Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP reports financial results for the first quarter of 2019 (deutsch)




22.05.19 19:36
dpa-AFX

CPI PROPERTY GROUP reports financial results for the first quarter of 2019



^


DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Schlagwort(e):


Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilung/Immobilien


CPI PROPERTY GROUP reports financial results for the first quarter of 2019



22.05.2019 / 19:36


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Press Release



Luxembourg, 22 May 2019



CPI PROPERTY GROUP reports financial results for the first quarter of 2019




CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG" the "Company" or together with its


subsidiaries the "Group"), the largest owner of income-generating real


estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, hereby publishes


its financial results for the first quarter of 2019.



"In the first quarter of 2019, CPIPG continued our strong trajectory," said


Martin Nemecek, CEO of CPIPG. "Income and profitability are rising, and our


capital structure is extremely strong."



Key highlights for the first quarter of 2019, plus recent events, include:



* Total assets of EUR8.7 billion at the end of Q1, an increase of EUR0.5


billion from the end of 2018, primarily driven by an increase in cash


and cash equivalents.



* Total revenues in Q1 of EUR163 million (up 12% versus Q1 2018),


reflecting the combined effects of acquisitions in 2018 and 2019 and


3.2% like-for-like growth in rental income.



* Group occupancy increased to 94.7% in Q1, versus 94.5% at year-end.



* Funds from operations increased to EUR50 million for the quarter (up 8%


versus Q1 2018).



* EPRA NAV remained unchanged at EUR4.5 billion.



* Net Interest Coverage Ratio increased to 7.7x for Q1 2019 (compared to


4.2x for 2018), reflecting the Group's successful refinancing activities


during 2017 and 2018.



* Net Loan to Value (LTV) increased slightly from 36.7% at year-end to


37.4%.



* Unencumbered assets as a percentage of total assets rose to 67%, versus


65% at the end of 2018.



* Secured debt was reduced to 32% of total debt, relative to 37% at the


end of 2018.



* Issuance of HKD 450 million (approximately EUR50 million) of senior


bonds under the Group's EMTN programme in February 2019.



* Issuance of USD 350 million (approximately EUR312 million) of senior


bonds under the Group's EMTN programme in March 2019.



* Issuance of senior unsecured Schuldschein (assignable loans) totaling


EUR170 million in March 2019.



* New 3-year unsecured revolving credit facility of EUR510 million signed


in March 2019 with 11 regional and international banks.



* Total available liquidity at the end of Q1 of about EUR1 billion,


currently exceeds EUR1.5 billion following the issuance of hybrid bonds


in April 2019.



* The Group's EMTN programme was increased to EUR5 billion in April 2019.



"Once again, our teams delivered excellent results for the Group," said


David Greenbaum, CFO of CPIPG. "We remain focused on creating long-term


sustainable value for all our stakeholders, and will continue investing in


our portfolio throughout 2019."



U.S. Litigation



On 10 April 2019, a group of Kingstown companies, Investhold LTD and Verali


Limited (together, the Kingstown Plaintiffs) filed a claim in the United


States District Court of the Southern District of New York against, among


others, CPIPG and Mr Radovan Vitek. The claims brought by the Kingstown


Plaintiffs against CPIPG include alleged violations of RICO. CPIPG believes


that the claims are without merit, and were designed to create negative


press attention for CPIPG and force an undue settlement. CPIPG intends to


vigorously contest the claims and has retained an international law firm,


Hogan Lovells, with an experienced team of litigators and significant


experience in RICO cases. At this time, CPIPG has no further comments on


developments in the case, aside from the Group's previously published


statements.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Performance 31-Mar-19 31-Mar-18 Chang-


e



Gross rental income EUR 77 73 6%


mil-


lion


Total revenues EUR 163 145 12%


mil-


lion


Net rental income EUR 73 67 10%


mil-


lion



Consolidated adjusted EBITDA EUR 72 64 12%


mil-


lion


Funds from operations (FFO) EUR 50 46 8%


mil-


lion



Profit before tax EUR 33 29 17%


mil-


lion


Net Interest expense EUR (9) (19) (50%)


mil-


lion


Net profit for the period EUR 29 24 23%


mil-


lion




Assets 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 Chang-


e



Total assets EUR 8,719 8,259 6%


mil-


lion


Property Portfolio EUR 7,594 7,555 1%


mil-


lion


Gross leasable area* sqm 3,308,000 3,318,000 0%


Occupancy % 94.7 94.5 0.2


p.p.



