DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung am 5. Oktober 2021 (deutsch)




31.08.21 08:00
dpa-AFX

Befesa S.A.: Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung am 5. Oktober 2021



DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung


Befesa S.A.: Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung am 5. Oktober 2021



31.08.2021 / 08:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Befesa S.A.


46, boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg


Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


R.C.S. Luxembourg B 177697



- ISIN LU 1704650164 -



Convening Notice



The shareholders of Befesa S.A. (the "Company"),


are hereby invited to attend the



Extraordinary General Meeting of our Company (the "EGM")


to be held on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 at 13:00 CEST



to deliberate and vote on the following agenda:



A. Agenda for the EGM


1. Decision:


(i) to amend the terms of the authorised capital of the Company;


(ii) to approve the renewal of the authorisation to the Board of Directors


of the Company to increase the Company's share capital in accordance with


the terms and within the limits of the authorised share capital for a period


of five (5) years after the date of the general meeting of shareholders of


the Company deciding on the amendment of the terms of the authorised share


capital;


(iii) to approve the report of the Board of Directors of the Company


pursuant to article 420-26 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on


commercial companies, as amended, relating to the possibility of the Board


of Directors of the Company to suppress or limit statutory preferential


subscription rights of the shareholders in relation to the increase of the


share capital of the Company within the framework of the authorised capital


of the Company;


(iv) to grant to the Board of Directors of the Company all powers to carry


out capital increases within the limit of the authorised capital of the


Company and suppress or limit statutory preferential subscription rights of


the shareholders of the Company on the issue of new shares; and


(v) to subsequently amend article 6 of the articles of association of the


Company so that it shall read as follows:



"Article 6. Authorised Capital


The authorised capital of the Company (excluding, for the avoidance of


doubt, the Company's issued share capital) is set at eleven million one


hundred four thousand seven hundred fifty-seven Euro and twenty-nine cents


(EUR 11,104,757.29.-), divided into three million nine hundred ninety-nine


thousand nine hundred ninety-nine (3,999,999-) Shares.


The Board of Directors is authorised, up to the maximum amount of the


authorised capital, to (i) increase the issued share capital in one or


several tranches with or without share premium, against payment in cash or


in kind, by conversion of claims on the Company or in any other manner (ii)


issue subscription and/or conversion rights in relation to new Shares or


instruments within the limits of the authorised capital under the terms and


conditions of warrants (which may be separate or linked to Shares, bonds,


notes or similar instruments issued by the Company), convertible bonds,


notes or similar instruments; (iii) determine the place and date of the


issue or successive issues, the issue price, the terms and conditions of the


subscription of and paying up on the new Shares and instruments and (iv)


remove or limit the statutory preferential subscription right of the


shareholders.


The Board of Directors may authorise any person to accept on behalf of the


Company subscriptions and receive payment for Shares or instruments issued


under the authorised capital.


The above authorisation is valid for a period ending five (5) years after


the date of the General Meeting creating or renewing the authorised capital.


The above authorisation may be renewed, increased or reduced by a resolution


of the General Meeting voting with the quorum and majority rules set for the


amendment of the Articles of Association.


Following each increase of the issued share capital in accordance with this


article 6, article 5 of the Articles of Association will be amended so as to


reflect the capital increase. Any such amendment will be recorded in a


notarial deed upon the instructions of the Board of Directors or of any


person duly authorised by the Board of Directors for this purpose."



2. Decision to amend article 28 of the articles of association of the


Company so that it shall read as follows:


"Article 28. Representation


Subject to the other provisions of the Articles of Association, a


shareholder at the Record Date may act at any General Meeting by appointing


in writing, to be transmitted by any means of communication allowing for the


transmission of a written text, another natural or legal person who needs


not to be a shareholder himself to attend and vote at the General Meeting in


his name. The proxy holder shall enjoy the same rights to speak and ask


questions in the General Meeting as those to which the shareholder thus


represented would be entitled.


A person acting as a proxy holder may hold a proxy from more than one


shareholder without limitation as to the number of shareholders so


represented.


Where a proxy holder holds proxies from several shareholders, it may cast


votes for a certain shareholder differently from votes cast for another


shareholder.


Subject to the other provisions of the Articles of Association, shareholders


at the Record Date shall appoint a proxy holder in writing. Such appointment


shall be notified by the shareholders to the Company in writing by postal


services or electronic means to the postal or electronic address indicated


in the convening notice. Such paragraph shall apply mutatis mutandis for the


revocation of the appointment of a proxy holder.


The Board of Directors may determine the form of proxy and may request that


the proxies (in copy or original) be deposited at the place indicated by the


Board of Directors no later than the fifth (5th) Luxembourg business day


prior to the date of the General Meeting or any other later date established


by the Board of Directors as will be specified in the convening notice for


the relevant General Meeting. Any legal entity, being a shareholder, may


execute a form of proxy under the hand of a duly authorised officer, or may


authorise such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at any


General Meeting, subject to the production of such evidence of authority as


the Board of Directors may require.


