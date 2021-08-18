DGAP-News: BOHRUNG DURCHSCHNEIDET SULFIDE UND MAGNETIT IM ERSTEN BOHRLOCH BEI SORTEKAP (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



18 August 2021



ACN 119 057 457



AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT



18 August 2021



HIGHLIGHTS



- Das Bohrloch SODD001 auf dem Sortekap-Prospekt ist abgeschlossen und erste


Untersuchungen zeigen die folgenden interessanten Zonen:



- Von 59,2-112,2 m im Bohrloch



- 2% Chalkopyrit



- 121,9-180,0 m im Bohrloch



- 80% Magnetit + 5% verstreutes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + andere)



- 180,7-193,4 m Bohrloch



- 80% magnetite80 % Magnetit



- Von 195,2-196,5 m im Bohrloch



- 30% durchdringendes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + kleiner Chalkopyrit)



- Von 200,7-209,8 m im Bohrloch



- 90% Magnetit + 10% vereinzeltes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + geringfügiger


Chalkopyrit)



- 214,6-222,0 m im Bohrloch



- 60% Magnetit



- 222,0-223,2 m Bohrloch



- 1% vereinzeltes Pentlandit



- 226,6-234,6m Bohrloch



- 2% zerstreutes? Pentlandit



- 234.6-236.7m Bohrloch



- 80% Magnetit



- Das Bohrloch zielte auf eine Anomalie der induzierten Polarisation (IP)


aus einer im Jahr 2020 durchgeführten Untersuchung. Die Anomalie wurde durch


das Vorhandensein einer Sulfidmineralisierung in der Zieltiefe bestätigt.



- Die Bohrung bei SODD002 hat begonnen. Sie zielt auf die IP-Anomalie ab und


befindet sich 350 m südlich von SODD001.



- Das Bohrloch MIDD007 auf dem Miki-Prospekt ist abgeschlossen, nachdem es


erfolgreich den Miki Fjord Dyke und Zonen mit Kupfersulfidmineralisierung


durchteuft hat.



- Die aeromagnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung des Ryberg-Lizenzgebiets


ist zu 100 % abgeschlossen und hat zahlreiche interessante Gebiete


identifiziert, von denen einige in den kommenden Wochen durch Bohrungen


erprobt werden sollen.



Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) ("Conico" oder "das Unternehmen") und seine


hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd ("Longland")


freuen sich, die vorläufigen Ergebnisse der abgeschlossenen Bohrlöcher


SODD001 und MIDD007 bekannt zu geben, die sich auf den Sortekap- bzw.


Miki-Prospekten befinden. Inzwischen wurde mit den Bohrungen in den Löchern


SODD002 bei Sortekap und MIDD008 bei Miki begonnen. Darüber hinaus ist die


regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung nun zu 100 % abgeschlossen


und hat mehrere interessante Gebiete innerhalb des 4.521 km2 großen


Ryberg-Projektgebiets aufgezeigt..



Thomas Abraham-James, CEO von Longland, sagte:


"Der Fund bei Sortekap ist signifikant, wir sehen mehrere


Mineralisierungsarten in einem einzigen Bohrloch. Die IP-Untersuchung in


Verbindung mit der Oberflächengeochemie hat uns erfolgreich zu einem sehr


aussichtsreichen Standort geführt, der auch die meisten magnetischen


Messwerte im gesamten Ryberg-Projektgebiet aufweist - wie die vor kurzem


abgeschlossene regionale magnetische Untersuchung zeigt. Dies eröffnet uns


ein sehr großes Gebiet von Interesse, das wir nun ernsthaft untersuchen


werden."



Bohrloch SODD001



Bohrloch SODD001 ist das erste Bohrloch auf dem Sortekap-Prospekt und zielt


auf eine Nickelsulfidmineralisierung ab, die an der Oberfläche zu sehen ist,


sowie auf eine leitfähige Anomalie, die bei der IP-Untersuchung 2020


festgestellt wurde. Das Bohrloch durchteufte eine komplexe Geologie, wobei


vorläufige Untersuchungen eine Mineralisierung in Form von Sulfiden und


massivem Magnetit ergaben (Abb. 7).



