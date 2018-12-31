Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Hauptversammlung am 19. Juni 2019 (deutsch)




09.05.19 16:08
dpa-AFX

Befesa S.A.: Hauptversammlung am 19. Juni 2019



DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung/Dividende


Befesa S.A.: Hauptversammlung am 19. Juni 2019



09.05.2019 / 16:08


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Befesa S.A.



46, boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg


Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


R.C.S. Luxembourg B 177697



- ISIN LU 1704650164 -



Convening Notice



The shareholders of Befesa S.A., societé anonyme (the "Company")



are hereby invited to attend the



Annual General Meeting of our Company



to be held on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at 11.30 a.m. CET



at Le Royal Hotel



12, boulevard Royal



L-2449 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



to deliberate and vote on the following agenda:




A. Agenda and Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of the


Company



1. Presentation of the combined consolidated management report and of the


corporate governance report of the board of directors of the Company (the


"Board of Directors") and of the report of the independent auditor (réviseur


d'entreprises agréé) on the Company's consolidated financial statements for


the financial year ended 31 December 2018 prepared in accordance with the


International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the


European Union and on the Company's annual accounts for the financial year


ended 31 December 2018 prepared in accordance with Luxembourg Generally


Accepted Account Principle(s) ("GAAP").



No resolution required.



2. Approval of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the


financial year ended 31 December 2018.



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting, after


having reviewed the management report and corporate governance report of the


Board of Directors and the report of the independent auditor, approves the


consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December


2018 in their entirety, showing a consolidated net profit of EUR 90,189,000


(ninety million one hundred eighty-nine thousand Euro).



3. Approval of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31


December 2018.



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting, after


having reviewed the management report and the corporate governance report of


the Board of Directors and the report of the independent auditor, approves


the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 in their


entirety, showing a net profit of EUR 50,174,199.01 (fifty million one


hundred seventy-four thousand one hundred ninety-nine Euros and one Euro


cents).



4. Allocation of results and distribution of dividends for the financial


year ended 31 December 2018.



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to


approve the distribution of a dividend in an amount of EUR 1.32 (one Euro


thirty-two Euro cents) gross per share resulting in an aggregate dividend


distribution in an amount of EUR 44,968,050.60 (forty-four million nine


hundred sixty-eight thousand fifty Euros and sixty Euro cents) gross and to


allocate the results of the Company based on the stand-alone annual


financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with Luxembourg


GAAP for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:



in EUR


Profit for the financial year 2018 50,174,199.01


Allocation to the legal reserve 2,508,709.95


Compensation of losses brought forward 2,697,438.46


Proposed Dividend (1.32 EUR per share) 44,968,050.60


The General Meeting acknowledges that the first date for trading shares with


no entitlement to receive the dividend shall be 20 June 2019 (Ex-Date). The


payment of the dividend shall commence on 3 July 2019.



5. Granting of discharge to each of the members of the Board of Directors of


the Company for the exercise of their mandate during the financial year


ended 31 December 2018.



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting approves


that discharge be granted to each of the members of the Board of Directors


of the Company for the execution of their mandates as director of the


Company during the financial year ended 31 December 2018.



6. Approval and, to the extent necessary, ratification of the remuneration


of each non-executive director of the Board of Directors for the financial


year 2019.



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting approves the


remuneration for the non-executive directors of the Board of Directors for


the 2019 financial year, consisting in an annual fee for each non-executive


director of EUR 60,000 and an additional annual compensation of EUR 90,000


for the Chairman of the Board of Directors (in his capacity as chairman):



- Mr Romeo Kreinberg (Chairman of the Board of Directors)



- Ms Frauke Heistermann



- Mr Johannes Maret



- Mr Roland Oelschläger



- Mr Manuel Soto



- Mr Georg Graf von Waldersee



- Mr Santiago Zaldumbide



7. Appointment of an independent auditor for the financial year 2019.



The Board of Directors proposes that the auditing firm KPMG Luxembourg


Société Coopérative, with registered office at 39, Avenue John F. Kennedy


L-1855 Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg register of commerce


and companies under number B149133, be appointed as independent auditor


(réviseur


d'entreprises agréé) to perform the independent audit of the Company


regarding the financial year 2019.




