Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG SPONSORS WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA 2019 AWARDS RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS AND INDIVIDUALS (deutsch)




31.05.19 11:39
dpa-AFX

CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG SPONSORS WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA 2019 AWARDS RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS AND INDIVIDUALS



^


DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG SPONSORS WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA 2019 AWARDS RECOGNISING


EXCELLENCE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS AND INDIVIDUALS



31.05.2019 / 11:38


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG SPONSORS WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA 2019 AWARDS


RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS AND INDIVIDUALS


Singapore, 31 May 2019- Consus Real Estate AG, the leading German


residential real estate developer, is proud to have sponsored the


WealthBriefingAsia 2019 Awards. The event was on 30 May at the Singapore


Westin Hotel. Consus sponsored this event in recognition of the powerful


effects that financial services professionals and companies have on the


global economy, including the real estate sector.



"Financial services makes up nearly one-third of total service market


revenue," said Benjamin Lee, CFO, Consus Real Estate AG. "It also makes up


about 20% of the GDP of developed countries. Far from simply being a service


industry, financial services is a wealth generator and creates the liquidity


that the real estate market requires. Consus Real Estate AG this year has


sponsored WealthBriefingSwiss Awards in Geneva, Family Wealth Report Awards


in New York, and is proudly sponsoring the WealthBriefingAsia Awards which


recognise innovators and thought leaders in the financial services industry"



Consus Real Estate AG would like to congratulate the winners of this year's


awards in over 57 categories, each an acknowledgement of a vital part of the


financial sector. A special congratulations to BNP Paribas, who won - "Best


Private Bank - Customer Facing Digital Capabilities" and "Best Private Bank


- Best Credit Provider" award in South East Asia, and to Credit Suisse who


won "Best NRI Offering" award in the private banking category, both awards


sponsored by Consus Real Estate AG:



With nearly EUR10 billion across 64 projects in the top nine German cities,


Consus Real Estate AG works closely with financial services firms. As a


listed real estate company in Germany, the real estate development leader


relies on capital markets as part of their success strategy, while applying


a unique forward sale-oriented business model de-risking development,


financing and exit. Consus Real Estate AG has ultimately created a fully


integrated real estate platform covering the entire value chain. Private


banking, wealth and asset management, family offices, and many other in the


financial and wealth management sector have a profound influence on the real


estate and capital markets. By being a Key Sponsor of the WealthBriefingAsia


Awards, Consus Real Estate AG is able to recognize some of the world's


finest firms and individuals in the sector.



ClearView Financial Media, the publisher of WealthBriefingAsia, gives annual


awards to private banks, family offices, wealth managers, and asset


managers.



"The real estate development industry and the financial services sector are


intertwined," Stephen Harris, CEO of ClearView Financial Media Ltd. said.


"Through our global insight in finance, real estate, and other economically


vital markets, we're able to see where the innovators are. Sponsorship by


Consus Real Estate AG is their recognition of that intimate link and allows


them to reward some of the financial services sector's most important wealth


creators and innovators."



ClearView Financial Media is one of the world's leading sources for timely


and accurate information of interest to private banking and wealth


management professionals. Each year, through the WealthBriefingAsia Awards,


ClearView honors those enterprises and individuals that create dynamic


growth and thought leadership in their respective fields.


More information on the awards ceremony is available at


http://clearviewpublishing.com/events/wealthbriefingasia-awards-2019/.




Contact:


Peer Schlinkmann


Head of Investor Relations


p.schlinkmann@consus.ag


+49 1726509764




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



31.05.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: CONSUS Real Estate AG


Kurfürstendamm 188-189


10707 Berlin


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300


E-Mail: info@consus.ag


Internet: www.consus.ag


ISIN: DE000A2DA414


WKN: A2DA41


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), München


(m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 817873





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



817873 31.05.2019



°






Aktuell
Hot Stock präsentiert vor 10.000 Trainern
Börsenguru kauft nach 1.513% in 3 Monaten mit FSD Pharma diesen Hot Stock

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,30 € 8,37 € -0,07 € -0,84% 31.05./12:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2DA414 A2DA41 8,98 € 6,06 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,30 € -0,95%  10:34
Stuttgart 8,31 € +0,24%  12:00
Frankfurt 8,29 € -0,12%  09:15
München 8,29 € -0,12%  08:01
Xetra 8,30 € -0,84%  12:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
"Amazon" des Cannabis-Sektors mit Starkem Kaufsignal. Neuer 395% Pot Hot Stock nach 775% in 4 Monaten mit TransCanna

CannaOne Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 Consus Commercial Property A. 27.05.19
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...