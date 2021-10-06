DGAP-News: CHRONEXT AG: CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO (deutsch)

CHRONEXT AG: CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO

EQS Group-News: CHRONEXT AG

CHRONEXT AG: CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO

06.10.2021 / 11:53

Pressemitteilung

Zug, Schweiz, 6 Oktober 2021

CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO

Zug, 6. Oktober 2021 - Die CHRONEXT AG ("CHRONEXT") hat gemeinsam mit ihren

Aktionären beschlossen, den geplanten Börsengang aufgrund der derzeit

ungünstigen Marktbedingungen für Wachstumsunternehmen zu verschieben. Die

Erstkotierung der Aktien von CHRONEXT an der SIX Swiss Exchange war

ursprünglich für den 8. Oktober 2021 geplant. CHRONEXT und seine Aktionäre

sind weiterhin entschlossen, einen Börsengang durchzuführen, sobald sich die

Marktbedingungen stabilisieren.

Über CHRONEXT:

Die CHRONEXT AG (www.chronext.com) wurde 2013 von Philipp Man und Ludwig

Wurlitzer gegründet. Die Plattform für Luxusuhren beschäftigt über 120

Mitarbeiter und bietet rund 7.000 Modelle zum Verkauf an. Mit einem

Hauptsitz in Zug (Schweiz) und weiteren 9 Standorten in Europa, einem

Standort in Hong Kong sowie einer Uhrenwerkstatt für die Qualitäts- und

Echtheitsprüfung, ist das Unternehmen international aufgestellt und

gewährleistet einen schnellen, nutzerfreundlichen und sicheren Service.

CHRONEXT vereinfacht die komplexen Strukturen des Uhrenmarktes und

ermöglicht ein einzigartiges Kauferlebnis. Weitere Informationen finden Sie

unter: www.chronext.com

Ansprechpartner für die Presse:

Harald Kinzler Lucas Hermanns

Kekst CNC CHRONEXT Service Germany GmbH

+49 69 5060 37579 +49 171 687 6336

harald.kinzler@kekstcnc.com lucas.hermanns@chronext.com

Ansprechpartner für Investoren:

Dagmara Robinson

CHRONEXT AG

+41 79 829 06 70

invest@chronext.com

