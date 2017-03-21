DGAP-News: Bellevue Group AG: Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all resolutions approved (english)

Bellevue Group AG: Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all resolutions approved

^ EQS Group-News: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Bellevue Group AG: Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all resolutions approved

21.03.2017 / 17:53

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Küsnacht, March 21, 2017

Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all resolutions approved

At the Annual General Meeting on March 21 2017, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.





Dr. Thomas von Planta was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Daniel Sigg and Dr. Mirjam Staub-Bisang were re-elected as directors, all for a one-year term of office extending until completion of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors will be extended by one additional member. The shareholders approved the election of Dr. Rupert Hengster. Dr. Hengster is the managing partner of the firm Dr. Hengster, Loesch & Kollegen and holds a degree in law and economics. He has longtime experience in various leading positions in the asset management industry in Germany.

A tax-free cash dividend of CHF 1.00 per share will be paid. The shares will trade ex-dividend on March 23, 2017.

For further information:

Media / Investor Relations: Daniel Koller, CFO Telephone +41 44 267 67 00, Fax +41 44 267 67 01, ir@bellevue.ch

www.bellevue.ch

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TLDGKRILIB Document title: Media release

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Corporate News

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Bellevue Group AG Seestraße 16 8700 Küsnacht Switzerland Phone: +41 44 267 67 00 Fax: +41 44 267 67 01 E-mail: info@bellevue.ch Internet: www.bellevue.ch ISIN: CH0028422100 Valor: A0LG3Z Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

End of News EQS Group News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

556483 21.03.2017

°

MMMM