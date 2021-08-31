Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: CASCATA- POTENZIELLE ENTDECKUNG VON VULKANOGENEM MASSIVSULFID (deutsch)




CASCATA- POTENZIELLE ENTDECKUNG VON VULKANOGENEM MASSIVSULFID



DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.

/ Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


CASCATA- POTENZIELLE ENTDECKUNG VON VULKANOGENEM MASSIVSULFID (News mit


Zusatzmaterial)



31.08.2021 / 10:01


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ACN 119 057 457, AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT, 31 August 2021



HIGHLIGHTS



- Das Prospektionsgebiet Cascata ist eine neue Entdeckung, bei der es sich


wahrscheinlich um vulkanogenes Massivsulfid (VMS) handelt. Auf einer


Streichenlänge von über 6 km wurden durchgängig Sulfide an der Oberfläche


entdeckt. Das interessierende Gebiet ist etwa 15 km2 groß und liegt


vollständig innerhalb der bestehenden Ryberg-Lizenz des Unternehmens. Mit


den Bohrungen wurde begonnen.



- SODD003 (Sortekap-Prospekt) ist abgeschlossen und durchteufte auf 78 m


aussichtsreiche Quarzadern mit Sulfidmineralisierung innerhalb von


Amphibolit. Das Ziel ist Gold, wobei frühere Oberflächenproben in der Nähe


einen Gehalt von bis zu 2,7 g/t Gold aufweisen.



- SODD002 (Sortekap-Prospekt) ist abgeschlossen und durchteufte ~6%


vereinzeltes Chalkopyrit + Pyrrhotit über 7,1m aus 188,5m Bohrlochtiefe. Es


wurden auch Zonen mit vereinzeltem Pyrit angetroffen.



- 1 x Bohrgerät wurde zu einem elektromagnetischen Ziel auf dem


Miki-Prospekt mobilisiert



Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) ("Conico" oder "das Unternehmen") und seine


hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd ("Longland")


freuen sich bekannt zu geben, dass eine neue Entdeckung, die als


wahrscheinliches vulkanogenes Massivsulfid (VMS) interpretiert wird,


entdeckt wurde und eine Bohrung begonnen hat. Die Bohrungen SODD002 und


SODD003 wurden bei Sortekap und die Bohrung MIDD008 auf dem Miki-Prospekt


abgeschlossen.



Thomas Abraham-James, CEO von Longland, sagte:



"Die Entdeckung eines potenziellen neuen VMS-Vorkommens bei Cascata ist ein


typisches Beispiel dafür wie chancenreich die Exploration in Grönland ist.


Unser Team hat mehr als 6 km des Streichens zu Fuß abgewandert, wobei


Lithologien mit Aussicht auf VMS und eine konsistente Sulfidmineralisierung


beobachtet wurden, was eine sofortige Bohrung rechtfertigt. In der


Zwischenzeit sehen wir weiterhin Mineralisierungen in den Bohrlöchern bei


Miki und Sortekap."


Das neu entdeckte Prospektionsgebiet Cascata



Im Rahmen der Erkundungsexploration wurden auffällige Kupfer- und


Eisensulfide identifiziert, die als Cascata-Prospekt bezeichnet werden


(Abbildung 1). Die Mineralisierung liegt in Form von Pyrit, Chalkopyrit und


Bornit in massiven, halbmassiven, stockförmigen und vereinzelten Formen vor


und steht in Zusammenhang mit Schwarzschiefer, rhyolitischem Vulkanismus und


darunter liegendem Amphibolit (Abbildungen 2-7). Die bisher durchgeführten


Felduntersuchungen deuten darauf hin, dass es sich bei Cascata


möglicherweise um ein vulkanogenes Massivsulfidvorkommen (VMS) handelt,


wobei eine Streichenlänge von mehr als 6 km zu Fuß abgeschritten wurde und


ein Gebiet von Interesse von ~15 km2 identifiziert wurde.



