DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 30. Juni 2021 (deutsch)
28.05.21 13:30
dpa-AFX
Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 30. Juni 2021
^
DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung
Befesa S.A.: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 30. Juni 2021
28.05.2021 / 13:30
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Befesa S.A.
société anonyme
46, boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 177697
- ISIN LU 1704650164 -
Convening Notice
The shareholders of Befesa S.A. (the "Company"),
are hereby invited to attend the
Annual General Meeting of our Company (the "AGM")
to be held on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 at 12:00 CEST
via audio conference initiated from Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg,
and
an Extraordinary General Meeting of our Company (the "EGM" and together with
the "AGM", the "General Meetings" and each a "General Meeting")
to be held on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 at 13:00 CEST
to deliberate and vote on the following agenda:
A. Agenda for the AGM
1. Presentation of the management report of the board of directors of the
Company (the "Board of Directors"), including the corporate governance
report, and of the reports of the independent auditor (réviseur
d'entreprises agréé) on the Company's consolidated financial statements for
the financial year ended 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with the
International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the
European Union, and on the Company's annual accounts for the financial year
ended 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with Luxembourg Generally
Accepted Account Principle(s) ("GAAP").
2. Approval of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the
financial year ended 31 December 2020.
3. Approval of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31
December 2020.
4. Allocation of results and determination of the dividend in relation to
the financial year ended 31 December 2020.
5. Granting of discharge to each of the members of the Board of Directors of
the Company for the exercise of their mandate during the financial year
ended 31 December 2020.
6. Approval and, to the extent necessary, ratification of the fixed
remuneration of the non-executive members of the Board of Directors for the
financial year ending on 31 December 2021.
7. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report for the
members of the Board of Directors in the financial year ended 31 December
2020.
8. Reappointment of the independent auditor for the financial year ending on
31 December 2021.
*****
B. Agenda for the EGM
1. Decision:
(i) to amend the terms of the authorised capital of the Company;
(ii) to approve the renewal of the authorisation to the Board of Directors
of the Company to increase the Company's share capital in accordance with
the terms and within the limits of the authorised share capital for a period
of five (5) years after the date of the general meeting of shareholders of
the Company deciding on the amendment of the terms of the authorised share
capital;
(iii) to approve the report of the Board of Directors of the Company
pursuant to article 420-26 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on
commercial companies, as amended, relating to the possibility of the Board
of Directors of the Company to suppress or limit statutory preferential
subscription rights of the shareholders in relation to the increase of the
share capital of the Company within the framework of the authorised capital
of the Company;
(iv) to grant to the Board of Directors of the Company all powers to carry
out capital increases within the limit of the authorised capital of the
Company and suppress or limit statutory preferential subscription rights of
the shareholders of the Company on the issue of new shares; and
(v) to subsequently amend article 6 of the articles of association of the
Company so that it shall read as follows:
"Article 6. Authorised Capital
The authorised capital of the Company (excluding, for the avoidance of
doubt, the Company's issued share capital) is set at forty-four million two
hundred thirty-three thousand eight hundred forty-eight Euro and ninety
seven cents (EUR 44.233.848,97.-), divided into fifteen million nine hundred
thirty three thousand two hundred ninety three (15.933.293.-) Shares, out of
which up to an amount of twenty-seven million seven hundred sixty-one
thousand nine hundred Euro and eighteen cents (EUR 27,761,900.18.-), divided
into ten million (10,000,000.-) Shares shall only be used in the context of
a merger with or an acquisition of another entity or business or any other
transaction for the purpose of achieving external growth, including without
limitation by way of take-over bid, share exchange offer and/or squeeze-out
techniques.
