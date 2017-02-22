DGAP-News: BVB-share: ODDO SEYDLER back to 'buy'-rating (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Borussia Dortmund":

BVB-share: ODDO SEYDLER back to 'buy'-rating

The ODDO SEYDLER Bank AG, Frankfurt a.M. has published a research update dated February 22nd, 2017 with a back to "buy"-rating and an target price of 6.00 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, February 22nd, 2017

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact: Dr. Robin Steden Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