Total number of properties** No. 376 375 0%


Total number of residential units No. 11,915 11,917 0%


Total number of hotel beds*** No. 11,670 11,300 3%



* Excluding hotels ** Excluding


residential properties in the Czech


Republic *** Including hotels


operated, but not owned by the Group



Financing structure 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 Chang-


e



Total equity EUR 4,384 4,362 0.5%


mil-


lion


EPRA NAV EUR 4,494 4,480 0%


mil-


lion



Net debt EUR 2,842 2,775 2.4%


mil-


lion


Loan to value ratio (Net LTV) % 37.4 36.7 0.7


p.p.


Secured consolidated leverage ratio % 12.2 12.9 (0.7


p.p.)


Secured debt to total debt % 31.8 36.7 (4.9


p.p.)


Unencumbered assets to total assets % 66.7 65.1 1.6


p.p.


Net ICR mul- 7.7x 4.2x 3.5x


ti-


ple




STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



The income statement for the 3 months period ended on 31 March 2019 and 31


March 2018 was as follows:



INCOME STATEMENT (EUR 31-M- 31-M-


million) ar-1- ar-1-


9 8



Gross rental income 77 73


Service charge and other 31 28


income*


Cost of service and other (23) (21)


charges*


Property operating expenses (12) (13)


Net rental income 73 67


Development sales 15 7


Development operating (15) (8)


expenses**


Net development income - (1)


Hotel revenue 19 18


Hotel operating expenses (17) (15)


Net hotel income Revenues 2 3


from other business


operations


Other business revenue 21 19


Other business operating (12) (12)


expenses**


Net other business income 9 7


Total revenues* 163 145


Total direct business (79) (69)


operating expenses*


Net business income 84 76


Net valuation gain / 4 (5)


(loss)***


Amortization, depreciation (14) (7)


and impairment


Administrative expenses (12) (12)


Other operating income 1 1


Other operating expenses (2) (1)


Operating result 61 52


Interest income 3 4


Interest expense (12) (23)


Other net financial (18) (4)


result***


Net finance costs (27) (23)


Share of profit of - -


equity-accounted investees


(net of tax)


Profit before income tax 33 29


Income tax expense (4) (5)


Net profit from continuing 29 24


operations




* In connection with the adoption of IFRS 15, the Group changed, in respect


of service charges, revenue recognition from net to gross, before deduction


of cost of services (refer to the annual management report for 2018 for


further detail). The presentation of the statement of profit or loss for the


three months period of 2018 was adjusted due to the changes in the


accounting policy as follows:



31 March Effect of IFRS 15 31 March 2018


2018 adoption Adjusted


Gross rental income 73 - 73


Net service revenue 7 (7) -


Service charge and other - 28 28


income


Cost of service and other - (21) (21)


charges


Property operating expense (13) - (13)


Net rental income 67 - 67


Total revenues 124 21 145


Total direct business (48) (21) (69)


operating expenses


Net business income 76 - 76


** To provide reliable and more relevant information, the Group reclassified


(firstly as at 31-Dec-2018) the following items, which are no longer


presented separately, in the consolidated financial statements:



* Cost of goods sold related to Development sales and Other business were


reclassified to Development operating expenses and Other business


operating expenses. Comparative information of EUR 7 million and EUR 1


million as at 31 March 2018 was adjusted accordingly.



*** The Group reclassified effect of changing foreign exchange rates on the


revaluation of the investment properties from the Other net financial result


to the Net valuation gain or loss. Management finds the adjusted


presentation reliable and more relevant, because the effect is already


included in determination of the fair value of the relevant investment


properties by the Group's subsidiaries.



