DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Außerordentliche HV ebnet den Weg für erfolgreiche Weiterentwicklung (deutsch)

DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung/Kapitalmaßnahme
12.04.2022 / 17:14
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Extraordinary General Meeting paves the way for successful further
development of CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn / Simplified shareholder
structure offers many advantages
- 98.29% approval for capital measures for the acquisition of Convergenta's
minority stake in MediaMarktSaturn by CECONOMY
- CECONOMY to become sole shareholder of MediaMarktSaturn - Convergenta to
become anchor shareholder of CECONOMY
- "The simplification of the shareholder structure is a liberating blow. It
also creates the organisational conditions for us to make faster and better
progress on our way to becoming a leading European omnichannel platform,"
says Dr Karsten Wildberger, CEO of CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn
Düsseldorf, 12 April 2022 - At today's Extraordinary General Meeting, the
shareholders of CECONOMY AG approved by a large majority the capital
measures associated with CECONOMY's acquisition of Convergenta Invest GmbH's
minority shareholding in MediaMarktSaturn. Following the Extraordinary
General Meeting, the preference shareholders of CECONOMY AG also approved
the conversion of the preference shares into ordinary shares at a separate
meeting with an approval rate of 98.79%.
"Following today's resolutions, we are very confident that we will be able
to complete the Convergenta transaction by the end of September 2022 at the
latest," explains Dr. Karsten Wildberger, CEO of CECONOMY and
MediaMarktSaturn. "The associated simplification of the shareholder
structure is nothing less than a structural liberation for us." With the
completion of the transaction, CECONOMY will become the sole shareholder of
MediaMarktSaturn. In return, Convergenta will become an anchor shareholder
of CECONOMY. "The shareholder dispute that has burdened CECONOMY and
MediaMarktSaturn for almost ten years and cost a lot of money is history,"
said Wildberger. "All parties involved are pulling in the same direction,
all shareholders have a common interest: They want their company to develop
successfully."
The simplified shareholder structure offers many advantages: "We will speed
up our decision-making processes and become faster and more powerful
overall," Wildberger explained. "We will be less concerned with ourselves
and put our energy where it belongs: with our customers." The future
shareholder structure will enable the use of tax loss carryforwards, reduce
administrative costs and further improve the governance of the company.
In view of the planned merger of CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn into one
company, the management structure was already unified last year. Dr Karsten
Wildberger and Florian Wieser have been acting as CEO and CFO respectively
for both CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn since summer 2021.
"We are now taking the final step on the way to our merger," said
Wildberger. "The implementation of the transaction is the door opener for
our strategic further development. We are thus also creating the
organisational conditions to move forward faster and better on our way to
becoming a leading European omnichannel platform."
***
About CECONOMY
CECONOMY AG simplifies life in the digital world. The company is a leader in
consumer electronics concepts and brands in Europe. The companies in the
CECONOMY portfolio have billions of consumer contacts per year and offer
products, services and solutions that make life in the digital world as
simple and pleasant as possible. In this way, they create added value for
customers as well as for investors.
