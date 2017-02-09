DGAP-News: Baader Bank was successful as joint bookrunner in the sale of the investments held by MIG Fonds in biotech firm Brain AG (english)

Baader Bank was successful as joint bookrunner in the sale of the investments held by MIG Fonds in biotech firm Brain AG

Accompanied by Baader Bank as joint bookrunner, MIG Fonds successfully placed its entire stake held in Brain Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG. The 2,528,389 shares were placed with institutional investors within just a few hours as part of an accelerated book-building process.

Because the transaction was oversubscribed several times, the free float of Brain AG shares increased from 22% to 37%. The transaction met with a high level of demand from institutional investors in Germany, the UK, Switzerland and France.

MIG Fonds is a VC investor in the biotech and medtech sector and had held investments in the company through several of its funds since 2006. It successfully accompanied Brain AG's IPO in February 2016.

