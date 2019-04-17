Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG: Conference Call on Annual Results (deutsch)




17.04.19 06:51
dpa-AFX

CONSUS Real Estate AG: Conference Call on Annual Results



^


DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis


CONSUS Real Estate AG: Conference Call on Annual Results



17.04.2019 / 06:51


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



CONSUS Real Estate AG: Conference Call on Annual Results



Berlin, 17 April 2019 -CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus", ISIN DE000A2DA414,


CC1) hereby invites you to the Call "Presentation of Annual Results 2018"


today,



on 4/17/19 14:00 (CEST).



Both members of the Management Board, Mr Andreas Steyer, CEO, as well as Ben


Lee, CFO, will host the call.



At the stated time, please dial one of the following telephone numbers:



+33 4 82 98 60 14 France local (English)



+49 30 86871428 Germany local (English)



+44 1635 598061 United Kingdom local (English)



+1 646-712-9911 United States local (English)



You will be greeted by an operator and put through to the conference after


giving your name. Please make use of the early dial-in opportunity (15


minutes before the start of the event) so that we can start the event on


time.



The current company presentation as well as the annual report 2018 have been


published on the website of the company under investors/ financial reports


and presentations


(https://www.consus.ag/financial-reports-presentations-2019)



Contact



Investor Relations


investors@consus.ag


+49 30 965 357 90 260



About Consus Real Estate AG



Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") the leading German property developer in


the top 9 cities with EUR 9.6bn (GDV) in properties under development as per


31 December 2018. The Company focuses on residential property and


specialises in the development of entire neighbourhoods ('quartiers') and


standardised flats. The use of forward sales to institutional investors and


the digitalisation of construction processes allow the Company to operate


along the entire property development value chain. Consus implements


projects - from the planning phase through to construction and transfer of


ownership, as well as property management and the associated services - via


its subsidiaries CG Group AG and SSN GROUP. Consus Real Estate AG's shares


are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and m:access


segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on XETRA in Frankfurt,


among others.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



17.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: CONSUS Real Estate AG


Kurfürstendamm 188-189


10707 Berlin


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300


E-Mail: info@consus.ag


Internet: www.consus.ag


ISIN: DE000A2DA414


WKN: A2DA41


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), München


(m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 800977





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



800977 17.04.2019



°






Aktuell
Hot Stock mit Riesendeal
Börsenguru kauft diesen Hot Stock nach 900% mit FSD Pharma und 4.960% mit Lithium X

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,67 € 6,58 € 0,09 € +1,37% 17.04./08:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2DA414 A2DA41 9,24 € 6,09 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,67 € +1,37%  08:19
München 6,67 € +8,10%  08:00
Frankfurt 6,59 € 0,00%  16.04.19
Stuttgart 6,67 € 0,00%  16.04.19
Xetra 6,75 € 0,00%  16.04.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock beantragt Patent für 150 Länder - Starkes Kaufsignal. 554% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
20 Consus Commercial Property A. 06.09.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...