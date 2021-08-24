DGAP-News: BV Holding AG: Halbjahresergebnis 2021 (deutsch)
MEDIENMITTEILUNG Burgdorf, 24. August 2021 - 07:00 Uhr
BV Holding AG weiter auf Wachstumspfad
Der konsolidierte Halbjahresabschluss der BV Holding AG nach Swiss GAAP FER,
der im Wesentlichen die Ergebnisse der Skan-Gruppe als einzige verbliebene
werthaltige Beteiligung widerspiegelt, zeigt ein deutliches Wachstum: Der
Auftragseingang legte gegenüber der Vergleichsperiode des Vorjahrs um 33%
zu, der Umsatz um 9%. Unter Ausschluss von Sonderkosten resultiert für die
Skan-Gruppe ein Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Steuern, Abschreibungen und
Amortisationen (EBITDA) von CHF 15.6 Mio., gegenüber CHF 14.3. Mio. in der
Vorjahresperiode. Das ausgewiesene konsolidierte EBITDA der BV Holding AG,
das den Einfluss der Holding-Tätigkeit einschliesst, liegt bei CHF 12.3
Mio., nach CHF 13.8 Mio. im Vorjahr. Die BV Holding AG hat im ersten
Halbjahr 2021 ihr geplantes Devestitionsprogramm umgesetzt und sämtliche
Beteiligungen mit Ausnahme der Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Skan Holding AG,
welche voraussichtlich im vierten Quartal 2021 einen Börsengang an der SIX
Swiss Exchange plant, für insgesamt CHF 25.3 Mio. veräussert. Die Aktien der
BV Holding AG werden unmittelbar vor dem Börsengang der Skan-Gruppe an der
SIX Swiss Exchange von der BX Swiss dekotiert.
Durch den Wechsel des Rechnungslegungsstandards, den der Verwaltungsrat der
BV Holding AG im Zuge der kommunizierten Strategieanpassung beschlossen hat,
weist der vorliegende Halbjahresabschluss per 30. Juni 2021 zum ersten Mal
konsolidierte Zahlen aus, welche im Wesentlichen die Ergebnisse der
Skan-Gruppe widerspiegeln.
Geschäftsgang der Skan-Gruppe
Die Skan-Gruppe, die als ein führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der
Isolatortechnologie für die biopharmazeutische Industrie gilt, blickt auf
ein erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr 2021 zurück. Der Auftragseingang konnte
gegenüber der Vergleichsperiode des Vorjahrs um +33% auf CHF 156.8 Mio.
gesteigert werden und liegt damit deutlich über Plan. Der starke Zuwachs ist
insbesondere auf höhere Bestellungen im Segment Equipment & Solutions von
langfristigen, kundenspezifischen Isolatorprojekten für hochvolumige
Produktionsanlagen sowie von Abfüllanlagen auf Basis der
Closed-Vial-Fülltechnologie der Aseptic Technologies zurückzuführen. Den
stärksten Auftragseingang verzeichnete die Region Amerika, dicht gefolgt von
der Region Europa. Auch das Segment Services & Consumables, welches
Service-Leistungen für bestehende Anlagen sowie das Geschäft mit
Verbrauchsmaterialien umfasst, erzielte ein robustes Wachstum.
Die gute Auftragsentwicklung unterstreicht das robuste Geschäftsmodell der
Skan-Gruppe sowie das weiterhin starke Wachstum der biopharmazeutischen
Industrie und insbesondere der Zell- und Gentherapien. Die hohe Steigerung
des Auftragseingangs wurde auch durch die Covid-19-Pandemie getrieben, die
zu zusätzlichen Bestellungen für zukünftige Produktionskapazitäten führte.
Aufgrund der langen Lieferfristen in dieser Industrie hat sich die
Covid-19-Pandemie bisher noch nicht im gleichen Umfang auf den Umsatz der
Skan-Gruppe ausgewirkt, der um +9% auf CHF 102.0 Mio. zulegte. Unter
Berücksichtigung eines Sondereffekts im Zusammenhang mit einem stornierten
Kundenprojekt beträgt der Zuwachs 10% auf CHF 103.1 Mio.
Das ausgewiesene Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Abschreibungen und Amortisationen
(EBITDA) der Skan-Gruppe für das erste Halbjahr 2021 beträgt CHF 13.3 Mio.
