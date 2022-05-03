DGAP-News: COSMO VERKÜNDET ERWEITERUNG DER VEREINBARUNG MIT MEDTRONIC FÜR ELEVIEW(R) AUF ALLE LÄNDER AUSSER KANADA (deutsch)
03.05.22
dpa-AFX
COSMO VERKÜNDET ERWEITERUNG DER VEREINBARUNG MIT MEDTRONIC FÜR ELEVIEW(R) AUF ALLE LÄNDER AUSSER KANADA
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
COSMO VERKÜNDET ERWEITERUNG DER VEREINBARUNG MIT MEDTRONIC FÜR ELEVIEW(R)
AUF ALLE LÄNDER AUSSER KANADA
03.05.2022 / 06:00
Dublin, Irland - 3. Mai 2022: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA:
C43) («Cosmo») gibt die Ausweitung der Vereinbarung mit Medtronic über den
Vertrieb von Eleview(R) in allen Ländern ausser Kanada bekannt, nachdem die
Lizenzvereinbarung mit EA Pharma einvernehmlich beendet wurde.
Eleview(R) ist ein von Cosmo entwickeltes und patentiertes, submukös
injizierbares flüssiges Präparat, das für die Verwendung bei endoskopischen
Verfahren im Magen-Darm-Trakt zur submukösen Anhebung von Polypen, Adenomen,
Krebs im Frühstadium oder anderen gastrointestinalen Schleimhaut-Läsionen
vor der Entfernung mit einer Schlinge oder einem anderen endoskopischen
Gerät vorgesehen ist.
Ziel ist es, Endoskopikern eine schnellere und weniger riskante Exzision von
Adenomen oder Polypen während der Endoskopie zu ermöglichen. Das Präparat
wird in die Submukosa unter die zu entfernende Läsion injiziert, wo es ein
Kissen bildet, das die Läsion anhebt und bis zu 45 Minuten hält. Dadurch
haben Endoskopiker genügend Zeit, die Läsion herauszuschneiden, ohne dass
wiederholte Injektionen erforderlich sind. Die Zusammensetzung wird mit
Methylene Blue angefärbt und ermöglicht so eine klare Differenzierung des
Gewebes und des Operationsgebiets. Dies sorgt für eine bessere Sichtbarkeit
des chirurgischen Bereichs und verringert somit das Risiko, dass der
Dickdarm während des Eingriffs perforiert wird.
Eleview(R) ist in den USA, der EU, Kanada und Japan zugelassen: Die FDA hat
das Produkt im September 2015 zugelassen. In der EU wurde das Produkt im
Juni 2016 bewilligt. Eleview(R) wurde von Health Canada im Jahr 2019 und im
November 2020 von der japanischen Behörde für Arzneimittel und
Medizinprodukte (PMDA) zugelassen.
Eleview(R) ist in den USA als Medizinprodukt der Klasse II und in Europa als
Medizinprodukt der Klasse IIa gemäss der Medizinprodukterichtlinie 93/42/EWG
und nachfolgenden Änderungen eingestuft.
Alessandro Della Chà, Chief Executive Officer, sagte: «Die Unterzeichnung
der Vereinbarung stärkt unsere Zusammenarbeit mit Medtronic weiter und
ermöglicht es dem Eleview(R)-Franchise, auf globaler Ebene zu expandieren.
Wir freuen uns darauf, Eleview(R)-zu einem weltweiten Erfolg zu machen.»
Finanzkalendar
Generalversammlung 2022 27. Mai 2022
Halbjahresabschluss 2022 29. Juli 2022
Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die
Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Produkten zur Behandlung ausgewählter
Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und zur Verbesserung der Qualitätsmassnahmen in der
Endoskopie durch Unterstützung der Erkennung von Darmläsionen und zur
Behandlung ausgewählter dermatologischer Erkrankungen konzentriert. Cosmo
entwickelt und produziert Produkte, die weltweit vertrieben werden, darunter
Lialda(R), Uceris(R)/Cortiment(R) und Winlevi(R). Cosmo hat auch
medizinische Geräte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und unterhält eine
Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb von GI Genius(TM),
das künstliche Intelligenz zur Erkennung möglicher Anzeichen von Darmkrebs
einsetzt. Cosmo hat Aemcolo(R) an Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. für die USA und
Relafalk(R) an Dr. Falk Gmbh für die EU und andere Länder lizenziert. Für
weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die
Website des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com
Juristischer Hinweis (in Englisch)
Some of the information contained in this press release contains
forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such
forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and
involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ
materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of
various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any forward-looking statements.
Kontakt
Hazel Winchester
Head of Investor Relations
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
Tel: +353 1 817 03 70
hwinchester@cosmopharma.com
Disclaimer
This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities
may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an
exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of
1933.
This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation
to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning
of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing
prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange
or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on
the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment
decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made
on the basis of the securities prospectus.
This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the
United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5)
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order
2005 (the 'Order'), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons
to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to
(d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or
rely on this press release or any of its contents.
This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the
public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union
(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the
"Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").
Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to
an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states
of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the
Securities.
Ende der Medienmitteilungen