The Board of Directors is authorised, up to the maximum amount of the
authorised capital, to (i) increase the issued share capital in one or
several tranches with or without share premium, against payment in cash or
in kind, by conversion of claims on the Company or in any other manner (ii)
issue subscription and/or conversion rights in relation to new Shares or
instruments within the limits of the authorised capital under the terms and
conditions of warrants (which may be separate or linked to Shares, bonds,
notes or similar instruments issued by the Company), convertible bonds,
notes or similar instruments; (iii) determine the place and date of the
issue or successive issues, the issue price, the terms and conditions of the
subscription of and paying up on the new Shares and instruments and (iv)
remove or limit the statutory preferential subscription right of the
shareholders.
The Board of Directors may authorise any person to accept on behalf of the
Company subscriptions and receive payment for Shares or instruments issued
under the authorised capital.
The above authorisation is valid for a period ending five (5) years after
the date of the General Meeting creating or renewing the authorised capital.
The above authorisation may be renewed, increased or reduced by a resolution
of the General Meeting voting with the quorum and majority rules set for the
amendment of the Articles of Association.
Following each increase of the issued share capital in accordance with this
article 6, article 5 of the Articles of Association will be amended so as to
reflect the capital increase. Any such amendment will be recorded in a
notarial deed upon the instructions of the Board of Directors or of any
person duly authorised by the Board of Directors for this purpose."
2. Decision to amend article 28 of the articles of association of the
Company so that it shall read as follows:
"Article 28. Representation
Subject to the other provisions of the Articles of Association, a
shareholder at the Record Date may act at any General Meeting by appointing
in writing, to be transmitted by any means of communication allowing for the
transmission of a written text, another natural or legal person who needs
not to be a shareholder himself to attend and vote at the General Meeting in
his name. The proxy holder shall enjoy the same rights to speak and ask
questions in the General Meeting as those to which the shareholder thus
represented would be entitled.
A person acting as a proxy holder may hold a proxy from more than one
shareholder without limitation as to the number of shareholders so
represented.
Where a proxy holder holds proxies from several shareholders, it may cast
votes for a certain shareholder differently from votes cast for another
shareholder.
Subject to the other provisions of the Articles of Association, shareholders
at the Record Date shall appoint a proxy holder in writing. Such appointment
shall be notified by the shareholders to the Company in writing by postal
services or electronic means to the postal or electronic address indicated
in the convening notice. Such paragraph shall apply mutatis mutandis for the
revocation of the appointment of a proxy holder.
The Board of Directors may determine the form of proxy and may request that
the proxies (in copy or original) be deposited at the place indicated by the
Board of Directors no later than the fifth (5th) Luxembourg business day
prior to the date of the General Meeting or any other later date established
by the Board of Directors as will be specified in the convening notice for
the relevant General Meeting. Any legal entity, being a shareholder, may
execute a form of proxy under the hand of a duly authorised officer, or may
authorise such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at any
General Meeting, subject to the production of such evidence of authority as
the Board of Directors may require.
Persons holding their Shares through a securities settlement system may
attend and vote at a General Meeting in accordance with the provisions of
this Article 28.
Subject to the internal rules of the relevant securities settlement system,
shareholders may also give instructions as to how to exercise their vote at
the General Meeting to the broker, bank, custodian, dealer or other
qualified intermediary, with which their Shares are held."
3. Decision to amend article 29 of the articles of association of the
Company so that it shall read as follows:
"Article 29. Right to ask questions
Every shareholder shall have the right to ask questions at the General
Meeting related to items on the agenda of the General Meeting. The Company
shall answer the questions put to it by the shareholders. The right to ask
questions and the obligation of the Company to answer the questions are
subject to the measures to be adopted by the Company to ensure the
identification of shareholders, the proper order and handling of General
Meetings, as well as the protection of confidentiality and business
interests of the Company.
The Company may provide an overall answer to several questions having the
same subject. When the information requested is available in the form of
questions and answers on the Company's website, the Company shall be deemed
to have answered the questions asked simply by referring to that website."
