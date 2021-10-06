DGAP-News: CHRONEXT AG: CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO (deutsch)
06.10.21 11:53
dpa-AFX
CHRONEXT AG: CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO
EQS Group-News: CHRONEXT AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
CHRONEXT AG: CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO
06.10.2021 / 11:53
ZUR FREIGABE IN DER SCHWEIZ - DIES IST EINE EINGESCHRÄNKTE MITTEILUNG UND
SIE DÜRFEN SIE ODER IHREN INHALT NICHT AN PERSONEN WEITERGEBEN, DENEN DIE
WEITERGABE DIESER MITTEILUNG DURCH DIE HIERIN ENTHALTENEN LEGENDEN VERBOTEN
IST.
NICHT ZUR FREIGABE, VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER VERTEILUNG, GANZ ODER
TEILWEISE, DIREKT ODER INDIREKT, IN DEN VEREINIGTEN STAATEN VON AMERIKA,
KANADA, JAPAN ODER AUSTRALIEN ODER EINER ANDEREN JURISDIKTION, IN DER DIE
FREIGABE, VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER VERTEILUNG RECHTSWIDRIG WÄRE.
Pressemitteilung
Zug, Schweiz, 6 Oktober 2021
CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO
Zug, 6. Oktober 2021 - Die CHRONEXT AG ("CHRONEXT") hat gemeinsam mit ihren
Aktionären beschlossen, den geplanten Börsengang aufgrund der derzeit
ungünstigen Marktbedingungen für Wachstumsunternehmen zu verschieben. Die
Erstkotierung der Aktien von CHRONEXT an der SIX Swiss Exchange war
ursprünglich für den 8. Oktober 2021 geplant. CHRONEXT und seine Aktionäre
sind weiterhin entschlossen, einen Börsengang durchzuführen, sobald sich die
Marktbedingungen stabilisieren.
Über CHRONEXT:
Die CHRONEXT AG (www.chronext.com) wurde 2013 von Philipp Man und Ludwig
Wurlitzer gegründet. Die Plattform für Luxusuhren beschäftigt über 120
Mitarbeiter und bietet rund 7.000 Modelle zum Verkauf an. Mit einem
Hauptsitz in Zug (Schweiz) und weiteren 9 Standorten in Europa, einem
Standort in Hong Kong sowie einer Uhrenwerkstatt für die Qualitäts- und
Echtheitsprüfung, ist das Unternehmen international aufgestellt und
gewährleistet einen schnellen, nutzerfreundlichen und sicheren Service.
CHRONEXT vereinfacht die komplexen Strukturen des Uhrenmarktes und
ermöglicht ein einzigartiges Kauferlebnis. Weitere Informationen finden Sie
unter: www.chronext.com
Ansprechpartner für die Presse:
Harald Kinzler Lucas Hermanns
Kekst CNC CHRONEXT Service Germany GmbH
+49 69 5060 37579 +49 171 687 6336
harald.kinzler@kekstcnc.com lucas.hermanns@chronext.com
Ansprechpartner für Investoren:
Dagmara Robinson
CHRONEXT AG
+41 79 829 06 70
invest@chronext.com
1238739 06.10.2021
