBITDA divided by a sum pay interest and other fixed

of interest income as charges from its operating

reported and interest performance, measured by EBITDA.

expense as reported.

Secu- It is calculated as a This measure is an important

red sum of secured bonds and indicator of a firm's financial

debt secured financial debts flexibility and liquidity. Lower

to as reported divided by a levels of secured debt typically

total sum of bonds issued and also means lower levels of

debt financial debts as mortgage debt - properties that

reported. are free and clear of mortgages

are sources of alternative

liquidity via the issuance of

property-specific mortgage debt,

or even sales.

Unen- It is calculated as This measure is an important

cumbe- total assets as reported indicator of a commercial real

red less a sum of encumbered estate firm's liquidity and

as- assets as reported flexibility. Properties that are

sets divided by total assets free and clear of mortgages are

to as reported. sources of alternative liquidity

total via the issuance of

as- property-specific mortgage debt,

sets or even sales. The larger the

ratio of unencumbered assets to

total assets, the more flexibility

a company generally has in

repaying its unsecured debt at

maturity, and the more likely that

a higher recovery can be realized

in the event of default.

Conso- Net business income as This is an important economic

lida- reported deducted by indicator showing a business's

ted administrative expenses operating efficiency comparable to

adjus- as reported. other companies, as it is

ted unrelated to the Group's

EBITD- depreciation and amortization

A policy and capital structure or

tax treatment. It is one of the

fundamental indicators used by

companies to set their key

financial and strategic

objectives.

Funds It assumes net income Funds from operations provide an

from (computed in accordance indication of core recurring

opera- with IFRS), excludes earnings.

tions non-recurring (non-cash)

or items like gains (or

FFO losses) from sales of

property and inventory,

impact of derivatives

revaluation and

impairment transactions.

Calculation excludes

accounting adjustments

for unconsolidated

partnerships and joint

ventures.

Secu- Secured consolidated This measure is an important

red leverage ratio is a indicator of a firm's financial

conso- ratio of a sum of flexibility and liquidity. Lower

lida- secured financial debts levels of secured debt typically

ted and secured bonds to also means lower levels of

lever- Consolidated adjusted mortgage debt - properties that

age total assets. are free and clear of mortgages

ratio Consolidated adjusted are sources of alternative

total assets is total liquidity via the issuance of

assets as reported property-specific mortgage debt,

deducted by intangible or even sales.

assets and goodwill as

reported.

Non-finan- Definition

cial

definiti-

ons

Company CPI Property Group S.A.

Property The sum of value of Property Portfolio owned by the Group

Portfolio

value or

PP value

Gross Gross leasable area is the amount of floor space

Leasable available to be rented. Gross leasable area is the area

Area or for which tenants pay rent, and thus the area that

GLA produces income for the property owner.

Group CPI Property Group S.A. together with its subsidiaries

Net debt Net debt is borrowings plus bank overdraft less cash and

cash equivalents.

Occupancy Occupancy is a ratio of estimated rental revenue

regarding occupied GLA and total estimated rental

revenue, unless stated otherwise.

Property Property Portfolio covers all properties held by the

Portfolio Group, independent of the balance sheet classification,

from which the Group incurs rental or other operating

income.

APM RECONCILIATION

EPRA NAV reconciliation (EUR million) 31-Ma- 31-De-

r-19 c-18

Equity per the financial statements (NAV) 3,790 3,776

Effect of exercise of options, convertibles and 0 0

other equity interests

Diluted NAV, after the exercise of options, 3,790 3,776

convertibles and other equity interests

Revaluation of trading property and PPE 5 7

Fair value of financial instruments (3) (5)

Deferred tax on revaluation 745 745

Goodwill as a result of deferred tax (43) (43)

EPRA NAV 4,494 4,480

Net LTV reconciliation (EUR million) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18

Financial debts 1,281 1,219

Bonds issued 2,026 1,655

Net debt linked to AHFS 0 0

Cash and cash equivalents (464) (99)

Net debt 2,842 2,775

Total property portfolio 7,594 7,555

Net LTV 37.4% 36.7%

Net Interest coverage ratio reconciliation (EUR 31-Mar-- 31-Dec--

million) 19 18

Interest income 3 14

Interest expense (12) (78)

Net Business Income 84 320

Administrative expenses (12) (49)

Net Interest coverage ratio 7.7x 4.2x

Secured debt as of Total debt reconciliation 31-Mar-- 31-Dec--

(EUR million) 19 18

Secured bonds 0 0

Secured financial debts 1,052 1,055

Total debts 3,306 2,874

Secured debt as of Total debt 31.8% 36.7%

Unencumbered assets reconciliation (EUR 31-Mar-1- 31-Dec-1-

million) 9 8

Bonds collateral 0 0

Bank loans collateral 2,902 2,883

Total assets 8,719 8,259

Unencumbered assets ratio 66.7% 65.1%

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (EUR 31-Mar-- 31-Mar--

million) 19 18

Net business income 84 76

Administrative expenses (12) (12)

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 72 64

Funds from operations reconciliation (EUR 31-Mar-- 31-Mar--

million) 19 18

Net profit for the period 29 24

Deferred income tax 1 3

Net valuation gain or loss on investment (4) 3

property

Net valuation gain or loss on revaluation of (4) 1

derivatives

Net gain or loss on disposal of investment 0 0

property

Net gain or loss on disposal of inventory 0 0

Net gain or loss on disposal of assets (1) 0

Amortization, depreciation and impairments 14 7

Other non-recurring / non-cash items 16 9

Funds from operations 50 46

Secured consolidated leverage ratio 31-Mar-- 31-Dec--

reconciliation (EUR million) 19 18

Secured bonds 0 0

Secured financial debts 1,052 1,055

Consolidated adjusted total assets 8,616 8,149

Secured consolidated leverage ratio 12.2% 12.9%

