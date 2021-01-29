DGAP-News: CAG International AG: CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative Management Solutions, Inc. (deutsch)

CAG International AG: CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative Management Solutions, Inc.





CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative

Management Solutions, Inc.

Baar, Switzerland; Dallas, TX -- January 29, 2021 -- CAG International AG

("CAG"), a company with shares admitted to trading on the Direct Market

segment of the Vienna MTF (Vienna Stock Exchange) under ISIN: CH0505534542

(Ticker Symbol: CAG:AV) today executed a term sheet for the acquisition of

100% of the outstanding common shares of Innovative Management Solutions,

Inc., ("IMS") a Dallas, Texas based regional leader in the project

management services space for a wide array of industry sectors.

The term sheet provides for a purchase price of ten times IMS' 2019 EBITDA

for a total of approximately USD 7,650,000 via a cash payment of USD 500,000

with the remainder in the form of common ordinary shares of CAG at a price

per share determined by a 15 day look back formula.

The term sheet also provides for customary lock-up and leakage restrictions

with respect to later sales of the CAG shares, a 4 year employment contract

for IMS founder and CEO Jeff Collins, and an operating agreement between CAG

and IMS. The term sheet also provides for IMS to continue as an operating

entity under the firm's existing name and branding.

Any acquisition is contingent on the parties entering into definitive

agreements, and approval by the relevant governance bodies and shareholders

of both firms.

IMS, established over 25 years ago, offers a comprehensive suite of project

portfolio management solutions, including technology and related services as

well as project controls delivery services. In addition, IMS offers a

subscription based service to a recently developed proprietary software,

called "ProjectinfoCenter".

IMS technology services include consulting, training, support, cloud

hosting, integration, and analytics. The project controls delivery services

include schedule, cost and risk management, document, and communication

management as well as project claims analysis and mitigation.

CAG Founder and Chairman Hans Amell commented, "While IMS is a standout in

its field on its own merit, we are equally excited about the opportunity

they provide for us to access their broad customer base for lucrative and

large-scale carve outsourcing deals."

On the same topic, IMS founder and CEO Jeff Collins noted, "Our Company has

been and remains profitable and maintains excellent relations with large

corporate clients, some of which are Fortune 500 companies. We believe that

by becoming a part of CAG's universe we are ideally positioned to launch

project management solutions as a carve outsource offering, in addition to

working together with CAG on their core competency area of corporate

training and agility."

About Innovative Management Solutions, Inc. For over 25 years, IMS has grown

to be a trusted resource for project and portfolio management services

across a number of core industries like Oil & Gas, Utilities, Chemicals,

Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Construction & Engineering,

Automotive, Financial Services, Travel & Transportation, Retail, and the

Public Sector. IMS understands how to partner with its clients, an essential

component in reaching corporate goals, both as individual employees and as a

company.

The Company's commitment to these principles has resulted in an

extraordinary list of satisfied clients, including some of the largest and

most successful Owner/Operators, Suppliers, Construction Contractors and

Service Providers in the world.

IMS's team of process, functional and technical experts work with their

clients to design, develop, deploy, support and evolve their project

management systems, enable and augment their staff for improved project

delivery.

About CAG International AG CAG International AG develops, markets and

operates global outsourced corporate training solutions and corporate

agility training. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary CAG

Sweden AB owns MCLP Sweden AB.

CAG provides an elegant and seamless solution, tailored to match each

clients' needs in the form of full-service training organization, catering

to all their unique training needs. Using our special carve-out methodology,

"CORE", CAG acquires the client's training personnel and systems. It absorbs

them into CAG's own infrastructure. This is done in return for a multi-year

training contract (SLA) between CAG and the client.

Contacts:

CAG International AG

Zugerstrasse 72

6340 Baar

Switzerland

info@caginternationalag.com

https://www.caginternationalag.com/

Innovative Management Solutions, Inc.

825 Watters Creek Blvd.

Suite 235

Allen, TX 75013

United States

https://ims-web.com/contact/

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release that are

not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect

management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future

performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties

that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated

by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally

identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe,"

"expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on

condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or

"anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by

discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or

effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but

are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may

limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support

staff and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver services and

products. The Company's forward-looking statements could be affected by many

factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to

commercialize, demand for the Company's products and services, economic

conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit

and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information

relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and

forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings. The

forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of

the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or

obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any

forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future

events, or otherwise.