Die Bohrungen bei Cascata haben begonnen und befinden sich am oberen Ende


der Stratigraphie. Das Projekt befindet sich innerhalb der bestehenden


Ryberg-Lizenz und ist leicht zugänglich, nur 6 km von der Küste entfernt und


verfügt über reichlich Süßwasserquellen.



Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap: Bohrloch SODD003



Das Bohrloch SODD003 zielte auf eine Goldmineralisierung in Amphibolit


(Abbildung 9) ab und wurde so positioniert, dass es senkrecht zu Quarzadern


gebohrt wurde, in denen frühere Oberflächenproben Gehalte von bis zu 2,7 g/t


Gold ergaben.



Das Bohrloch durchteufte erfolgreich 78 m aussichtsreichen quarzhaltigen


Amphibolit, beginnend an der Oberfläche (Abbildung 8). Die Quarzadern


enthielten häufig Spurensulfide bzw. disseminierte Sulfide, was insofern


ermutigend ist, als die veröffentlichte Literatur über die Goldvorkommen bei


Sortekap besagt, dass die Goldmineralisierung mit dem Vorhandensein von


Spurensulfiden (insbesondere Arsenopyrit) im Amphibolit in Zusammenhang


steht. Die angetroffenen Sulfide umfassen Arsenopyrit in Verbindung mit


Pyrit und Chalkopyrit (Abbildungen 10-11).



Das Bohrloch wurde im Serpentinit beendet und das Bohrgerät wurde inzwischen


zum nächsten Bohrloch auf dem Miki-Prospekt verlegt, um eine


elektromagnetische (EM) Anomalie zu erbohren, die bei der EM-Untersuchung


2020 identifiziert wurde.



Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap: Bohrung SODD002



Das Bohrloch SODD002 befand sich im Sortekap-Prospekt und zielte auf eine


aufladbare Anomalie durch induzierte Polarisation (IP) ab. Das Bohrloch


durchteufte erfolgreich eine Sulfidmineralisierung über mehrere Abschnitte,


wobei der bedeutendste Abschnitt 7,1 m lang ist, der bei 188,5 m


Bohrlochtiefe beginnt und aus ~6 % verstreutem Chalkopyrit und Pyrrhotit


besteht. Tiefer im Bohrloch gibt es Zonen mit bis zu 20 % verstreutem Pyrit


(Abbildung 12).


Die Bohrung wurde auf eine Gesamttiefe von 356 m verlängert, um den in


Bohrung SODD001 entdeckten Serpentinit zu durchteufen. Dadurch wird die


Geologie der beiden Sortekap-Bohrungen miteinander verknüpft, was zu einem


besseren Verständnis der regionalen Stratigraphie führt.



Miki Prospektionsgebiet: Bohrung MIDD008



Dieses Bohrloch zielte auf magmatische Sulfide ab, die mit dem Miki Fjord


Macrodyke verbunden sind (Abbildung 16). Von 78,9 m bis zum Ende des


Bohrlochs (312 m) durchteufte MIDD008 eine


Quarz-Kalifeldspat-Glimmer-Assemblage (Abbildungen 13 bis 14), die Adern mit


Molybdänit (zwischen 1 und 2 %, wenn sie angetroffen wurde) und Spuren von


Chalkopyrit (~ 2 %, wenn sie angetroffen wurde, Abbildung 15) enthält.



Die Entdeckung einer solchen Mineralisierung ist unerwartet, aber nicht


überraschend, wenn man die Nähe zu bekannten Systemen wie dem 38 km westlich


gelegenen Porphyr-Molybdän-Projekt Flammefjeld bedenkt.



Das Bohrloch wurde in 312 m Bohrtiefe beendet, als es sich noch im


alterierten Gestein befand, und das Bohrgerät wurde zum Prospektionsgebiet


Cascata umdisponiert.



Im Auftrag des Vorstandes.



