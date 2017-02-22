DGAP-News: BVB-share: ODDO SEYDLER back to 'buy'-rating (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

22.02.17 11:17
dpa-AFX


BVB-share: ODDO SEYDLER back to 'buy'-rating


DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.

KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update BVB-share: ODDO SEYDLER back to 'buy'-rating


22.02.2017 / 11:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


The ODDO SEYDLER Bank AG, Frankfurt a.M. has published a research update dated February 22nd, 2017 with a back to "buy"-rating and an target price of 6.00 EUR.


For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.


Dortmund, February 22nd, 2017


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact: Dr. Robin Steden Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209 44137 Dortmund Germany Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746 Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746 E-mail: aktie@bvb.de Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de ISIN: DE0005493092 WKN: 549309 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


546601 22.02.2017



