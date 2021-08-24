DGAP-News: BV Holding AG: Halbjahresergebnis 2021 (deutsch)

BV Holding AG: Halbjahresergebnis 2021

^

EQS Group-News: BV Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Halbjahresergebnis

BV Holding AG: Halbjahresergebnis 2021

24.08.2021 / 07:00

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST

NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS

COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED.



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN

WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA,

CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURSIDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR

RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGSITRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.

MEDIENMITTEILUNG Burgdorf, 24. August 2021 - 07:00 Uhr

BV Holding AG weiter auf Wachstumspfad

Der konsolidierte Halbjahresabschluss der BV Holding AG nach Swiss GAAP FER,

der im Wesentlichen die Ergebnisse der Skan-Gruppe als einzige verbliebene

werthaltige Beteiligung widerspiegelt, zeigt ein deutliches Wachstum: Der

Auftragseingang legte gegenüber der Vergleichsperiode des Vorjahrs um 33%

zu, der Umsatz um 9%. Unter Ausschluss von Sonderkosten resultiert für die

Skan-Gruppe ein Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Steuern, Abschreibungen und

Amortisationen (EBITDA) von CHF 15.6 Mio., gegenüber CHF 14.3. Mio. in der

Vorjahresperiode. Das ausgewiesene konsolidierte EBITDA der BV Holding AG,

das den Einfluss der Holding-Tätigkeit einschliesst, liegt bei CHF 12.3

Mio., nach CHF 13.8 Mio. im Vorjahr. Die BV Holding AG hat im ersten

Halbjahr 2021 ihr geplantes Devestitionsprogramm umgesetzt und sämtliche

Beteiligungen mit Ausnahme der Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Skan Holding AG,

welche voraussichtlich im vierten Quartal 2021 einen Börsengang an der SIX

Swiss Exchange plant, für insgesamt CHF 25.3 Mio. veräussert. Die Aktien der

BV Holding AG werden unmittelbar vor dem Börsengang der Skan-Gruppe an der

SIX Swiss Exchange von der BX Swiss dekotiert.

Durch den Wechsel des Rechnungslegungsstandards, den der Verwaltungsrat der

BV Holding AG im Zuge der kommunizierten Strategieanpassung beschlossen hat,

weist der vorliegende Halbjahresabschluss per 30. Juni 2021 zum ersten Mal

konsolidierte Zahlen aus, welche im Wesentlichen die Ergebnisse der

Skan-Gruppe widerspiegeln.

Geschäftsgang der Skan-Gruppe

Die Skan-Gruppe, die als ein führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der

Isolatortechnologie für die biopharmazeutische Industrie gilt, blickt auf

ein erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr 2021 zurück. Der Auftragseingang konnte

gegenüber der Vergleichsperiode des Vorjahrs um +33% auf CHF 156.8 Mio.

gesteigert werden und liegt damit deutlich über Plan. Der starke Zuwachs ist

insbesondere auf höhere Bestellungen im Segment Equipment & Solutions von

langfristigen, kundenspezifischen Isolatorprojekten für hochvolumige

Produktionsanlagen sowie von Abfüllanlagen auf Basis der

Closed-Vial-Fülltechnologie der Aseptic Technologies zurückzuführen. Den

stärksten Auftragseingang verzeichnete die Region Amerika, dicht gefolgt von

der Region Europa. Auch das Segment Services & Consumables, welches

Service-Leistungen für bestehende Anlagen sowie das Geschäft mit

Verbrauchsmaterialien umfasst, erzielte ein robustes Wachstum.

Die gute Auftragsentwicklung unterstreicht das robuste Geschäftsmodell der

Skan-Gruppe sowie das weiterhin starke Wachstum der biopharmazeutischen

Industrie und insbesondere der Zell- und Gentherapien. Die hohe Steigerung

des Auftragseingangs wurde auch durch die Covid-19-Pandemie getrieben, die

zu zusätzlichen Bestellungen für zukünftige Produktionskapazitäten führte.

