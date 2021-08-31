DGAP-News: CASCATA- POTENZIELLE ENTDECKUNG VON VULKANOGENEM MASSIVSULFID (deutsch)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Das Prospektionsgebiet Cascata ist eine neue Entdeckung, bei der es sich
wahrscheinlich um vulkanogenes Massivsulfid (VMS) handelt. Auf einer
Streichenlänge von über 6 km wurden durchgängig Sulfide an der Oberfläche
entdeckt. Das interessierende Gebiet ist etwa 15 km2 groß und liegt
vollständig innerhalb der bestehenden Ryberg-Lizenz des Unternehmens. Mit
den Bohrungen wurde begonnen.
- SODD003 (Sortekap-Prospekt) ist abgeschlossen und durchteufte auf 78 m
aussichtsreiche Quarzadern mit Sulfidmineralisierung innerhalb von
Amphibolit. Das Ziel ist Gold, wobei frühere Oberflächenproben in der Nähe
einen Gehalt von bis zu 2,7 g/t Gold aufweisen.
- SODD002 (Sortekap-Prospekt) ist abgeschlossen und durchteufte ~6%
vereinzeltes Chalkopyrit + Pyrrhotit über 7,1m aus 188,5m Bohrlochtiefe. Es
wurden auch Zonen mit vereinzeltem Pyrit angetroffen.
- 1 x Bohrgerät wurde zu einem elektromagnetischen Ziel auf dem
Miki-Prospekt mobilisiert
Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) ("Conico" oder "das Unternehmen") und seine
hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd ("Longland")
freuen sich bekannt zu geben, dass eine neue Entdeckung, die als
wahrscheinliches vulkanogenes Massivsulfid (VMS) interpretiert wird,
entdeckt wurde und eine Bohrung begonnen hat. Die Bohrungen SODD002 und
SODD003 wurden bei Sortekap und die Bohrung MIDD008 auf dem Miki-Prospekt
abgeschlossen.
Thomas Abraham-James, CEO von Longland, sagte:
"Die Entdeckung eines potenziellen neuen VMS-Vorkommens bei Cascata ist ein
typisches Beispiel dafür wie chancenreich die Exploration in Grönland ist.
Unser Team hat mehr als 6 km des Streichens zu Fuß abgewandert, wobei
Lithologien mit Aussicht auf VMS und eine konsistente Sulfidmineralisierung
beobachtet wurden, was eine sofortige Bohrung rechtfertigt. In der
Zwischenzeit sehen wir weiterhin Mineralisierungen in den Bohrlöchern bei
Miki und Sortekap."
Das neu entdeckte Prospektionsgebiet Cascata
Im Rahmen der Erkundungsexploration wurden auffällige Kupfer- und
Eisensulfide identifiziert, die als Cascata-Prospekt bezeichnet werden
(Abbildung 1). Die Mineralisierung liegt in Form von Pyrit, Chalkopyrit und
Bornit in massiven, halbmassiven, stockförmigen und vereinzelten Formen vor
und steht in Zusammenhang mit Schwarzschiefer, rhyolitischem Vulkanismus und
darunter liegendem Amphibolit (Abbildungen 2-7). Die bisher durchgeführten
Felduntersuchungen deuten darauf hin, dass es sich bei Cascata
möglicherweise um ein vulkanogenes Massivsulfidvorkommen (VMS) handelt,
wobei eine Streichenlänge von mehr als 6 km zu Fuß abgeschritten wurde und
ein Gebiet von Interesse von ~15 km2 identifiziert wurde.
Die Bohrungen bei Cascata haben begonnen und befinden sich am oberen Ende
der Stratigraphie. Das Projekt befindet sich innerhalb der bestehenden
Ryberg-Lizenz und ist leicht zugänglich, nur 6 km von der Küste entfernt und
verfügt über reichlich Süßwasserquellen.
Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap: Bohrloch SODD003
Das Bohrloch SODD003 zielte auf eine Goldmineralisierung in Amphibolit
(Abbildung 9) ab und wurde so positioniert, dass es senkrecht zu Quarzadern
gebohrt wurde, in denen frühere Oberflächenproben Gehalte von bis zu 2,7 g/t
Gold ergaben.