/


Guy T Le Page, FFIN, MAusIMM


Executive Director



COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT



The information contained in this report relating to exploration results


relates to information compiled or reviewed by Thomas Abraham-James, a


full-time employee of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James has a B.Sc.


Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow of the


Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Abraham-James


has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and


the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken


to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint


Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration


Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Abraham-James consents to


the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form


and context in which it appears.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve a number


of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed


in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements


reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future


and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more


of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions


prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions


and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to


update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates


should change or to reflect other future developments.



Annex 1



Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length


MIDD001 565,714 7,571,884 298m -80 215 217.0m


MIDD002 565,840 7,571,990 312m -80 355 313.5m


MIDD003 565,734 7,571,883 298m -80 215 180.0m


MIDD004 565,715 7,571,897 299m -80 290 36.0m


MIDD005 565,797 7,571,960 311m -70 285 381.0m


MIDD006 565,728 7,571,889 298m -75 290 153.0m


MIDD007 566,497 7,573,151 386m -70 290 278.0m


MIDD008 566,880 7,573,889 567m -80 290 312.0m


MIDD009 565,910 7,571,891 318m -90 000 N/A


SODD001 567,481 7,601,155 1,319m -80 355 287.0m


SODD002 567,518 7,600,827 1,240m -85 095 356.0m


SODD003 567,496 7,600,712 1,203m -70 290 117.0m


CADD001 593,237 7,585,297 795m -70 290 N/A


All coordinates are displayed in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N



Annex 2



JORC Code, 2012 Edition


Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data



Cri- JORC Code Explanation Commentary


te-


ria


Sam- Nature and quality of sampling * Sampling of MIDD008,


pli- (e.g., cut channels, random SODD002 & SODD003 was


ng chips, or specific specialised conducted using standard


tec- industry standard measurement industry practices with


hni- tools appropriate to the diamond drilling. Magnetic


que- minerals under investigation, readings were taken using a


s such as down hole gamma sondes, Reflex EZ-Trac downhole


or handheld XRF instruments, survey tool.


etc.). These examples should


not be taken as limiting the


broad meaning of sampling.


Include reference to measures * Drill-holes MIDD008,


taken to ensure sample SODD002 & SODD003 were angled


representivity and the to optimally intersect the


appropriate calibration of any interpreted contact with an


measurement tools or systems IP conductor or adjacent to


used. lithologies of interest.


Aspects of the determination of * Mineralisation in


mineralisation that are drill-holes MIDD008, SODD002


Material to the Public Report. & SODD003 has not been


In cases where 'industry quantitively determined and


standard' work has been done is awaiting assay. The


this would be relatively simple determination in this report


(e.g., 'reverse circulation is qualitative, based on


drilling was used to obtain 1 m visual observation made by


samples from which 3 kg was the Competent Person who is a


pulverised to produce a 30 g geologist on site.


charge for fire assay'). In


other cases, more explanation


may be required, such as where


there is coarse gold that has


inherent sampling problems.


Unusual commodities or


mineralisation types (e.g.,


submarine nodules) may warrant


disclosure of detailed


information.


Dri- Drill type (e.g., core, reverse * Wireline diamond drilling


lli- circulation, open-hole hammer, using a 56.5mm diameter drill


ng rotary air blast, auger, bit and standard tube. The


tec- Bangka, sonic, etc) and details core has not been orientated


hni- (e.g., core diameter, triple or but has been surveyed using a


que- standard tube, depth of diamond Reflex EZ-Trac multi-shot


s tails, face-sampling bit or tool. The drill rig is a CDI


other type, whether core is 500 heli-portable fly rig


oriented and if so, by what operated by Cartwright


method, etc.). Drilling Inc.