4. Decision to amend article 30 of the articles of association of the
Company so that it shall read as follows:
"Article 30. Proceedings
A board of the meeting (bureau) shall be formed at any general meeting of
shareholders, composed of a chairman, a secretary and a scrutineer who need
neither be shareholders nor members of the board of directors. The board of
the meeting shall ensure that the meeting is held in accordance with
applicable rules and, in particular, in compliance with the rules in
relation to convening, majority requirements, vote tallying and
representation of shareholders."
5. Decision to amend article 32 of the articles of association of the
Company so that it shall read as follows:
"Article 32. Voting at General Meetings
An attendance list indicating the name of each shareholder and the number of
Shares for which he votes is signed by or on behalf of each shareholder
physically or remotely present or represented by proxy, prior to the start
of the General Meeting.
The Company shall disclose for each resolution at least the number of Shares
for which votes have been validly cast, the proportion of the share capital
represented by those votes, the total number of votes validly cast as well
as the number of votes cast in favour of and against each resolution and,
where applicable, the number of abstentions. However, if no shareholder
requests a full account of the voting, it is sufficient for the Company to
disclose the voting results only to the extent needed to ensure that the
required majority is reached for each resolution.
Within fifteen (15) days after the General Meeting, the company shall
publish on its internet site the voting results established in accordance
with this Article.
A shareholder who is not present or represented in a General Meeting can
cast his vote in that General Meeting by means of a ballot paper (formulaire)
to be made available by the Company on its website. If the ballot papers
cannot be made available on the Company's website for technical reasons, the
Company shall indicate on its website how to obtain the ballot paper.
A shareholder shall deliver a ballot paper to the Company by any means of
communication allowing for the transmission of a written text (and, for the
avoidance of doubt, including by mail or in electronic form in accordance
with the Shareholders Rights Law).
A ballot paper must contain all of the following:
- name and address of the registered office and/or residence of the relevant
shareholder;
- total number of Shares held by the relevant shareholder and, if
applicable, total number of Shares of each class held by the relevant
shareholder in the issued share capital of the Company and the form of
Shares;
- agenda of the General Meeting;
- confirmation with respect to each of the proposed resolutions, of the
number of Shares for which the relevant shareholder is abstaining, voting in
favour of or voting against such proposed resolution; and
- name, title and signature of the duly authorised representative of the
relevant shareholder and the date of the ballot paper.
A ballot paper must be received by the Company no later than the fifth (5th)
Luxembourg business day prior to the date of the General Meeting or any
other later date established by the Board of Directors as will be specified
in the convening notice for the relevant General Meeting. A ballot paper
which does not contain the details specified in the preceding paragraph or
which is received by the Company after the aforementioned deadline shall be
void and disregarded for quorum purposes.
A ballot paper shall be deemed to have been received by the Company:
(a) when delivered by hand with acknowledgment of receipt, by registered
post or by special courier service using an internationally recognised
courier company: at the time of delivery to the Company; or
(b) when sent by email, by fax or by mail with acknowledgement of receipt at
the time of receipt indicated in the acknowledgement of receipt.
Resolutions the adoption of which is not subject to the quorum and the
majority requirements for an amendment of the Articles of Association, shall
be adopted, irrespective of the number of Shares represented, by a simple
majority of votes cast.
For resolutions the adoption of which is subject to the quorum and majority
requirements for an amendment of the Articles of Association, the quorum
shall be at least one half (1/2) of all the Shares issued and outstanding
and the resolutions shall be adopted by a two thirds (2/3rds) majority of
the votes cast. If the said quorum is not reached at a first meeting, a
second meeting may be convened and resolutions shall be adopted,
irrespective of the number of Shares represented, by a two thirds (2/3rds)
majority of the votes cast."
