Erweiterte Funktionen


DGAP-News: CHRONEXT AG: CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO (deutsch)




06.10.21 11:53
dpa-AFX

CHRONEXT AG: CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO



^


EQS Group-News: CHRONEXT AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


CHRONEXT AG: CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO



06.10.2021 / 11:53



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ZUR FREIGABE IN DER SCHWEIZ - DIES IST EINE EINGESCHRÄNKTE MITTEILUNG UND


SIE DÜRFEN SIE ODER IHREN INHALT NICHT AN PERSONEN WEITERGEBEN, DENEN DIE


WEITERGABE DIESER MITTEILUNG DURCH DIE HIERIN ENTHALTENEN LEGENDEN VERBOTEN


IST.

NICHT ZUR FREIGABE, VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER VERTEILUNG, GANZ ODER


TEILWEISE, DIREKT ODER INDIREKT, IN DEN VEREINIGTEN STAATEN VON AMERIKA,


KANADA, JAPAN ODER AUSTRALIEN ODER EINER ANDEREN JURISDIKTION, IN DER DIE


FREIGABE, VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER VERTEILUNG RECHTSWIDRIG WÄRE.



Pressemitteilung


Zug, Schweiz, 6 Oktober 2021



CHRONEXT AG verschiebt geplanten IPO



Zug, 6. Oktober 2021 - Die CHRONEXT AG ("CHRONEXT") hat gemeinsam mit ihren


Aktionären beschlossen, den geplanten Börsengang aufgrund der derzeit


ungünstigen Marktbedingungen für Wachstumsunternehmen zu verschieben. Die


Erstkotierung der Aktien von CHRONEXT an der SIX Swiss Exchange war


ursprünglich für den 8. Oktober 2021 geplant. CHRONEXT und seine Aktionäre


sind weiterhin entschlossen, einen Börsengang durchzuführen, sobald sich die


Marktbedingungen stabilisieren.



Über CHRONEXT:



Die CHRONEXT AG (www.chronext.com) wurde 2013 von Philipp Man und Ludwig


Wurlitzer gegründet. Die Plattform für Luxusuhren beschäftigt über 120


Mitarbeiter und bietet rund 7.000 Modelle zum Verkauf an. Mit einem


Hauptsitz in Zug (Schweiz) und weiteren 9 Standorten in Europa, einem


Standort in Hong Kong sowie einer Uhrenwerkstatt für die Qualitäts- und


Echtheitsprüfung, ist das Unternehmen international aufgestellt und


gewährleistet einen schnellen, nutzerfreundlichen und sicheren Service.


CHRONEXT vereinfacht die komplexen Strukturen des Uhrenmarktes und


ermöglicht ein einzigartiges Kauferlebnis. Weitere Informationen finden Sie


unter: www.chronext.com



Ansprechpartner für die Presse:


Harald Kinzler Lucas Hermanns


Kekst CNC CHRONEXT Service Germany GmbH


+49 69 5060 37579 +49 171 687 6336


harald.kinzler@kekstcnc.com lucas.hermanns@chronext.com




Ansprechpartner für Investoren:


Dagmara Robinson


CHRONEXT AG


+41 79 829 06 70


invest@chronext.com



Disclaimer:



Dieses Dokument stellt weder ein Angebot zum Verkauf noch eine Aufforderung


zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von Aktien dar. Dieses Dokument stellt weder


einen Prospekt im Sinne des Bundesgesetzes über Finanzdienstleistungen noch


einen Prospekt gemäss irgendeiner anderen Gesetzgebung dar. Kopien dieses


Dokuments dürfen nicht in oder aus Jurisdiktionen versandt oder anderweitig


verteilt werden, wo dies von Gesetzes wegen eingeschränkt oder verboten ist.


Die in diesem Dokument enthaltene Information stellt weder ein Angebot zum


Verkauf noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf in irgendeiner Jurisdiktion dar, in


der dies vor der Registrierung, der Befreiung von der Registrierung oder der


Zulassung gemäss den Wertpapiergesetzen einer Rechtsordnung rechtswidrig


wäre.



Dieses Dokument stellt Werbung im Sinne von Artikel 68 des Schweizerischen


Finanzdienstleistungsgesetzes dar. Diese Werbung ist eine Mitteilung an die


Anleger mit dem Ziel, sie auf Finanzinstrumente aufmerksam zu machen.


Anlageentscheidungen in Bezug auf Wertpapiere sollten nicht auf der


Grundlage dieser Werbung getroffen werden.



Eine Entscheidung, in Aktien der CHRONEXT AG zu investieren, sollte


ausschließlich auf der Grundlage des Prospekts erfolgen, den die CHRONEXT AG


(die "Gesellschaft") zu diesem Zweck veröffentlicht. Exemplare dieses


Prospekts (sowie allfällige Nachträge dazu) sind kostenlos erhältlich bei


UBS AG, Swiss Prospectus Switzerland, Postfach, CH-8098 Zürich, Schweiz


(E-Mail: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com). Darüber hinaus sind Exemplare dieses


Prospekts (und etwaiger Nachträge) in der Schweiz kostenlos erhältlich bei


CHRONEXT AG, Investor Relations, Feldpark 9, 6300 Zug, Schweiz (E-Mail:


invest@chronext.com).