Comparative information as of 31 March 2018 was adjusted accordingly. The


change in the accounting policy had no impact on the statement of financial


position, the impact on the statement of comprehensive income is presented


in the table below:



31 March Effect of the 31 March 2018


2018 accounting policy Adjusted


change


Net business income 76 - 76


Net valuation gain (3) (2) (5)


Operating result 54 (2) 52


Other net financial (6) 2 (4)


result


Net finance costs (25) 2 (23)


Profit before income 29 - 29


tax


Net profit from 24 - 24


continuing operations


Net rental income



Net rental income increased by 10% to EUR73 million compared to EUR67


million in Q1 2018, driven primarily by an increase in gross rental income


reflecting 2018's acquisitions of Futurum Hradec Králové shopping centre


(net increase of EUR2 million) and Atrium office complex in Poland (net


increase of EUR1.6 million). The better performance of our Berlin portfolio


(net increase of EUR2.2 million) contributed to the overall increase in net


rental income.



Net development income



Development sales in Q1 2019 were represented by sales of apartments in Nice


(revenue of EUR11.6 million) and sales of family houses in Bezinves


(revenue of EUR3.3 million).



Net valuation gain / (loss)



Valuation gain in Q1 2019 relates mainly to an FX gain on our property


portfolio.



Amortization, depreciation and impairments



The increase in amortization, depreciation and impairments in Q1 2019 was


affected by the write-off of goodwill (EUR7 million), which was recognized


in 2014 in connection with the acquisition of the Group's agriculture


business.



Interest expense



Interest expense was EUR12 million in Q1 2019 compared to EUR23 million in


Q1 2018. Interest expense dropped due to the substantial change in the


Group's financing structure, resulting into a significant decrease in


interest expense from bank loans (net decrease of EUR4.7 million) and bonds


(net decrease of EUR5.4 million).



Other net financial result



Other net financial result in Q1 2019 was adversly affected by foreign


exchange losses of EUR14 million.



BALANCE SHEET



BALANCE SHEET (EUR million) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18



NON-CURRENT ASSETS


Intangible assets and goodwill 103 110


Investment property 6,717 6,687


Property, plant and equipment 754 736


Deferred tax assets 195 195


Other non-current assets 135 91


Total non-current assets 7,904 7,819


CURRENT ASSETS


Inventories 64 72


Trade receivables 83 68


Cash and cash equivalents 464 99


Assets linked to assets held for sale 61 67


Other current assets 143 134


Total current assets 815 440


TOTAL ASSETS 8,719 8,259


EQUITY


Equity attributable to owners of the Company 3,789 3,776


Perpetual notes 549 542


Non-controlling interests 46 44


Total equity 4,384 4,362


NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES


Bonds issued 2,011 1,648


Financial debts 1,178 1,062


Deferred tax liabilities 761 762


Other non-current liabilities 58 53


Total non-current liabilities 4,008 3,525


CURRENT LIABILITIES


Bonds issued 15 7


Financial debts 103 158


Trade payables 85 98


Other current liabilities 124 109


Total current liabilities 327 372


TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 8,719 8,259


Total assets



Total assets increased by EUR460 million (6%) to EUR8,719 million as at 31


March 2019. The predominant driver of this growth was the increase in cash


and cash equivalents by EUR365 million.



Increase in investment property by EUR29 million reflects primarily capex


and development costs incurred in Q1 2019. Due to the acquisition of Orchard


hotel in Ostrava the Group's property portfolio rose by of EUR11 million.



Total liabilities



Non-current and current liabilities totalled EUR4,335 million as at 31 March


2019, an increase of EUR438 million (11.2%) compared to 31 December 2018.


During the first quarter, the Group raised USD bonds (EUR312 million), HKD


bonds (EUR50 million), and Schuldschein (EUR170 million). The Group also


signed a new secured bank loan of EUR170 million from Unicredit Bank AG and


repaid loans totaling EUR102 million.



NAV AND EPRA NAV



Total equity increased from EUR4,362 million as at 31 December 2018 to


EUR4,384 million as at 31 March 2019. The main elements impacting equity


were:



* an increase in equity due to profit for three months of 2019 in the


amount of EUR29 million;



* a decrease by EUR12 million due to a shift in hedging and translation


reserves;



* an increase by EUR5 million due to the change in revaluation reserve.



EPRA NAV was EUR4,494 million as at 31 March 2019, an increase of 0.3%


relative to 31 March 2018. The main positive effect was the positive equity


elements described above.