*****
C. Availability of the documentation, attendance and voting procedure
1. Available information and documentation
The following information is available until the ending of the AGM and EGM
on the Company's homepage (
http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html)
and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg starting on the day of
publication of this convening notice in the Luxembourg official gazette
(Recueil
Electronique des Sociétés et Associations) and in the Luxembourg newspaper
Tageblatt:
- this convening notice for the AGM and EGM 2021;
- the full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the
AGM (i.e. inter alia the annual report containing the management report of
the Board of Directors, including the corporate governance report, the
Company's consolidated financial statements and its annual accounts for the
financial year ended 31 December 2020, the independent auditor reports on
the Company's consolidated financial statements and its annual accounts for
the financial year ended 31 December 2020, the special report of the Board
of Directors drawn up in accordance with article 441-7 of the Luxembourg law
of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended, and the Company's
remuneration report for the members of the Board of Directors in the
financial year ended 31 December 2020);
- the report of the Board of Directors in accordance with article 420-26 (5)
of the Luxembourg Law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies as amended;
- the draft and the mark-up of the consolidated Articles of Association of
the Company;
- the full text of the draft resolutions in relation to each of the items
included in the agenda to be adopted at the AGM and EGM or, where no
resolution is proposed to be adopted and as may be appropriate, a comment
from the Board of Directors;
- the Declaration of Participation and the Attestation of Share Ownership
(it being understood that the Declaration of Participation will be valid
(subject to relevant choices being expressed by shareholders) for
participation at the AGM and the EGM and only one single Attestation of
Share Ownership which will be valid both for the AGM and the EGM will be
made available by the Company);
- the Proxy Form and Postal Voting Form to be used to vote by proxy or to
vote by post, respectively (it being understood that the Proxy Form will be
valid (subject to relevant voting/voting instructions being expressed by
shareholders) for voting at the AGM and the EGM and only one collective
Proxy Form and one collective Postal Voting Form for the AGM and the EGM
will be made available by the Company); and
- the aggregate number of shares and of voting rights as at the date hereof.
Shareholders may obtain without charge a copy of the full text of any of the
above documents upon request to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg
Branch in its capacity as duly mandated agent of the Company ("BNP Paribas")
by sending a mail, fax or e-mail at the addresses detailed in section C. 5
of this convening notice.
2. Quorum and majority requirements
There are no quorum requirements to be able to participate or vote at the
AGM. No vote being necessary on agenda item 1 of the AGM. The resolutions on
agenda items 2 to 8 of the AGM are adopted by a simple majority of votes
cast.
The EGM will be validly held with quorum of at least one half (1/2) of all
the shares issued and outstanding and the resolutions shall be adopted by a
two thirds (2/3rds) majority of the votes cast. If the said quorum is not
reached at a first meeting, a second meeting may be convened and resolutions
shall be adopted, irrespective of the number of shares represented, by a two
thirds (2/3rds) majority of the votes cast.
3. Requirements for participating in the AGM and EGM and exercising voting
rights
3.1. No physical meeting
Given the exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 epidemic and in
accordance with the provisions of the law of 23 September 2020 on measures
concerning the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, as
amended by the law of 25 November 2020, the Company decided to hold the AGM
and the EGM without any physical meeting.
The AGM will be held via audio conference. Shareholders will however not be
able to express their votes directly during the audio conference but only by
means of the representation through proxy named by the Company or voting by
post. Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM via audio conference shall
submit their intention to attend via audio conference by e-mail to
IRBefesa@befesa.com together with evidence of share ownership on the Record
Date. Shareholders will then receive the dial-in details that enable them to
attend the AGM via audio conference.
No audio conference will be organised for the EGM. Shareholders will be able
to express their votes by means of the representation through proxy named by
the Company or voting by post.
3.2. Record date
The rights of a shareholder to participate in the AGM and/or EGM and to vote
shall be determined with respect to the shares held by that shareholder on
16 June 2021 at midnight (24:00 CEST) (the "Record Date").
Any changes in share ownership after the Record Date will not be taken into
account.
