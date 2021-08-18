DGAP-News: BOHRUNG DURCHSCHNEIDET SULFIDE UND MAGNETIT IM ERSTEN BOHRLOCH BEI SORTEKAP (deutsch)

BOHRUNG DURCHSCHNEIDET SULFIDE UND MAGNETIT IM ERSTEN BOHRLOCH BEI SORTEKAP

^

DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.



/ Schlagwort(e): Bohrergebnis

BOHRUNG DURCHSCHNEIDET SULFIDE UND MAGNETIT IM ERSTEN BOHRLOCH BEI SORTEKAP

(News mit Zusatzmaterial)

18.08.2021 / 09:39

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ACN 119 057 457

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

18 August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

- Das Bohrloch SODD001 auf dem Sortekap-Prospekt ist abgeschlossen und erste

Untersuchungen zeigen die folgenden interessanten Zonen:

- Von 59,2-112,2 m im Bohrloch

- 2% Chalkopyrit

- 121,9-180,0 m im Bohrloch

- 80% Magnetit + 5% verstreutes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + andere)

- 180,7-193,4 m Bohrloch

- 80% magnetite80 % Magnetit

- Von 195,2-196,5 m im Bohrloch

- 30% durchdringendes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + kleiner Chalkopyrit)

- Von 200,7-209,8 m im Bohrloch

- 90% Magnetit + 10% vereinzeltes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + geringfügiger

Chalkopyrit)

- 214,6-222,0 m im Bohrloch

- 60% Magnetit

- 222,0-223,2 m Bohrloch

- 1% vereinzeltes Pentlandit

- 226,6-234,6m Bohrloch

- 2% zerstreutes? Pentlandit

- 234.6-236.7m Bohrloch

- 80% Magnetit

- Das Bohrloch zielte auf eine Anomalie der induzierten Polarisation (IP)

aus einer im Jahr 2020 durchgeführten Untersuchung. Die Anomalie wurde durch

das Vorhandensein einer Sulfidmineralisierung in der Zieltiefe bestätigt.

- Die Bohrung bei SODD002 hat begonnen. Sie zielt auf die IP-Anomalie ab und

befindet sich 350 m südlich von SODD001.

- Das Bohrloch MIDD007 auf dem Miki-Prospekt ist abgeschlossen, nachdem es

erfolgreich den Miki Fjord Dyke und Zonen mit Kupfersulfidmineralisierung

durchteuft hat.

- Die aeromagnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung des Ryberg-Lizenzgebiets

ist zu 100 % abgeschlossen und hat zahlreiche interessante Gebiete

identifiziert, von denen einige in den kommenden Wochen durch Bohrungen

erprobt werden sollen.

Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) ("Conico" oder "das Unternehmen") und seine

hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd ("Longland")

freuen sich, die vorläufigen Ergebnisse der abgeschlossenen Bohrlöcher

SODD001 und MIDD007 bekannt zu geben, die sich auf den Sortekap- bzw.

Miki-Prospekten befinden. Inzwischen wurde mit den Bohrungen in den Löchern

SODD002 bei Sortekap und MIDD008 bei Miki begonnen. Darüber hinaus ist die

regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung nun zu 100 % abgeschlossen

und hat mehrere interessante Gebiete innerhalb des 4.521 km2 großen

Ryberg-Projektgebiets aufgezeigt..

Thomas Abraham-James, CEO von Longland, sagte:

"Der Fund bei Sortekap ist signifikant, wir sehen mehrere

Mineralisierungsarten in einem einzigen Bohrloch. Die IP-Untersuchung in

Verbindung mit der Oberflächengeochemie hat uns erfolgreich zu einem sehr

aussichtsreichen Standort geführt, der auch die meisten magnetischen

Messwerte im gesamten Ryberg-Projektgebiet aufweist - wie die vor kurzem

abgeschlossene regionale magnetische Untersuchung zeigt. Dies eröffnet uns

ein sehr großes Gebiet von Interesse, das wir nun ernsthaft untersuchen

werden."

Bohrloch SODD001

Bohrloch SODD001 ist das erste Bohrloch auf dem Sortekap-Prospekt und zielt

auf eine Nickelsulfidmineralisierung ab, die an der Oberfläche zu sehen ist,

sowie auf eine leitfähige Anomalie, die bei der IP-Untersuchung 2020

festgestellt wurde. Das Bohrloch durchteufte eine komplexe Geologie, wobei

vorläufige Untersuchungen eine Mineralisierung in Form von Sulfiden und

massivem Magnetit ergaben (Abb. 7).

