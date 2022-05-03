DGAP-News: COSMO VERKÜNDET ERWEITERUNG DER VEREINBARUNG MIT MEDTRONIC FÜR ELEVIEW(R) AUF ALLE LÄNDER AUSSER KANADA (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cosmo Pharm":

COSMO VERKÜNDET ERWEITERUNG DER VEREINBARUNG MIT MEDTRONIC FÜR ELEVIEW(R) AUF ALLE LÄNDER AUSSER KANADA

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

COSMO VERKÜNDET ERWEITERUNG DER VEREINBARUNG MIT MEDTRONIC FÜR ELEVIEW(R)

AUF ALLE LÄNDER AUSSER KANADA

03.05.2022 / 06:00

Dublin, Irland - 3. Mai 2022: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA:

C43) («Cosmo») gibt die Ausweitung der Vereinbarung mit Medtronic über den

Vertrieb von Eleview(R) in allen Ländern ausser Kanada bekannt, nachdem die

Lizenzvereinbarung mit EA Pharma einvernehmlich beendet wurde.

Eleview(R) ist ein von Cosmo entwickeltes und patentiertes, submukös

injizierbares flüssiges Präparat, das für die Verwendung bei endoskopischen

Verfahren im Magen-Darm-Trakt zur submukösen Anhebung von Polypen, Adenomen,

Krebs im Frühstadium oder anderen gastrointestinalen Schleimhaut-Läsionen

vor der Entfernung mit einer Schlinge oder einem anderen endoskopischen

Gerät vorgesehen ist.

Ziel ist es, Endoskopikern eine schnellere und weniger riskante Exzision von

Adenomen oder Polypen während der Endoskopie zu ermöglichen. Das Präparat

wird in die Submukosa unter die zu entfernende Läsion injiziert, wo es ein

Kissen bildet, das die Läsion anhebt und bis zu 45 Minuten hält. Dadurch

haben Endoskopiker genügend Zeit, die Läsion herauszuschneiden, ohne dass

wiederholte Injektionen erforderlich sind. Die Zusammensetzung wird mit

Methylene Blue angefärbt und ermöglicht so eine klare Differenzierung des

Gewebes und des Operationsgebiets. Dies sorgt für eine bessere Sichtbarkeit

des chirurgischen Bereichs und verringert somit das Risiko, dass der

Dickdarm während des Eingriffs perforiert wird.

Eleview(R) ist in den USA, der EU, Kanada und Japan zugelassen: Die FDA hat

das Produkt im September 2015 zugelassen. In der EU wurde das Produkt im

Juni 2016 bewilligt. Eleview(R) wurde von Health Canada im Jahr 2019 und im

November 2020 von der japanischen Behörde für Arzneimittel und

Medizinprodukte (PMDA) zugelassen.

Eleview(R) ist in den USA als Medizinprodukt der Klasse II und in Europa als

Medizinprodukt der Klasse IIa gemäss der Medizinprodukterichtlinie 93/42/EWG

und nachfolgenden Änderungen eingestuft.

Alessandro Della Chà, Chief Executive Officer, sagte: «Die Unterzeichnung

der Vereinbarung stärkt unsere Zusammenarbeit mit Medtronic weiter und

ermöglicht es dem Eleview(R)-Franchise, auf globaler Ebene zu expandieren.

Wir freuen uns darauf, Eleview(R)-zu einem weltweiten Erfolg zu machen.»

Finanzkalendar

Generalversammlung 2022 27. Mai 2022

Halbjahresabschluss 2022 29. Juli 2022

Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die

Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Produkten zur Behandlung ausgewählter

Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und zur Verbesserung der Qualitätsmassnahmen in der

Endoskopie durch Unterstützung der Erkennung von Darmläsionen und zur

Behandlung ausgewählter dermatologischer Erkrankungen konzentriert. Cosmo

entwickelt und produziert Produkte, die weltweit vertrieben werden, darunter

Lialda(R), Uceris(R)/Cortiment(R) und Winlevi(R). Cosmo hat auch

medizinische Geräte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und unterhält eine

Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb von GI Genius(TM),

das künstliche Intelligenz zur Erkennung möglicher Anzeichen von Darmkrebs

einsetzt. Cosmo hat Aemcolo(R) an Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. für die USA und

Relafalk(R) an Dr. Falk Gmbh für die EU und andere Länder lizenziert. Für

weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die

Website des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com

Some of the information contained in this press release contains

forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such

forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and

involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ

materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of

various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise

any forward-looking statements.

Kontakt

Hazel Winchester

Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

hwinchester@cosmopharma.com