3.3. Registration procedure for voting and evidence of share ownership
Shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM and/or EGM and to vote in
respect of the shares held by them on the Record Date shall submit:
(i) the Declaration of Participation at the latest on 16 June 2021 (24:00
CEST); and
(ii) the Attestation of Share Ownership at the latest on 25 June 2021 (17:00
CEST).
The right of the shareholder to participate and vote in the AGM and/or EGM
will only be completed when providing both documents before the deadlines
established herein.
(i) Declaration of Participation:
The shareholders who wish to participate and exercise their voting rights at
the AGM and EGM shall on or before the Record Date submit to BNP Paribas to
the addresses detailed in section C. 5 of this convening notice a written
declaration of their intention to participate at the AGM and/or EGM (the
"Declaration of Participation").
The form of Declaration of Participation can be requested from BNP Paribas
and downloaded from the Company's website:
http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.
Only one Declaration of Participation will be made available by the Company
for participation at the AGM and the EGM. The Declaration of Participation
will be valid (subject to relevant choices being expressed by shareholders)
for participating at the AGM and the EGM.
Please note that to be valid, the Declaration of Participation (in copy or
in original) must be received by BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail, or mail, at the
addresses detailed in section C. 5 of this convening notice at the latest on
16 June 2021 at 24:00 CEST (with a copy to the Company at the following
email address: AGM@befesa.com).
(ii) Attestation of Share Ownership:
The shareholders who intend to participate and exercise their voting rights
at the AGM and/or EGM are also obliged to submit an attestation from their
depository bank or financial institution stating the number of shares held
by that shareholder on the Record Date (the "Attestation of Share
Ownership").
The form of Attestation of Share Ownership can be requested from BNP Paribas
and downloaded from the Company's website:
http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.
Only one Attestation of Ownership will be made available by the Company for
participation at the AGM and the EGM. The Attestation of Ownership will be
valid (subject to relevant choices being expressed by shareholders) for
participating at the AGM and the EGM.
The Attestation of Share Ownership (in copy or in original) must be received
by BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail or mail, at the addresses detailed in section
C. 5 of this convening notice, at the latest on 25 June 2021 at 17:00 CEST
(with a copy to the Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).
3.4. Proxy voting representative
The Company has named Mr. Javier Molina Montes, Chief Executive Officer of
the Company, whom failing, Mr. Wolf Lehmann, Chief Financial Officer of the
Company as proxy voting representative of the Company. Shareholders may
appoint the proxy voting representative to vote at the AGM and/or EGM on
their behalf. The proxy voting representative will be bound by the
respective instructions of the shareholder provided by the Proxy Form prior
to the AGM and/or EGM.
The form of Proxy Form that can be used to grant a proxy can be requested
from BNP Paribas and downloaded from the Company's website:
http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.
Only one Proxy Form will be made available by the Company for voting at the
AGM and the EGM. The Proxy Form will be valid (subject to relevant
voting/voting instructions being expressed by shareholders) for voting at
the AGM and the EGM.
To be valid, the Proxy Form (in copy or in original) must be received by BNP
Paribas by fax, e-mail or mail, at the addresses detailed in section C. 5 of
this convening notice, on 25 June 2021, 17:00 CEST, at the latest (with a
copy to the Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).
Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled and
signed Proxy Forms received after 25 June 2021, 17:00 CEST will not be
admitted at the AGM and EGM.
3.5. Postal voting
Shareholders who wish to vote by post may exercise their voting rights by
casting their votes by post by way of the Postal Voting Form.
Shareholders who wish to vote by post must request the form of Postal Voting
Form from BNP Paribas or, alternatively, download the form from the
Company's website at
http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html,
and send the duly completed and signed Postal Voting Form to BNP Paribas.
Only one Postal Voting Form will be made available by the Company for voting
at the AGM and the EGM. The Postal Voting Form will be valid (subject to
relevant voting/voting instructions being expressed by shareholders) for
voting at the AGM and the EGM.