Der Kragen des Bohrlochs befand sich auf serpentinisiertem ultramafischem

Gestein, das in massive Magnetiteinheiten übergeht, die ~5-10 % verstreutes

Sulfid enthalten, bei dem es sich größtenteils um Chalkopyrit mit

untergeordnetem Pyrrhotit handelt (Abb.1). Der massive Magnetit beginnt bei

121,9 m, wo er bis zu einer Tiefe von 236,7 m im Bohrloch anhält, mit

dazwischen liegenden Pausen, nach denen er nur noch sporadisch auftritt. In

Anbetracht der geologischen Gegebenheiten und der vorläufigen Texturanalyse

wird der Magnetit als Produkt einer hydrothermalen Aktivität interpretiert,

die serpentinisiertes ultramafisches Gestein überlagert, wobei es zu einer

umfangreichen Remobilisierung und Rekristallisierung metallreicher Phasen

gekommen ist.

Weiter unten im Bohrloch enthält die massive Magnetit-Einheit

Relikt-Enklaven von mineralisierten Metavulkaniten, die eine

Sulfidmineralisierung in Form von sichtbarem Pyrrhotit und Chalkopyrit sowie

anderen nicht identifizierten Sulfidmineralien beherbergen (Abb. 5).

Innerhalb der massiven Magnetit-Einheit tauchen die Metavulkanite wieder auf

und beherbergen semimassiven Pyrrhotit, Chalkopyrit und möglicherweise

andere Sulfidmineralien, die über 1,3 m bestehen (Abb. 2 und 3)

Gegen Ende des Bohrlochs ist der Magnetit mit Metavulkaniten durchsetzt, die

eine beträchtliche hydrothermale Alteration erfahren haben, was zu einer

Auslaugung des metavulkanischen Wirtsgesteins und zu mineralisierten Adern

mit Sulfiden und Schichtsilikaten führte (Abb. 6).

Bei 239 m wurde der Kontakt zwischen dem metavulkanischen/ultramafischen

Paket und dem Gneis erreicht. Dementsprechend wurde das Bohrloch bei 287 m

Bohrlochtiefe beendet und die Bohrung SODD002 hat seitdem begonnen.

Sortekap Diskussion

Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass die IP-Untersuchung die

Sulfidmineralisierung erfolgreich identifiziert hat, wobei das Bohrloch

SODD001 innerhalb von 10 m der interpretierten aufladbaren Anomalie Sulfide

durchschnitt (Abb. 8). Die IP-Anomalie wird nun neigungsabwärts mit

mindestens zwei weiteren Bohrlöchern erneut erprobt, von denen das erste

derzeit niedergebracht wird (SODD002).

Die nachfolgenden Bohrlöcher befinden sich in archäischem

Grünstein-Amphibolit, von dem bekannt ist, dass er an der Oberfläche Gold in

Quarzadern enthält. Frühere Oberflächenproben ergaben Gehalte von bis zu 2,7

g/t, wobei das Gold mit Spurensulfiden in Verbindung gebracht wurde. Jedes

Bohrloch wird daher in zwei Zonen von Interesse eindringen: in den

Amphibolit für Gold und dann in die tiefer liegende IP-Anomalie.

Der in SODD001 angetroffene Magnetit ist massiv, feinkörnig und erstreckt

sich über eine Gesamtlänge von 89,4 m im Bohrloch. Er unterscheidet sich von

den bekannten Lagerstätten in Australien, wo Eisen hauptsächlich in

gebänderten Eisenformationen (BIF) vorkommt. Stattdessen ist der Magnetit

bei Sortekap das Ergebnis einer hydrothermalen Umwandlung von Serpentinit

und ähnelt eher den langlebigen Cogne-Lagerstätten in Italien, die vom

Mittelalter bis 1979 Magnetit produzierten. Neben dem Magnetit ist auch eine

verstreute Sulfidmineralisierung vorhanden, und es steht noch eine Analyse

aus, um festzustellen, welche anderen Metalle außer Eisen vorhanden sein

könnten.