Persons holding their Shares through a securities settlement system may


attend and vote at a General Meeting in accordance with the provisions of


this Article 28.


Subject to the internal rules of the relevant securities settlement system,


shareholders may also give instructions as to how to exercise their vote at


the General Meeting to the broker, bank, custodian, dealer or other


qualified intermediary, with which their Shares are held."



3. Decision to amend article 29 of the articles of association of the


Company so that it shall read as follows:


"Article 29. Right to ask questions


Every shareholder shall have the right to ask questions at the General


Meeting related to items on the agenda of the General Meeting. The Company


shall answer the questions put to it by the shareholders. The right to ask


questions and the obligation of the Company to answer the questions are


subject to the measures to be adopted by the Company to ensure the


identification of shareholders, the proper order and handling of General


Meetings, as well as the protection of confidentiality and business


interests of the Company.


The Company may provide an overall answer to several questions having the


same subject. When the information requested is available in the form of


questions and answers on the Company's website, the Company shall be deemed


to have answered the questions asked simply by referring to that website."



4. Decision to amend article 30 of the articles of association of the


Company so that it shall read as follows:


"Article 30. Proceedings


A board of the meeting (bureau) shall be formed at any general meeting of


shareholders, composed of a chairman, a secretary and a scrutineer who need


neither be shareholders nor members of the board of directors. The board of


the meeting shall ensure that the meeting is held in accordance with


applicable rules and, in particular, in compliance with the rules in


relation to convening, majority requirements, vote tallying and


representation of shareholders."



5. Decision to amend article 32 of the articles of association of the


Company so that it shall read as follows:


"Article 32. Voting at General Meetings


An attendance list indicating the name of each shareholder and the number of


Shares for which he votes is signed by or on behalf of each shareholder


physically or remotely present or represented by proxy, prior to the start


of the General Meeting.


The Company shall disclose for each resolution at least the number of Shares


for which votes have been validly cast, the proportion of the share capital


represented by those votes, the total number of votes validly cast as well


as the number of votes cast in favour of and against each resolution and,


where applicable, the number of abstentions. However, if no shareholder


requests a full account of the voting, it is sufficient for the Company to


disclose the voting results only to the extent needed to ensure that the


required majority is reached for each resolution.


Within fifteen (15) days after the General Meeting, the company shall


publish on its internet site the voting results established in accordance


with this Article.


A shareholder who is not present or represented in a General Meeting can


cast his vote in that General Meeting by means of a ballot paper


(formulaire) to be made available by the Company on its website. If the


ballot papers cannot be made available on the Company's website for


technical reasons, the Company shall indicate on its website how to obtain


the ballot paper.


A shareholder shall deliver a ballot paper to the Company by any means of


communication allowing for the transmission of a written text (and, for the


avoidance of doubt, including by mail or in electronic form in accordance


with the Shareholders Rights Law).



A ballot paper must contain all of the following:


- name and address of the registered office and/or residence of the relevant


shareholder;


- total number of Shares held by the relevant shareholder and, if


applicable, total number of Shares of each class held by the relevant


shareholder in the issued share capital of the Company and the form of


Shares;


- agenda of the General Meeting;


- confirmation with respect to each of the proposed resolutions, of the


number of Shares for which the relevant shareholder is abstaining, voting in


favour of or voting against such proposed resolution; and


- name, title and signature of the duly authorised representative of the


relevant shareholder and the date of the ballot paper.



A ballot paper must be received by the Company no later than the fifth (5th)


Luxembourg business day prior to the date of the General Meeting or any


other later date established by the Board of Directors as will be specified


in the convening notice for the relevant General Meeting. A ballot paper


which does not contain the details specified in the preceding paragraph or


which is received by the Company after the aforementioned deadline shall be


void and disregarded for quorum purposes.



A ballot paper shall be deemed to have been received by the Company:


(a) when delivered by hand with acknowledgment of receipt, by registered


post or by special courier service using an internationally recognised


courier company: at the time of delivery to the Company; or


(b) when sent by email, by fax or by mail with acknowledgement of receipt at


the time of receipt indicated in the acknowledgement of receipt.



Resolutions the adoption of which is not subject to the quorum and the


majority requirements for an amendment of the Articles of Association, shall


be adopted, irrespective of the number of Shares represented, by a simple


majority of votes cast.


For resolutions the adoption of which is subject to the quorum and majority


requirements for an amendment of the Articles of Association, the quorum


shall be at least one half (1/2) of all the Shares issued and outstanding


and the resolutions shall be adopted by a two thirds (2/3rds) majority of


the votes cast. If the said quorum is not reached at a first meeting, a


second meeting may be convened and resolutions shall be adopted,


irrespective of the number of Shares represented, by a two thirds (2/3rds)


majority of the votes cast."