Unter Ausschluss der Sonderkosten insbesondere im Zusammenhang mit dem Umzug
der Skan in das neue Hauptquartier und einem stornierten Kundenprojekt
resultiert ein EBITDA von CHF 15.6 Mio., gegenüber CHF 14.3. Mio. in der
Vorjahresperiode. Der Grund für das im Vergleich zum Umsatz
unterproportionale Ergebniswachstum liegt in einem beträchtlichen
Ressourcenaufbau zur Abwicklung der bestehenden Aufträge.
Mit CHF 220.8 Mio. erreichte der Auftragsbestand per 30.06.2021 einen neuen
Rekordwert. Dies bestätigt den Bedarf an zusätzlichen Fertigungskapazitäten,
um das erwartete Wachstum zu realisieren. Entsprechend hat die Skan im
ersten Halbjahr 2021 den Kapazitätsausbau weiter vorangetrieben: Im Juli hat
Skan einerseits das neue Hauptquartier in Allschwil bezogen und andererseits
erfolgte der Spatenstich für die Erweiterung des Produktionswerks in Stein.
Die Verdoppelung der Kapazitäten am Standort in Görlitz schreitet ebenfalls
planmässig voran und soll im Verlaufe des Jahres 2022 abgeschlossen sein.
Verkauf der Beteiligungen der BV Holding AG
Die BV Holding AG hat im ersten Halbjahr 2021 ihr geplantes
Devestitionsprogramm umgesetzt und die Beteiligungen an der Ziemer Group AG,
der Piexon AG und der Covalys Biosciences AG in Liquidation für insgesamt
CHF 25.3 Mio. veräussert. Zudem hat sie die Beteiligung an der Anecova SA im
ersten Halbjahr 2021 um CHF 1.5 Mio. wertberichtigt. Als Folge dieser
Veräusserungen stellt die Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Skan Holding AG die
letzte im Portfolio der BV Holding AG verbliebene werthaltige Beteiligung
dar.
Aufgrund von Beratungskosten im Zusammenhang mit diesen Transaktionen sowie
der strategischen Neuausrichtung lagen die operativen Kosten der BV Holding
AG (ohne Skan) mit CHF 1 Mio. deutlich über dem Vorjahreswert von CHF 0.5
Mio. Daraus resultiert ein ausgewiesenes konsolidiertes EBITDA der BV
Holding AG von CHF 12.3 Mio., nach CHF 13.8 Mio. im Vorjahr.
Dekotierung von der BX Swiss
Im Zusammenhang mit dem geplanten Börsengang an der SIX Swiss Exchange,
wurde bei der BX Swiss um Dekotierung der Aktien der BV Holding AG ersucht.
Die BX Swiss hat einer solchen Dekotierung zugestimmt. Bei einem Ausbleiben
des Börsengangs an der SIX Swiss Exchange würde die BV Holding AG ihr
Dekotierungsgesuch zurückziehen, damit die Kotierung der Aktien der BV
Holding AG an der BX Swiss aufrechterhalten werden könnte. Somit werden die
Aktien der BV Holding AG unmittelbar vor dem Börsengang der Skan-Gruppe an
der SIX Swiss Exchange von der BX Swiss dekotiert werden. Überdies ist
beabsichtigt, dass der Handel der Aktien der BV Holding AG an der BX Swiss
im Vorfeld des Börsengangs, voraussichtlich ab der formellen Ankündigung des
Börsengangs, ausgesetzt wird. Mit diesem Schritt soll sichergestellt werden,
dass der geplante Börsengang und die Preisfindung in geordneten Bahnen
ablaufen kann. Über den genauen Zeitpunkt der Handelsaussetzung und der
Dekotierung wird die BV Holding AG zu gegebener Zeit informieren.
Bern Value - "Unternehmerisch investieren"
Die BV Holding AG ist als Schweizer Aktiengesellschaft mit Sitz in Burgdorf
an der BX Swiss AG kotiert (Tickersymbol: BVHN; Valorennummer: 1339601).
Kontakte
Patrick Schär
Geschäftsführer BV Holding AG
schaer@bvgroup.ch, +41 31 380 18 50
Thomas Balmer
Kommunikationsverantwortlicher Skan Holding AG c/o Dynamics Group AG
tba@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 703 87 28
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: BV Holding AG
Technikumstrasse 2
3400 Burgdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 031 380 18 50
Fax: +41 031 380 18 59
E-Mail: info@bvgroup.ch
Internet: www.bvgroup.ch
ISIN: CH0013396012
Valorennummer: 1339601
Börsen: BX Berne eXchange
