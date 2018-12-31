DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Hauptversammlung am 19. Juni 2019 (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Befesa":

Befesa S.A.: Hauptversammlung am 19. Juni 2019

^

DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung/Dividende

Befesa S.A.: Hauptversammlung am 19. Juni 2019

09.05.2019 / 16:08

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Befesa S.A.

46, boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 177697

- ISIN LU 1704650164 -

Convening Notice

The shareholders of Befesa S.A., societé anonyme (the "Company")

are hereby invited to attend the

Annual General Meeting of our Company

to be held on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at 11.30 a.m. CET

at Le Royal Hotel

12, boulevard Royal

L-2449 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

to deliberate and vote on the following agenda:

A. Agenda and Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of the

Company

1. Presentation of the combined consolidated management report and of the

corporate governance report of the board of directors of the Company (the

"Board of Directors") and of the report of the independent auditor (réviseur

d'entreprises agréé) on the Company's consolidated financial statements for

the financial year ended 31 December 2018 prepared in accordance with the

International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the

European Union and on the Company's annual accounts for the financial year

ended 31 December 2018 prepared in accordance with Luxembourg Generally

Accepted Account Principle(s) ("GAAP").

No resolution required.

2. Approval of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the

financial year ended 31 December 2018.

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting, after

having reviewed the management report and corporate governance report of the

Board of Directors and the report of the independent auditor, approves the

consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December

2018 in their entirety, showing a consolidated net profit of EUR 90,189,000

(ninety million one hundred eighty-nine thousand Euro).

3. Approval of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31

December 2018.

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting, after

having reviewed the management report and the corporate governance report of

the Board of Directors and the report of the independent auditor, approves

the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 in their

entirety, showing a net profit of EUR 50,174,199.01 (fifty million one

hundred seventy-four thousand one hundred ninety-nine Euros and one Euro

cents).

4. Allocation of results and distribution of dividends for the financial

year ended 31 December 2018.

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to

approve the distribution of a dividend in an amount of EUR 1.32 (one Euro

thirty-two Euro cents) gross per share resulting in an aggregate dividend

distribution in an amount of EUR 44,968,050.60 (forty-four million nine

hundred sixty-eight thousand fifty Euros and sixty Euro cents) gross and to

allocate the results of the Company based on the stand-alone annual

financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with Luxembourg

GAAP for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:

in EUR

Profit for the financial year 2018 50,174,199.01

Allocation to the legal reserve 2,508,709.95

Compensation of losses brought forward 2,697,438.46

Proposed Dividend (1.32 EUR per share) 44,968,050.60

The General Meeting acknowledges that the first date for trading shares with

no entitlement to receive the dividend shall be 20 June 2019 (Ex-Date). The

payment of the dividend shall commence on 3 July 2019.

5. Granting of discharge to each of the members of the Board of Directors of

the Company for the exercise of their mandate during the financial year

ended 31 December 2018.

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting approves

that discharge be granted to each of the members of the Board of Directors

of the Company for the execution of their mandates as director of the

Company during the financial year ended 31 December 2018.

6. Approval and, to the extent necessary, ratification of the remuneration

of each non-executive director of the Board of Directors for the financial

year 2019.

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting approves the

remuneration for the non-executive directors of the Board of Directors for

the 2019 financial year, consisting in an annual fee for each non-executive

director of EUR 60,000 and an additional annual compensation of EUR 90,000

for the Chairman of the Board of Directors (in his capacity as chairman):

- Mr Romeo Kreinberg (Chairman of the Board of Directors)

- Ms Frauke Heistermann

- Mr Johannes Maret

- Mr Roland Oelschläger

- Mr Manuel Soto

- Mr Georg Graf von Waldersee

- Mr Santiago Zaldumbide

7. Appointment of an independent auditor for the financial year 2019.

The Board of Directors proposes that the auditing firm KPMG Luxembourg

Société Coopérative, with registered office at 39, Avenue John F. Kennedy

L-1855 Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg register of commerce

and companies under number B149133, be appointed as independent auditor

(réviseur

d'entreprises agréé) to perform the independent audit of the Company

regarding the financial year 2019.