B. Availability of the documentation, attendance and voting procedure



1. Available information and documentation



The following information is available until the ending of the Annual


General Meeting on the Company's homepage (


http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html)


and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg starting on the day of


publication of this convening notice in the Luxembourg official gazette


(Recueil


Electronique des Sociétés et Associations) and in the Luxembourg newspaper


Luxembourg Wort:



- this convening notice for the Annual General Meeting 2019;



- the total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the convening


notice;



- the full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the


Annual General Meeting 2019 (i.e. inter alia the annual report containing


the 2018 annual financial statements, the management report, the corporate


governance report and the independent auditor report on the Company's


standalone and consolidated accounts);



- the full text of the draft resolutions in relation to each of the items


included in the agenda to be adopted at the Annual General Meeting or, where


no resolution is proposed to be adopted, a comment from the Board of


Directors;



- the declaration of participation and the attestation form; and



- the proxy forms and postal voting forms (Ballot Papers) to be used to vote


by proxy and to vote by post.



Shareholders may obtain without charge a copy of the full text of any of the


above documents upon request to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg


Branch in its capacity as duly mandated agent of the Company ("BNP Paribas")


to the mail, fax or e-mail addresses detailed in section 6 of this convening


notice.



2. Quorum and majority requirements



There are no quorum requirements to be able to participate or vote at the


Annual General Meeting of the shareholders.



The agenda items are adopted by a simple majority of the voting rights duly


present or represented.



3. Share capital and voting rights



At the time of convening the Annual General Meeting, the Company's


registered capital amounts to EUR 94,575,646.35 and is divided into


34,066,705 shares.



Each share entitles the holder to one vote, so that the total number of


votes at the time of convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company is


34,066,705.



4. Requirements for participating in the Annual General Meeting and


exercising voting rights



4.1. Record date



The rights of a shareholder to participate in the Annual General Meeting and


to vote shall be determined with respect to the shares held by that


shareholder on 5th June 2019 at midnight (24:00 CET); (the "Record Date").



Eligibility to participate in the Annual General Meeting or the extent of


voting rights is determined exclusively by share ownership on the Record


Date. Any changes in share ownership after the Record Date will not be taken


into account.



4.2. Registration procedure and evidence of share ownership



Shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting of our


Company and to vote in respect of the shares held by them on the Record Date


(regardless the manner they wish to participate, either in person, or by


representation through proxy or voting by post) shall submit:



(i) the Declaration of Participation the latest by 5 June 2019 (24:00 CET);


and



(ii) the Attestation of Share Ownership the latest by 14 June 2019 (17:00


CET).



The right of the shareholder to participate and vote in the Annual General


Meeting will only be completed when providing both documents before the


deadlines established herein.



(i) Declaration of Participation:



The shareholders who wish to participate (either in person, or by voting


through proxy or voting by post) shall on or before the Record Date submit


to BNP Paribas to the addresses detailed in section 6 of this convening


notice a written declaration of their intention to participate at the Annual


General Meeting (the "Declaration of Participation").



The Declaration of Participation shall be submitted by the shareholders


regardless of the manner they wish to participate (personal attendance,


representation by proxy or voting by post).



The form of Declaration of Participation can be requested from BNP Paribas


and downloaded from the Company's website:



http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.



Please note that to be valid, the Declaration of Participation must be


received by BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail, or mail at the latest on 5 June 2019


at 24:00 CET (with a copy to the Company at the following email address:


AGM@befesa.com).



(ii) Attestation of Share Ownership:



The shareholders who intend to participate at the Annual General Meeting


(either in person, representation by proxy or by voting by post) are also


obliged to submit an attestation from their depository bank or financial


institution stating the number of shares held by that shareholder on the


Record Date (the "Attestation of Share Ownership").



The form of Attestation of Share Ownership can be requested from BNP Paribas


and downloaded from the Company's website:


http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.



The Attestation of Share Ownership must be received by BNP Paribas by fax,


e-mail or mail, at the latest on 14 June 2019 at 17:00 CET (with a copy to


the Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).



4.3. Proxy voting representatives



Shareholders who do not wish to attend the Annual General Meeting in person


may appoint another natural or legal person who needs not to be a


shareholder itself to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting on their


behalf.