Die vorläufigen Ergebnisse bei Sortekap sind sehr ermutigend und das

Vorhandensein von Magnetit ist etwas, das bei der IP-Untersuchung nicht

festgestellt wurde. Die vor kurzem durchgeführte magnetische Untersuchung

per Hubschrauber hat jedoch Sortekap und einen etwa 13 km südöstlich

gelegenen Ort, der als Pyramiden bezeichnet wird, als die am stärksten

magnetischen Orte innerhalb des gesamten Ryberg-Projektgebiets

identifiziert. Das kombinierte Gebiet, das von Interesse ist, erstreckt sich

über ca. 75 km2 und gilt als äußerst aussichtsreich für zusätzliche Sulfid-

und Magnetitmineralisierungen.

Eine erste Erkundung von Pyramiden hat stattgefunden, wobei Eisenoxid leicht

zu erkennen war. Die Geologie besteht bekanntermaßen aus archäischen

metamorphen Gesteinen (wie z.B. bei Sortekap in SODD001), die von ca. 100

Millionen Jahre alten marinen Schiefergesteinen überlagert werden, die von

mafischen Schwellen durchdrungen wurden. Eine weitere Erkundung dieser

Lokalität ist geplant, mit der Absicht, in dieser Feldsaison Standorte für

Bohrungen zu finden.

Regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung

Die regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung aus der Luft wurde von

New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) aus Südafrika erfolgreich abgeschlossen

(Abb. 9). Sie nutzten ihr 'Xcite'-System und flogen in einem Abstand von 200

m und in einem Abstand von 100 m über die Sortekap- und Miki-Prospekte sowie

über den Togeda Dyke. Die Daten sind von hoher Qualität, da sie täglich von

NRG-Technikern und wöchentlich von dem beratenden Geophysiker Kim Frankcombe

in Perth überprüft werden.

Die regionalen Daten stellen die erste geophysikalische Untersuchung dar,

die jemals über den größten Teil des Lizenzgebiets durchgeführt wurde. Die

Daten werden derzeit abschließend verarbeitet und interpretiert. Erste

Ergebnisse haben jedoch bereits Gebiete von großem Interesse aufgezeigt,

darunter Magnetismus bei Sortekap und Pyramiden.

Bohrloch MIDD007

Das Bohrloch MIDD007 auf dem Miki-Prospekt durchteufte erfolgreich den

mafischen Miki Fjord Dyke in 144 m Tiefe, der aus dem Gneis des Landgesteins

hervorgeht (Abb. 10). Vorläufige Untersuchungen ergaben das Vorhandensein

von Kupfersulfiden (Chalkopyrit) in Form von Blasen (bis zu 5 mm

Durchmesser) und in Adern, die mit Quarzkarbonat verbunden sind, beides im

Gabbro (Abb. 11 und 12). Die aus dieser Bohrung gewonnenen Informationen

sind wertvoll und helfen bei der Bestimmung der Ausrichtung des Dykes und

werden bei zukünftigen Bohrungen wie MIDD008, die gerade etwa 800 m

nord-nordöstlich von Bohrung MIDD007 begonnen hat, hilfreich sein.

Über das Cu-Ni-Co-Pd-Au-Prospekt Miki

Das Miki-Prospekt ist Teil des Ryberg-Projekts, das sich an der Ostküste

Grönlands, etwa 350 km nordwestlich von Island, befindet. Die

Conico-Tochtergesellschaft Longland ist 100-prozentige Eigentümerin und

Betreiberin der Lizenzen, die eine Fläche von 4.521 km2 umfassen.

Das Miki-Prospekt enthält eine magmatische Sulfidmineralisierung in

Verbindung mit tertiären mafischen Gesteinsschichten, die in archäischen

Grundgebirgsgneis und kreidezeitliche Sedimente eingedrungen sind. Es gibt

gut entwickelte Vorkommen von Kupfer-Palladium-Gold-reichen Sulfiden an der

Oberfläche, wobei die Mineralisierung in Form von kugelförmigen Sulfiden mit

einem Durchmesser von bis zu ~15 cm auftritt, die aus Pyrrhotit und

Chalkopyrit bestehen.

Schürfproben von Longland aus dem Oberflächengestein ergaben bis zu 2,2 %

Kupfer, 0,8 % Nickel, 3,3 g/t Palladium und 0,15 g/t Gold. Eine zweite

nickelhaltige Sulfidphase ist ebenfalls vorhanden, wobei die

Oberflächenproben bis zu 0,8 % Nickel und 0,1 % Kobalt enthielten.

Im Auftrag des Vorstandes.