B. Availability of the documentation, attendance and voting procedure

1. Available information and documentation

The following information is available until the ending of the Annual

General Meeting on the Company's homepage (

http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html)

and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg starting on the day of

publication of this convening notice in the Luxembourg official gazette

(Recueil

Electronique des Sociétés et Associations) and in the Luxembourg newspaper

Luxembourg Wort:

- this convening notice for the Annual General Meeting 2019;

- the total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the convening

notice;

- the full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the

Annual General Meeting 2019 (i.e. inter alia the annual report containing

the 2018 annual financial statements, the management report, the corporate

governance report and the independent auditor report on the Company's

standalone and consolidated accounts);

- the full text of the draft resolutions in relation to each of the items

included in the agenda to be adopted at the Annual General Meeting or, where

no resolution is proposed to be adopted, a comment from the Board of

Directors;

- the declaration of participation and the attestation form; and

- the proxy forms and postal voting forms (Ballot Papers) to be used to vote

by proxy and to vote by post.

Shareholders may obtain without charge a copy of the full text of any of the

above documents upon request to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg

Branch in its capacity as duly mandated agent of the Company ("BNP Paribas")

to the mail, fax or e-mail addresses detailed in section 6 of this convening

notice.

2. Quorum and majority requirements

There are no quorum requirements to be able to participate or vote at the

Annual General Meeting of the shareholders.

The agenda items are adopted by a simple majority of the voting rights duly

present or represented.

3. Share capital and voting rights

At the time of convening the Annual General Meeting, the Company's

registered capital amounts to EUR 94,575,646.35 and is divided into

34,066,705 shares.

Each share entitles the holder to one vote, so that the total number of

votes at the time of convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company is

34,066,705.

4. Requirements for participating in the Annual General Meeting and

exercising voting rights

4.1. Record date

The rights of a shareholder to participate in the Annual General Meeting and

to vote shall be determined with respect to the shares held by that

shareholder on 5th June 2019 at midnight (24:00 CET); (the "Record Date").

Eligibility to participate in the Annual General Meeting or the extent of

voting rights is determined exclusively by share ownership on the Record

Date. Any changes in share ownership after the Record Date will not be taken

into account.

4.2. Registration procedure and evidence of share ownership

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting of our

Company and to vote in respect of the shares held by them on the Record Date

(regardless the manner they wish to participate, either in person, or by

representation through proxy or voting by post) shall submit:

(i) the Declaration of Participation the latest by 5 June 2019 (24:00 CET);

and

(ii) the Attestation of Share Ownership the latest by 14 June 2019 (17:00

CET).

The right of the shareholder to participate and vote in the Annual General

Meeting will only be completed when providing both documents before the

deadlines established herein.

(i) Declaration of Participation:

The shareholders who wish to participate (either in person, or by voting

through proxy or voting by post) shall on or before the Record Date submit

to BNP Paribas to the addresses detailed in section 6 of this convening

notice a written declaration of their intention to participate at the Annual

General Meeting (the "Declaration of Participation").

The Declaration of Participation shall be submitted by the shareholders

regardless of the manner they wish to participate (personal attendance,

representation by proxy or voting by post).

The form of Declaration of Participation can be requested from BNP Paribas

and downloaded from the Company's website:

http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.

Please note that to be valid, the Declaration of Participation must be

received by BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail, or mail at the latest on 5 June 2019

at 24:00 CET (with a copy to the Company at the following email address:

AGM@befesa.com).

(ii) Attestation of Share Ownership:

The shareholders who intend to participate at the Annual General Meeting

(either in person, representation by proxy or by voting by post) are also

obliged to submit an attestation from their depository bank or financial

institution stating the number of shares held by that shareholder on the

Record Date (the "Attestation of Share Ownership").

The form of Attestation of Share Ownership can be requested from BNP Paribas

and downloaded from the Company's website:

http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.

The Attestation of Share Ownership must be received by BNP Paribas by fax,

e-mail or mail, at the latest on 14 June 2019 at 17:00 CET (with a copy to

the Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).

4.3. Proxy voting representatives

Shareholders who do not wish to attend the Annual General Meeting in person

may appoint another natural or legal person who needs not to be a

shareholder itself to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting on their

behalf.

A proxy holder may hold a proxy from more than one shareholder without

limitation as to the number of shareholders so represented. The proxy holder

will have to identify himself on the day of the Annual General Meeting by

presenting a valid identification card.

