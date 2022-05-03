Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: COSMO VERKÜNDET ERWEITERUNG DER VEREINBARUNG MIT MEDTRONIC FÜR ELEVIEW(R) AUF ALLE LÄNDER AUSSER KANADA (deutsch)




03.05.22 07:00
dpa-AFX

COSMO VERKÜNDET ERWEITERUNG DER VEREINBARUNG MIT MEDTRONIC FÜR ELEVIEW(R) AUF ALLE LÄNDER AUSSER KANADA



Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


COSMO VERKÜNDET ERWEITERUNG DER VEREINBARUNG MIT MEDTRONIC FÜR ELEVIEW(R)


AUF ALLE LÄNDER AUSSER KANADA



03.05.2022 / 06:00



Medienmitteilung (PDF)



Dublin, Irland - 3. Mai 2022: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA:


C43) («Cosmo») gibt die Ausweitung der Vereinbarung mit Medtronic über den


Vertrieb von Eleview(R) in allen Ländern ausser Kanada bekannt, nachdem die


Lizenzvereinbarung mit EA Pharma einvernehmlich beendet wurde.



Eleview(R) ist ein von Cosmo entwickeltes und patentiertes, submukös


injizierbares flüssiges Präparat, das für die Verwendung bei endoskopischen


Verfahren im Magen-Darm-Trakt zur submukösen Anhebung von Polypen, Adenomen,


Krebs im Frühstadium oder anderen gastrointestinalen Schleimhaut-Läsionen


vor der Entfernung mit einer Schlinge oder einem anderen endoskopischen


Gerät vorgesehen ist.



Ziel ist es, Endoskopikern eine schnellere und weniger riskante Exzision von


Adenomen oder Polypen während der Endoskopie zu ermöglichen. Das Präparat


wird in die Submukosa unter die zu entfernende Läsion injiziert, wo es ein


Kissen bildet, das die Läsion anhebt und bis zu 45 Minuten hält. Dadurch


haben Endoskopiker genügend Zeit, die Läsion herauszuschneiden, ohne dass


wiederholte Injektionen erforderlich sind. Die Zusammensetzung wird mit


Methylene Blue angefärbt und ermöglicht so eine klare Differenzierung des


Gewebes und des Operationsgebiets. Dies sorgt für eine bessere Sichtbarkeit


des chirurgischen Bereichs und verringert somit das Risiko, dass der


Dickdarm während des Eingriffs perforiert wird.



Eleview(R) ist in den USA, der EU, Kanada und Japan zugelassen: Die FDA hat


das Produkt im September 2015 zugelassen. In der EU wurde das Produkt im


Juni 2016 bewilligt. Eleview(R) wurde von Health Canada im Jahr 2019 und im


November 2020 von der japanischen Behörde für Arzneimittel und


Medizinprodukte (PMDA) zugelassen.



Eleview(R) ist in den USA als Medizinprodukt der Klasse II und in Europa als


Medizinprodukt der Klasse IIa gemäss der Medizinprodukterichtlinie 93/42/EWG


und nachfolgenden Änderungen eingestuft.



Alessandro Della Chà, Chief Executive Officer, sagte: «Die Unterzeichnung


der Vereinbarung stärkt unsere Zusammenarbeit mit Medtronic weiter und


ermöglicht es dem Eleview(R)-Franchise, auf globaler Ebene zu expandieren.


Wir freuen uns darauf, Eleview(R)-zu einem weltweiten Erfolg zu machen.»



Finanzkalendar


Generalversammlung 2022 27. Mai 2022


Halbjahresabschluss 2022 29. Juli 2022


Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals


Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die


Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Produkten zur Behandlung ausgewählter


Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und zur Verbesserung der Qualitätsmassnahmen in der


Endoskopie durch Unterstützung der Erkennung von Darmläsionen und zur


Behandlung ausgewählter dermatologischer Erkrankungen konzentriert. Cosmo


entwickelt und produziert Produkte, die weltweit vertrieben werden, darunter


Lialda(R), Uceris(R)/Cortiment(R) und Winlevi(R). Cosmo hat auch


medizinische Geräte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und unterhält eine


Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb von GI Genius(TM),


das künstliche Intelligenz zur Erkennung möglicher Anzeichen von Darmkrebs


einsetzt. Cosmo hat Aemcolo(R) an Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. für die USA und


Relafalk(R) an Dr. Falk Gmbh für die EU und andere Länder lizenziert. Für


weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die


Website des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com



Juristischer Hinweis (in Englisch)


Some of the information contained in this press release contains


forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such


forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and


involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ


materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of


various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any forward-looking statements.



Kontakt


Hazel Winchester


Head of Investor Relations


Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.


Tel: +353 1 817 03 70


hwinchester@cosmopharma.com



Ende der Medienmitteilungen



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.


Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson's


Dublin 2 Dublin


Irland


Telefon: + 353 1 817 0370


E-Mail: info@cosmopharma.com


Internet: https://www.cosmopharma.com/


ISIN: NL0011832936


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


Bitte warten...