Dri- Method of recording and * All drill core has been


ll assessing core and chip sample geotechnically logged with


sam- recoveries and results core recovery measured per


ple assessed. drill core run (3m).


re-


co-


ve-


ry


Measures taken to maximise * The drill crew was notified


sample recovery and ensure of the target depth and


representative nature of the likelihood of intersecting


samples. sulphides, accordingly they


eased pressure on the drill


bit from that depth onward to


minimise the chance of core


destruction. All drill core


was then placed in trays with


lids to ensure that no core


was lost during


transportation from the drill


site to core logging


facility. The drill core was


then reconstructed into


continuous runs on an angle


iron cradle by the geologist.


Depths were checked against


depths indicated on the core


blocks.


Whether a relationship exists * Not applicable as no assays


between sample recovery and have been conducted to date.


grade and whether sample bias


may have occurred due to


preferential loss/gain of


fine/coarse material.


Log- Whether core and chip samples * All drill core has been


gin- have been geologically and geologically and


g geotechnically logged to a geotechnically logged by a


level of detail to support qualified geologist to a


appropriate Mineral Resource level of detail that supports


estimation, mining studies and appropriate Mineral Resource


metallurgical studies. estimation, mining studies


and metallurgical studies.


Whether logging is qualitative * The logging is qualitative.


or quantitative in nature. Core All drill core was


(or costean, channel, etc.) photographed.


photography.


The total length and percentage * Drill-holes MIDD008,


of the relevant intersections SODD002 & SODD003 have been


logged. logged in full.


Sub- If core, whether cut or sawn * No sampling has been


-sa- and whether quarter, half or undertaken.


mp- all core taken.


lin-


g


tec-


hni-


que-


s


and


sam-


ple


pre-


pa-


ra-


ti-


on


If non-core, whether riffled, * Not applicable as the


tube sampled, rotary split, etc drill-hole is core.


and whether sampled wet or dry.


For all sample types, the * Not applicable as no


nature, quality and sampling has been undertaken.


appropriateness of the sample


preparation technique.


Quality control procedures * Not applicable as no


adopted for all sub-sampling sampling has been undertaken.


stages to maximise


representivity of samples.


Measures taken to ensure that * Not applicable as no


the sampling is representative sampling has been undertaken.


of the in-situ material


collected, including for


instance results for field


duplicate/second-half sampling.


Whether sample sizes are * Not applicable as no


appropriate to the grain size sampling has been undertaken.


of the material being sampled.


Qua- The nature, quality and * Not applicable as no


li- appropriateness of the assaying assaying has occurred.


ty and laboratory procedures used


of and whether the technique is


ass- considered partial or total.


ay


da-


ta


and


la-


bo-


ra-


to-


ry


tes-


ts


For geophysical tools, * Downhole magnetic readings


spectrometers, handheld XRF were taken using a Reflex


instruments, etc., the EZ-Trac. Readings were taken


parameters used in determining every 3m at completion of


the analysis including drilling, with the survey


instrument make and model, beginning at bottom of hole


reading times, calibrations and working up. The tool


factors applied and their protruded beyond the drill


derivation, etc. string by 3m to ensure no


interference from the rods.


The magnetic roll is 0 to 360


with an accuracy of ±0.35 .


The magnetic range is 0 to


100,000 nT with an accuracy


of ±50 nT.


Nature of quality control * Not applicable as no


procedures adopted (e.g., sampling or assaying has


standards, blanks, duplicates, occurred.


external laboratory checks) and


whether acceptable levels of


accuracy (i.e., lack of bias)


and precision have been


established.


Ve- The verification of significant * Consultants utilised by the


ri- intersections by either Company have verified the


fi- independent or alternative findings of the on-site


ca- company personnel. geologists.


ti-


on


of


sam-


pli-


ng


and


ass-


ay-


ing


The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no


twinned holes have been


drilled.


Documentation of primary data, * All logging data was


data entry procedures, data entered into a computer on


verification, data storage site, with daily backups


(physical and electronic) taken and stored on hard


protocols. drives and the cloud.


Discuss any adjustment to assay * Not applicable as no


data. assaying has occurred.


