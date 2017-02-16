DGAP-News: Biotest AG: EUR 64.4 million operating profit in core business of Biotest (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Biotest Vz":

Biotest AG: EUR 64.4 million operating profit in core business of Biotest

Dreieich, 16 February 2017. In line with the strategic realignment Biotest has restructured its US Therapy business. In the next years Biotest will focus in the US primarily on the plasma collection business and extend this business. Through the cooperation with ADMA Biologics Inc. Biotest will have access to new special products and will hereby participate in the business with hyperimmunoglobulins in the US. In the medium term Biotest will distribute these products in selected markets in Europe, Middle East and Asia.

The therapy business and the toll manufacturing outside the US as well as the plasma collection in the US and in Europe are the core business of Biotest and are reported as Continued Operations. These recorded an increase in profitability and revenues compared to the previous year. According to preliminary and unaudited figures, the Biotest Group reports EBIT (Earnings before interest and tax) in Continued Operations in the amount of EUR 64.4 million in the full year 2016. This represents an increase of 72.7% compared with the previous year (FY 2015: EUR 37.3 million). Compared to the previous year revenues in Continued Operations increased by 3.5% to EUR 553.1 million in 2016 (2015: EUR 534.6 million).

The business activities, which - in line with the strategic realignment and the contract to sell this business signed in January - will not be continued in future, are reported as Discontinued Operation. In this segment revenues of EUR 57.3 million were recorded in 2016 (2015: EUR 55.0 million). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of the Discontinued Operations in the amount of EUR -84.4 million resulted mainly from extraordinary one time effects and reduce the operating profit of the group in 2016 (pls. ref. to Ad-hoc of 23rd Jan, 2017).

In 2015 the Biotest Group has reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of all business areas of EUR -71.8 million. Despite the positive development of the business activities in 2016 in the Continued Operations (EUR 64.4 million) EBIT of all business areas amounted to EUR -20.0 million. Revenues of all business areas of the Biotest Group reached EUR 610.4 million in the full year 2016 after EUR 589.6 million in 2015 (+3.5%).

The EBIT-margin in the Continued Operations increased from 7.0% in 2015 to 11.6% in 2016.

Biotest will publish final results for the Financial Year 2016 and the annual report on March 30th, 2017.

About Biotest AG Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. In addition Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in the indications of cancer of plasma cells and systemic lupus erythematosus which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 2,500 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

IR contact Dr. Monika Buttkereit phone: +49-6103-801-4406 email: investor.relations@biotest.com

PR contact Dirk Neumüller phone: +49-6103-801-269 email: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.de

Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments.

Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany

