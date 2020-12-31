DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 30. Juni 2021 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

28.05.21 13:30
dpa-AFX

Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 30. Juni 2021



^


DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung


Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 30. Juni 2021



28.05.2021 / 13:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Befesa S.A.



société anonyme



46, boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg


Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


R.C.S. Luxembourg B 177697



- ISIN LU 1704650164 -



Convening Notice



The shareholders of Befesa S.A. (the "Company"),



are hereby invited to attend the



Annual General Meeting of our Company (the "AGM")



to be held on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 at 12:00 CEST



via audio conference initiated from Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg,



and



an Extraordinary General Meeting of our Company (the "EGM" and together with


the "AGM", the "General Meetings" and each a "General Meeting")



to be held on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 at 13:00 CEST



to deliberate and vote on the following agenda:




A. Agenda for the AGM



1. Presentation of the management report of the board of directors of the


Company (the "Board of Directors"), including the corporate governance


report, and of the reports of the independent auditor (réviseur


d'entreprises agréé) on the Company's consolidated financial statements for


the financial year ended 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with the


International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the


European Union, and on the Company's annual accounts for the financial year


ended 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with Luxembourg Generally


Accepted Account Principle(s) ("GAAP").



2. Approval of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the


financial year ended 31 December 2020.



3. Approval of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31


December 2020.



4. Allocation of results and determination of the dividend in relation to


the financial year ended 31 December 2020.



5. Granting of discharge to each of the members of the Board of Directors of


the Company for the exercise of their mandate during the financial year


ended 31 December 2020.



6. Approval and, to the extent necessary, ratification of the fixed


remuneration of the non-executive members of the Board of Directors for the


financial year ending on 31 December 2021.



7. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report for the


members of the Board of Directors in the financial year ended 31 December


2020.



8. Reappointment of the independent auditor for the financial year ending on


31 December 2021.



*****



B. Agenda for the EGM



1. Decision:



(i) to amend the terms of the authorised capital of the Company;



(ii) to approve the renewal of the authorisation to the Board of Directors


of the Company to increase the Company's share capital in accordance with


the terms and within the limits of the authorised share capital for a period


of five (5) years after the date of the general meeting of shareholders of


the Company deciding on the amendment of the terms of the authorised share


capital;



(iii) to approve the report of the Board of Directors of the Company


pursuant to article 420-26 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on


commercial companies, as amended, relating to the possibility of the Board


of Directors of the Company to suppress or limit statutory preferential


subscription rights of the shareholders in relation to the increase of the


share capital of the Company within the framework of the authorised capital


of the Company;



(iv) to grant to the Board of Directors of the Company all powers to carry


out capital increases within the limit of the authorised capital of the


Company and suppress or limit statutory preferential subscription rights of


the shareholders of the Company on the issue of new shares; and



(v) to subsequently amend article 6 of the articles of association of the


Company so that it shall read as follows:



"Article 6. Authorised Capital



The authorised capital of the Company (excluding, for the avoidance of


doubt, the Company's issued share capital) is set at forty-four million two


hundred thirty-three thousand eight hundred forty-eight Euro and ninety


seven cents (EUR 44.233.848,97.-), divided into fifteen million nine hundred


thirty three thousand two hundred ninety three (15.933.293.-) Shares, out of


which up to an amount of twenty-seven million seven hundred sixty-one


thousand nine hundred Euro and eighteen cents (EUR 27,761,900.18.-), divided


into ten million (10,000,000.-) Shares shall only be used in the context of


a merger with or an acquisition of another entity or business or any other


transaction for the purpose of achieving external growth, including without


limitation by way of take-over bid, share exchange offer and/or squeeze-out


techniques.



The Board of Directors is authorised, up to the maximum amount of the


authorised capital, to (i) increase the issued share capital in one or


several tranches with or without share premium, against payment in cash or


in kind, by conversion of claims on the Company or in any other manner (ii)


issue subscription and/or conversion rights in relation to new Shares or


instruments within the limits of the authorised capital under the terms and


conditions of warrants (which may be separate or linked to Shares, bonds,


notes or similar instruments issued by the Company), convertible bonds,


notes or similar instruments; (iii) determine the place and date of the


issue or successive issues, the issue price, the terms and conditions of the


subscription of and paying up on the new Shares and instruments and (iv)


remove or limit the statutory preferential subscription right of the


shareholders.



The Board of Directors may authorise any person to accept on behalf of the


Company subscriptions and receive payment for Shares or instruments issued


under the authorised capital.



The above authorisation is valid for a period ending five (5) years after


the date of the General Meeting creating or renewing the authorised capital.


The above authorisation may be renewed, increased or reduced by a resolution


of the General Meeting voting with the quorum and majority rules set for the


amendment of the Articles of Association.



Following each increase of the issued share capital in accordance with this


article 6, article 5 of the Articles of Association will be amended so as to


reflect the capital increase. Any such amendment will be recorded in a


notarial deed upon the instructions of the Board of Directors or of any


person duly authorised by the Board of Directors for this purpose."



2. Decision to amend article 28 of the articles of association of the


Company so that it shall read as follows:



"Article 28. Representation



Subject to the other provisions of the Articles of Association, a


shareholder at the Record Date may act at any General Meeting by appointing


in writing, to be transmitted by any means of communication allowing for the


transmission of a written text, another natural or legal person who needs


not to be a shareholder himself to attend and vote at the General Meeting in


his name. The proxy holder shall enjoy the same rights to speak and ask


questions in the General Meeting as those to which the shareholder thus


represented would be entitled.



A person acting as a proxy holder may hold a proxy from more than one


shareholder without limitation as to the number of shareholders so


represented.



Where a proxy holder holds proxies from several shareholders, it may cast


votes for a certain shareholder differently from votes cast for another


shareholder.



Subject to the other provisions of the Articles of Association, shareholders


at the Record Date shall appoint a proxy holder in writing. Such appointment


shall be notified by the shareholders to the Company in writing by postal


services or electronic means to the postal or electronic address indicated


in the convening notice. Such paragraph shall apply mutatis mutandis for the


revocation of the appointment of a proxy holder.



The Board of Directors may determine the form of proxy and may request that


the proxies (in copy or original) be deposited at the place indicated by the


Board of Directors no later than the fifth (5th) Luxembourg business day


prior to the date of the General Meeting or any other later date established


by the Board of Directors as will be specified in the convening notice for


the relevant General Meeting. Any legal entity, being a shareholder, may


execute a form of proxy under the hand of a duly authorised officer, or may


authorise such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at any


General Meeting, subject to the production of such evidence of authority as


the Board of Directors may require.



Persons holding their Shares through a securities settlement system may


attend and vote at a General Meeting in accordance with the provisions of


this Article 28.



Subject to the internal rules of the relevant securities settlement system,


shareholders may also give instructions as to how to exercise their vote at


the General Meeting to the broker, bank, custodian, dealer or other


qualified intermediary, with which their Shares are held."



3. Decision to amend article 29 of the articles of association of the


Company so that it shall read as follows:



"Article 29. Right to ask questions



Every shareholder shall have the right to ask questions at the General


Meeting related to items on the agenda of the General Meeting. The Company


shall answer the questions put to it by the shareholders. The right to ask


questions and the obligation of the Company to answer the questions are


subject to the measures to be adopted by the Company to ensure the


identification of shareholders, the proper order and handling of General


Meetings, as well as the protection of confidentiality and business


interests of the Company.



The Company may provide an overall answer to several questions having the


same subject. When the information requested is available in the form of


questions and answers on the Company's website, the Company shall be deemed


to have answered the questions asked simply by referring to that website."



4. Decision to amend article 30 of the articles of association of the


Company so that it shall read as follows:



"Article 30. Proceedings



A board of the meeting (bureau) shall be formed at any general meeting of


shareholders, composed of a chairman, a secretary and a scrutineer who need


neither be shareholders nor members of the board of directors. The board of


the meeting shall ensure that the meeting is held in accordance with


applicable rules and, in particular, in compliance with the rules in


relation to convening, majority requirements, vote tallying and


representation of shareholders."



5. Decision to amend article 32 of the articles of association of the


Company so that it shall read as follows:



"Article 32. Voting at General Meetings



An attendance list indicating the name of each shareholder and the number of


Shares for which he votes is signed by or on behalf of each shareholder


physically or remotely present or represented by proxy, prior to the start


of the General Meeting.



The Company shall disclose for each resolution at least the number of Shares


for which votes have been validly cast, the proportion of the share capital


represented by those votes, the total number of votes validly cast as well


as the number of votes cast in favour of and against each resolution and,


where applicable, the number of abstentions. However, if no shareholder


requests a full account of the voting, it is sufficient for the Company to


disclose the voting results only to the extent needed to ensure that the


required majority is reached for each resolution.



Within fifteen (15) days after the General Meeting, the company shall


publish on its internet site the voting results established in accordance


with this Article.



A shareholder who is not present or represented in a General Meeting can


cast his vote in that General Meeting by means of a ballot paper (formulaire)


to be made available by the Company on its website. If the ballot papers


cannot be made available on the Company's website for technical reasons, the


Company shall indicate on its website how to obtain the ballot paper.



A shareholder shall deliver a ballot paper to the Company by any means of


communication allowing for the transmission of a written text (and, for the


avoidance of doubt, including by mail or in electronic form in accordance


with the Shareholders Rights Law).



A ballot paper must contain all of the following:



- name and address of the registered office and/or residence of the relevant


shareholder;



- total number of Shares held by the relevant shareholder and, if


applicable, total number of Shares of each class held by the relevant


shareholder in the issued share capital of the Company and the form of


Shares;



- agenda of the General Meeting;



- confirmation with respect to each of the proposed resolutions, of the


number of Shares for which the relevant shareholder is abstaining, voting in


favour of or voting against such proposed resolution; and



- name, title and signature of the duly authorised representative of the


relevant shareholder and the date of the ballot paper.



A ballot paper must be received by the Company no later than the fifth (5th)


Luxembourg business day prior to the date of the General Meeting or any


other later date established by the Board of Directors as will be specified


in the convening notice for the relevant General Meeting. A ballot paper


which does not contain the details specified in the preceding paragraph or


which is received by the Company after the aforementioned deadline shall be


void and disregarded for quorum purposes.



A ballot paper shall be deemed to have been received by the Company:



(a) when delivered by hand with acknowledgment of receipt, by registered


post or by special courier service using an internationally recognised


courier company: at the time of delivery to the Company; or



(b) when sent by email, by fax or by mail with acknowledgement of receipt at


the time of receipt indicated in the acknowledgement of receipt.



Resolutions the adoption of which is not subject to the quorum and the


majority requirements for an amendment of the Articles of Association, shall


be adopted, irrespective of the number of Shares represented, by a simple


majority of votes cast.



For resolutions the adoption of which is subject to the quorum and majority


requirements for an amendment of the Articles of Association, the quorum


shall be at least one half (1/2) of all the Shares issued and outstanding


and the resolutions shall be adopted by a two thirds (2/3rds) majority of


the votes cast. If the said quorum is not reached at a first meeting, a


second meeting may be convened and resolutions shall be adopted,


irrespective of the number of Shares represented, by a two thirds (2/3rds)


majority of the votes cast."



*****




C. Availability of the documentation, attendance and voting procedure



1. Available information and documentation



The following information is available until the ending of the AGM and EGM


on the Company's homepage (


http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html)


and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg starting on the day of


publication of this convening notice in the Luxembourg official gazette


(Recueil


Electronique des Sociétés et Associations) and in the Luxembourg newspaper


Tageblatt:



- this convening notice for the AGM and EGM 2021;



- the full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the


AGM (i.e. inter alia the annual report containing the management report of


the Board of Directors, including the corporate governance report, the


Company's consolidated financial statements and its annual accounts for the


financial year ended 31 December 2020, the independent auditor reports on


the Company's consolidated financial statements and its annual accounts for


the financial year ended 31 December 2020, the special report of the Board


of Directors drawn up in accordance with article 441-7 of the Luxembourg law


of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended, and the Company's


remuneration report for the members of the Board of Directors in the


financial year ended 31 December 2020);



- the report of the Board of Directors in accordance with article 420-26 (5)


of the Luxembourg Law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies as amended;



- the draft and the mark-up of the consolidated Articles of Association of


the Company;



- the full text of the draft resolutions in relation to each of the items


included in the agenda to be adopted at the AGM and EGM or, where no


resolution is proposed to be adopted and as may be appropriate, a comment


from the Board of Directors;



- the Declaration of Participation and the Attestation of Share Ownership


(it being understood that the Declaration of Participation will be valid


(subject to relevant choices being expressed by shareholders) for


participation at the AGM and the EGM and only one single Attestation of


Share Ownership which will be valid both for the AGM and the EGM will be


made available by the Company);



- the Proxy Form and Postal Voting Form to be used to vote by proxy or to


vote by post, respectively (it being understood that the Proxy Form will be


valid (subject to relevant voting/voting instructions being expressed by


shareholders) for voting at the AGM and the EGM and only one collective


Proxy Form and one collective Postal Voting Form for the AGM and the EGM


will be made available by the Company); and



- the aggregate number of shares and of voting rights as at the date hereof.



Shareholders may obtain without charge a copy of the full text of any of the


above documents upon request to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg


Branch in its capacity as duly mandated agent of the Company ("BNP Paribas")


by sending a mail, fax or e-mail at the addresses detailed in section C. 5


of this convening notice.



2. Quorum and majority requirements



There are no quorum requirements to be able to participate or vote at the


AGM. No vote being necessary on agenda item 1 of the AGM. The resolutions on


agenda items 2 to 8 of the AGM are adopted by a simple majority of votes


cast.



The EGM will be validly held with quorum of at least one half (1/2) of all


the shares issued and outstanding and the resolutions shall be adopted by a


two thirds (2/3rds) majority of the votes cast. If the said quorum is not


reached at a first meeting, a second meeting may be convened and resolutions


shall be adopted, irrespective of the number of shares represented, by a two


thirds (2/3rds) majority of the votes cast.



3. Requirements for participating in the AGM and EGM and exercising voting


rights



3.1. No physical meeting



Given the exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 epidemic and in


accordance with the provisions of the law of 23 September 2020 on measures


concerning the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, as


amended by the law of 25 November 2020, the Company decided to hold the AGM


and the EGM without any physical meeting.



The AGM will be held via audio conference. Shareholders will however not be


able to express their votes directly during the audio conference but only by


means of the representation through proxy named by the Company or voting by


post. Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM via audio conference shall


submit their intention to attend via audio conference by e-mail to


IRBefesa@befesa.com together with evidence of share ownership on the Record


Date. Shareholders will then receive the dial-in details that enable them to


attend the AGM via audio conference.



No audio conference will be organised for the EGM. Shareholders will be able


to express their votes by means of the representation through proxy named by


the Company or voting by post.



3.2. Record date



The rights of a shareholder to participate in the AGM and/or EGM and to vote


shall be determined with respect to the shares held by that shareholder on


16 June 2021 at midnight (24:00 CEST) (the "Record Date").



Any changes in share ownership after the Record Date will not be taken into


account.