This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of


America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United


States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan or Australia or any


other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does


not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any


securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the


same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information


contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the


United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in


the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not


been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as


amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state and may not be


offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under or


an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no


public offering of the securities in the United States of America.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to


the public will be published in the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom


this document is only directed at persons who (i) are "qualified investors"


within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms


part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018


and who are also (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5)


of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order


2005 (the "FSMA Order"); (iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to


(d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the


FSMA Order and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in


investment activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial


Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or


caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as


"relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any


invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire


such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person


who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any


of its contents.



In any member state of the European Economic Area (each a "Relevant State")


this document is only addressed to qualified investors in that Relevant


State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.



Information to Distributors: Solely for the purposes of the product


governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on


markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9


and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID


II and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product


Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether


arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the


purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have


with respect thereto, the Shares have been subject to a product approval


process by each underwriter established in the EEA, which has determined


that the offered shares (the "Shares") are: (i) compatible with an end


target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of


professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID


II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as


are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding


the Target Market Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of


the Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their


investment; the Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection;


and an investment in the Shares is compatible only with investors who do not


need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in


conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of


evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have


sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result


therefrom.



The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any


contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the


Offer. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market


Assessment, the underwriters established in the EEA will only procure


investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible


counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment


does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for


the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group


of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever


with respect to the Shares.



Information to Distributors: Solely for the purposes of the product


governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product


Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK Product Governance


Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in


tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of


the UK Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect


thereto, the Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which


has determined that the Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market


of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional


clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in paragraph 3 of the


FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for


distribution through all per-mitted distribution channels (the "UK Target


Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment,


distributors should note that: the price of the Shares may decline and


investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Shares offer no


guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Shares


is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or


capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate


financial or other advisor) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks


of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear


any losses that may result therefrom.



The UK Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of


any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the


Offer. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the UK Target Market


Assessment, the underwriters established in the UK will only procure


investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible


counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the UK Target Market Assessment


does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for


the purposes of Chapter 9A or 10A respectively of the FCA Handbook Conduct


of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of


investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever


with respect to the Shares.



Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market


assessment in respect of the Shares and determining appropriate distribution


channels.



Diese Publikation kann bestimmte in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen


enthalten, z.B. Aussagen, die Begriffe wie "glauben", "annehmen",


"erwarten", "prognostizieren", "projizieren", "können", "könnten", "werden"


oder ähnliche Ausdrücke enthalten. Solche in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen


unterliegen bekannten und unbekannten Risiken, Ungewissheiten und anderen


Faktoren, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, die


Finanzlage, die Entwicklung oder die Performance der CHRONEXT AG wesentlich


von denjenigen abweichen, die in diesen Aussagen ausdrücklich oder implizit


angenommen werden. Vor dem Hintergrund dieser Ungewissheiten darf man sich


als Leser nicht auf solche in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen verlassen.


CHRONEXT AG übernimmt keinerlei Verpflichtung, solche zukunftsgerichteten


Aussagen zu aktualisieren oder an zukünftige Ereignisse oder Entwicklungen


anzupassen.



Die CHRONEXT AG hat weder die Absicht noch eine Verpflichtung, diese


Publikation oder Teile davon nach dem Datum dieser Veröffentlichung zu


aktualisieren, auf dem neuesten Stand zu halten oder zu überarbeiten, es sei


denn, dies ist durch geltendes Recht vorgeschrieben.



Keine der beteiligten Syndikatsbanken oder ihre jeweiligen


Tochtergesellschaften, verbundenen Unternehmen oder ihre jeweiligen


Direktoren, leitenden Angestellten, Mitarbeiter, Berater, Vertreter,


Allianzpartner oder andere juristische oder natürliche Personen übernehmen,


weder explizit noch implizit, irgendeine Verantwortung oder Haftung für die


Richtigkeit, Genauigkeit, Vollständigkeit oder Angemessenheit der


Informationen oder Ansichten in dieser Mitteilung (oder ob Informationen in


der Mitteilung ausgelassen wurden) oder anderer Informationen in Bezug auf


die Gruppe, ihre Tochtergesellschaften oder verbundenen Unternehmen,


unabhängig davon, ob diese schriftlich, mündlich oder in visueller oder


elektronischer Form vorliegen, und unabhängig davon, wie sie übermittelt


oder zur Verfügung gestellt wurden, oder für Verluste, die sich aus der


Verwendung dieser Mitteilung oder ihres Inhalts oder anderweitig in


Verbindung damit ergeben. Dementsprechend lehnen die Syndikatsbanken und die


anderen vorgenannten Personen, soweit dies nach dem anwendbaren Recht


zulässig ist, jegliche Haftung ab, die sich aus unerlaubten Handlungen oder


aus Vertragsverhältnissen ergibt oder die ihnen anderweitig in Bezug auf


diese Mitteilung und/oder damit zusammenhängende Erklärung zugerechnet


werden könnte.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Datei:


https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=0f0e39e80563ad80a526ece72b8cd394


Dateibeschreibung: Medienmitteilung (PDF)



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Medienmitteilungen



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1238739 06.10.2021



°






Aktuell
Neuer 775% Lithium Hot Stock meldet Lithium-Entdeckung
Nach 5.900% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC) und 20.100% mit Noram Lithium ($NRM)

Musk Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA) in wenigen Tagen. 235% Lithium Aktientip nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:39 , dpa-AFX
BGH vor verbraucherfreundlichem Urteil zu Zins [...]
13:20 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Savills Immobilien Beratungs-Gmb [...]
13:19 , dpa-AFX
Laschet zu Ampel-Sondierung: Wir sind bereit [...]
13:17 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: EuGH urteilt erneut gegen Polens [...]
13:06 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.: Else [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...