Lo- Accuracy and quality of surveys * Drill-holes MIDD008,


ca- used to locate drill holes SODD002 & SODD003 were


ti- (collar and down-hole surveys), located using a handheld


on trenches, mine workings and Garmin GPS with an accuracy


of other locations used in Mineral of ±4m.


da- Resource estimation.


ta


poi-


nts


Specification of the grid * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.


system used.


Quality and adequacy of * Topographic information was


topographic control. sourced from the Greenland


Mapping Project (GIMP)


digital elevation model (30m


accuracy).


Da- Data spacing for reporting of * Not applicable as the


ta Exploration Results. drill-holes are targeting


spa- specific geological and IP


cin- targets.


g


and


dis-


tri-


bu-


ti-


on


Whether the data spacing, and * Not applicable as the


distribution is sufficient to drill-holes are targeting


establish the degree of specific geological and IP


geological and grade continuity targets.


appropriate for the Mineral


Resource and Ore Reserve


estimation procedure(s) and


classifications applied.


Whether sample compositing has * Not applicable as no


been applied. sampling has occurred.


Ori- Whether the orientation of * The strike and dip of


ent- sampling achieves unbiased drill-holes MIDD008, SODD002


ati- sampling of possible structures & SODD003 were designed to


on and the extent to which this is intersect an IP


of known, considering the deposit target/lithological unit at


da- type. an adjacent angle, not along


ta strike. Therefore, the


in sampling conducted by the


re- drill-hole is considered


la- unbiased.


ti-


on


to


geo-


lo-


gi-


cal


str-


uc-


tur-


e


If the relationship between the * There are no known biases


drilling orientation and the caused by the orientation of


orientation of key mineralised drill-holes MIDD008, SODD002


structures is considered to & SODD003.


have introduced a sampling


bias, this should be assessed


and reported if material.


Sam- The measures taken to ensure * The drill core is stored


ple sample security. onboard the Company's charter


se- vessel which is considered


cu- highly secure.


ri-


ty


Au- The results of any audits or * No audits or reviews have


dit- reviews of sampling techniques been carried out at this


s and data. time.


or


re-


vie-


ws




Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results



Cr- JORC Code Commentary


it- explanation


er-


ia


Mi- Type, reference * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral


ne- name/number, Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38,


ra- location and located on the east coast of Greenland. They


l ownership are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a


te- including wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.


ne- agreements or


me- material issues


nt with third


an- parties such as


d joint ventures,


la- partnerships,


nd overriding


te- royalties,


nu- native title


re interests,


st- historical


at- sites,


us wilderness or


national park


and


environmental


settings.


The security of * The tenure is secure and in good standing


the tenure held at the time of writing. There are no known


at the time of impediments.


reporting along


with any known


impediments to


obtaining a


licence to


operate in the


area.


Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous work mentioned (2017 VTEM survey)


pl- and appraisal of was planned and managed by Longland Resources


or- exploration by Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.


at- other parties. * Historic rock-chip sampling was conducted


io- by Platina Resources Ltd and University of


n Leicester.


do-


ne


by


ot-


he-


r


pa-


rt-


ie-


s


Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit types: Magmatic & VMS. * Geological


ol- geological setting: The project area is located within


og- setting and the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a


y style of Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area


mineralisation. of approximately 1.3 million km2 in


continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in


volume), making it one of the largest


volcanic events in history. Volcanism is


associated with the opening of the North


Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume


(what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The


project area represents an erosional


interface where the flood basalts have been


removed, revealing the basement geology


beneath. The project area is adjacent to a


triple junction (failed rift) and consists of


Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood


basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments


(rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the


geology within the sedimentary basin has been


intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders


to the overlying plateau basalts. There are


also feeder dykes and layered mafic


intrusions - it is likely that there is also


a large ultramafic body present at depth,


evidence for this is in the form of


ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by


magma conduits. * Style of mineralisation:


magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with


appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold.


