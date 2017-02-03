DGAP-News: Bechtle revenues top 3 billion euros (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bechtle":

Bechtle revenues top 3 billion euros

DGAP-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results Bechtle revenues top 3 billion euros

03.02.2017 / 08:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bechtle revenues top 3 billion euros

- Revenue grows by 9.3%

- EBT climbs some 12%

Neckarsulm, 3 February 2017 - Bechtle AG has closed the books on yet another year of solid growth judging from preliminary figures. In the fiscal year 2016, revenue increased by 9.3% from EUR2.8bn to approximately EUR3.1bn, passing the EUR3bn mark for the first time. Although fed by both segments, IT System House & Managed Services and IT E-Commerce, growth was driven primarily by system house business in Germany. EBT rose at an even higher rate of approximately 12% to an expected EUR145m (previous year: EUR129.4m). As a result, the EBT margin reached 4.7%, up from 4.6% in the previous year.

"The past fiscal year has proven Bechtle's aptitude for growth yet once again. We were able to continue our upward trajectory unabated while, at the same time, investing in numerous future-oriented projects. These impressive figures underscore Bechtle's position as a leading German IT company," explains Dr Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Board, Bechtle AG.

Bechtle AG will be publishing its full, audited financial statements for the 2016 fiscal year on Thursday, 16 March 2017.

*** About Bechtle. Bechtle AG is one of Europe's leading IT providers, with some 70 system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as e-commerce subsidiaries in 14 European countries. Founded in 1983, the Neckarsulm- based company currently employs around 7,700 people. Bechtle provides more than 73,000 customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors with a comprehensive, vendor-neutral portfolio that covers all aspects of IT infrastructure and operation. Bechtle is listed on the German stock index TecDAX. In 2016, the company generated revenues of around 3.1 billion euros. Read more at: bechtle.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

03.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Bechtle AG Bechtle Platz 1 74172 Neckarsulm Germany Phone: +49 7132 981-0 Fax: +49 7132 981-8000 E-mail: ir@bechtle.com Internet: bechtle.com ISIN: DE0005158703 WKN: 515870 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

541391 03.02.2017

MMMM