B. Availability of the documentation, attendance and voting procedure


1. Available information and documentation


The following information is available until the ending of the EGM on the


Company's homepage


(http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html)


and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg starting on the day of


publication of this convening notice in the Luxembourg official gazette


(Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations) and in the Luxembourg


newspaper Tageblatt:


- this convening notice for the EGM 2021;


- the total number of shares and voting rights at the date of this convening


notice;


- the report of the Board of Directors in accordance with article 420-26 (5)


of the Luxembourg Law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies as amended;


- the draft and the mark-up of the consolidated Articles of Association of


the Company;


- the full text of the draft resolutions in relation to each of the items


included in the agenda to be adopted at the EGM;


- the Declaration of Participation and the Attestation of Share Ownership;


and


- the Proxy Form and Postal Voting Form to be used to vote by proxy or to


vote by post, respectively.


Shareholders may obtain without charge a copy of the full text of any of the


above documents upon request to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg


Branch in its capacity as duly mandated agent of the Company ("BNP Paribas")


by sending a mail, fax or e-mail at the addresses detailed in section B. 5


of this convening notice.



2. Quorum and majority requirements


The EGM will be validly held with quorum of at least one half (1/2) of all


the shares issued and outstanding and the resolutions shall be adopted by a


two thirds (2/3rds) majority of the votes cast. If the said quorum is not


reached at a first meeting, a second meeting may be convened and resolutions


shall be adopted, irrespective of the number of shares represented, by a two


thirds (2/3rds) majority of the votes cast.



3. Requirements for participating in the EGM and exercising voting rights


3.1. No physical meeting


Given the exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 epidemic and in


accordance with the provisions of the law of 23 September 2020 on measures


concerning the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, as


amended by the law of 30 June 2020, the Company decided to hold the EGM


without any physical meeting.


No audio conference will be organised for the EGM. Shareholders will be able


to express their votes by means of the representation through proxy named by


the Company or voting by post.



3.2. Record date


The rights of a shareholder to participate in the EGM and to vote shall be


determined with respect to the shares held by that shareholder on 21


September 2021 at midnight (24:00 CEST) (the "Record Date").


Any changes in share ownership after the Record Date will not be taken into


account.



3.3. Registration procedure for voting and evidence of share ownership


Shareholders who wish to participate in the EGM and to vote in respect of


the shares held by them on the Record Date shall submit:


(i) the Declaration of Participation at the latest on 21 September 2021


(24:00 CEST); and


(ii) the Attestation of Share Ownership at the latest on 30 September 2021


(17:00 CEST).


The right of the shareholder to participate and vote in the EGM will only be


completed when providing both documents before the deadlines established


herein.



(i) Declaration of Participation:


The shareholders who wish to participate and exercise their voting rights at


the EGM shall on or before the Record Date submit to BNP Paribas to the


addresses detailed in section B. 5 of this convening notice a written


declaration of their intention to participate at the EGM (the "Declaration


of Participation").


The form of Declaration of Participation can be requested from BNP Paribas


and downloaded from the Company's website:


http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.


Please note that to be valid, the Declaration of Participation (in copy or


in original) must be received by BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail or mail, at the


addresses detailed in section B. 5 of this convening notice at the latest on


21 September 2021 at 24:00 CEST (with a copy to the Company at the following


email address: AGM@befesa.com).



(ii) Attestation of Share Ownership:


The shareholders who intend to participate and exercise their voting rights


at the EGM are also obliged to submit an attestation from their depository


bank or financial institution stating the number of shares held by that


shareholder on the Record Date (the "Attestation of Share Ownership").


The form of Attestation of Share Ownership can be requested from BNP Paribas


and downloaded from the Company's website:


http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.


The Attestation of Share Ownership (in copy or in original) must be received


by BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail or mail, at the addresses detailed in section


B. 5 of this convening notice, at the latest on 30 September 2021 at 17:00


CEST (with a copy to the Company at the following email address:


AGM@befesa.com).



3.4. Proxy voting representative


The Company has named Mr. Javier Molina Montes, Chief Executive Officer of


the Company, whom failing, Mr. Wolf Lehmann, Chief Financial Officer of the


Company as proxy voting representative of the Company. Shareholders may


appoint the proxy voting representative to vote at the EGM on their behalf.


The proxy voting representative will be bound by the respective instructions


of the shareholder provided by the Proxy Form prior to the EGM.


The form of Proxy Form that can be used to grant a proxy can be requested


from BNP Paribas and downloaded from the Company's website:


http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html.