Dr- A summary of all * Refer to Annex 1.


il- information


l material to the


ho- understanding of


le the exploration


In- results


fo- including a


rm- tabulation of


at- the following


io- information for


n all Material


drill holes: -


easting and


northing of the


drill hole


collar -


elevation or RL


(Reduced Level -


elevation above


sea level in


metres) of the


drill hole


collar - dip and


azimuth of the


hole - down hole


length and


interception


depth - hole


length.


If the exclusion * This is not the case.


of this


information is


justified on the


basis that the


information is


not Material and


this exclusion


does not detract


from the


understanding of


the report, the


Competent Person


should clearly


explain why this


is the case.


Da- In reporting * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying


ta Exploration has occurred.


ag- Results,


gr- weighting


eg- averaging


at- techniques,


io- maximum and/or


n minimum grade


me- truncations


th- (e.g., cutting


od- of high grades)


s and cut-off


grades are


usually Material


and should be


stated. Where


aggregate


intercepts


incorporate


short lengths of


high-grade


results and


longer lengths


of low-grade


results, the


procedure used


for such


aggregation


should be stated


and some typical


examples of such


aggregations


should be shown


in detail.


The assumptions * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying


used for any has occurred.


reporting of


metal equivalent


values should be


clearly stated.


Re- - These * The geometry of the mineralisation with


la- relationships respect to the drill-hole angle is not known.


ti- are particularly All reported lengths are in reference to


on- important in the down-hole length, true width not known.


sh- reporting of


ip Exploration


be- Results. - If


tw- the geometry of


ee- the


n mineralisation


mi- with respect to


ne- the drill hole


ra- angle is known,


li- its nature


sa- should be


ti- reported. - If


on it is not known


wi- and only the


dt- down hole


hs lengths are


an- reported, there


d should be a


in- clear statement


te- to this effect


rc- (e.g., 'down


ep- hole length,


t true width not


le- known').


ng-


th-


s


Di- Appropriate maps * Refer to Figures 1,4, 5, 6, 7 and 10.


ag- and sections


ra- (with scales)


ms and tabulations


of intercepts


should be


included for any


significant


discovery being


reported These


should include,


but not be


limited to a


plan view of


drill hole


collar locations


and appropriate


sectional views.


Ba- Where * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying


la- comprehensive has occurred.


nc- reporting of all


ed Exploration


re- Results is not


po- practicable,


rt- representative


in- reporting of


g both low and


high grades


and/or widths


should be


practiced to


avoid misleading


reporting of


Exploration


Results.


Ot- Other * Previous exploration results are detailed


he- exploration in: Conico Ltd press release on the 11th of


r data, if December 2020, entitled 'EM Survey Reveals


su- meaningful and Highly Prospective Chonolith at Ryberg'.


bs- material, should Conico Ltd press release on the 29th of July


ta- be reported 2020, entitled 'Conico to acquire East


nt- including (but Greenland projects via acquisition of


iv- not limited to): Longland Resources'. Holwell et al,


e geological Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21.


ex- observations;


pl- geophysical


or- survey results;


at- geochemical


io- survey results;


n bulk samples -


da- size and method


ta of treatment;


metallurgical


test results;


bulk density,


groundwater,


geotechnical and


rock


characteristics;


potential


deleterious or


contaminating


substances.


Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling testing for lateral


rt- scale of planned extensions of mineralisation, and large-scale


he- further work step-out drilling.


r (e.g., tests for


wo- lateral


rk extensions or


depth extensions


or large-scale


step-out


drilling).


Diagrams clearly * Refer to Figures 1, 5 & 10.


highlighting the


areas of


possible


extensions,


including the


main geological


interpretations


and future


drilling areas,


provided this


information is


not commercially


sensitive.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Datei:


https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=1e90043d37741b552a3403a674c59591


Dateibeschreibung: Pressemitteilung Conico Ltd.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



31.08.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Conico Ltd.



6000 Perth


Australien


Internet: www.conico.com.au


EQS News ID: 1230053





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1230053 31.08.2021



°






Bitte warten...