Aufgrund der langen Lieferfristen in dieser Industrie hat sich die

Covid-19-Pandemie bisher noch nicht im gleichen Umfang auf den Umsatz der

Skan-Gruppe ausgewirkt, der um +9% auf CHF 102.0 Mio. zulegte. Unter

Berücksichtigung eines Sondereffekts im Zusammenhang mit einem stornierten

Kundenprojekt beträgt der Zuwachs 10% auf CHF 103.1 Mio.

Das ausgewiesene Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Abschreibungen und Amortisationen

(EBITDA) der Skan-Gruppe für das erste Halbjahr 2021 beträgt CHF 13.3 Mio.

Unter Ausschluss der Sonderkosten insbesondere im Zusammenhang mit dem Umzug

der Skan in das neue Hauptquartier und einem stornierten Kundenprojekt

resultiert ein EBITDA von CHF 15.6 Mio., gegenüber CHF 14.3. Mio. in der

Vorjahresperiode. Der Grund für das im Vergleich zum Umsatz

unterproportionale Ergebniswachstum liegt in einem beträchtlichen

Ressourcenaufbau zur Abwicklung der bestehenden Aufträge.

Mit CHF 220.8 Mio. erreichte der Auftragsbestand per 30.06.2021 einen neuen

Rekordwert. Dies bestätigt den Bedarf an zusätzlichen Fertigungskapazitäten,

um das erwartete Wachstum zu realisieren. Entsprechend hat die Skan im

ersten Halbjahr 2021 den Kapazitätsausbau weiter vorangetrieben: Im Juli hat

Skan einerseits das neue Hauptquartier in Allschwil bezogen und andererseits

erfolgte der Spatenstich für die Erweiterung des Produktionswerks in Stein.

Die Verdoppelung der Kapazitäten am Standort in Görlitz schreitet ebenfalls

planmässig voran und soll im Verlaufe des Jahres 2022 abgeschlossen sein.

Verkauf der Beteiligungen der BV Holding AG

Die BV Holding AG hat im ersten Halbjahr 2021 ihr geplantes

Devestitionsprogramm umgesetzt und die Beteiligungen an der Ziemer Group AG,

der Piexon AG und der Covalys Biosciences AG in Liquidation für insgesamt

CHF 25.3 Mio. veräussert. Zudem hat sie die Beteiligung an der Anecova SA im

ersten Halbjahr 2021 um CHF 1.5 Mio. wertberichtigt. Als Folge dieser

Veräusserungen stellt die Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Skan Holding AG die

letzte im Portfolio der BV Holding AG verbliebene werthaltige Beteiligung

dar.

Aufgrund von Beratungskosten im Zusammenhang mit diesen Transaktionen sowie

der strategischen Neuausrichtung lagen die operativen Kosten der BV Holding

AG (ohne Skan) mit CHF 1 Mio. deutlich über dem Vorjahreswert von CHF 0.5

Mio. Daraus resultiert ein ausgewiesenes konsolidiertes EBITDA der BV

Holding AG von CHF 12.3 Mio., nach CHF 13.8 Mio. im Vorjahr.

Dekotierung von der BX Swiss

Im Zusammenhang mit dem geplanten Börsengang an der SIX Swiss Exchange,

wurde bei der BX Swiss um Dekotierung der Aktien der BV Holding AG ersucht.

Die BX Swiss hat einer solchen Dekotierung zugestimmt. Bei einem Ausbleiben

des Börsengangs an der SIX Swiss Exchange würde die BV Holding AG ihr

Dekotierungsgesuch zurückziehen, damit die Kotierung der Aktien der BV

Holding AG an der BX Swiss aufrechterhalten werden könnte. Somit werden die

Aktien der BV Holding AG unmittelbar vor dem Börsengang der Skan-Gruppe an

der SIX Swiss Exchange von der BX Swiss dekotiert werden. Überdies ist

beabsichtigt, dass der Handel der Aktien der BV Holding AG an der BX Swiss

im Vorfeld des Börsengangs, voraussichtlich ab der formellen Ankündigung des

Börsengangs, ausgesetzt wird. Mit diesem Schritt soll sichergestellt werden,

dass der geplante Börsengang und die Preisfindung in geordneten Bahnen

ablaufen kann. Über den genauen Zeitpunkt der Handelsaussetzung und der

Dekotierung wird die BV Holding AG zu gegebener Zeit informieren.