Der Kragen des Bohrlochs befand sich auf serpentinisiertem ultramafischem


Gestein, das in massive Magnetiteinheiten übergeht, die ~5-10 % verstreutes


Sulfid enthalten, bei dem es sich größtenteils um Chalkopyrit mit


untergeordnetem Pyrrhotit handelt (Abb.1). Der massive Magnetit beginnt bei


121,9 m, wo er bis zu einer Tiefe von 236,7 m im Bohrloch anhält, mit


dazwischen liegenden Pausen, nach denen er nur noch sporadisch auftritt. In


Anbetracht der geologischen Gegebenheiten und der vorläufigen Texturanalyse


wird der Magnetit als Produkt einer hydrothermalen Aktivität interpretiert,


die serpentinisiertes ultramafisches Gestein überlagert, wobei es zu einer


umfangreichen Remobilisierung und Rekristallisierung metallreicher Phasen


gekommen ist.



Weiter unten im Bohrloch enthält die massive Magnetit-Einheit


Relikt-Enklaven von mineralisierten Metavulkaniten, die eine


Sulfidmineralisierung in Form von sichtbarem Pyrrhotit und Chalkopyrit sowie


anderen nicht identifizierten Sulfidmineralien beherbergen (Abb. 5).


Innerhalb der massiven Magnetit-Einheit tauchen die Metavulkanite wieder auf


und beherbergen semimassiven Pyrrhotit, Chalkopyrit und möglicherweise


andere Sulfidmineralien, die über 1,3 m bestehen (Abb. 2 und 3)



Gegen Ende des Bohrlochs ist der Magnetit mit Metavulkaniten durchsetzt, die


eine beträchtliche hydrothermale Alteration erfahren haben, was zu einer


Auslaugung des metavulkanischen Wirtsgesteins und zu mineralisierten Adern


mit Sulfiden und Schichtsilikaten führte (Abb. 6).


Bei 239 m wurde der Kontakt zwischen dem metavulkanischen/ultramafischen


Paket und dem Gneis erreicht. Dementsprechend wurde das Bohrloch bei 287 m


Bohrlochtiefe beendet und die Bohrung SODD002 hat seitdem begonnen.



Sortekap Diskussion



Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass die IP-Untersuchung die


Sulfidmineralisierung erfolgreich identifiziert hat, wobei das Bohrloch


SODD001 innerhalb von 10 m der interpretierten aufladbaren Anomalie Sulfide


durchschnitt (Abb. 8). Die IP-Anomalie wird nun neigungsabwärts mit


mindestens zwei weiteren Bohrlöchern erneut erprobt, von denen das erste


derzeit niedergebracht wird (SODD002).



Die nachfolgenden Bohrlöcher befinden sich in archäischem


Grünstein-Amphibolit, von dem bekannt ist, dass er an der Oberfläche Gold in


Quarzadern enthält. Frühere Oberflächenproben ergaben Gehalte von bis zu 2,7


g/t, wobei das Gold mit Spurensulfiden in Verbindung gebracht wurde. Jedes


Bohrloch wird daher in zwei Zonen von Interesse eindringen: in den


Amphibolit für Gold und dann in die tiefer liegende IP-Anomalie.



Der in SODD001 angetroffene Magnetit ist massiv, feinkörnig und erstreckt


sich über eine Gesamtlänge von 89,4 m im Bohrloch. Er unterscheidet sich von


den bekannten Lagerstätten in Australien, wo Eisen hauptsächlich in


gebänderten Eisenformationen (BIF) vorkommt. Stattdessen ist der Magnetit


bei Sortekap das Ergebnis einer hydrothermalen Umwandlung von Serpentinit


und ähnelt eher den langlebigen Cogne-Lagerstätten in Italien, die vom


Mittelalter bis 1979 Magnetit produzierten. Neben dem Magnetit ist auch eine


verstreute Sulfidmineralisierung vorhanden, und es steht noch eine Analyse


aus, um festzustellen, welche anderen Metalle außer Eisen vorhanden sein


könnten.



