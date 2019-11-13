DGAP-News: Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned




13.11.19
dpa-AFX

Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned



DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Expansion/Sonstiges


Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned



13.11.2019 / 12:06


PRESS AND INVESTOR ANNOUNCEMENT



Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned



Luxembourg, 13 November 2019 - Befesa S.A. ("Befesa"), the international


market leader for steel dust and aluminium salt slags recycling services,


today hosted a ground breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of


its new steel dust recycling plant in Xuchang in the Chinese province of


Henan. The plant will be Befesa's second in the country and is designed to


recycle 110,000 tons of EAF steel dust per year.



Befesa's CEO, Javier Molina, and Asier Zarraonandía, Vice President of


Befesa's Steel Dust Recycling Services Business, were joined by the Mayor of


Xuchang, Mr Shi Gengzhi, and other officials to celebrate the start of


construction. In total, the plant represents an investment around EUR42


million.



Commenting on Befesa's developments in new markets, Javier Molina said: "We


are very pleased with our progress in China. With our second plant starting


construction, Befesa reaffirms its Asian expansion plan launched just one


year ago. We're thrilled that the development of our Henan plant is now a


reality. We are committed to provide sustainable solutions and contribute to


environmental protection in China".



Henan is located in central China, with a population of around 95 million


people and a GDP of USD 726 billion. Over the past two decades, Henan has


developed rapidly, and it is home to some of the most important producers of


Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steel in China.



Befesa's first development in Changzhou in the Jiangsu Province started


construction in Spring 2019 and is progressing according to plan. The


ramp-up of the Jiangsu plant is expected for the end of 2020, with


production expected to start in 2021.



In addition, earlier this week, Befesa successfully completed the upgrade of


its aluminium plant near Barcelona with higher efficiency furnaces. Befesa


continues to be on track to execute its organic growth initiatives globally.



About Befesa


Befesa is a leading international provider of regulated environmental


services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities located in


Germany, Spain, Sweden, France and the UK, as well as in Turkey and South


Korea. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and Aluminium Salt Slags


recycling services, Befesa manages and recycles more than 1,500 kt of


residues annually, with a production of more than 600 kt of new materials,


which Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption of natural


resources. Further information can be found on the company's website:


www.befesa.com



Investor Relations


Rafael Pérez


Email: irbefesa@befesa.com




13.11.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