To be valid, the Postal Voting Form (in copy or in original) must be
received by BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail or mail at the addresses detailed in
section C. 5 of this convening notice prior to 29 June 2021, 17:00 CEST
(with a copy to the Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).
Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled and
signed Postal Voting Forms received after 29 June 2021, 17:00 CEST will not
be admitted at the AGM and EGM.
4. Additional important information for shareholders
4.1. Exercise of voting rights
Shareholders are hereby informed that the exercise of voting rights is
exclusively reserved to such persons that were shareholders on the Record
Date and who have adhered to the voting instruction set out in this
convening notice.
Transfer of shares after the Record Date is possible subject to usual
transfer limitations, as applicable. However, alterations (either positive
or negative) of the number of shares owned by the shareholder after the
Record Date will have no impact on the voting rights of that shareholder at
the AGM and EGM.
Likewise, any transferee having become owner of the shares after the Record
Date has no right to vote at the AGM and EGM.
4.2. Supplement to the convening notice and submission of proposed
resolutions
Shareholders holding individually or collectively at least five per cent
(5%) of the issued share capital of the Company are entitled to (i) request
the addition of items to the agenda of the AGM and EGM and (ii) to table
draft resolutions for items included or to be included on the agenda of the
AGM and EGM.
Such right must be exercised by sending such request by 8 June 2021 at the
latest to the address, fax number or email address of BNP Paribas detailed
in section C. 5 of this convening notice (with a copy to the Company at the
following email address: AGM@befesa.com).
Such request will only be accepted by the Company provided it includes (i)
the wording of the new requested agenda item, (ii) the justification or the
wording of the proposed resolution pertaining to the items included or to be
included, and (iii) an e-mail address or a postal address to which the
Company may confirm receipt of the request.
Where the requests entail a modification of the agenda for the AGM and EGM
already communicated to the shareholders, the Company will publish a revised
agenda on 15 June 2021 the latest.
Subject to compliance with the threshold notification obligations provided
for by the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements
for issuers of securities, there is no limit to the maximum number of votes
that may be exercised by the same person, whether in its own name or by
proxy.
The results of the vote will be published on the Company's website within
fifteen (15) days following the AGM and EGM.
4.3. Ability to ask questions before the AGM and EGM
Given the exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 epidemic and in
light of the Company's decision to hold the AGM and EGM without any physical
meeting in accordance with the law of 23 September 2020 on measures
concerning the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, as
amended by the law of 25 November 2020, shareholders only have the right to
ask questions related to the items on the agenda of the AGM and EGM ahead of
such AGM and EGM.
Shareholders who wish to exercise their right to ask questions related to
the items on the agenda of the AGM and EGM must submit their questions by
e-mail to AGM@befesa.com at least two (2) business days prior to the AGM and
EGM together with evidence of share ownership on the Record Date.
The right for shareholders to ask questions is subject to the condition of
the question having been submitted in the form and within the delay as
specified above. The Company will respond on a best effort basis to the
questions with respect to the AGM and EGM, in particular respecting the good
order of the AGM and EGM as well as the protection of confidentiality and
business interests of the Company. The Company may provide one overall
answer to the questions having the same content. An answer shall be deemed
to be given if the relevant information is available on the Company's
internet site in a question and answer format or by the mere reference by
the Company to its internet site.
5. Contact details of BNP Paribas
The contact details of the centralizing agent duly mandated by the Company
to receive the Declaration of Participation, the Attestation of Share
Ownership, the Proxy Forms, the Postal Voting Form, proposals of additional
agenda items and proposed resolutions pursuant to this convening notice are
as follows:
BNP Paribas Securities Services Luxembourg Branch
Corporate Trust Services
60, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Postal address: L-2085 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Tel: + 352 26 96 2389
Fax: + 352 2696 9757
Email: lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com
Luxembourg, 28 May 2021
Romeo Kreinberg
The Chairman of the Board of Directors