Die vorläufigen Ergebnisse bei Sortekap sind sehr ermutigend und das


Vorhandensein von Magnetit ist etwas, das bei der IP-Untersuchung nicht


festgestellt wurde. Die vor kurzem durchgeführte magnetische Untersuchung


per Hubschrauber hat jedoch Sortekap und einen etwa 13 km südöstlich


gelegenen Ort, der als Pyramiden bezeichnet wird, als die am stärksten


magnetischen Orte innerhalb des gesamten Ryberg-Projektgebiets


identifiziert. Das kombinierte Gebiet, das von Interesse ist, erstreckt sich


über ca. 75 km2 und gilt als äußerst aussichtsreich für zusätzliche Sulfid-


und Magnetitmineralisierungen.



Eine erste Erkundung von Pyramiden hat stattgefunden, wobei Eisenoxid leicht


zu erkennen war. Die Geologie besteht bekanntermaßen aus archäischen


metamorphen Gesteinen (wie z.B. bei Sortekap in SODD001), die von ca. 100


Millionen Jahre alten marinen Schiefergesteinen überlagert werden, die von


mafischen Schwellen durchdrungen wurden. Eine weitere Erkundung dieser


Lokalität ist geplant, mit der Absicht, in dieser Feldsaison Standorte für


Bohrungen zu finden.



Regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung



Die regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung aus der Luft wurde von


New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) aus Südafrika erfolgreich abgeschlossen


(Abb. 9). Sie nutzten ihr 'Xcite'-System und flogen in einem Abstand von 200


m und in einem Abstand von 100 m über die Sortekap- und Miki-Prospekte sowie


über den Togeda Dyke. Die Daten sind von hoher Qualität, da sie täglich von


NRG-Technikern und wöchentlich von dem beratenden Geophysiker Kim Frankcombe


in Perth überprüft werden.



Die regionalen Daten stellen die erste geophysikalische Untersuchung dar,


die jemals über den größten Teil des Lizenzgebiets durchgeführt wurde. Die


Daten werden derzeit abschließend verarbeitet und interpretiert. Erste


Ergebnisse haben jedoch bereits Gebiete von großem Interesse aufgezeigt,


darunter Magnetismus bei Sortekap und Pyramiden.



Bohrloch MIDD007



Das Bohrloch MIDD007 auf dem Miki-Prospekt durchteufte erfolgreich den


mafischen Miki Fjord Dyke in 144 m Tiefe, der aus dem Gneis des Landgesteins


hervorgeht (Abb. 10). Vorläufige Untersuchungen ergaben das Vorhandensein


von Kupfersulfiden (Chalkopyrit) in Form von Blasen (bis zu 5 mm


Durchmesser) und in Adern, die mit Quarzkarbonat verbunden sind, beides im


Gabbro (Abb. 11 und 12). Die aus dieser Bohrung gewonnenen Informationen


sind wertvoll und helfen bei der Bestimmung der Ausrichtung des Dykes und


werden bei zukünftigen Bohrungen wie MIDD008, die gerade etwa 800 m


nord-nordöstlich von Bohrung MIDD007 begonnen hat, hilfreich sein.



Über das Cu-Ni-Co-Pd-Au-Prospekt Miki


Das Miki-Prospekt ist Teil des Ryberg-Projekts, das sich an der Ostküste


Grönlands, etwa 350 km nordwestlich von Island, befindet. Die


Conico-Tochtergesellschaft Longland ist 100-prozentige Eigentümerin und


Betreiberin der Lizenzen, die eine Fläche von 4.521 km2 umfassen.



Das Miki-Prospekt enthält eine magmatische Sulfidmineralisierung in


Verbindung mit tertiären mafischen Gesteinsschichten, die in archäischen


Grundgebirgsgneis und kreidezeitliche Sedimente eingedrungen sind. Es gibt


gut entwickelte Vorkommen von Kupfer-Palladium-Gold-reichen Sulfiden an der


Oberfläche, wobei die Mineralisierung in Form von kugelförmigen Sulfiden mit


einem Durchmesser von bis zu ~15 cm auftritt, die aus Pyrrhotit und


Chalkopyrit bestehen.



