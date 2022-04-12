DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Außerordentliche HV ebnet den Weg für erfolgreiche Weiterentwicklung (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Extraordinary General Meeting paves the way for successful further


development of CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn / Simplified shareholder


structure offers many advantages



- 98.29% approval for capital measures for the acquisition of Convergenta's


minority stake in MediaMarktSaturn by CECONOMY



- CECONOMY to become sole shareholder of MediaMarktSaturn - Convergenta to


become anchor shareholder of CECONOMY



- "The simplification of the shareholder structure is a liberating blow. It


also creates the organisational conditions for us to make faster and better


progress on our way to becoming a leading European omnichannel platform,"


says Dr Karsten Wildberger, CEO of CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn



Düsseldorf, 12 April 2022 - At today's Extraordinary General Meeting, the


shareholders of CECONOMY AG approved by a large majority the capital


measures associated with CECONOMY's acquisition of Convergenta Invest GmbH's


minority shareholding in MediaMarktSaturn. Following the Extraordinary


General Meeting, the preference shareholders of CECONOMY AG also approved


the conversion of the preference shares into ordinary shares at a separate


meeting with an approval rate of 98.79%.



"Following today's resolutions, we are very confident that we will be able


to complete the Convergenta transaction by the end of September 2022 at the


latest," explains Dr. Karsten Wildberger, CEO of CECONOMY and


MediaMarktSaturn. "The associated simplification of the shareholder


structure is nothing less than a structural liberation for us." With the


completion of the transaction, CECONOMY will become the sole shareholder of


MediaMarktSaturn. In return, Convergenta will become an anchor shareholder


of CECONOMY. "The shareholder dispute that has burdened CECONOMY and


MediaMarktSaturn for almost ten years and cost a lot of money is history,"


said Wildberger. "All parties involved are pulling in the same direction,


all shareholders have a common interest: They want their company to develop


successfully."



The simplified shareholder structure offers many advantages: "We will speed


up our decision-making processes and become faster and more powerful


overall," Wildberger explained. "We will be less concerned with ourselves


and put our energy where it belongs: with our customers." The future


shareholder structure will enable the use of tax loss carryforwards, reduce


administrative costs and further improve the governance of the company.



In view of the planned merger of CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn into one


company, the management structure was already unified last year. Dr Karsten


Wildberger and Florian Wieser have been acting as CEO and CFO respectively


for both CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn since summer 2021.



"We are now taking the final step on the way to our merger," said


Wildberger. "The implementation of the transaction is the door opener for


our strategic further development. We are thus also creating the


organisational conditions to move forward faster and better on our way to


becoming a leading European omnichannel platform."



About CECONOMY



CECONOMY AG simplifies life in the digital world. The company is a leader in


consumer electronics concepts and brands in Europe. The companies in the


CECONOMY portfolio have billions of consumer contacts per year and offer


products, services and solutions that make life in the digital world as


simple and pleasant as possible. In this way, they create added value for


customers as well as for investors.



