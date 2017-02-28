DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of Lozorno Logistics Park (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of Lozorno Logistics Park


28.02.2017 / 18:02


CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254 PRESS RELEASE Luxembourg, 28 February 2017



CPI PROPERTY GROUP announces a disposal of Lozorno logistics park, located outside of Bratislava, Slovakia. The logistics park, comprising of 5 halls with total rentable space reaching up to 118,000 square meters, was sold today in a share deal transaction.


For further information please contact:


Kirchhoff Consult AG Andrew Stammler Herrengraben 1 20459 Hamburg T +49 40 60 91 86 34 F +49 40 60 91 86 60 E andrew.stammler@kirchhoff.de



Language: English Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Phone: +352 264 767 1 Fax: +352 264 767 67 E-mail: contact@cpipg.com Internet: www.cpipg.com ISIN: LU0251710041 WKN: A0JL4D Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart




Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,643 € 0,643 € -   € 0,00% 28.02./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0251710041 A0JL4D 0,68 € 0,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 0,656 € +0,46%  08:31
Stuttgart 0,643 € 0,00%  08:02
Frankfurt 0,648 € -0,77%  17:28
Xetra 0,66 € -1,49%  10:34
  = Realtime
