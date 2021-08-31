DGAP-News: CASCATA- POTENZIELLE ENTDECKUNG VON VULKANOGENEM MASSIVSULFID (deutsch)

CASCATA- POTENZIELLE ENTDECKUNG VON VULKANOGENEM MASSIVSULFID

HIGHLIGHTS

- Das Prospektionsgebiet Cascata ist eine neue Entdeckung, bei der es sich

wahrscheinlich um vulkanogenes Massivsulfid (VMS) handelt. Auf einer

Streichenlänge von über 6 km wurden durchgängig Sulfide an der Oberfläche

entdeckt. Das interessierende Gebiet ist etwa 15 km2 groß und liegt

vollständig innerhalb der bestehenden Ryberg-Lizenz des Unternehmens. Mit

den Bohrungen wurde begonnen.

- SODD003 (Sortekap-Prospekt) ist abgeschlossen und durchteufte auf 78 m

aussichtsreiche Quarzadern mit Sulfidmineralisierung innerhalb von

Amphibolit. Das Ziel ist Gold, wobei frühere Oberflächenproben in der Nähe

einen Gehalt von bis zu 2,7 g/t Gold aufweisen.

- SODD002 (Sortekap-Prospekt) ist abgeschlossen und durchteufte ~6%

vereinzeltes Chalkopyrit + Pyrrhotit über 7,1m aus 188,5m Bohrlochtiefe. Es

wurden auch Zonen mit vereinzeltem Pyrit angetroffen.

- 1 x Bohrgerät wurde zu einem elektromagnetischen Ziel auf dem

Miki-Prospekt mobilisiert

Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) ("Conico" oder "das Unternehmen") und seine

hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd ("Longland")

freuen sich bekannt zu geben, dass eine neue Entdeckung, die als

wahrscheinliches vulkanogenes Massivsulfid (VMS) interpretiert wird,

entdeckt wurde und eine Bohrung begonnen hat. Die Bohrungen SODD002 und

SODD003 wurden bei Sortekap und die Bohrung MIDD008 auf dem Miki-Prospekt

abgeschlossen.

Thomas Abraham-James, CEO von Longland, sagte:

"Die Entdeckung eines potenziellen neuen VMS-Vorkommens bei Cascata ist ein

typisches Beispiel dafür wie chancenreich die Exploration in Grönland ist.

Unser Team hat mehr als 6 km des Streichens zu Fuß abgewandert, wobei

Lithologien mit Aussicht auf VMS und eine konsistente Sulfidmineralisierung

beobachtet wurden, was eine sofortige Bohrung rechtfertigt. In der

Zwischenzeit sehen wir weiterhin Mineralisierungen in den Bohrlöchern bei

Miki und Sortekap."

Das neu entdeckte Prospektionsgebiet Cascata

Im Rahmen der Erkundungsexploration wurden auffällige Kupfer- und

Eisensulfide identifiziert, die als Cascata-Prospekt bezeichnet werden

(Abbildung 1). Die Mineralisierung liegt in Form von Pyrit, Chalkopyrit und

Bornit in massiven, halbmassiven, stockförmigen und vereinzelten Formen vor

und steht in Zusammenhang mit Schwarzschiefer, rhyolitischem Vulkanismus und

darunter liegendem Amphibolit (Abbildungen 2-7). Die bisher durchgeführten

Felduntersuchungen deuten darauf hin, dass es sich bei Cascata

möglicherweise um ein vulkanogenes Massivsulfidvorkommen (VMS) handelt,

wobei eine Streichenlänge von mehr als 6 km zu Fuß abgeschritten wurde und

ein Gebiet von Interesse von ~15 km2 identifiziert wurde.

Die Bohrungen bei Cascata haben begonnen und befinden sich am oberen Ende

der Stratigraphie. Das Projekt befindet sich innerhalb der bestehenden

Ryberg-Lizenz und ist leicht zugänglich, nur 6 km von der Küste entfernt und

verfügt über reichlich Süßwasserquellen.

Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap: Bohrloch SODD003

Das Bohrloch SODD003 zielte auf eine Goldmineralisierung in Amphibolit

(Abbildung 9) ab und wurde so positioniert, dass es senkrecht zu Quarzadern

gebohrt wurde, in denen frühere Oberflächenproben Gehalte von bis zu 2,7 g/t

Gold ergaben.