/

Guy T Le Page, FFIN, MAusIMM

Executive Director

KLÄRUNG DER ZUSTÄNDIGEN PERSONEN

Die in diesem Bericht enthaltenen Informationen zu Explorationsergebnissen

beziehen sich auf Informationen, die von Thomas Abraham-James, einem

Vollzeitmitarbeiter von Longland Resources Ltd. zusammengestellt oder

überprüft wurden. Herr Abraham-James hat einen B.Sc. Hons (Geol) und ist ein

Chartered Professional (CPGeo) und Fellow des Australasian Institute of

Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Herr Abraham-James verfügt über

ausreichende Erfahrung in Bezug auf die Mineralisierungsarten und die Art

der Lagerstätte, die hier in Betracht gezogen werden, sowie in Bezug auf die

durchgeführten Aktivitäten, um sich als kompetente Person gemäß der

Definition in der Ausgabe 2012 des Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC)

"Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources

and Ore Reserves" zu qualifizieren. Herr Abraham-James erklärt sich damit

einverstanden, dass die auf den Informationen basierenden Sachverhalte in

der Form und im Kontext, in dem sie erscheinen, in diesen Bericht

aufgenommen werden.

ZUKUNFTSGERICHTETE AUSSAGEN

Diese Mitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen, die mit einer Reihe

von Risiken und Ungewissheiten verbunden sind. Diese zukunftsgerichteten

Aussagen werden nach bestem Wissen und Gewissen gemacht und es wird davon

ausgegangen, dass sie eine angemessene Grundlage haben. Diese Aussagen

spiegeln aktuelle Erwartungen, Absichten oder Strategien in Bezug auf die

Zukunft und Annahmen wider, die auf derzeit verfügbaren Informationen

beruhen. Sollten eines oder mehrere der Risiken oder Ungewissheiten

eintreten oder sollten sich die zugrunde liegenden Annahmen als falsch

erweisen, können die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse von den in dieser Mitteilung

beschriebenen Erwartungen, Absichten und Strategien abweichen. Es wird keine

Verpflichtung übernommen, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen zu aktualisieren,

falls sich diese Überzeugungen, Meinungen und Einschätzungen ändern sollten

oder um anderen zukünftigen Entwicklungen Rechnung zu tragen.

Annex 1

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length

MIDD001 565714 7571884 298m -80 215 217.0m

MIDD002 565840 7571990 312m -80 355 313.5m

MIDD003 565734 7571883 298m -80 215 180.0m

MIDD004 565715 7571897 299m -80 290 36.0m

MIDD005 565797 7571960 311m -70 285 381.0m

MIDD006 565728 7571889 298m -75 290 153.0m

MIDD007 566497 7573151 386m -70 290 278.0m

MIDD008 566880 7573889 567m -80 290 N/A

SODD001 567481 7601155 1,319m -80 355 287.0m

SODD002 567518 7600827 1,240m -85 095 N/A

Alle Koordinaten werden in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N angezeigt

Die vollständige Meldung einschließlich der JORC Bestimmungen ist unter

folgendem link abrufbar:

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02408416-6A1046111?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Annex 2

JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Cri- JORC Code Explanation Commentary

te-

ria

Sam- Nature and quality of sampling * Sampling of MIDD007 &

pli- (e.g., cut channels, random SODD001 was conducted using

ng chips, or specific specialised standard industry practices

tec- industry standard measurement with diamond drilling.

hni- tools appropriate to the Magnetic readings were taken

que- minerals under investigation, using a Reflex EZ-Trac

s such as down hole gamma sondes, downhole survey tool.

or handheld XRF instruments,

etc.). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the

broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures * Drill-holes MIDD007 &

taken to ensure sample SODD001 were angled to

representivity and the optimally intersect the

appropriate calibration of any interpreted contact with the

measurement tools or systems Miki Fjord Dyke and an IP

used. conductor, respectively.

Aspects of the determination of * Mineralisation in

mineralisation that are drill-holes MIDD007 & SODD001

Material to the Public Report. has not been quantitively

In cases where 'industry determined and is awaiting

standard' work has been done assay. The determination in

this would be relatively simple this report is qualitative,

(e.g., 'reverse circulation based on visual observation

drilling was used to obtain 1 m made by the Competent Person

samples from which 3 kg was who is a geologist on site.

pulverised to produce a 30 g

charge for fire assay'). In

other cases, more explanation

may be required, such as where

there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems.

Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (e.g.,

submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed

information.

Dri- Drill type (e.g., core, reverse * Wireline diamond drilling

lli- circulation, open-hole hammer, using a 56.5mm diameter drill

ng rotary air blast, auger, bit and standard tube. The

tec- Bangka, sonic, etc) and details core has not been orientated

hni- (e.g., core diameter, triple or but has been surveyed using a

que- standard tube, depth of diamond Reflex EZ-Trac multi-shot

s tails, face-sampling bit or tool. The drill rig is a CDI

other type, whether core is 500 heli-portable fly rig

oriented and if so, by what operated by Cartwright

method, etc.). Drilling Inc.

Dri- Method of recording and * All drill core has been

ll assessing core and chip sample geotechnically logged with

sam- recoveries and results core recovery measured per

ple assessed. drill core run (3m).

re-

co-

ve-

ry

Measures taken to maximise * The drill crew was notified

sample recovery and ensure of the target depth and

representative nature of the likelihood of intersecting

samples. sulphides, accordingly they

eased pressure on the drill

bit from that depth onward to

minimise the chance of core

destruction. All drill core

was then placed in trays with

lids to ensure that no core

was lost during

transportation from the drill

site to core logging

facility. The drill core was

then reconstructed into

continuous runs on an angle

iron cradle by the geologist.

Depths were checked against

depths indicated on the core

blocks.

Whether a relationship exists * Not applicable as no assays

between sample recovery and have been conducted to date.

grade and whether sample bias

may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Log- Whether core and chip samples * All drill core has been

gin- have been geologically and geologically and

g geotechnically logged to a geotechnically logged by a

level of detail to support qualified geologist to a

appropriate Mineral Resource level of detail that supports

estimation, mining studies and appropriate Mineral Resource

metallurgical studies. estimation, mining studies

and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative * The logging is qualitative.

or quantitative in nature. Core All drill core was

(or costean, channel, etc.) photographed.

photography.

The total length and percentage * Drill-holes MIDD007 &

of the relevant intersections SODD001 have been logged in

logged. full.

Sub- If core, whether cut or sawn * No sampling has been

-sa- and whether quarter, half or undertaken.

mp- all core taken.

lin-

g

tec-

hni-

que-

s

and

sam-

ple

pre-

pa-

ra-

ti-

on

If non-core, whether riffled, * Not applicable as the

tube sampled, rotary split, etc drill-holes are core.

and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the * Not applicable as no

nature, quality and sampling has been undertaken.

appropriateness of the sample

preparation technique.

Quality control procedures * Not applicable as no

adopted for all sub-sampling sampling has been undertaken.

stages to maximise

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that * Not applicable as no

the sampling is representative sampling has been undertaken.

of the in-situ material

collected, including for

instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are * Not applicable as no

appropriate to the grain size sampling has been undertaken.

of the material being sampled.

Qua- The nature, quality and * Not applicable as no

li- appropriateness of the assaying assaying has occurred.

ty and laboratory procedures used

of and whether the technique is

ass- considered partial or total.

ay

da-

ta

and

la-

bo-

ra-

to-

ry

tes-

ts

For geophysical tools, * Downhole magnetic readings

spectrometers, handheld XRF were taken using a Reflex

instruments, etc., the EZ-Trac. Readings were taken

parameters used in determining every 3m at completion of

the analysis including drilling, with the survey

instrument make and model, beginning at bottom of hole

reading times, calibrations and working up. The tool

factors applied and their protruded beyond the drill

derivation, etc. string by 3m to ensure no

interference from the rods.

The magnetic roll is 0 to 360

with an accuracy of ±0.35 .

The magnetic range is 0 to

100,000 nT with an accuracy

of ±50 nT.

Nature of quality control * Not applicable as no

procedures adopted (e.g., sampling or assaying has

standards, blanks, duplicates, occurred.

external laboratory checks) and

whether acceptable levels of

accuracy (i.e., lack of bias)

and precision have been

established.

Ve- The verification of significant * Consultants utilised by the

ri- intersections by either Company have verified the

fi- independent or alternative findings of the on-site

ca- company personnel. geologists.

ti-

on

of

sam-

pli-

ng

and

ass-

ay-

ing

The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no

twinned holes have been

drilled.

Documentation of primary data, * All logging data was

data entry procedures, data entered into a computer on

verification, data storage site, with daily backups

(physical and electronic) taken and stored on hard

protocols. drives and the cloud.