EPRA NAV (EUR million) 31-Ma- 31-De-


r-19 c-18



Equity per the financial statements (NAV) 3,790 3,776


Effect of exercise of options, convertibles and 0 0


other equity interests


Diluted NAV, after the exercise of options, 3,790 3,776


convertibles and other equity interests


Revaluation of trading property and PPE 5 7


Fair value of financial instruments (3) (5)


Deferred tax on revaluations 745 745


Goodwill as a result of deferred tax (43) (43)


Total 4,494 4,480


Investor Contact:



David Greenbaum


Chief Financial Officer


CPI Property Group


d.greenbaum@cpipg.com




Media / PR Contact:



Kirchhoff Consult AG


Andreas Friedemann


Borselstraße 20


22765 Hamburg


T +49 40 60 91 86 50


F +49 40 60 91 86 16


E andreas.fridemann@kirchhoff.de




GLOSSARY



Alter- Definition Rationale


nati-


ve


Per-


for-


mance


Measu-


res


(APM)


EPRA Net Asset Value adjusted Makes adjustments to IFRS NAV to


NAV to include properties provide stakeholders with the most


and other investment relevant information on the fair


interests at fair value value of the assets and


and to exclude certain liabilities within a true real


items not expected to estate investment company with a


crystallise in a long-term investment strategy.


long-term investment


property business model.


Lo- It is calculated as Net Loan-to-value provides a general


an-to- debt divided by fair assessment of financing risk


-Va- value of Property undertaken.


lue Portfolio.


or


Net


LTV


Net It is calculated as This measure is an important


ICR Consolidated adjusted indicator of a firm's ability to


EBITDA divided by a sum pay interest and other fixed


of interest income as charges from its operating


reported and interest performance, measured by EBITDA.


expense as reported.


Secu- It is calculated as a This measure is an important


red sum of secured bonds and indicator of a firm's financial


debt secured financial debts flexibility and liquidity. Lower


to as reported divided by a levels of secured debt typically


total sum of bonds issued and also means lower levels of


debt financial debts as mortgage debt - properties that


reported. are free and clear of mortgages


are sources of alternative


liquidity via the issuance of


property-specific mortgage debt,


or even sales.


Unen- It is calculated as This measure is an important


cumbe- total assets as reported indicator of a commercial real


red less a sum of encumbered estate firm's liquidity and


as- assets as reported flexibility. Properties that are


sets divided by total assets free and clear of mortgages are


to as reported. sources of alternative liquidity


total via the issuance of


as- property-specific mortgage debt,


sets or even sales. The larger the


ratio of unencumbered assets to


total assets, the more flexibility


a company generally has in


repaying its unsecured debt at


maturity, and the more likely that


a higher recovery can be realized


in the event of default.


Conso- Net business income as This is an important economic


lida- reported deducted by indicator showing a business's


ted administrative expenses operating efficiency comparable to


adjus- as reported. other companies, as it is


ted unrelated to the Group's


EBITD- depreciation and amortization


A policy and capital structure or


tax treatment. It is one of the


fundamental indicators used by


companies to set their key


financial and strategic


objectives.


Funds It assumes net income Funds from operations provide an


from (computed in accordance indication of core recurring


opera- with IFRS), excludes earnings.


tions non-recurring (non-cash)


or items like gains (or


FFO losses) from sales of


property and inventory,


impact of derivatives


revaluation and


impairment transactions.


Calculation excludes


accounting adjustments


for unconsolidated


partnerships and joint


ventures.


Secu- Secured consolidated This measure is an important


red leverage ratio is a indicator of a firm's financial


conso- ratio of a sum of flexibility and liquidity. Lower


lida- secured financial debts levels of secured debt typically


ted and secured bonds to also means lower levels of


lever- Consolidated adjusted mortgage debt - properties that


age total assets. are free and clear of mortgages


ratio Consolidated adjusted are sources of alternative


total assets is total liquidity via the issuance of


assets as reported property-specific mortgage debt,


deducted by intangible or even sales.


assets and goodwill as


reported.



Non-finan- Definition


cial


definiti-


ons


Company CPI Property Group S.A.


Property The sum of value of Property Portfolio owned by the Group


Portfolio


value or


PP value


Gross Gross leasable area is the amount of floor space


Leasable available to be rented. Gross leasable area is the area


Area or for which tenants pay rent, and thus the area that


GLA produces income for the property owner.