Das Bohrloch durchteufte erfolgreich 78 m aussichtsreichen quarzhaltigen

Amphibolit, beginnend an der Oberfläche (Abbildung 8). Die Quarzadern

enthielten häufig Spurensulfide bzw. disseminierte Sulfide, was insofern

ermutigend ist, als die veröffentlichte Literatur über die Goldvorkommen bei

Sortekap besagt, dass die Goldmineralisierung mit dem Vorhandensein von

Spurensulfiden (insbesondere Arsenopyrit) im Amphibolit in Zusammenhang

steht. Die angetroffenen Sulfide umfassen Arsenopyrit in Verbindung mit

Pyrit und Chalkopyrit (Abbildungen 10-11).

Das Bohrloch wurde im Serpentinit beendet und das Bohrgerät wurde inzwischen

zum nächsten Bohrloch auf dem Miki-Prospekt verlegt, um eine

elektromagnetische (EM) Anomalie zu erbohren, die bei der EM-Untersuchung

2020 identifiziert wurde.

Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap: Bohrung SODD002

Das Bohrloch SODD002 befand sich im Sortekap-Prospekt und zielte auf eine

aufladbare Anomalie durch induzierte Polarisation (IP) ab. Das Bohrloch

durchteufte erfolgreich eine Sulfidmineralisierung über mehrere Abschnitte,

wobei der bedeutendste Abschnitt 7,1 m lang ist, der bei 188,5 m

Bohrlochtiefe beginnt und aus ~6 % verstreutem Chalkopyrit und Pyrrhotit

besteht. Tiefer im Bohrloch gibt es Zonen mit bis zu 20 % verstreutem Pyrit

(Abbildung 12).

Die Bohrung wurde auf eine Gesamttiefe von 356 m verlängert, um den in

Bohrung SODD001 entdeckten Serpentinit zu durchteufen. Dadurch wird die

Geologie der beiden Sortekap-Bohrungen miteinander verknüpft, was zu einem

besseren Verständnis der regionalen Stratigraphie führt.

Miki Prospektionsgebiet: Bohrung MIDD008

Dieses Bohrloch zielte auf magmatische Sulfide ab, die mit dem Miki Fjord

Macrodyke verbunden sind (Abbildung 16). Von 78,9 m bis zum Ende des

Bohrlochs (312 m) durchteufte MIDD008 eine

Quarz-Kalifeldspat-Glimmer-Assemblage (Abbildungen 13 bis 14), die Adern mit

Molybdänit (zwischen 1 und 2 %, wenn sie angetroffen wurde) und Spuren von

Chalkopyrit (~ 2 %, wenn sie angetroffen wurde, Abbildung 15) enthält.

Die Entdeckung einer solchen Mineralisierung ist unerwartet, aber nicht

überraschend, wenn man die Nähe zu bekannten Systemen wie dem 38 km westlich

gelegenen Porphyr-Molybdän-Projekt Flammefjeld bedenkt.

Das Bohrloch wurde in 312 m Bohrtiefe beendet, als es sich noch im

alterierten Gestein befand, und das Bohrgerät wurde zum Prospektionsgebiet

Cascata umdisponiert.

Im Auftrag des Vorstandes.

/

Guy T Le Page, FFIN, MAusIMM

Executive Director

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT

The information contained in this report relating to exploration results

relates to information compiled or reviewed by Thomas Abraham-James, a

full-time employee of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James has a B.Sc.

Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow of the

Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Abraham-James

has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and

the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken

to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint

Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration

Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Abraham-James consents to

the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form

and context in which it appears.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve a number

of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed

in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements

reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future

and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more

of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions

and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to

update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates

should change or to reflect other future developments.

Annex 1

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length

MIDD001 565,714 7,571,884 298m -80 215 217.0m

MIDD002 565,840 7,571,990 312m -80 355 313.5m

MIDD003 565,734 7,571,883 298m -80 215 180.0m

MIDD004 565,715 7,571,897 299m -80 290 36.0m

MIDD005 565,797 7,571,960 311m -70 285 381.0m

MIDD006 565,728 7,571,889 298m -75 290 153.0m

MIDD007 566,497 7,573,151 386m -70 290 278.0m

MIDD008 566,880 7,573,889 567m -80 290 312.0m

MIDD009 565,910 7,571,891 318m -90 000 N/A

SODD001 567,481 7,601,155 1,319m -80 355 287.0m

SODD002 567,518 7,600,827 1,240m -85 095 356.0m

SODD003 567,496 7,600,712 1,203m -70 290 117.0m

CADD001 593,237 7,585,297 795m -70 290 N/A

All coordinates are displayed in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N

