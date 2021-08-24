DGAP-News: BV Holding AG: Halbjahresergebnis 2021 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


BV Holding AG: Halbjahresergebnis 2021



BV Holding AG: Halbjahresergebnis 2021


BV Holding AG: Halbjahresergebnis 2021



24.08.2021 / 07:00



FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST


NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS


COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN


WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA,


CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURSIDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR


RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGSITRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.



MEDIENMITTEILUNG Burgdorf, 24. August 2021 - 07:00 Uhr



BV Holding AG weiter auf Wachstumspfad



Der konsolidierte Halbjahresabschluss der BV Holding AG nach Swiss GAAP FER,


der im Wesentlichen die Ergebnisse der Skan-Gruppe als einzige verbliebene


werthaltige Beteiligung widerspiegelt, zeigt ein deutliches Wachstum: Der


Auftragseingang legte gegenüber der Vergleichsperiode des Vorjahrs um 33%


zu, der Umsatz um 9%. Unter Ausschluss von Sonderkosten resultiert für die


Skan-Gruppe ein Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Steuern, Abschreibungen und


Amortisationen (EBITDA) von CHF 15.6 Mio., gegenüber CHF 14.3. Mio. in der


Vorjahresperiode. Das ausgewiesene konsolidierte EBITDA der BV Holding AG,


das den Einfluss der Holding-Tätigkeit einschliesst, liegt bei CHF 12.3


Mio., nach CHF 13.8 Mio. im Vorjahr. Die BV Holding AG hat im ersten


Halbjahr 2021 ihr geplantes Devestitionsprogramm umgesetzt und sämtliche


Beteiligungen mit Ausnahme der Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Skan Holding AG,


welche voraussichtlich im vierten Quartal 2021 einen Börsengang an der SIX


Swiss Exchange plant, für insgesamt CHF 25.3 Mio. veräussert. Die Aktien der


BV Holding AG werden unmittelbar vor dem Börsengang der Skan-Gruppe an der


SIX Swiss Exchange von der BX Swiss dekotiert.



Durch den Wechsel des Rechnungslegungsstandards, den der Verwaltungsrat der


BV Holding AG im Zuge der kommunizierten Strategieanpassung beschlossen hat,


weist der vorliegende Halbjahresabschluss per 30. Juni 2021 zum ersten Mal


konsolidierte Zahlen aus, welche im Wesentlichen die Ergebnisse der


Skan-Gruppe widerspiegeln.




Geschäftsgang der Skan-Gruppe


Die Skan-Gruppe, die als ein führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der


Isolatortechnologie für die biopharmazeutische Industrie gilt, blickt auf


ein erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr 2021 zurück. Der Auftragseingang konnte


gegenüber der Vergleichsperiode des Vorjahrs um +33% auf CHF 156.8 Mio.


gesteigert werden und liegt damit deutlich über Plan. Der starke Zuwachs ist


insbesondere auf höhere Bestellungen im Segment Equipment & Solutions von


langfristigen, kundenspezifischen Isolatorprojekten für hochvolumige


Produktionsanlagen sowie von Abfüllanlagen auf Basis der


Closed-Vial-Fülltechnologie der Aseptic Technologies zurückzuführen. Den


stärksten Auftragseingang verzeichnete die Region Amerika, dicht gefolgt von


der Region Europa. Auch das Segment Services & Consumables, welches


Service-Leistungen für bestehende Anlagen sowie das Geschäft mit


Verbrauchsmaterialien umfasst, erzielte ein robustes Wachstum.



Die gute Auftragsentwicklung unterstreicht das robuste Geschäftsmodell der


Skan-Gruppe sowie das weiterhin starke Wachstum der biopharmazeutischen


Industrie und insbesondere der Zell- und Gentherapien. Die hohe Steigerung


des Auftragseingangs wurde auch durch die Covid-19-Pandemie getrieben, die


zu zusätzlichen Bestellungen für zukünftige Produktionskapazitäten führte.



