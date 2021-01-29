DGAP-News: CAG International AG: CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative Management Solutions, Inc. (deutsch)
Baar, Switzerland; Dallas, TX -- January 29, 2021 -- CAG International AG
("CAG"), a company with shares admitted to trading on the Direct Market
segment of the Vienna MTF (Vienna Stock Exchange) under ISIN: CH0505534542
(Ticker Symbol: CAG:AV) today executed a term sheet for the acquisition of
100% of the outstanding common shares of Innovative Management Solutions,
Inc., ("IMS") a Dallas, Texas based regional leader in the project
management services space for a wide array of industry sectors.
The term sheet provides for a purchase price of ten times IMS' 2019 EBITDA
for a total of approximately USD 7,650,000 via a cash payment of USD 500,000
with the remainder in the form of common ordinary shares of CAG at a price
per share determined by a 15 day look back formula.
The term sheet also provides for customary lock-up and leakage restrictions
with respect to later sales of the CAG shares, a 4 year employment contract
for IMS founder and CEO Jeff Collins, and an operating agreement between CAG
and IMS. The term sheet also provides for IMS to continue as an operating
entity under the firm's existing name and branding.
Any acquisition is contingent on the parties entering into definitive
agreements, and approval by the relevant governance bodies and shareholders
of both firms.
IMS, established over 25 years ago, offers a comprehensive suite of project
portfolio management solutions, including technology and related services as
well as project controls delivery services. In addition, IMS offers a
subscription based service to a recently developed proprietary software,
called "ProjectinfoCenter".
IMS technology services include consulting, training, support, cloud
hosting, integration, and analytics. The project controls delivery services
include schedule, cost and risk management, document, and communication
management as well as project claims analysis and mitigation.
CAG Founder and Chairman Hans Amell commented, "While IMS is a standout in
its field on its own merit, we are equally excited about the opportunity
they provide for us to access their broad customer base for lucrative and
large-scale carve outsourcing deals."
On the same topic, IMS founder and CEO Jeff Collins noted, "Our Company has
been and remains profitable and maintains excellent relations with large
corporate clients, some of which are Fortune 500 companies. We believe that
by becoming a part of CAG's universe we are ideally positioned to launch
project management solutions as a carve outsource offering, in addition to
working together with CAG on their core competency area of corporate
training and agility."
About Innovative Management Solutions, Inc. For over 25 years, IMS has grown
to be a trusted resource for project and portfolio management services
across a number of core industries like Oil & Gas, Utilities, Chemicals,
Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Construction & Engineering,
Automotive, Financial Services, Travel & Transportation, Retail, and the
Public Sector. IMS understands how to partner with its clients, an essential
component in reaching corporate goals, both as individual employees and as a
company.
The Company's commitment to these principles has resulted in an
extraordinary list of satisfied clients, including some of the largest and
most successful Owner/Operators, Suppliers, Construction Contractors and
Service Providers in the world.
IMS's team of process, functional and technical experts work with their
clients to design, develop, deploy, support and evolve their project
management systems, enable and augment their staff for improved project
delivery.
About CAG International AG CAG International AG develops, markets and
operates global outsourced corporate training solutions and corporate
agility training. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary CAG
Sweden AB owns MCLP Sweden AB.
CAG provides an elegant and seamless solution, tailored to match each
clients' needs in the form of full-service training organization, catering
to all their unique training needs. Using our special carve-out methodology,
"CORE", CAG acquires the client's training personnel and systems. It absorbs
them into CAG's own infrastructure. This is done in return for a multi-year
training contract (SLA) between CAG and the client.
Contacts:
CAG International AG
Zugerstrasse 72
6340 Baar
Switzerland
info@caginternationalag.com
https://www.caginternationalag.com/
Innovative Management Solutions, Inc.
825 Watters Creek Blvd.
Suite 235
Allen, TX 75013
United States
https://ims-web.com/contact/
Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release that are
not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect
management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future
performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated
by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally
identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe,"
"expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on
condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or
"anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by
discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or
effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but
are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may
limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support
staff and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver services and
products. The Company's forward-looking statements could be affected by many
factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to
commercialize, demand for the Company's products and services, economic
conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit
and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information
relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and
forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings. The
forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of
the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or
obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future
events, or otherwise.
