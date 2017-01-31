DGAP-News: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: CENTROTEC meets revenue and profit forecast and expects further growth for 2017 (english)

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: CENTROTEC meets revenue and profit forecast and expects further growth for 2017

Brilon, January 31, 2017: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Brilon, earned revenue of EUR 575 million in the 2016 financial year (unaudited, previous year EUR 549.8 million). The forecast of EUR 550 to 570 million was therefore slightly exceeded. In addition, based on provisional unaudited calculations of the operating result (EBIT), the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 32 to 35 million has been achieved. For the 2017 financial year, CENTROTEC expects the organic growth of the past three years to continue and anticipates revenue of EUR 575 to 600 million. This year, we will invest disproportionately in the areas of development, service and international sales in order to establish a basis for sustained improvements in revenue and earnings. However, this increase in personnel will only have a delayed impact on the relevant earnings figures; we therefore do not expect to see any improvement in earnings this year and again consider an operating result (EBIT) in the range of EUR 33 to 35 million to be realistic. The audited 2016 financial statements and the Annual Report for the 2016 financial year will be published on March 30, 2017.

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG CENTROTEC Sustainable AG enjoys a presence in around 50 different countries through subsidiaries and sales partners. The principal group companies are Wolf, Brink Climate Systems and Ned Air in the Climate Systems segment, specialising in heating, climate control and ventilation technology e.g. in the form of solar thermal systems, CHP units and home ventilation systems with heat recovery, as well as Ubbink and Centrotherm in the Gas Flue Systems segment, with their focus on gas flue and air piping systems. CENTROTEC is consequently Europe's only listed full-service provider of heating and climate control technology, solar thermal systems and energy- saving solutions for buildings.

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Am Patbergschen Dorn 9, D-59929 Brilon, Germany ISIN: DE0005407506, WKN: 540750