3.3. Registration procedure for voting and evidence of share ownership



Shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM and/or EGM and to vote in


respect of the shares held by them on the Record Date shall submit:



(i) the Declaration of Participation at the latest on 16 June 2021 (24:00


CEST); and



(ii) the Attestation of Share Ownership at the latest on 25 June 2021 (17:00


CEST).



The right of the shareholder to participate and vote in the AGM and/or EGM


will only be completed when providing both documents before the deadlines


established herein.



(i) Declaration of Participation:



The shareholders who wish to participate and exercise their voting rights at


the AGM and EGM shall on or before the Record Date submit to BNP Paribas to


the addresses detailed in section C. 5 of this convening notice a written


declaration of their intention to participate at the AGM and/or EGM (the


"Declaration of Participation").



The form of Declaration of Participation can be requested from BNP Paribas


and downloaded from the Company's website:



http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.



Only one Declaration of Participation will be made available by the Company


for participation at the AGM and the EGM. The Declaration of Participation


will be valid (subject to relevant choices being expressed by shareholders)


for participating at the AGM and the EGM.



Please note that to be valid, the Declaration of Participation (in copy or


in original) must be received by BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail, or mail, at the


addresses detailed in section C. 5 of this convening notice at the latest on


16 June 2021 at 24:00 CEST (with a copy to the Company at the following


email address: AGM@befesa.com).



(ii) Attestation of Share Ownership:



The shareholders who intend to participate and exercise their voting rights


at the AGM and/or EGM are also obliged to submit an attestation from their


depository bank or financial institution stating the number of shares held


by that shareholder on the Record Date (the "Attestation of Share


Ownership").



The form of Attestation of Share Ownership can be requested from BNP Paribas


and downloaded from the Company's website:


http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.



Only one Attestation of Ownership will be made available by the Company for


participation at the AGM and the EGM. The Attestation of Ownership will be


valid (subject to relevant choices being expressed by shareholders) for


participating at the AGM and the EGM.



The Attestation of Share Ownership (in copy or in original) must be received


by BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail or mail, at the addresses detailed in section


C. 5 of this convening notice, at the latest on 25 June 2021 at 17:00 CEST


(with a copy to the Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).



3.4. Proxy voting representative



The Company has named Mr. Javier Molina Montes, Chief Executive Officer of


the Company, whom failing, Mr. Wolf Lehmann, Chief Financial Officer of the


Company as proxy voting representative of the Company. Shareholders may


appoint the proxy voting representative to vote at the AGM and/or EGM on


their behalf. The proxy voting representative will be bound by the


respective instructions of the shareholder provided by the Proxy Form prior


to the AGM and/or EGM.



The form of Proxy Form that can be used to grant a proxy can be requested


from BNP Paribas and downloaded from the Company's website:


http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.



Only one Proxy Form will be made available by the Company for voting at the


AGM and the EGM. The Proxy Form will be valid (subject to relevant


voting/voting instructions being expressed by shareholders) for voting at


the AGM and the EGM.



To be valid, the Proxy Form (in copy or in original) must be received by BNP


Paribas by fax, e-mail or mail, at the addresses detailed in section C. 5 of


this convening notice, on 25 June 2021, 17:00 CEST, at the latest (with a


copy to the Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).



Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled and


signed Proxy Forms received after 25 June 2021, 17:00 CEST will not be


admitted at the AGM and EGM.



3.5. Postal voting



Shareholders who wish to vote by post may exercise their voting rights by


casting their votes by post by way of the Postal Voting Form.



Shareholders who wish to vote by post must request the form of Postal Voting


Form from BNP Paribas or, alternatively, download the form from the


Company's website at



http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html,


and send the duly completed and signed Postal Voting Form to BNP Paribas.



Only one Postal Voting Form will be made available by the Company for voting


at the AGM and the EGM. The Postal Voting Form will be valid (subject to


relevant voting/voting instructions being expressed by shareholders) for


voting at the AGM and the EGM.



