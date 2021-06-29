DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration (deutsch)

BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration

BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration

29.06.2021 / 18:20

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





BP p.l.c.

Director Declaration

BP p.l.c. announces that Karen Richardson, Non Executive Director of BP

p.l.c., was appointed as Chair of Origin Materials Inc., the US-NASDAQ

quoted company, with effect from 25 June 2021.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R

(2) of the Listing Rules.

