DGAP-News: Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Befesa":

Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned

^

DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Expansion/Sonstiges

Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned

13.11.2019 / 12:06

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS AND INVESTOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned

Luxembourg, 13 November 2019 - Befesa S.A. ("Befesa"), the international

market leader for steel dust and aluminium salt slags recycling services,

today hosted a ground breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of

its new steel dust recycling plant in Xuchang in the Chinese province of

Henan. The plant will be Befesa's second in the country and is designed to

recycle 110,000 tons of EAF steel dust per year.

Befesa's CEO, Javier Molina, and Asier Zarraonandía, Vice President of

Befesa's Steel Dust Recycling Services Business, were joined by the Mayor of

Xuchang, Mr Shi Gengzhi, and other officials to celebrate the start of

construction. In total, the plant represents an investment around EUR42

million.

Commenting on Befesa's developments in new markets, Javier Molina said: "We

are very pleased with our progress in China. With our second plant starting

construction, Befesa reaffirms its Asian expansion plan launched just one

year ago. We're thrilled that the development of our Henan plant is now a

reality. We are committed to provide sustainable solutions and contribute to

environmental protection in China".

Henan is located in central China, with a population of around 95 million

people and a GDP of USD 726 billion. Over the past two decades, Henan has

developed rapidly, and it is home to some of the most important producers of

Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steel in China.

Befesa's first development in Changzhou in the Jiangsu Province started

construction in Spring 2019 and is progressing according to plan. The

ramp-up of the Jiangsu plant is expected for the end of 2020, with

production expected to start in 2021.

In addition, earlier this week, Befesa successfully completed the upgrade of

its aluminium plant near Barcelona with higher efficiency furnaces. Befesa

continues to be on track to execute its organic growth initiatives globally.

About Befesa

Befesa is a leading international provider of regulated environmental

services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities located in

Germany, Spain, Sweden, France and the UK, as well as in Turkey and South

Korea. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and Aluminium Salt Slags

recycling services, Befesa manages and recycles more than 1,500 kt of

residues annually, with a production of more than 600 kt of new materials,

which Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption of natural

resources. Further information can be found on the company's website:

www.befesa.com

Investor Relations

Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

13.11.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.

46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

1330 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

E-Mail: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com

ISIN: LU1704650164

WKN: A2H5Z1

Indizes: SDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München,

Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

EQS News ID: 911733

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

911733 13.11.2019

°