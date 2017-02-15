DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG publishes preliminary figures for 2016 - result doubles after strong fourth quarter & reduces debt significantly (english)

CLIQ Digital AG publishes preliminary figures for 2016 - result doubles after strong fourth quarter & reduces debt significantly

- Revenue climbs 17.3% to EUR 65.3 million (2015: EUR 55.7 million) - EBITDA increases by 30.5% to EUR 26.1 million (2015: EUR 20.0 million) - EBIT margin rises significantly to 6.9% (2015: 4.7%) - Net result nearly doubles to EUR 2.7 million (2015: EUR 1.4 million, +92.9%) - Significant decrease in net debt by 28.4%

Düsseldorf, 15 February 2017 - CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3, WKN A0HHJR), a leading sales and marketing company for digital products with its own payment platform, has published its preliminary figures for the 2016 financial year today. After a successful business performance in the first nine months of 2016, the company gained growth momentum again in the fourth quarter and posted a sharp increase in the result.

Development in revenue and earnings (in EUR million)

2015 2016 Gross revenue 55.7 65.3 EBITDA 20.0 26.1 EBIT 2.6 4.5 Net Result (after minority 1.4 2.7 interests)

According to preliminary figures, the CLIQ Digital Group increased its revenue by 17.2% to EUR 65.3 million in the 2016 financial year (2015: EUR 55.7 million). The company further increased its marketing expenditure in the reporting year (+23.4% as against 2015) and thus gained significant growth momentum again compared to the previous year (EUR 21.6 million as against EUR 17.5 million in the previous year).

In the reporting period, the CLIQ Digital Group realized another significant improvement in profitability compared to the previous year. According to preliminary calculations, the EBITDA margin climbed from 35.9% in the previous year to 40.0% in the period under review. In the 2016 financial year, EBITDA amounted to EUR 26.1 million (2015: EUR 20.0 million), which corresponds to a year-on-year increase of 30.5%. EBIT showed an even greater increase of 73.1% to EUR 4.5 million (2015: EUR 2.6 million). This equates to an EBIT margin increase from 4.7% in the previous year to 6.9% in the period under review. The net result after minority interests doubled to approximately EUR 2.7 million in the reporting period as compared to EUR 1.4 million in the previous year (+92.9%). The customer base value rose by 8.9% to EUR 20.9 million in 2016 versus EUR 19.2 million in the previous year. The customer base value is an important figure for estimating future revenue generated from current customers.

In addition, successful business performance in the 2016 financial year allowed the company to significantly reduce its debt with its financing institution to a greater extent than expected. Liabilities to banks amounted to EUR 10.7 million as at 31 December 2016, which thus equates to a decrease of 28.4% compared to the previous year's figure (31 December 2015: EUR 14.9 million).

The 2016 business figures are preliminary figures that have not been audited yet. CLIQ Digital AG will issue detailed information on its business and earnings performance in the final audited annual financial statements for 2016 prepared in accordance with IFRS and provide an outlook for the 2017 financial year when the 2016 Annual Report is published on 11 April 2017.

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital is a leading sales and marketing organization for digital products with its own payment platform. The core business of the Group is the direct marketing and billing of its products to end-customers via online- and mobile-marketing channels. CLIQ Digital offers its customers attractive products and is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, developers, publishers and advertisers. The Group, based in Dusseldorf, employs approximately 101 staff and is listed in the Entry Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3).

Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH Susan Hoffmeister Freihamer Strasse 2 D-82166 Gräfelfing/Munich Tel.: +49 (0)89 89 82 72 27 Fax: +49 (0)89 89 52 06 22 E-Mail: sh@crossalliance

