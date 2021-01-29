DGAP-News: CAG International AG: CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative Management Solutions, Inc. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



29.01.21
CAG International AG: CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative Management Solutions, Inc.



Baar, Switzerland; Dallas, TX -- January 29, 2021 -- CAG International AG


("CAG"), a company with shares admitted to trading on the Direct Market


segment of the Vienna MTF (Vienna Stock Exchange) under ISIN: CH0505534542


(Ticker Symbol: CAG:AV) today executed a term sheet for the acquisition of


100% of the outstanding common shares of Innovative Management Solutions,


Inc., ("IMS") a Dallas, Texas based regional leader in the project


management services space for a wide array of industry sectors.



The term sheet provides for a purchase price of ten times IMS' 2019 EBITDA


for a total of approximately USD 7,650,000 via a cash payment of USD 500,000


with the remainder in the form of common ordinary shares of CAG at a price


per share determined by a 15 day look back formula.



The term sheet also provides for customary lock-up and leakage restrictions


with respect to later sales of the CAG shares, a 4 year employment contract


for IMS founder and CEO Jeff Collins, and an operating agreement between CAG


and IMS. The term sheet also provides for IMS to continue as an operating


entity under the firm's existing name and branding.



Any acquisition is contingent on the parties entering into definitive


agreements, and approval by the relevant governance bodies and shareholders


of both firms.


IMS, established over 25 years ago, offers a comprehensive suite of project


portfolio management solutions, including technology and related services as


well as project controls delivery services. In addition, IMS offers a


subscription based service to a recently developed proprietary software,


called "ProjectinfoCenter".



IMS technology services include consulting, training, support, cloud


hosting, integration, and analytics. The project controls delivery services


include schedule, cost and risk management, document, and communication


management as well as project claims analysis and mitigation.



CAG Founder and Chairman Hans Amell commented, "While IMS is a standout in


its field on its own merit, we are equally excited about the opportunity


they provide for us to access their broad customer base for lucrative and


large-scale carve outsourcing deals."



On the same topic, IMS founder and CEO Jeff Collins noted, "Our Company has


been and remains profitable and maintains excellent relations with large


corporate clients, some of which are Fortune 500 companies. We believe that


by becoming a part of CAG's universe we are ideally positioned to launch


project management solutions as a carve outsource offering, in addition to


working together with CAG on their core competency area of corporate


training and agility."


About Innovative Management Solutions, Inc. For over 25 years, IMS has grown


to be a trusted resource for project and portfolio management services


across a number of core industries like Oil & Gas, Utilities, Chemicals,


Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Construction & Engineering,


Automotive, Financial Services, Travel & Transportation, Retail, and the


Public Sector. IMS understands how to partner with its clients, an essential


component in reaching corporate goals, both as individual employees and as a


company.



The Company's commitment to these principles has resulted in an


extraordinary list of satisfied clients, including some of the largest and


most successful Owner/Operators, Suppliers, Construction Contractors and


Service Providers in the world.



IMS's team of process, functional and technical experts work with their


clients to design, develop, deploy, support and evolve their project


management systems, enable and augment their staff for improved project


delivery.


About CAG International AG CAG International AG develops, markets and


operates global outsourced corporate training solutions and corporate


agility training. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary CAG


Sweden AB owns MCLP Sweden AB.



CAG provides an elegant and seamless solution, tailored to match each


clients' needs in the form of full-service training organization, catering


to all their unique training needs. Using our special carve-out methodology,


"CORE", CAG acquires the client's training personnel and systems. It absorbs


them into CAG's own infrastructure. This is done in return for a multi-year


training contract (SLA) between CAG and the client.


Contacts:



CAG International AG


Zugerstrasse 72


6340 Baar


Switzerland



info@caginternationalag.com



https://www.caginternationalag.com/



Innovative Management Solutions, Inc.


825 Watters Creek Blvd.


Suite 235


Allen, TX 75013


United States



https://ims-web.com/contact/


Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release that are


not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect


management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future


performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties


that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated


by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally


identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe,"


"expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on


condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or


"anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by


discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or


effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but


are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may


limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support


staff and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver services and


products. The Company's forward-looking statements could be affected by many


factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to


commercialize, demand for the Company's products and services, economic


conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit


and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information


relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and


forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings. The


forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of


the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or


obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any


forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future


events, or otherwise.




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: CAG International AG


Zugerstrasse 72


6340 Baar


Schweiz


ISIN: CH0505534542


Börsen: Auslandsbörse(n) Wiener Börse (Dritter Markt (MTF))


