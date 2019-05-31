DGAP-News: CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG SPONSORS WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA 2019 AWARDS RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS AND INDIVIDUALS (deutsch)
31.05.19 11:39
dpa-AFX
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG SPONSORS WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA 2019 AWARDS RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS AND INDIVIDUALS
^
DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG SPONSORS WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA 2019 AWARDS RECOGNISING
EXCELLENCE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS AND INDIVIDUALS
31.05.2019 / 11:38
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG SPONSORS WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA 2019 AWARDS
RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS AND INDIVIDUALS
Singapore, 31 May 2019- Consus Real Estate AG, the leading German
residential real estate developer, is proud to have sponsored the
WealthBriefingAsia 2019 Awards. The event was on 30 May at the Singapore
Westin Hotel. Consus sponsored this event in recognition of the powerful
effects that financial services professionals and companies have on the
global economy, including the real estate sector.
"Financial services makes up nearly one-third of total service market
revenue," said Benjamin Lee, CFO, Consus Real Estate AG. "It also makes up
about 20% of the GDP of developed countries. Far from simply being a service
industry, financial services is a wealth generator and creates the liquidity
that the real estate market requires. Consus Real Estate AG this year has
sponsored WealthBriefingSwiss Awards in Geneva, Family Wealth Report Awards
in New York, and is proudly sponsoring the WealthBriefingAsia Awards which
recognise innovators and thought leaders in the financial services industry"
Consus Real Estate AG would like to congratulate the winners of this year's
awards in over 57 categories, each an acknowledgement of a vital part of the
financial sector. A special congratulations to BNP Paribas, who won - "Best
Private Bank - Customer Facing Digital Capabilities" and "Best Private Bank
- Best Credit Provider" award in South East Asia, and to Credit Suisse who
won "Best NRI Offering" award in the private banking category, both awards
sponsored by Consus Real Estate AG:
With nearly EUR10 billion across 64 projects in the top nine German cities,
Consus Real Estate AG works closely with financial services firms. As a
listed real estate company in Germany, the real estate development leader
relies on capital markets as part of their success strategy, while applying
a unique forward sale-oriented business model de-risking development,
financing and exit. Consus Real Estate AG has ultimately created a fully
integrated real estate platform covering the entire value chain. Private
banking, wealth and asset management, family offices, and many other in the
financial and wealth management sector have a profound influence on the real
estate and capital markets. By being a Key Sponsor of the WealthBriefingAsia
Awards, Consus Real Estate AG is able to recognize some of the world's
finest firms and individuals in the sector.
ClearView Financial Media, the publisher of WealthBriefingAsia, gives annual
awards to private banks, family offices, wealth managers, and asset
managers.
"The real estate development industry and the financial services sector are
intertwined," Stephen Harris, CEO of ClearView Financial Media Ltd. said.
"Through our global insight in finance, real estate, and other economically
vital markets, we're able to see where the innovators are. Sponsorship by
Consus Real Estate AG is their recognition of that intimate link and allows
them to reward some of the financial services sector's most important wealth
creators and innovators."
ClearView Financial Media is one of the world's leading sources for timely
and accurate information of interest to private banking and wealth
management professionals. Each year, through the WealthBriefingAsia Awards,
ClearView honors those enterprises and individuals that create dynamic
growth and thought leadership in their respective fields.
More information on the awards ceremony is available at
http://clearviewpublishing.com/events/wealthbriefingasia-awards-2019/.
Contact:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations
p.schlinkmann@consus.ag
+49 1726509764
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
31.05.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Kurfürstendamm 188-189
10707 Berlin
Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
E-Mail: info@consus.ag
Internet: www.consus.ag
ISIN: DE000A2DA414
WKN: A2DA41
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), München
(m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 817873
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
817873 31.05.2019
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,30 €
|8,37 €
|-0,07 €
|-0,84%
|31.05./12:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2DA414
|A2DA41
|8,98 €
|6,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,30 €
|-0,95%
|10:34
|Stuttgart
|8,31 €
|+0,24%
|12:00
|Frankfurt
|8,29 €
|-0,12%
|09:15
|München
|8,29 €
|-0,12%
|08:01
|Xetra
|8,30 €
|-0,84%
|12:02
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21
|Consus Commercial Property A.
|27.05.19