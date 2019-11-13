DGAP-News: Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned (deutsch)
13.11.19 12:07
dpa-AFX
Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned
^
DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Expansion/Sonstiges
Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned
13.11.2019 / 12:06
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRESS AND INVESTOR ANNOUNCEMENT
Befesa commences construction of second recycling plant in China as planned
Luxembourg, 13 November 2019 - Befesa S.A. ("Befesa"), the international
market leader for steel dust and aluminium salt slags recycling services,
today hosted a ground breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of
its new steel dust recycling plant in Xuchang in the Chinese province of
Henan. The plant will be Befesa's second in the country and is designed to
recycle 110,000 tons of EAF steel dust per year.
Befesa's CEO, Javier Molina, and Asier Zarraonandía, Vice President of
Befesa's Steel Dust Recycling Services Business, were joined by the Mayor of
Xuchang, Mr Shi Gengzhi, and other officials to celebrate the start of
construction. In total, the plant represents an investment around EUR42
million.
Commenting on Befesa's developments in new markets, Javier Molina said: "We
are very pleased with our progress in China. With our second plant starting
construction, Befesa reaffirms its Asian expansion plan launched just one
year ago. We're thrilled that the development of our Henan plant is now a
reality. We are committed to provide sustainable solutions and contribute to
environmental protection in China".
Henan is located in central China, with a population of around 95 million
people and a GDP of USD 726 billion. Over the past two decades, Henan has
developed rapidly, and it is home to some of the most important producers of
Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steel in China.
Befesa's first development in Changzhou in the Jiangsu Province started
construction in Spring 2019 and is progressing according to plan. The
ramp-up of the Jiangsu plant is expected for the end of 2020, with
production expected to start in 2021.
In addition, earlier this week, Befesa successfully completed the upgrade of
its aluminium plant near Barcelona with higher efficiency furnaces. Befesa
continues to be on track to execute its organic growth initiatives globally.
About Befesa
Befesa is a leading international provider of regulated environmental
services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities located in
Germany, Spain, Sweden, France and the UK, as well as in Turkey and South
Korea. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and Aluminium Salt Slags
recycling services, Befesa manages and recycles more than 1,500 kt of
residues annually, with a production of more than 600 kt of new materials,
which Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption of natural
resources. Further information can be found on the company's website:
www.befesa.com
Investor Relations
Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
13.11.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-Mail: irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet: www.befesa.com
ISIN: LU1704650164
WKN: A2H5Z1
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 911733
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
911733 13.11.2019
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,05 €
|36,30 €
|-0,25 €
|-0,69%
|13.11./14:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1704650164
|A2H5Z1
|41,65 €
|26,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|36,00 €
|-1,23%
|14:15
|Stuttgart
|36,20 €
|0,00%
|12.11.19
|Frankfurt
|36,20 €
|-0,28%
|08:30
|Xetra
|36,05 €
|-0,69%
|14:30
|Hamburg
|36,00 €
|-0,83%
|08:09
|Hannover
|36,05 €
|-0,83%
|08:06
|Düsseldorf
|35,90 €
|-1,37%
|13:30
|München
|35,90 €
|-1,37%
|13:05
|Berlin
|35,80 €
|-1,65%
|13:05
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|9
|Befesa zeichnen...?
|06.06.19