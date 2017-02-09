DGAP-News: CANCOM topped the one billion mark in revenues (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cancom":

CANCOM topped the one billion mark in revenues

09.02.2017 / 14:07 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Consolidated Group revenues, preliminary: EUR 1,022.7 million (plus 9.6 percent; 2015: EUR 932.8 million)

- Consolidated Group EBITDA, preliminary: EUR 72.8 million (plus 15.4 percent; 2015: EUR 63.1 million)

- Consolidated Group EBIT, preliminary: EUR 51.2 million (plus 24.6 percent; 2015: EUR 41.1 million)

Munich, Germany, 09 February 2017 - CANCOM SE announces preliminary key figures for the financial year 2016. Accordingly, CANCOM Group has continued to grow significantly in 2016, especially with continued double- digit growth in earnings. Also, CANCOM topped the EUR 1 billion mark in revenues for the first time.

With preliminary consolidated revenues of EUR 1,022.7 million for the full year 2016, CANCOM Group reported growth of 9.6 percent compared to previous year's revenues of EUR 932.8 million. Both segments (IT solutions and cloud solutions) reflected the positive business development. The Executive Board considers investments in running IT operations and increasing digitization efforts of enterprises as reasons for the ongoing demand. "Due to our comprehensive portfolio and good market positioning we were able to successfully realize projects across the whole business spectrum. We focus on the IT trends of the future and intend to continuously invest in high- growth areas", says CANCOM CEO Klaus Weinmann. In 2016, preliminary Group EBITDA increased by 15.4 percent from EUR 63.1 million up to EUR 72.8 million (EBITDA margin: 7.1 percent; 2015: 6.8 percent). Regarding preliminary Group EBIT, CANCOM achieved an increase of 24.6 percent up to EUR 51.2 million.

CANCOM accomplished an expansion of business volumes on a group as well as on a segment level. "For enterprises, digitization often goes along with an IT reorientation. That's why there is usually a need for integrated solutions", the Board says. Segment revenues grew by 8.2 percent according to preliminary figures up to EUR 866.6 million in the IT solutions segment and by 18.4 percent up to EUR 156.1 million in the cloud solutions segment. Preliminary segment EBITDA as at 31 December 2016 increased as well. It amounted to EUR 49.5 million in the segment IT solutions and to EUR 31.4 million in the segment cloud solutions compared to EUR 42.6 million (IT solutions) respectively EUR 28.8 million (cloud solutions) in 2015. With preparation of the annual and consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2016, reclassifications were made in the segment reporting due to the merger of two group subsidiaries and the adaption of the organizational structure. Previous year's figures were fully reclassified.

In q4, CANCOM generated preliminary Group revenues of EUR 305.0 million after EUR 275.4 million in the same period of the previous year, that is a plus of 10.7 percent. Preliminary Group EBITDA was EUR 22.5 million and above the strong figure of EUR 22.2 million for the same quarter of the previous year.

CANCOM will be publishing its full, audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2016 on 27 March 2017.

Contact: Beate Rosenfeld Manager Corporate Communication & IR

CANCOM SE Erika-Mann-Straße 69 80636 München Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 89 / 54054 5193 mail to: beate.rosenfeld@cancom.de www.cancom.de

