DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Proceedings against Biotest AG have been closed (english)

Biotest AG: Proceedings against Biotest AG have been closed

17.02.2017





Proceedings against Biotest AG have been closed

Dreieich, 17 February 2017. Biotest AG has agreed with the Frankfurt public prosecution on a mutual termination of the proceedings against the company due to the Russia business.

Besides the tax payment already communicated on 4 November 2016, Biotest has paid a corporate fine in the amount of EUR1.0 million. Thereby proceedings against Biotest are closed. Since a provision for this amount has already been recognised in financial year 2016, the payment has no effect on the result in the 2017 financial year.

The public prosecution has moreover ceased investigation proceedings against several employees of the company.

Proceedings against three managers of Biotest AG, including the CFO, continue. The public prosecution has meanwhile filed charges with the competent court due to breach of trust, bribery and tax evasion. It has not yet been decided whether the charges will be admitted.

About Biotest Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. In addition Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in the indications of cancer of plasma cells and systemic lupus erythematosus which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 2,500 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

IR contact Dr. Monika Buttkereit phone: +49-6103-801-4406 email: investor_relations@biotest.de

PR contact Dirk Neumüller phone: +49-6103-801-269 email: pr@biotest.de

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, www.biotest.de

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201 Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235 Listing: Prime Standard Open Market: Berlin-Bremen, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201