Annex 2

JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Cri- JORC Code Explanation Commentary

te-

ria

Sam- Nature and quality of sampling * Sampling of MIDD008,

pli- (e.g., cut channels, random SODD002 & SODD003 was

ng chips, or specific specialised conducted using standard

tec- industry standard measurement industry practices with

hni- tools appropriate to the diamond drilling. Magnetic

que- minerals under investigation, readings were taken using a

s such as down hole gamma sondes, Reflex EZ-Trac downhole

or handheld XRF instruments, survey tool.

etc.). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the

broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures * Drill-holes MIDD008,

taken to ensure sample SODD002 & SODD003 were angled

representivity and the to optimally intersect the

appropriate calibration of any interpreted contact with an

measurement tools or systems IP conductor or adjacent to

used. lithologies of interest.

Aspects of the determination of * Mineralisation in

mineralisation that are drill-holes MIDD008, SODD002

Material to the Public Report. & SODD003 has not been

In cases where 'industry quantitively determined and

standard' work has been done is awaiting assay. The

this would be relatively simple determination in this report

(e.g., 'reverse circulation is qualitative, based on

drilling was used to obtain 1 m visual observation made by

samples from which 3 kg was the Competent Person who is a

pulverised to produce a 30 g geologist on site.

charge for fire assay'). In

other cases, more explanation

may be required, such as where

there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems.

Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (e.g.,

submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed

information.

Dri- Drill type (e.g., core, reverse * Wireline diamond drilling

lli- circulation, open-hole hammer, using a 56.5mm diameter drill

ng rotary air blast, auger, bit and standard tube. The

tec- Bangka, sonic, etc) and details core has not been orientated

hni- (e.g., core diameter, triple or but has been surveyed using a

que- standard tube, depth of diamond Reflex EZ-Trac multi-shot

s tails, face-sampling bit or tool. The drill rig is a CDI

other type, whether core is 500 heli-portable fly rig

oriented and if so, by what operated by Cartwright

method, etc.). Drilling Inc.

Dri- Method of recording and * All drill core has been

ll assessing core and chip sample geotechnically logged with

sam- recoveries and results core recovery measured per

ple assessed. drill core run (3m).

re-

co-

ve-

ry

Measures taken to maximise * The drill crew was notified

sample recovery and ensure of the target depth and

representative nature of the likelihood of intersecting

samples. sulphides, accordingly they

eased pressure on the drill

bit from that depth onward to

minimise the chance of core

destruction. All drill core

was then placed in trays with

lids to ensure that no core

was lost during

transportation from the drill

site to core logging

facility. The drill core was

then reconstructed into

continuous runs on an angle

iron cradle by the geologist.

Depths were checked against

depths indicated on the core

blocks.

Whether a relationship exists * Not applicable as no assays

between sample recovery and have been conducted to date.

grade and whether sample bias

may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Log- Whether core and chip samples * All drill core has been

gin- have been geologically and geologically and

g geotechnically logged to a geotechnically logged by a

level of detail to support qualified geologist to a

appropriate Mineral Resource level of detail that supports

estimation, mining studies and appropriate Mineral Resource

metallurgical studies. estimation, mining studies

and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative * The logging is qualitative.

or quantitative in nature. Core All drill core was

(or costean, channel, etc.) photographed.

photography.

The total length and percentage * Drill-holes MIDD008,

of the relevant intersections SODD002 & SODD003 have been

logged. logged in full.

Sub- If core, whether cut or sawn * No sampling has been

-sa- and whether quarter, half or undertaken.

mp- all core taken.

lin-

g

tec-

hni-

que-

s

and

sam-

ple

pre-

pa-

ra-

ti-

on

If non-core, whether riffled, * Not applicable as the

tube sampled, rotary split, etc drill-hole is core.

and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the * Not applicable as no

nature, quality and sampling has been undertaken.

appropriateness of the sample

preparation technique.

Quality control procedures * Not applicable as no

adopted for all sub-sampling sampling has been undertaken.

stages to maximise

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that * Not applicable as no

the sampling is representative sampling has been undertaken.

of the in-situ material

collected, including for

instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are * Not applicable as no

appropriate to the grain size sampling has been undertaken.

of the material being sampled.