To be valid, the Postal Voting Form (in copy or in original) must be


received by BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail or mail at the addresses detailed in


section C. 5 of this convening notice prior to 29 June 2021, 17:00 CEST


(with a copy to the Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).



Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled and


signed Postal Voting Forms received after 29 June 2021, 17:00 CEST will not


be admitted at the AGM and EGM.



4. Additional important information for shareholders



4.1. Exercise of voting rights



Shareholders are hereby informed that the exercise of voting rights is


exclusively reserved to such persons that were shareholders on the Record


Date and who have adhered to the voting instruction set out in this


convening notice.



Transfer of shares after the Record Date is possible subject to usual


transfer limitations, as applicable. However, alterations (either positive


or negative) of the number of shares owned by the shareholder after the


Record Date will have no impact on the voting rights of that shareholder at


the AGM and EGM.



Likewise, any transferee having become owner of the shares after the Record


Date has no right to vote at the AGM and EGM.



4.2. Supplement to the convening notice and submission of proposed


resolutions



Shareholders holding individually or collectively at least five per cent


(5%) of the issued share capital of the Company are entitled to (i) request


the addition of items to the agenda of the AGM and EGM and (ii) to table


draft resolutions for items included or to be included on the agenda of the


AGM and EGM.



Such right must be exercised by sending such request by 8 June 2021 at the


latest to the address, fax number or email address of BNP Paribas detailed


in section C. 5 of this convening notice (with a copy to the Company at the


following email address: AGM@befesa.com).



Such request will only be accepted by the Company provided it includes (i)


the wording of the new requested agenda item, (ii) the justification or the


wording of the proposed resolution pertaining to the items included or to be


included, and (iii) an e-mail address or a postal address to which the


Company may confirm receipt of the request.



Where the requests entail a modification of the agenda for the AGM and EGM


already communicated to the shareholders, the Company will publish a revised


agenda on 15 June 2021 the latest.



Subject to compliance with the threshold notification obligations provided


for by the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements


for issuers of securities, there is no limit to the maximum number of votes


that may be exercised by the same person, whether in its own name or by


proxy.



The results of the vote will be published on the Company's website within


fifteen (15) days following the AGM and EGM.



4.3. Ability to ask questions before the AGM and EGM



Given the exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 epidemic and in


light of the Company's decision to hold the AGM and EGM without any physical


meeting in accordance with the law of 23 September 2020 on measures


concerning the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, as


amended by the law of 25 November 2020, shareholders only have the right to


ask questions related to the items on the agenda of the AGM and EGM ahead of


such AGM and EGM.



Shareholders who wish to exercise their right to ask questions related to


the items on the agenda of the AGM and EGM must submit their questions by


e-mail to AGM@befesa.com at least two (2) business days prior to the AGM and


EGM together with evidence of share ownership on the Record Date.



The right for shareholders to ask questions is subject to the condition of


the question having been submitted in the form and within the delay as


specified above. The Company will respond on a best effort basis to the


questions with respect to the AGM and EGM, in particular respecting the good


order of the AGM and EGM as well as the protection of confidentiality and


business interests of the Company. The Company may provide one overall


answer to the questions having the same content. An answer shall be deemed


to be given if the relevant information is available on the Company's


internet site in a question and answer format or by the mere reference by


the Company to its internet site.



5. Contact details of BNP Paribas



The contact details of the centralizing agent duly mandated by the Company


to receive the Declaration of Participation, the Attestation of Share


Ownership, the Proxy Forms, the Postal Voting Form, proposals of additional


agenda items and proposed resolutions pursuant to this convening notice are


as follows:



BNP Paribas Securities Services Luxembourg Branch



Corporate Trust Services



60, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



Postal address: L-2085 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



Tel: + 352 26 96 2389



Fax: + 352 2696 9757



Email: lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com



Luxembourg, 28 May 2021



Romeo Kreinberg



The Chairman of the Board of Directors




Bitte warten...