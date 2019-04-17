DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG: Conference Call on Annual Results (deutsch)

CONSUS Real Estate AG: Conference Call on Annual Results

Berlin, 17 April 2019 -CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus", ISIN DE000A2DA414,

CC1) hereby invites you to the Call "Presentation of Annual Results 2018"

today,

on 4/17/19 14:00 (CEST).

Both members of the Management Board, Mr Andreas Steyer, CEO, as well as Ben

Lee, CFO, will host the call.

At the stated time, please dial one of the following telephone numbers:

+33 4 82 98 60 14 France local (English)

+49 30 86871428 Germany local (English)

+44 1635 598061 United Kingdom local (English)

+1 646-712-9911 United States local (English)

You will be greeted by an operator and put through to the conference after

giving your name. Please make use of the early dial-in opportunity (15

minutes before the start of the event) so that we can start the event on

time.

The current company presentation as well as the annual report 2018 have been

published on the website of the company under investors/ financial reports

and presentations

(https://www.consus.ag/financial-reports-presentations-2019)

Contact

Investor Relations

investors@consus.ag

+49 30 965 357 90 260

About Consus Real Estate AG

Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") the leading German property developer in

the top 9 cities with EUR 9.6bn (GDV) in properties under development as per

31 December 2018. The Company focuses on residential property and

specialises in the development of entire neighbourhoods ('quartiers') and

standardised flats. The use of forward sales to institutional investors and

the digitalisation of construction processes allow the Company to operate

along the entire property development value chain. Consus implements

projects - from the planning phase through to construction and transfer of

ownership, as well as property management and the associated services - via

its subsidiaries CG Group AG and SSN GROUP. Consus Real Estate AG's shares

are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and m:access

segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on XETRA in Frankfurt,

among others.

°