A proxy holder may hold a proxy from more than one shareholder without


limitation as to the number of shareholders so represented. The proxy holder


will have to identify himself on the day of the Annual General Meeting by


presenting a valid identification card.



In order to simplify the execution of their voting rights, the Company


provides our shareholders the option of appointing a proxy voting


representative named by the Company and bound by the instructions of the


shareholder prior to the Annual General Meeting.



The form of Proxy Form that can be used to grant a proxy can be requested


from BNP Paribas and downloaded from the Company's website:


http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.



To be valid, the Proxy Forms (in copy or in original) must be received by


BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail or mail, on 14 June 2019 17:00 CET, at the latest


(with a copy to the Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).



Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled and


signed forms received after 14 June 2019 17:00 CET will not be admitted at


the Annual General Meeting.



4.4. Postal voting



Furthermore, shareholders who do not wish to attend personally the Annual


General Meeting nor appoint a representative to attend and vote on their


behalf, may exercise their voting rights by casting their votes by post.



Shareholders must request the form of Postal Voting form (Ballot Papers)


from BNP Paribas or, alternatively, download the form from the Company's


website at


http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html,


and send the duly completed and signed form to BNP Paribas).



To be valid, the Postal Voting Form must be received by BNP Paribas by fax,


e-mail or mail, prior to 18 June 2019, 17:00 CET (with a copy to the Company


at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com.



Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled and


signed Postal Voting Forms received after 18 June 2019 17:00 CET will not be


admitted at the Annual General Meeting.



5. Additional important information for shareholders



5.1. Exercise of voting rights



Shareholders are hereby informed that the exercise of voting rights is


exclusively reserved to such persons that were shareholders on the Record


Date (or their duly appointed proxy holders).



Transfer of shares after the Record Date is possible subject to usual


transfer limitations, as applicable. However, alterations (either positive


or negative) of the number of shares owned by the shareholder after the


Record Date will have no impact on the voting rights of that shareholder at


the Annual General Meeting.



Likewise, any transferee having become owner of the shares after the Record


Date has no right to vote at the Annual General Meeting.



5.2. Supplement to the convening notice and submission of proposed


resolutions



Shareholders holding individually or collectively at least five per cent


(5%) of issued shares capital of the Company are entitled to (i) request the


addition of items to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting and (ii) to


table draft resolutions for items included or to be included on the agenda


of the Annual General Meeting.



Such right must be exercised by sending such request by 28 May 2019 at the


latest to the address, fax number or email address of BNP Paribas detailed


in section 6 of this convening notice (with a copy to the Company at the


following email address: AGM@befesa.com).



Such request will only be accepted by the Company provided it includes (i)


the wording of the new requested agenda item, and (ii) the justification or


the wording of the proposed resolution pertaining to the items included or


to be included, and (ii) an e-mail address or a postal address to which the


Company may confirm receipt of the request.



Where the requests entail a modification of the agenda for the Annual


General Meeting already communicated to the shareholders, the Company will


publish a revised agenda on 4 June 2019 the latest.



This convening notice was made available to (i) registered shareholders that


were known by name and address to the Company on 9 May 2019, if any, (ii)


the members of the Board of Directors of the Company and (iii) the


independent auditor (réviseur d'entreprises agréé) of the Company.



Subject to compliance with the threshold notification obligations provided


for by the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements


for issuers of securities, there is no limit to the maximum number of votes


that may be exercised by the same person, whether in its own name or by


proxy.



The results of the vote will be published on the Company's website within


fifteen (15) days following the Annual General Meeting.



6. Contact details of BNP Paribas



The contact details of the centralizing agent duly mandated by the Company


to receive the Declaration of Participation, the Attestation of Share


Ownership, the Proxy Forms, the Postal Voting Form, proposals of additional


agenda items and proposed resolutions pursuant to this convening notice are


as follows:



BNP Paribas Securities Services Luxembourg Branch



Corporate Trust Services



60, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



Postal address: L-2085 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



Tel: + 352 26 96 2389 Fax: + 352 2696 9757



Email: lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com



Luxembourg, 9 May 2019



Romeo Kreinberg



The Chairman of the Board of Directors




Bitte warten...