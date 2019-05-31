DGAP-News: CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG SPONSORS WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA 2019 AWARDS RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS AND INDIVIDUALS (deutsch)

CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG SPONSORS WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA 2019 AWARDS RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS AND INDIVIDUALS

31.05.2019 / 11:38

Singapore, 31 May 2019- Consus Real Estate AG, the leading German

residential real estate developer, is proud to have sponsored the

WealthBriefingAsia 2019 Awards. The event was on 30 May at the Singapore

Westin Hotel. Consus sponsored this event in recognition of the powerful

effects that financial services professionals and companies have on the

global economy, including the real estate sector.

"Financial services makes up nearly one-third of total service market

revenue," said Benjamin Lee, CFO, Consus Real Estate AG. "It also makes up

about 20% of the GDP of developed countries. Far from simply being a service

industry, financial services is a wealth generator and creates the liquidity

that the real estate market requires. Consus Real Estate AG this year has

sponsored WealthBriefingSwiss Awards in Geneva, Family Wealth Report Awards

in New York, and is proudly sponsoring the WealthBriefingAsia Awards which

recognise innovators and thought leaders in the financial services industry"

Consus Real Estate AG would like to congratulate the winners of this year's

awards in over 57 categories, each an acknowledgement of a vital part of the

financial sector. A special congratulations to BNP Paribas, who won - "Best

Private Bank - Customer Facing Digital Capabilities" and "Best Private Bank

- Best Credit Provider" award in South East Asia, and to Credit Suisse who

won "Best NRI Offering" award in the private banking category, both awards

sponsored by Consus Real Estate AG:

With nearly EUR10 billion across 64 projects in the top nine German cities,

Consus Real Estate AG works closely with financial services firms. As a

listed real estate company in Germany, the real estate development leader

relies on capital markets as part of their success strategy, while applying

a unique forward sale-oriented business model de-risking development,

financing and exit. Consus Real Estate AG has ultimately created a fully

integrated real estate platform covering the entire value chain. Private

banking, wealth and asset management, family offices, and many other in the

financial and wealth management sector have a profound influence on the real

estate and capital markets. By being a Key Sponsor of the WealthBriefingAsia

Awards, Consus Real Estate AG is able to recognize some of the world's

finest firms and individuals in the sector.

ClearView Financial Media, the publisher of WealthBriefingAsia, gives annual

awards to private banks, family offices, wealth managers, and asset

managers.

"The real estate development industry and the financial services sector are

intertwined," Stephen Harris, CEO of ClearView Financial Media Ltd. said.

"Through our global insight in finance, real estate, and other economically

vital markets, we're able to see where the innovators are. Sponsorship by

Consus Real Estate AG is their recognition of that intimate link and allows

them to reward some of the financial services sector's most important wealth

creators and innovators."

ClearView Financial Media is one of the world's leading sources for timely

and accurate information of interest to private banking and wealth

management professionals. Each year, through the WealthBriefingAsia Awards,

ClearView honors those enterprises and individuals that create dynamic

growth and thought leadership in their respective fields.

More information on the awards ceremony is available at

http://clearviewpublishing.com/events/wealthbriefingasia-awards-2019/.

Contact:

Peer Schlinkmann

Head of Investor Relations

p.schlinkmann@consus.ag

+49 1726509764

°