DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Außerordentliche HV ebnet den Weg für erfolgreiche Weiterentwicklung (deutsch)

CECONOMY AG: Außerordentliche HV ebnet den Weg für erfolgreiche Weiterentwicklung

12.04.2022 / 17:14

Extraordinary General Meeting paves the way for successful further

development of CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn / Simplified shareholder

structure offers many advantages

- 98.29% approval for capital measures for the acquisition of Convergenta's

minority stake in MediaMarktSaturn by CECONOMY

- CECONOMY to become sole shareholder of MediaMarktSaturn - Convergenta to

become anchor shareholder of CECONOMY

- "The simplification of the shareholder structure is a liberating blow. It

also creates the organisational conditions for us to make faster and better

progress on our way to becoming a leading European omnichannel platform,"

says Dr Karsten Wildberger, CEO of CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn

Düsseldorf, 12 April 2022 - At today's Extraordinary General Meeting, the

shareholders of CECONOMY AG approved by a large majority the capital

measures associated with CECONOMY's acquisition of Convergenta Invest GmbH's

minority shareholding in MediaMarktSaturn. Following the Extraordinary

General Meeting, the preference shareholders of CECONOMY AG also approved

the conversion of the preference shares into ordinary shares at a separate

meeting with an approval rate of 98.79%.

"Following today's resolutions, we are very confident that we will be able

to complete the Convergenta transaction by the end of September 2022 at the

latest," explains Dr. Karsten Wildberger, CEO of CECONOMY and

MediaMarktSaturn. "The associated simplification of the shareholder

structure is nothing less than a structural liberation for us." With the

completion of the transaction, CECONOMY will become the sole shareholder of

MediaMarktSaturn. In return, Convergenta will become an anchor shareholder

of CECONOMY. "The shareholder dispute that has burdened CECONOMY and

MediaMarktSaturn for almost ten years and cost a lot of money is history,"

said Wildberger. "All parties involved are pulling in the same direction,

all shareholders have a common interest: They want their company to develop

successfully."

The simplified shareholder structure offers many advantages: "We will speed

up our decision-making processes and become faster and more powerful

overall," Wildberger explained. "We will be less concerned with ourselves

and put our energy where it belongs: with our customers." The future

shareholder structure will enable the use of tax loss carryforwards, reduce

administrative costs and further improve the governance of the company.

In view of the planned merger of CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn into one

company, the management structure was already unified last year. Dr Karsten

Wildberger and Florian Wieser have been acting as CEO and CFO respectively

for both CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn since summer 2021.

"We are now taking the final step on the way to our merger," said

Wildberger. "The implementation of the transaction is the door opener for

our strategic further development. We are thus also creating the

organisational conditions to move forward faster and better on our way to

becoming a leading European omnichannel platform."

***

About CECONOMY

CECONOMY AG simplifies life in the digital world. The company is a leader in

consumer electronics concepts and brands in Europe. The companies in the

CECONOMY portfolio have billions of consumer contacts per year and offer

products, services and solutions that make life in the digital world as

simple and pleasant as possible. In this way, they create added value for

customers as well as for investors.

Contact

CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf, Germany

Investor Relations

Telephone +49 (0) 211 5408-7222

Email IR@ceconomy.de

Website https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/

°