Bern Value - "Unternehmerisch investieren"

Die BV Holding AG ist als Schweizer Aktiengesellschaft mit Sitz in Burgdorf

an der BX Swiss AG kotiert (Tickersymbol: BVHN; Valorennummer: 1339601).

Kontakte

Patrick Schär

Geschäftsführer BV Holding AG

schaer@bvgroup.ch, +41 31 380 18 50

Thomas Balmer

Kommunikationsverantwortlicher Skan Holding AG c/o Dynamics Group AG

tba@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 703 87 28

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to

purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities. This document is not a

prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA")

or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may

not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions,

in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained

herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer

to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be

unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification

under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

Statements made in this publication may include forward-looking statements.

These statements may be identified by the fact that they use words such as

"anticipate", "estimate", "should", "expect", "guidance", "project",

"intend", "plan", "believe", "will", "could" and/or other words and terms of

similar meaning in connection with, among other things, any discussion of

results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth,

strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. Such

statements are based on management's current intentions, expectations or

beliefs and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including

factors that could delay, divert or change any of them. Forward-looking

statements contained in this media release regarding trends or current

activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or

activities will continue in the future. Actual outcomes, results and other

future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the

statements contained herein. Such differences may adversely affect the

outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein and

may result from, among other things, changes in economic, business,

competitive, technological, strategic or regulatory factors and other

factors affecting the business and operations of the company. Neither BV

Holding AG nor Skan Holding AG nor any of their respective affiliates is

under any obligation, and each such entity expressly disclaims any such

obligation, to update, revise or amend any forward-looking statements,

whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You

should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements,

which speak only as of the date of this media release. It should be noted

that past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Except as required by applicable law, BV Holding AG has no intention or

obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts

thereof (including any forward looking statement) following the date hereof.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or

into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any

state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan,

Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This

announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation

to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United

States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer

or solicitation is unlawful. BV Holding AG shares have not been and will not

be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the

"Securities

Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the

United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold,

renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the

United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a

transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities

Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or

other jurisdiction of the United States.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities

to the public in the United Kingdom, and no such offer of securities to will

be made to the public in the United Kingdom, except that offers of

securities may be made to the public in the United Kingdom at any time under

the following exemptions under the UK Prospectus Regulation: (i) to any

legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the UK

Prospectus Regulation; or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within

section 86 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA"),

provided that no such offer of securities shall require BV Holding AG to

publish a prospectus pursuant to section 85 of the FSMA or supplement a

prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. For the

purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public" in

relation to the securities means the communication in any form and by any

means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the securities

to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase the

securities, and the expression "UK Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation

(EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European

Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. In addition, in the United Kingdom, this

document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) investment

professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (ii) high

net worth entities falling within article 49 of the Order or (iii) other

persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, (all such persons together

being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available

to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or

otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant

persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on

this document or any of its contents.

In relation to each member state of the European Economic Area (each a

"Member

State"), no securities have been offered and will be offered to the public

in that Member State, except that offers of securities may be made to the

public in that Member State at any time under the following exemptions under

the Prospectus Regulation: (i) to any legal entity which is a qualified

investor as defined under the Prospectus Regulation; or (ii) in any other

circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation,

provided that no such offer of securities shall require BV Holding AG to

publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or

supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation.

For the purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public"

in relation to the securities in any Member State means the communication in

any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the

offer and any securities to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide

to purchase securities, and the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means

Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Datei:

https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=85a709e021ea399fb0556ffbd779bf64

Dateibeschreibung: Medienmitteilung Halbjahresergebnis 2021

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Medienmitteilungen

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: BV Holding AG

Technikumstrasse 2

3400 Burgdorf

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 031 380 18 50

Fax: +41 031 380 18 59

E-Mail: info@bvgroup.ch

Internet: www.bvgroup.ch

ISIN: CH0013396012

Valorennummer: 1339601

Börsen: BX Berne eXchange

EQS News ID: 1228072

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1228072 24.08.2021

°