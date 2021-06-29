Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration (deutsch)




29.06.21 18:20
dpa-AFX

BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration



^


DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration



29.06.2021 / 18:20


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



BP p.l.c.


Director Declaration



BP p.l.c. announces that Karen Richardson, Non Executive Director of BP


p.l.c., was appointed as Chair of Origin Materials Inc., the US-NASDAQ


quoted company, with effect from 25 June 2021.



This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R


(2) of the Listing Rules.



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock


Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a


Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions


relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For


further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



29.06.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1213446 29.06.2021



°






Aktuell
Börsenstars starten nach 6,2 Mrd. $ Erfolg neuen Lithium-Deal
Lithium Hot Stock nahe Millennial Lithium (ML.V) und Albemarle ($ALB)

Arena Minerals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu BP


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,712 € 3,72 € -0,008 € -0,22% 29.06./20:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007980591 850517 3,94 € 2,11 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,712 € -0,22%  20:08
Düsseldorf 3,706 € +0,27%  19:01
Stuttgart 3,71 € +0,27%  17:26
Hamburg 3,71 € +0,05%  17:22
Xetra 3,70 € 0,00%  17:35
Frankfurt 3,712 € -0,16%  18:25
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,42 $ -1,34%  28.06.21
Berlin 3,706 € -1,38%  08:08
Hannover 3,706 € -2,52%  08:07
München 3,71 € -3,13%  13:51
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Krypto-Pionier wird CEO - 1.130% Blockchain Hot Stock. Nach 7.313% mit Galaxy Digital ($GLXY) und 21.586% mit Voyager Digital ($VYGR)

iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15663 BP Group 18:58
170 BP on the long run 850517 25.04.21
143 Ist BP unterbewertet? 25.04.21
33 BP im Wandel 25.04.21
3605 Der Doomsday Bären-Thread 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...