Das Bohrloch durchteufte erfolgreich 78 m aussichtsreichen quarzhaltigen
Amphibolit, beginnend an der Oberfläche (Abbildung 8). Die Quarzadern
enthielten häufig Spurensulfide bzw. disseminierte Sulfide, was insofern
ermutigend ist, als die veröffentlichte Literatur über die Goldvorkommen bei
Sortekap besagt, dass die Goldmineralisierung mit dem Vorhandensein von
Spurensulfiden (insbesondere Arsenopyrit) im Amphibolit in Zusammenhang
steht. Die angetroffenen Sulfide umfassen Arsenopyrit in Verbindung mit
Pyrit und Chalkopyrit (Abbildungen 10-11).
Das Bohrloch wurde im Serpentinit beendet und das Bohrgerät wurde inzwischen
zum nächsten Bohrloch auf dem Miki-Prospekt verlegt, um eine
elektromagnetische (EM) Anomalie zu erbohren, die bei der EM-Untersuchung
2020 identifiziert wurde.
Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap: Bohrung SODD002
Das Bohrloch SODD002 befand sich im Sortekap-Prospekt und zielte auf eine
aufladbare Anomalie durch induzierte Polarisation (IP) ab. Das Bohrloch
durchteufte erfolgreich eine Sulfidmineralisierung über mehrere Abschnitte,
wobei der bedeutendste Abschnitt 7,1 m lang ist, der bei 188,5 m
Bohrlochtiefe beginnt und aus ~6 % verstreutem Chalkopyrit und Pyrrhotit
besteht. Tiefer im Bohrloch gibt es Zonen mit bis zu 20 % verstreutem Pyrit
(Abbildung 12).
Die Bohrung wurde auf eine Gesamttiefe von 356 m verlängert, um den in
Bohrung SODD001 entdeckten Serpentinit zu durchteufen. Dadurch wird die
Geologie der beiden Sortekap-Bohrungen miteinander verknüpft, was zu einem
besseren Verständnis der regionalen Stratigraphie führt.
Miki Prospektionsgebiet: Bohrung MIDD008
Dieses Bohrloch zielte auf magmatische Sulfide ab, die mit dem Miki Fjord
Macrodyke verbunden sind (Abbildung 16). Von 78,9 m bis zum Ende des
Bohrlochs (312 m) durchteufte MIDD008 eine
Quarz-Kalifeldspat-Glimmer-Assemblage (Abbildungen 13 bis 14), die Adern mit
Molybdänit (zwischen 1 und 2 %, wenn sie angetroffen wurde) und Spuren von
Chalkopyrit (~ 2 %, wenn sie angetroffen wurde, Abbildung 15) enthält.
Die Entdeckung einer solchen Mineralisierung ist unerwartet, aber nicht
überraschend, wenn man die Nähe zu bekannten Systemen wie dem 38 km westlich
gelegenen Porphyr-Molybdän-Projekt Flammefjeld bedenkt.
Das Bohrloch wurde in 312 m Bohrtiefe beendet, als es sich noch im
alterierten Gestein befand, und das Bohrgerät wurde zum Prospektionsgebiet
Cascata umdisponiert.
Im Auftrag des Vorstandes.
/
Guy T Le Page, FFIN, MAusIMM
Executive Director
COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT
The information contained in this report relating to exploration results
relates to information compiled or reviewed by Thomas Abraham-James, a
full-time employee of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James has a B.Sc.
Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow of the
Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Abraham-James
has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and
the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken
to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint
Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration
Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Abraham-James consents to
the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form
and context in which it appears.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve a number
of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed
in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements
reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future
and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more
of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions
and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to
update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates
should change or to reflect other future developments.
Annex 1
Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length
MIDD001 565,714 7,571,884 298m -80 215 217.0m
MIDD002 565,840 7,571,990 312m -80 355 313.5m
MIDD003 565,734 7,571,883 298m -80 215 180.0m
MIDD004 565,715 7,571,897 299m -80 290 36.0m
MIDD005 565,797 7,571,960 311m -70 285 381.0m
MIDD006 565,728 7,571,889 298m -75 290 153.0m
MIDD007 566,497 7,573,151 386m -70 290 278.0m
MIDD008 566,880 7,573,889 567m -80 290 312.0m
MIDD009 565,910 7,571,891 318m -90 000 N/A
SODD001 567,481 7,601,155 1,319m -80 355 287.0m
SODD002 567,518 7,600,827 1,240m -85 095 356.0m
SODD003 567,496 7,600,712 1,203m -70 290 117.0m
CADD001 593,237 7,585,297 795m -70 290 N/A
All coordinates are displayed in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N
Annex 2
JORC Code, 2012 Edition
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
Cri- JORC Code Explanation Commentary
te-
ria
Sam- Nature and quality of sampling * Sampling of MIDD008,
pli- (e.g., cut channels, random SODD002 & SODD003 was
ng chips, or specific specialised conducted using standard
tec- industry standard measurement industry practices with
hni- tools appropriate to the diamond drilling. Magnetic
que- minerals under investigation, readings were taken using a
s such as down hole gamma sondes, Reflex EZ-Trac downhole
or handheld XRF instruments, survey tool.
etc.). These examples should
not be taken as limiting the
broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures * Drill-holes MIDD008,
taken to ensure sample SODD002 & SODD003 were angled
representivity and the to optimally intersect the
appropriate calibration of any interpreted contact with an
measurement tools or systems IP conductor or adjacent to
used. lithologies of interest.
Aspects of the determination of * Mineralisation in
mineralisation that are drill-holes MIDD008, SODD002
Material to the Public Report. & SODD003 has not been
In cases where 'industry quantitively determined and
standard' work has been done is awaiting assay. The
this would be relatively simple determination in this report
(e.g., 'reverse circulation is qualitative, based on
drilling was used to obtain 1 m visual observation made by
samples from which 3 kg was the Competent Person who is a
pulverised to produce a 30 g geologist on site.
charge for fire assay'). In
other cases, more explanation
may be required, such as where
there is coarse gold that has
inherent sampling problems.
Unusual commodities or
mineralisation types (e.g.,
submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed
information.
Dri- Drill type (e.g., core, reverse * Wireline diamond drilling
lli- circulation, open-hole hammer, using a 56.5mm diameter drill
ng rotary air blast, auger, bit and standard tube. The
tec- Bangka, sonic, etc) and details core has not been orientated
hni- (e.g., core diameter, triple or but has been surveyed using a
que- standard tube, depth of diamond Reflex EZ-Trac multi-shot
s tails, face-sampling bit or tool. The drill rig is a CDI
other type, whether core is 500 heli-portable fly rig
oriented and if so, by what operated by Cartwright
method, etc.). Drilling Inc.
Dri- Method of recording and * All drill core has been
ll assessing core and chip sample geotechnically logged with
sam- recoveries and results core recovery measured per
ple assessed. drill core run (3m).
re-
co-
ve-
ry
Measures taken to maximise * The drill crew was notified
sample recovery and ensure of the target depth and
representative nature of the likelihood of intersecting
samples. sulphides, accordingly they
eased pressure on the drill
bit from that depth onward to
minimise the chance of core
destruction. All drill core
was then placed in trays with
lids to ensure that no core
was lost during
transportation from the drill
site to core logging
facility. The drill core was
then reconstructed into
continuous runs on an angle
iron cradle by the geologist.
Depths were checked against
depths indicated on the core
blocks.
Whether a relationship exists * Not applicable as no assays
between sample recovery and have been conducted to date.
grade and whether sample bias
may have occurred due to
preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Log- Whether core and chip samples * All drill core has been
gin- have been geologically and geologically and
g geotechnically logged to a geotechnically logged by a
level of detail to support qualified geologist to a
appropriate Mineral Resource level of detail that supports
estimation, mining studies and appropriate Mineral Resource
metallurgical studies. estimation, mining studies
and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative * The logging is qualitative.
or quantitative in nature. Core All drill core was
(or costean, channel, etc.) photographed.
photography.
The total length and percentage * Drill-holes MIDD008,
of the relevant intersections SODD002 & SODD003 have been
logged. logged in full.
Sub- If core, whether cut or sawn * No sampling has been
-sa- and whether quarter, half or undertaken.
mp- all core taken.
lin-
g
tec-
hni-
que-
s
and
sam-
ple
pre-
pa-
ra-
ti-
on
If non-core, whether riffled, * Not applicable as the
tube sampled, rotary split, etc drill-hole is core.
and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the * Not applicable as no
nature, quality and sampling has been undertaken.
appropriateness of the sample
preparation technique.
Quality control procedures * Not applicable as no
adopted for all sub-sampling sampling has been undertaken.
stages to maximise
representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that * Not applicable as no
the sampling is representative sampling has been undertaken.
of the in-situ material
collected, including for
instance results for field
duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are * Not applicable as no
appropriate to the grain size sampling has been undertaken.
of the material being sampled.