Group CPI Property Group S.A. together with its subsidiaries


Net debt Net debt is borrowings plus bank overdraft less cash and


cash equivalents.


Occupancy Occupancy is a ratio of estimated rental revenue


regarding occupied GLA and total estimated rental


revenue, unless stated otherwise.


Property Property Portfolio covers all properties held by the


Portfolio Group, independent of the balance sheet classification,


from which the Group incurs rental or other operating


income.


APM RECONCILIATION



EPRA NAV reconciliation (EUR million) 31-Ma- 31-De-


r-19 c-18


Equity per the financial statements (NAV) 3,790 3,776


Effect of exercise of options, convertibles and 0 0


other equity interests


Diluted NAV, after the exercise of options, 3,790 3,776


convertibles and other equity interests


Revaluation of trading property and PPE 5 7


Fair value of financial instruments (3) (5)


Deferred tax on revaluation 745 745


Goodwill as a result of deferred tax (43) (43)


EPRA NAV 4,494 4,480



Net LTV reconciliation (EUR million) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18


Financial debts 1,281 1,219


Bonds issued 2,026 1,655


Net debt linked to AHFS 0 0


Cash and cash equivalents (464) (99)


Net debt 2,842 2,775


Total property portfolio 7,594 7,555


Net LTV 37.4% 36.7%



Net Interest coverage ratio reconciliation (EUR 31-Mar-- 31-Dec--


million) 19 18


Interest income 3 14


Interest expense (12) (78)


Net Business Income 84 320


Administrative expenses (12) (49)


Net Interest coverage ratio 7.7x 4.2x



Secured debt as of Total debt reconciliation 31-Mar-- 31-Dec--


(EUR million) 19 18


Secured bonds 0 0


Secured financial debts 1,052 1,055


Total debts 3,306 2,874


Secured debt as of Total debt 31.8% 36.7%



Unencumbered assets reconciliation (EUR 31-Mar-1- 31-Dec-1-


million) 9 8


Bonds collateral 0 0


Bank loans collateral 2,902 2,883


Total assets 8,719 8,259


Unencumbered assets ratio 66.7% 65.1%



Consolidated adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (EUR 31-Mar-- 31-Mar--


million) 19 18


Net business income 84 76


Administrative expenses (12) (12)


Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 72 64



Funds from operations reconciliation (EUR 31-Mar-- 31-Mar--


million) 19 18


Net profit for the period 29 24


Deferred income tax 1 3


Net valuation gain or loss on investment (4) 3


property


Net valuation gain or loss on revaluation of (4) 1


derivatives


Net gain or loss on disposal of investment 0 0


property


Net gain or loss on disposal of inventory 0 0


Net gain or loss on disposal of assets (1) 0


Amortization, depreciation and impairments 14 7


Other non-recurring / non-cash items 16 9


Funds from operations 50 46



Secured consolidated leverage ratio 31-Mar-- 31-Dec--


reconciliation (EUR million) 19 18


Secured bonds 0 0


Secured financial debts 1,052 1,055


Consolidated adjusted total assets 8,616 8,149


Secured consolidated leverage ratio 12.2% 12.9%




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



22.05.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: CPI PROPERTY GROUP


40, rue de la Vallée


L-2661 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Telefon: +352 264 767 1


Fax: +352 264 767 67


E-Mail: contact@cpipg.com


Internet: www.cpipg.com


ISIN: LU0251710041


WKN: A0JL4D


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard);


Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Stuttgart


EQS News ID: 814871





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



814871 22.05.2019



°






Aktuell
Neuer 576% Gold Aktientip nach 3.277% mit Bonterra Resources in 2 Jahren
Gold Hot Stock meldet Übernahme mit 3,36 g/t Gold über 32m

Emgold Mining Corporation




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,665 € 0,665 € -   € 0,00% 22.05./19:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0251710041 A0JL4D 0,71 € 0,62 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 0,66 € 0,00%  17:06
Frankfurt 0,665 € 0,00%  15:52
Stuttgart 0,665 € 0,00%  08:09
Xetra 0,715 € 0,00%  17:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock kündigt Cannabis-Übernahmen an. Nach 1.871% und 14.143% setzt Börsenguru auf diese Aktie

Codebase Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
68 Orco Immobilien erholt sich 12.04.14
14 Löschung 17.06.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...