Aufgrund der langen Lieferfristen in dieser Industrie hat sich die


Covid-19-Pandemie bisher noch nicht im gleichen Umfang auf den Umsatz der


Skan-Gruppe ausgewirkt, der um +9% auf CHF 102.0 Mio. zulegte. Unter


Berücksichtigung eines Sondereffekts im Zusammenhang mit einem stornierten


Kundenprojekt beträgt der Zuwachs 10% auf CHF 103.1 Mio.



Das ausgewiesene Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Abschreibungen und Amortisationen


(EBITDA) der Skan-Gruppe für das erste Halbjahr 2021 beträgt CHF 13.3 Mio.


Unter Ausschluss der Sonderkosten insbesondere im Zusammenhang mit dem Umzug


der Skan in das neue Hauptquartier und einem stornierten Kundenprojekt


resultiert ein EBITDA von CHF 15.6 Mio., gegenüber CHF 14.3. Mio. in der


Vorjahresperiode. Der Grund für das im Vergleich zum Umsatz


unterproportionale Ergebniswachstum liegt in einem beträchtlichen


Ressourcenaufbau zur Abwicklung der bestehenden Aufträge.



Mit CHF 220.8 Mio. erreichte der Auftragsbestand per 30.06.2021 einen neuen


Rekordwert. Dies bestätigt den Bedarf an zusätzlichen Fertigungskapazitäten,


um das erwartete Wachstum zu realisieren. Entsprechend hat die Skan im


ersten Halbjahr 2021 den Kapazitätsausbau weiter vorangetrieben: Im Juli hat


Skan einerseits das neue Hauptquartier in Allschwil bezogen und andererseits


erfolgte der Spatenstich für die Erweiterung des Produktionswerks in Stein.


Die Verdoppelung der Kapazitäten am Standort in Görlitz schreitet ebenfalls


planmässig voran und soll im Verlaufe des Jahres 2022 abgeschlossen sein.



Verkauf der Beteiligungen der BV Holding AG


Die BV Holding AG hat im ersten Halbjahr 2021 ihr geplantes


Devestitionsprogramm umgesetzt und die Beteiligungen an der Ziemer Group AG,


der Piexon AG und der Covalys Biosciences AG in Liquidation für insgesamt


CHF 25.3 Mio. veräussert. Zudem hat sie die Beteiligung an der Anecova SA im


ersten Halbjahr 2021 um CHF 1.5 Mio. wertberichtigt. Als Folge dieser


Veräusserungen stellt die Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Skan Holding AG die


letzte im Portfolio der BV Holding AG verbliebene werthaltige Beteiligung


dar.



Aufgrund von Beratungskosten im Zusammenhang mit diesen Transaktionen sowie


der strategischen Neuausrichtung lagen die operativen Kosten der BV Holding


AG (ohne Skan) mit CHF 1 Mio. deutlich über dem Vorjahreswert von CHF 0.5


Mio. Daraus resultiert ein ausgewiesenes konsolidiertes EBITDA der BV


Holding AG von CHF 12.3 Mio., nach CHF 13.8 Mio. im Vorjahr.



Dekotierung von der BX Swiss


Im Zusammenhang mit dem geplanten Börsengang an der SIX Swiss Exchange,


wurde bei der BX Swiss um Dekotierung der Aktien der BV Holding AG ersucht.


Die BX Swiss hat einer solchen Dekotierung zugestimmt. Bei einem Ausbleiben


des Börsengangs an der SIX Swiss Exchange würde die BV Holding AG ihr


Dekotierungsgesuch zurückziehen, damit die Kotierung der Aktien der BV


Holding AG an der BX Swiss aufrechterhalten werden könnte. Somit werden die


Aktien der BV Holding AG unmittelbar vor dem Börsengang der Skan-Gruppe an


der SIX Swiss Exchange von der BX Swiss dekotiert werden. Überdies ist


beabsichtigt, dass der Handel der Aktien der BV Holding AG an der BX Swiss


im Vorfeld des Börsengangs, voraussichtlich ab der formellen Ankündigung des


Börsengangs, ausgesetzt wird. Mit diesem Schritt soll sichergestellt werden,


dass der geplante Börsengang und die Preisfindung in geordneten Bahnen


ablaufen kann. Über den genauen Zeitpunkt der Handelsaussetzung und der


Dekotierung wird die BV Holding AG zu gegebener Zeit informieren.



