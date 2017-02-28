DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of Lozorno Logistics Park (english)
28.02.17 18:17
dpa-AFX
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of Lozorno Logistics Park
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Disposal CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of Lozorno Logistics Park
28.02.2017 / 18:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254 PRESS RELEASE Luxembourg, 28 February 2017
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of Lozorno Logistics Park
CPI PROPERTY GROUP announces a disposal of Lozorno logistics park, located outside of Bratislava, Slovakia. The logistics park, comprising of 5 halls with total rentable space reaching up to 118,000 square meters, was sold today in a share deal transaction.
For further information please contact:
Kirchhoff Consult AG Andrew Stammler Herrengraben 1 20459 Hamburg T +49 40 60 91 86 34 F +49 40 60 91 86 60 E andrew.stammler@kirchhoff.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Phone: +352 264 767 1 Fax: +352 264 767 67 E-mail: contact@cpipg.com Internet: www.cpipg.com ISIN: LU0251710041 WKN: A0JL4D Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
548765 28.02.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,643 €
|0,643 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.02./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0251710041
|A0JL4D
|0,68 €
|0,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|0,656 €
|+0,46%
|08:31
|Stuttgart
|0,643 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|0,648 €
|-0,77%
|17:28
|Xetra
|0,66 €
|-1,49%
|10:34
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|68
|Orco Immobilien erholt sich
|12.04.14
|14
|Löschung
|17.06.11