Schürfproben von Longland aus dem Oberflächengestein ergaben bis zu 2,2 %


Kupfer, 0,8 % Nickel, 3,3 g/t Palladium und 0,15 g/t Gold. Eine zweite


nickelhaltige Sulfidphase ist ebenfalls vorhanden, wobei die


Oberflächenproben bis zu 0,8 % Nickel und 0,1 % Kobalt enthielten.



Im Auftrag des Vorstandes.



/


Guy T Le Page, FFIN, MAusIMM


Executive Director



KLÄRUNG DER ZUSTÄNDIGEN PERSONEN



Die in diesem Bericht enthaltenen Informationen zu Explorationsergebnissen


beziehen sich auf Informationen, die von Thomas Abraham-James, einem


Vollzeitmitarbeiter von Longland Resources Ltd. zusammengestellt oder


überprüft wurden. Herr Abraham-James hat einen B.Sc. Hons (Geol) und ist ein


Chartered Professional (CPGeo) und Fellow des Australasian Institute of


Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Herr Abraham-James verfügt über


ausreichende Erfahrung in Bezug auf die Mineralisierungsarten und die Art


der Lagerstätte, die hier in Betracht gezogen werden, sowie in Bezug auf die


durchgeführten Aktivitäten, um sich als kompetente Person gemäß der


Definition in der Ausgabe 2012 des Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC)


"Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources


and Ore Reserves" zu qualifizieren. Herr Abraham-James erklärt sich damit


einverstanden, dass die auf den Informationen basierenden Sachverhalte in


der Form und im Kontext, in dem sie erscheinen, in diesen Bericht


aufgenommen werden.



ZUKUNFTSGERICHTETE AUSSAGEN



Diese Mitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen, die mit einer Reihe


von Risiken und Ungewissheiten verbunden sind. Diese zukunftsgerichteten


Aussagen werden nach bestem Wissen und Gewissen gemacht und es wird davon


ausgegangen, dass sie eine angemessene Grundlage haben. Diese Aussagen


spiegeln aktuelle Erwartungen, Absichten oder Strategien in Bezug auf die


Zukunft und Annahmen wider, die auf derzeit verfügbaren Informationen


beruhen. Sollten eines oder mehrere der Risiken oder Ungewissheiten


eintreten oder sollten sich die zugrunde liegenden Annahmen als falsch


erweisen, können die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse von den in dieser Mitteilung


beschriebenen Erwartungen, Absichten und Strategien abweichen. Es wird keine


Verpflichtung übernommen, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen zu aktualisieren,


falls sich diese Überzeugungen, Meinungen und Einschätzungen ändern sollten


oder um anderen zukünftigen Entwicklungen Rechnung zu tragen.



Annex 1



Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length


MIDD001 565714 7571884 298m -80 215 217.0m


MIDD002 565840 7571990 312m -80 355 313.5m


MIDD003 565734 7571883 298m -80 215 180.0m


MIDD004 565715 7571897 299m -80 290 36.0m


MIDD005 565797 7571960 311m -70 285 381.0m


MIDD006 565728 7571889 298m -75 290 153.0m


MIDD007 566497 7573151 386m -70 290 278.0m


MIDD008 566880 7573889 567m -80 290 N/A


SODD001 567481 7601155 1,319m -80 355 287.0m


SODD002 567518 7600827 1,240m -85 095 N/A


Alle Koordinaten werden in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N angezeigt



Die vollständige Meldung einschließlich der JORC Bestimmungen ist unter


folgendem link abrufbar:


https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02408416-6A1046111?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4



Annex 2



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Datei:


https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=528fb8f166ab8b78b44b5d06ef9202a8


Dateibeschreibung: Pressemitteilung Conico Ltd.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



18.08.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Conico Ltd.



6000 Perth


Australien


Internet: www.conico.com.au


EQS News ID: 1227237





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1227237 18.08.2021



°






Bitte warten...