To be valid, the Proxy Form (in copy or in original) must be received by BNP


Paribas by fax, e-mail or mail, at the addresses detailed in section B. 5 of


this convening notice, on 30 September 2021, 17:00 CEST, at the latest (with


a copy to the Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).


Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled and


signed Proxy Forms received after 30 September 2021, 17:00 CEST will not be


admitted at the EGM.



3.5. Postal voting


Shareholders who wish to vote by post may exercise their voting rights by


casting their votes by post by way of the Postal Voting Form.


Shareholders who wish to vote by post must request the form of Postal Voting


Form from BNP Paribas or, alternatively, download the form from the


Company's website at


http://www.befesa.com/web/en/informacion_inversores/annual-general-meeting/index.html,


and send the duly completed and signed Postal Voting Form to BNP Paribas.


To be valid, the Postal Voting Form (in copy or in original) must be


received by BNP Paribas by fax, e-mail or mail at the addresses detailed in


section B. 5 of this convening notice prior to 4 October 2021, 17:00 CEST


(with a copy to the Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).


Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled and


signed Postal Voting Forms received after 4 October 2021, 17:00 CEST will


not be admitted at the EGM.



4. Additional important information for shareholders


4.1. Exercise of voting rights


Shareholders are hereby informed that the exercise of voting rights is


exclusively reserved to such persons that were shareholders on the Record


Date and who have adhered to the voting instruction set out in this


convening notice.


Transfer of shares after the Record Date is possible subject to usual


transfer limitations, as applicable. However, alterations (either positive


or negative) of the number of shares owned by the shareholder after the


Record Date will have no impact on the voting rights of that shareholder at


the EGM.


Likewise, any transferee having become owner of the shares after the Record


Date has no right to vote at the EGM.



4.2. Supplement to the convening notice and submission of proposed


resolutions


Shareholders holding individually or collectively at least five per cent


(5%) of the issued share capital of the Company are entitled to (i) request


the addition of items to the agenda of the EGM and (ii) to table draft


resolutions for items included or to be included on the agenda of the EGM.


Such right must be exercised by sending such request by 13 September 2021 at


the latest to the address, fax number or email address of BNP Paribas


detailed in section B. 5 of this convening notice (with a copy to the


Company at the following email address: AGM@befesa.com).


Such request will only be accepted by the Company provided it includes (i)


the wording of the new requested agenda item, (ii) the justification or the


wording of the proposed resolution pertaining to the items included or to be


included, and (iii) an e-mail address or a postal address to which the


Company may confirm receipt of the request.


Where the requests entail a modification of the agenda for the EGM already


communicated to the shareholders, the Company will publish a revised agenda


on 22 September 2021 the latest.


Subject to compliance with the threshold notification obligations provided


for by the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements


for issuers of securities, there is no limit to the maximum number of votes


that may be exercised by the same person, whether in its own name or by


proxy.


The results of the vote will be published on the Company's website within


fifteen (15) days following the EGM.



4.3. Ability to ask questions before the EGM


Given the exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 epidemic and in


light of the Company's decision to hold the EGM without any physical meeting


in accordance with the law of 23 September 2020 on measures concerning the


holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, as amended by the


law of 30 June 2020, shareholders only have the right to ask questions


related to the items on the agenda of the EGM ahead of such EGM.


Shareholders who wish to exercise their right to ask questions related to


the items on the agenda of the EGM must submit their questions by e-mail to


AGM@befesa.com at least two (2) business days prior to the EGM together with


evidence of share ownership on the Record Date.


The right for shareholders to ask questions is subject to the condition of


the question having been submitted in the form and within the delay as


specified above. The Company will respond on a best effort basis to the


questions with respect to the EGM, in particular respecting the good order


of the EGM as well as the protection of confidentiality and business


interests of the Company. The Company may provide one overall answer to the


questions having the same content. An answer shall be deemed to be given if


the relevant information is available on the Company's internet site in a


question and answer format or by the mere reference by the Company to its


internet site.



5. Contact details of BNP Paribas


The contact details of the centralizing agent duly mandated by the Company


to receive the Declaration of Participation, the Attestation of Share


Ownership, the Proxy Forms, the Postal Voting Form, proposals of additional


agenda items and proposed resolutions pursuant to this convening notice are


as follows:



BNP Paribas Securities Services Luxembourg Branch


Corporate Trust Services


Tel.: + 352 26 96 2389


Fax: + 352 2696 9757


Email: lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com


60, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


Postal address: L-2085 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



Luxembourg, 30 August 2021



Romeo Kreinberg


The Chairman of the Board of Directors




31.08.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte


1330 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


E-Mail: irbefesa@befesa.com


Internet: www.befesa.com


ISIN: LU1704650164


WKN: A2H5Z1


Indizes: SDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London


Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


1229909 31.08.2021



Bitte warten...