Qua- The nature, quality and * Not applicable as no
li- appropriateness of the assaying assaying has occurred.
ty and laboratory procedures used
of and whether the technique is
ass- considered partial or total.
ay
da-
ta
and
la-
bo-
ra-
to-
ry
tes-
ts
For geophysical tools, * Downhole magnetic readings
spectrometers, handheld XRF were taken using a Reflex
instruments, etc., the EZ-Trac. Readings were taken
parameters used in determining every 3m at completion of
the analysis including drilling, with the survey
instrument make and model, beginning at bottom of hole
reading times, calibrations and working up. The tool
factors applied and their protruded beyond the drill
derivation, etc. string by 3m to ensure no
interference from the rods.
The magnetic roll is 0 to 360
with an accuracy of ±0.35 .
The magnetic range is 0 to
100,000 nT with an accuracy
of ±50 nT.
Nature of quality control * Not applicable as no
procedures adopted (e.g., sampling or assaying has
standards, blanks, duplicates, occurred.
external laboratory checks) and
whether acceptable levels of
accuracy (i.e., lack of bias)
and precision have been
established.
Ve- The verification of significant * Consultants utilised by the
ri- intersections by either Company have verified the
fi- independent or alternative findings of the on-site
ca- company personnel. geologists.
ti-
on
of
sam-
pli-
ng
and
ass-
ay-
ing
The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no
twinned holes have been
drilled.
Documentation of primary data, * All logging data was
data entry procedures, data entered into a computer on
verification, data storage site, with daily backups
(physical and electronic) taken and stored on hard
protocols. drives and the cloud.
Discuss any adjustment to assay * Not applicable as no
data. assaying has occurred.
Lo- Accuracy and quality of surveys * Drill-holes MIDD008,
ca- used to locate drill holes SODD002 & SODD003 were
ti- (collar and down-hole surveys), located using a handheld
on trenches, mine workings and Garmin GPS with an accuracy
of other locations used in Mineral of ±4m.
da- Resource estimation.
ta
poi-
nts
Specification of the grid * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.
system used.
Quality and adequacy of * Topographic information was
topographic control. sourced from the Greenland
Mapping Project (GIMP)
digital elevation model (30m
accuracy).
Da- Data spacing for reporting of * Not applicable as the
ta Exploration Results. drill-holes are targeting
spa- specific geological and IP
cin- targets.
g
and
dis-
tri-
bu-
ti-
on
Whether the data spacing, and * Not applicable as the
distribution is sufficient to drill-holes are targeting
establish the degree of specific geological and IP
geological and grade continuity targets.
appropriate for the Mineral
Resource and Ore Reserve
estimation procedure(s) and
classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has * Not applicable as no
been applied. sampling has occurred.
Ori- Whether the orientation of * The strike and dip of
ent- sampling achieves unbiased drill-holes MIDD008, SODD002
ati- sampling of possible structures & SODD003 were designed to
on and the extent to which this is intersect an IP
of known, considering the deposit target/lithological unit at
da- type. an adjacent angle, not along
ta strike. Therefore, the
in sampling conducted by the
re- drill-hole is considered
la- unbiased.
ti-
on
to
geo-
lo-
gi-
cal
str-
uc-
tur-
e
If the relationship between the * There are no known biases
drilling orientation and the caused by the orientation of
orientation of key mineralised drill-holes MIDD008, SODD002
structures is considered to & SODD003.
have introduced a sampling
bias, this should be assessed
and reported if material.
Sam- The measures taken to ensure * The drill core is stored
ple sample security. onboard the Company's charter
se- vessel which is considered
cu- highly secure.
ri-
ty
Au- The results of any audits or * No audits or reviews have
dit- reviews of sampling techniques been carried out at this
s and data. time.
or
re-
vie-
ws
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
Cr- JORC Code Commentary
it- explanation
er-
ia
Mi- Type, reference * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral
ne- name/number, Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38,
ra- location and located on the east coast of Greenland. They
l ownership are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a
te- including wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.
ne- agreements or
me- material issues
nt with third
an- parties such as
d joint ventures,
la- partnerships,
nd overriding
te- royalties,
nu- native title
re interests,
st- historical
at- sites,
us wilderness or
national park
and
environmental
settings.
The security of * The tenure is secure and in good standing
the tenure held at the time of writing. There are no known
at the time of impediments.
reporting along
with any known
impediments to
obtaining a
licence to
operate in the
area.
Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous work mentioned (2017 VTEM survey)
pl- and appraisal of was planned and managed by Longland Resources
or- exploration by Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.
at- other parties. * Historic rock-chip sampling was conducted
io- by Platina Resources Ltd and University of
n Leicester.
do-
ne
by
ot-
he-
r
pa-
rt-
ie-
s
Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit types: Magmatic & VMS. * Geological
ol- geological setting: The project area is located within
og- setting and the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a
y style of Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area
mineralisation. of approximately 1.3 million km2 in
continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in
volume), making it one of the largest
volcanic events in history. Volcanism is
associated with the opening of the North
Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume
(what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The
project area represents an erosional
interface where the flood basalts have been
removed, revealing the basement geology
beneath. The project area is adjacent to a
triple junction (failed rift) and consists of
Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood
basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments
(rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the
geology within the sedimentary basin has been
intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders
to the overlying plateau basalts. There are
also feeder dykes and layered mafic
intrusions - it is likely that there is also
a large ultramafic body present at depth,
evidence for this is in the form of
ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by
magma conduits. * Style of mineralisation:
magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with
appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold.
Dr- A summary of all * Refer to Annex 1.
il- information
l material to the
ho- understanding of
le the exploration
In- results
fo- including a
rm- tabulation of
at- the following
io- information for
n all Material
drill holes: -
easting and
northing of the
drill hole
collar -
elevation or RL
(Reduced Level -
elevation above
sea level in
metres) of the
drill hole
collar - dip and
azimuth of the
hole - down hole
length and
interception
depth - hole
length.
If the exclusion * This is not the case.
of this
information is
justified on the
basis that the
information is
not Material and
this exclusion
does not detract
from the
understanding of
the report, the
Competent Person
should clearly
explain why this
is the case.
Da- In reporting * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying
ta Exploration has occurred.
ag- Results,
gr- weighting
eg- averaging
at- techniques,
io- maximum and/or
n minimum grade
me- truncations
th- (e.g., cutting
od- of high grades)
s and cut-off
grades are
usually Material
and should be
stated. Where
aggregate
intercepts
incorporate
short lengths of
high-grade
results and
longer lengths
of low-grade
results, the
procedure used
for such
aggregation
should be stated
and some typical
examples of such
aggregations
should be shown
in detail.
The assumptions * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying
used for any has occurred.
reporting of
metal equivalent
values should be
clearly stated.
Re- - These * The geometry of the mineralisation with
la- relationships respect to the drill-hole angle is not known.
ti- are particularly All reported lengths are in reference to
on- important in the down-hole length, true width not known.
sh- reporting of
ip Exploration
be- Results. - If
tw- the geometry of
ee- the
n mineralisation
mi- with respect to
ne- the drill hole
ra- angle is known,
li- its nature
sa- should be
ti- reported. - If
on it is not known
wi- and only the
dt- down hole
hs lengths are
an- reported, there
d should be a
in- clear statement
te- to this effect
rc- (e.g., 'down
ep- hole length,
t true width not
le- known').
ng-
th-
s
Di- Appropriate maps * Refer to Figures 1,4, 5, 6, 7 and 10.
ag- and sections
ra- (with scales)
ms and tabulations
of intercepts
should be
included for any
significant
discovery being
reported These
should include,
but not be
limited to a
plan view of
drill hole
collar locations
and appropriate
sectional views.
Ba- Where * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying
la- comprehensive has occurred.
nc- reporting of all
ed Exploration
re- Results is not
po- practicable,
rt- representative
in- reporting of
g both low and
high grades
and/or widths
should be
practiced to
avoid misleading
reporting of
Exploration
Results.
Ot- Other * Previous exploration results are detailed
he- exploration in: Conico Ltd press release on the 11th of
r data, if December 2020, entitled 'EM Survey Reveals
su- meaningful and Highly Prospective Chonolith at Ryberg'.
bs- material, should Conico Ltd press release on the 29th of July
ta- be reported 2020, entitled 'Conico to acquire East
nt- including (but Greenland projects via acquisition of
iv- not limited to): Longland Resources'. Holwell et al,
e geological Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21.
ex- observations;
pl- geophysical
or- survey results;
at- geochemical
io- survey results;
n bulk samples -
da- size and method
ta of treatment;
metallurgical
test results;
bulk density,
groundwater,
geotechnical and
rock
characteristics;
potential
deleterious or
contaminating
substances.
Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling testing for lateral
rt- scale of planned extensions of mineralisation, and large-scale
he- further work step-out drilling.
r (e.g., tests for
wo- lateral
rk extensions or
depth extensions
or large-scale
step-out
drilling).
Diagrams clearly * Refer to Figures 1, 5 & 10.
highlighting the
areas of
possible
extensions,
including the
main geological
interpretations
and future
drilling areas,
provided this
information is
not commercially
sensitive.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Datei:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=1e90043d37741b552a3403a674c59591
Dateibeschreibung: Pressemitteilung Conico Ltd.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
°