In order to simplify the execution of their voting rights, the Company

provides our shareholders the option of appointing a proxy voting

representative named by the Company and bound by the instructions of the

shareholder prior to the Annual General Meeting.

The form of Proxy Form that can be used to grant a proxy can be requested

from BNP Paribas and downloaded from the Company's website:

http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.

To be valid, the Proxy Forms (in copy or in original) must be received by

BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail or mail, on 14 June 2019 17:00 CET, at the latest

(with a copy to the Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).

Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled and

signed forms received after 14 June 2019 17:00 CET will not be admitted at

the Annual General Meeting.

4.4. Postal voting

Furthermore, shareholders who do not wish to attend personally the Annual

General Meeting nor appoint a representative to attend and vote on their

behalf, may exercise their voting rights by casting their votes by post.

Shareholders must request the form of Postal Voting form (Ballot Papers)

from BNP Paribas or, alternatively, download the form from the Company's

website at

http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html,

and send the duly completed and signed form to BNP Paribas).

To be valid, the Postal Voting Form must be received by BNP Paribas by fax,

e-mail or mail, prior to 18 June 2019, 17:00 CET (with a copy to the Company

at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com.

Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled and

signed Postal Voting Forms received after 18 June 2019 17:00 CET will not be

admitted at the Annual General Meeting.

5. Additional important information for shareholders

5.1. Exercise of voting rights

Shareholders are hereby informed that the exercise of voting rights is

exclusively reserved to such persons that were shareholders on the Record

Date (or their duly appointed proxy holders).

Transfer of shares after the Record Date is possible subject to usual

transfer limitations, as applicable. However, alterations (either positive

or negative) of the number of shares owned by the shareholder after the

Record Date will have no impact on the voting rights of that shareholder at

the Annual General Meeting.

Likewise, any transferee having become owner of the shares after the Record

Date has no right to vote at the Annual General Meeting.

5.2. Supplement to the convening notice and submission of proposed

resolutions

Shareholders holding individually or collectively at least five per cent

(5%) of issued shares capital of the Company are entitled to (i) request the

addition of items to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting and (ii) to

table draft resolutions for items included or to be included on the agenda

of the Annual General Meeting.

Such right must be exercised by sending such request by 28 May 2019 at the

latest to the address, fax number or email address of BNP Paribas detailed

in section 6 of this convening notice (with a copy to the Company at the

following email address: AGM@befesa.com).

Such request will only be accepted by the Company provided it includes (i)

the wording of the new requested agenda item, and (ii) the justification or

the wording of the proposed resolution pertaining to the items included or

to be included, and (ii) an e-mail address or a postal address to which the

Company may confirm receipt of the request.

Where the requests entail a modification of the agenda for the Annual

General Meeting already communicated to the shareholders, the Company will

publish a revised agenda on 4 June 2019 the latest.

This convening notice was made available to (i) registered shareholders that

were known by name and address to the Company on 9 May 2019, if any, (ii)

the members of the Board of Directors of the Company and (iii) the

independent auditor (réviseur d'entreprises agréé) of the Company.

Subject to compliance with the threshold notification obligations provided

for by the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements

for issuers of securities, there is no limit to the maximum number of votes

that may be exercised by the same person, whether in its own name or by

proxy.

The results of the vote will be published on the Company's website within

fifteen (15) days following the Annual General Meeting.

6. Contact details of BNP Paribas

The contact details of the centralizing agent duly mandated by the Company

to receive the Declaration of Participation, the Attestation of Share

Ownership, the Proxy Forms, the Postal Voting Form, proposals of additional

agenda items and proposed resolutions pursuant to this convening notice are

as follows:

BNP Paribas Securities Services Luxembourg Branch

Corporate Trust Services

60, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Postal address: L-2085 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Tel: + 352 26 96 2389 Fax: + 352 2696 9757

Email: lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com

Luxembourg, 9 May 2019

Romeo Kreinberg

The Chairman of the Board of Directors

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.05.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.

46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

1330 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

E-Mail: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com

ISIN: LU1704650164

WKN: A2H5Z1

Indizes: SDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München,

Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

EQS News ID: 809371

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

809371 09.05.2019

°