Bern Value - "Unternehmerisch investieren"



Die BV Holding AG ist als Schweizer Aktiengesellschaft mit Sitz in Burgdorf


an der BX Swiss AG kotiert (Tickersymbol: BVHN; Valorennummer: 1339601).



Kontakte



Patrick Schär


Geschäftsführer BV Holding AG


schaer@bvgroup.ch, +41 31 380 18 50



Thomas Balmer


Kommunikationsverantwortlicher Skan Holding AG c/o Dynamics Group AG


tba@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 703 87 28




This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities. This document is not a


prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA")


or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may


not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions,


in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained


herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer


to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be


unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification


under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.



Statements made in this publication may include forward-looking statements.


These statements may be identified by the fact that they use words such as


"anticipate", "estimate", "should", "expect", "guidance", "project",


"intend", "plan", "believe", "will", "could" and/or other words and terms of


similar meaning in connection with, among other things, any discussion of


results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth,


strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. Such


statements are based on management's current intentions, expectations or


beliefs and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including


factors that could delay, divert or change any of them. Forward-looking


statements contained in this media release regarding trends or current


activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or


activities will continue in the future. Actual outcomes, results and other


future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the


statements contained herein. Such differences may adversely affect the


outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein and


may result from, among other things, changes in economic, business,


competitive, technological, strategic or regulatory factors and other


factors affecting the business and operations of the company. Neither BV


Holding AG nor Skan Holding AG nor any of their respective affiliates is


under any obligation, and each such entity expressly disclaims any such


obligation, to update, revise or amend any forward-looking statements,


whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You


should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements,


which speak only as of the date of this media release. It should be noted


that past performance is not a guide to future performance.



Except as required by applicable law, BV Holding AG has no intention or


obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts


thereof (including any forward looking statement) following the date hereof.



This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or


into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any


state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan,


Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This


announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation


to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United


States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer


or solicitation is unlawful. BV Holding AG shares have not been and will not


be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the


"Securities


Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the


United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold,


renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the


United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a


transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities


Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or


other jurisdiction of the United States.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom, and no such offer of securities to will


be made to the public in the United Kingdom, except that offers of


securities may be made to the public in the United Kingdom at any time under


the following exemptions under the UK Prospectus Regulation: (i) to any


legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the UK


Prospectus Regulation; or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within


section 86 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA"),


provided that no such offer of securities shall require BV Holding AG to


publish a prospectus pursuant to section 85 of the FSMA or supplement a


prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. For the


purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public" in


relation to the securities means the communication in any form and by any


means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the securities


to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase the


securities, and the expression "UK Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation


(EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European


Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. In addition, in the United Kingdom, this


document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) investment


professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and


Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (ii) high


net worth entities falling within article 49 of the Order or (iii) other


persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, (all such persons together


being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available


to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or


otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant


persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on


this document or any of its contents.



In relation to each member state of the European Economic Area (each a


"Member


State"), no securities have been offered and will be offered to the public


in that Member State, except that offers of securities may be made to the


public in that Member State at any time under the following exemptions under


the Prospectus Regulation: (i) to any legal entity which is a qualified


investor as defined under the Prospectus Regulation; or (ii) in any other


circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation,


provided that no such offer of securities shall require BV Holding AG to


publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or


supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation.


For the purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public"


in relation to the securities in any Member State means the communication in


any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the


offer and any securities to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide


to purchase securities, and the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means


Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.




Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Dateibeschreibung: Medienmitteilung Halbjahresergebnis 2021



Ende der Medienmitteilungen



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: BV Holding AG


Technikumstrasse 2


3400 Burgdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 031 380 18 50


Fax: +41 031 380 18 59


E-Mail: info@bvgroup.ch


Internet: www.bvgroup.ch


ISIN: CH0013396012


Valorennummer: 1339601


Börsen: BX Berne eXchange


Bitte warten...