Qua- The nature, quality and * Not applicable as no

li- appropriateness of the assaying assaying has occurred.

ty and laboratory procedures used

of and whether the technique is

ass- considered partial or total.

ay

da-

ta

and

la-

bo-

ra-

to-

ry

tes-

ts

For geophysical tools, * Downhole magnetic readings

spectrometers, handheld XRF were taken using a Reflex

instruments, etc., the EZ-Trac. Readings were taken

parameters used in determining every 3m at completion of

the analysis including drilling, with the survey

instrument make and model, beginning at bottom of hole

reading times, calibrations and working up. The tool

factors applied and their protruded beyond the drill

derivation, etc. string by 3m to ensure no

interference from the rods.

The magnetic roll is 0 to 360

with an accuracy of ±0.35 .

The magnetic range is 0 to

100,000 nT with an accuracy

of ±50 nT.

Nature of quality control * Not applicable as no

procedures adopted (e.g., sampling or assaying has

standards, blanks, duplicates, occurred.

external laboratory checks) and

whether acceptable levels of

accuracy (i.e., lack of bias)

and precision have been

established.

Ve- The verification of significant * Consultants utilised by the

ri- intersections by either Company have verified the

fi- independent or alternative findings of the on-site

ca- company personnel. geologists.

ti-

on

of

sam-

pli-

ng

and

ass-

ay-

ing

The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no

twinned holes have been

drilled.

Documentation of primary data, * All logging data was

data entry procedures, data entered into a computer on

verification, data storage site, with daily backups

(physical and electronic) taken and stored on hard

protocols. drives and the cloud.

Discuss any adjustment to assay * Not applicable as no

data. assaying has occurred.

Lo- Accuracy and quality of surveys * Drill-holes MIDD008,

ca- used to locate drill holes SODD002 & SODD003 were

ti- (collar and down-hole surveys), located using a handheld

on trenches, mine workings and Garmin GPS with an accuracy

of other locations used in Mineral of ±4m.

da- Resource estimation.

ta

poi-

nts

Specification of the grid * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.

system used.

Quality and adequacy of * Topographic information was

topographic control. sourced from the Greenland

Mapping Project (GIMP)

digital elevation model (30m

accuracy).

Da- Data spacing for reporting of * Not applicable as the

ta Exploration Results. drill-holes are targeting

spa- specific geological and IP

cin- targets.

g

and

dis-

tri-

bu-

ti-

on

Whether the data spacing, and * Not applicable as the

distribution is sufficient to drill-holes are targeting

establish the degree of specific geological and IP

geological and grade continuity targets.

appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve

estimation procedure(s) and

classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has * Not applicable as no

been applied. sampling has occurred.

Ori- Whether the orientation of * The strike and dip of

ent- sampling achieves unbiased drill-holes MIDD008, SODD002

ati- sampling of possible structures & SODD003 were designed to

on and the extent to which this is intersect an IP

of known, considering the deposit target/lithological unit at

da- type. an adjacent angle, not along

ta strike. Therefore, the

in sampling conducted by the

re- drill-hole is considered

la- unbiased.

ti-

on

to

geo-

lo-

gi-

cal

str-

uc-

tur-

e

If the relationship between the * There are no known biases

drilling orientation and the caused by the orientation of

orientation of key mineralised drill-holes MIDD008, SODD002

structures is considered to & SODD003.

have introduced a sampling

bias, this should be assessed

and reported if material.

Sam- The measures taken to ensure * The drill core is stored

ple sample security. onboard the Company's charter

se- vessel which is considered

cu- highly secure.

ri-

ty

Au- The results of any audits or * No audits or reviews have

dit- reviews of sampling techniques been carried out at this

s and data. time.

or

re-

vie-

ws

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Cr- JORC Code Commentary

it- explanation

er-

ia

Mi- Type, reference * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral

ne- name/number, Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38,

ra- location and located on the east coast of Greenland. They

l ownership are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a

te- including wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.

ne- agreements or

me- material issues

nt with third

an- parties such as

d joint ventures,

la- partnerships,

nd overriding

te- royalties,

nu- native title

re interests,

st- historical

at- sites,

us wilderness or

national park

and

environmental

settings.

The security of * The tenure is secure and in good standing

the tenure held at the time of writing. There are no known

at the time of impediments.

reporting along

with any known

impediments to

obtaining a

licence to

operate in the

area.

Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous work mentioned (2017 VTEM survey)

pl- and appraisal of was planned and managed by Longland Resources

or- exploration by Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.

at- other parties. * Historic rock-chip sampling was conducted

io- by Platina Resources Ltd and University of

n Leicester.

do-

ne

by

ot-

he-

r

pa-

rt-

ie-

s

Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit types: Magmatic & VMS. * Geological

ol- geological setting: The project area is located within

og- setting and the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a

y style of Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area

mineralisation. of approximately 1.3 million km2 in

continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in

volume), making it one of the largest

volcanic events in history. Volcanism is

associated with the opening of the North

Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume

(what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The

project area represents an erosional

interface where the flood basalts have been

removed, revealing the basement geology

beneath. The project area is adjacent to a

triple junction (failed rift) and consists of

Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood

basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments

(rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the

geology within the sedimentary basin has been

intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders

to the overlying plateau basalts. There are

also feeder dykes and layered mafic

intrusions - it is likely that there is also

a large ultramafic body present at depth,

evidence for this is in the form of

ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by

magma conduits. * Style of mineralisation:

magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with

appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold.

Dr- A summary of all * Refer to Annex 1.

il- information

l material to the

ho- understanding of

le the exploration

In- results

fo- including a

rm- tabulation of

at- the following

io- information for

n all Material

drill holes: -

easting and

northing of the

drill hole

collar -

elevation or RL

(Reduced Level -

elevation above

sea level in

metres) of the

drill hole

collar - dip and

azimuth of the

hole - down hole

length and

interception

depth - hole

length.

If the exclusion * This is not the case.

of this

information is

justified on the

basis that the

information is

not Material and

this exclusion

does not detract

from the

understanding of

the report, the

Competent Person

should clearly

explain why this

is the case.

Da- In reporting * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying

ta Exploration has occurred.

ag- Results,

gr- weighting

eg- averaging

at- techniques,

io- maximum and/or

n minimum grade

me- truncations

th- (e.g., cutting

od- of high grades)

s and cut-off

grades are

usually Material

and should be

stated. Where

aggregate

intercepts

incorporate

short lengths of

high-grade

results and

longer lengths

of low-grade

results, the

procedure used

for such

aggregation

should be stated

and some typical

examples of such

aggregations

should be shown

in detail.

The assumptions * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying

used for any has occurred.

reporting of

metal equivalent

values should be

clearly stated.

Re- - These * The geometry of the mineralisation with

la- relationships respect to the drill-hole angle is not known.

ti- are particularly All reported lengths are in reference to

on- important in the down-hole length, true width not known.

sh- reporting of

ip Exploration

be- Results. - If

tw- the geometry of

ee- the

n mineralisation

mi- with respect to

ne- the drill hole

ra- angle is known,

li- its nature

sa- should be

ti- reported. - If

on it is not known

wi- and only the

dt- down hole

hs lengths are

an- reported, there

d should be a

in- clear statement

te- to this effect

rc- (e.g., 'down

ep- hole length,

t true width not

le- known').

ng-

th-

s

Di- Appropriate maps * Refer to Figures 1,4, 5, 6, 7 and 10.

ag- and sections

ra- (with scales)

ms and tabulations

of intercepts

should be

included for any

significant

discovery being

reported These

should include,

but not be

limited to a

plan view of

drill hole

collar locations

and appropriate

sectional views.

Ba- Where * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying

la- comprehensive has occurred.

nc- reporting of all

ed Exploration

re- Results is not

po- practicable,

rt- representative

in- reporting of

g both low and

high grades

and/or widths

should be

practiced to

avoid misleading

reporting of

Exploration

Results.

Ot- Other * Previous exploration results are detailed

he- exploration in: Conico Ltd press release on the 11th of

r data, if December 2020, entitled 'EM Survey Reveals

su- meaningful and Highly Prospective Chonolith at Ryberg'.

bs- material, should Conico Ltd press release on the 29th of July

ta- be reported 2020, entitled 'Conico to acquire East

nt- including (but Greenland projects via acquisition of

iv- not limited to): Longland Resources'. Holwell et al,

e geological Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21.

ex- observations;

pl- geophysical

or- survey results;

at- geochemical

io- survey results;

n bulk samples -

da- size and method

ta of treatment;

metallurgical

test results;

bulk density,

groundwater,

geotechnical and

rock

characteristics;

potential

deleterious or

contaminating

substances.

Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling testing for lateral

rt- scale of planned extensions of mineralisation, and large-scale

he- further work step-out drilling.

r (e.g., tests for

wo- lateral

rk extensions or

depth extensions

or large-scale

step-out

drilling).

Diagrams clearly * Refer to Figures 1, 5 & 10.

highlighting the

areas of

possible

extensions,

including the

main geological

interpretations

and future

drilling areas,

provided this

information is

not commercially

sensitive.

