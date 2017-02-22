DGAP-News: BVB-share: ODDO SEYDLER back to 'buy'-rating (english)
22.02.17 11:17
dpa-AFX
BVB-share: ODDO SEYDLER back to 'buy'-rating
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.
KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update BVB-share: ODDO SEYDLER back to 'buy'-rating
22.02.2017 / 11:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
The ODDO SEYDLER Bank AG, Frankfurt a.M. has published a research update dated February 22nd, 2017 with a back to "buy"-rating and an target price of 6.00 EUR.
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.
Dortmund, February 22nd, 2017
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact: Dr. Robin Steden Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
22.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209 44137 Dortmund Germany Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746 Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746 E-mail: aktie@bvb.de Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de ISIN: DE0005493092 WKN: 549309 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
546601 22.02.2017
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,186 €
|5,208 €
|-0,022 €
|-0,42%
|22.02./13:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005493092
|549309
|5,89 €
|3,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,194 €
|-0,61%
|13:04
|München
|5,265 €
|+1,27%
|09:02
|Frankfurt
|5,212 €
|+0,64%
|10:30
|Stuttgart
|5,184 €
|-0,08%
|13:04
|Düsseldorf
|5,181 €
|-0,13%
|12:33
|Berlin
|5,188 €
|-0,36%
|12:40
|Xetra
|5,186 €
|-0,42%
|13:00
|Hannover
|5,17 €
|-0,79%
|08:03
|Hamburg
|5,165 €
|-1,43%
|08:09