Discuss any adjustment to assay * Not applicable as no

data. assaying has occurred.

Lo- Accuracy and quality of surveys * Drill-holes MIDD007 &

ca- used to locate drill holes SODD001 were located using a

ti- (collar and down-hole surveys), handheld Garmin GPS with an

on trenches, mine workings and accuracy of ±4m.

of other locations used in Mineral

da- Resource estimation.

ta

poi-

nts

Specification of the grid * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.

system used.

Quality and adequacy of * Topographic information was

topographic control. sourced from the Greenland

Mapping Project (GIMP)

digital elevation model (30m

accuracy).

Da- Data spacing for reporting of * Not applicable as the

ta Exploration Results. drill-holes are targeting

spa- specific geological and IP

cin- targets.

g

and

dis-

tri-

bu-

ti-

on

Whether the data spacing, and * Not applicable as the

distribution is sufficient to drill-holes are targeting

establish the degree of specific geological and IP

geological and grade continuity targets.

appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve

estimation procedure(s) and

classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has * Not applicable as no

been applied. sampling has occurred.

Ori- Whether the orientation of * The strike and dip of

ent- sampling achieves unbiased drill-holes MIDD007 & SODD001

ati- sampling of possible structures were designed to intersect

on and the extent to which this is geological and IP targets

of known, considering the deposit (respectively) at an adjacent

da- type. angle, not along strike.

ta Therefore, the sampling

in conducted by the drill-hole

re- is considered unbiased.

la-

ti-

on

to

geo-

lo-

gi-

cal

str-

uc-

tur-

e

If the relationship between the * There are no known biases

drilling orientation and the caused by the orientation of

orientation of key mineralised drill-holes MIDD007 &

structures is considered to SODD001.

have introduced a sampling

bias, this should be assessed

and reported if material.

Sam- The measures taken to ensure * The drill core is stored

ple sample security. onboard the Company's charter

se- vessel which is considered

cu- highly secure.

ri-

ty

Au- The results of any audits or * No audits or reviews have

dit- reviews of sampling techniques been carried out at this

s and data. time.

or

re-

vie-

ws

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Cr- JORC Code Commentary

it- explanation

er-

ia

Mi- Type, reference * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral

ne- name/number, Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38,

ra- location and located on the east coast of Greenland. They

l ownership are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a

te- including wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.

ne- agreements or

me- material issues

nt with third

an- parties such as

d joint ventures,

la- partnerships,

nd overriding

te- royalties,

nu- native title

re interests,

st- historical

at- sites,

us wilderness or

national park

and

environmental

settings.

The security of * The tenure is secure and in good standing

the tenure held at the time of writing. There are no known

at the time of impediments.

reporting along

with any known

impediments to

obtaining a

licence to

operate in the

area.

Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous work mentioned (2017 VTEM survey)

pl- and appraisal of was planned and managed by Longland Resources

or- exploration by Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.

at- other parties. * Historic rock-chip sampling was conducted

io- by Platina Resources Ltd and University of

n Leicester.

do-

ne

by

ot-

he-

r

pa-

rt-

ie-

s

Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit type: Magmatic. * Geological

ol- geological setting: The project area is located within

og- setting and the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a

y style of Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area

mineralisation. of approximately 1.3 million km2 in

continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in

volume), making it one of the largest

volcanic events in history. Volcanism is

associated with the opening of the North

Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume

(what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The

project area represents an erosional

interface where the flood basalts have been

removed, revealing the basement geology

beneath. The project area is adjacent to a

triple junction (failed rift) and consists of

Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood

basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments

(rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the

geology within the sedimentary basin has been

intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders

to the overlying plateau basalts. There are

also feeder dykes and layered mafic

intrusions - it is likely that there is also

a large ultramafic body present at depth,

evidence for this is in the form of

ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by

magma conduits. * Style of mineralisation:

magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with

appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold.

Dr- A summary of all * Refer to Annex 1.

il- information

l material to the

ho- understanding of

le the exploration

In- results

fo- including a

rm- tabulation of

at- the following

io- information for

n all Material

drill holes: -

easting and

northing of the

drill hole

collar -

elevation or RL

(Reduced Level -

elevation above

sea level in

metres) of the

drill hole

collar - dip and

azimuth of the

hole - down hole

length and

interception

depth - hole

length.

If the exclusion * This is not the case.

of this

information is

justified on the

basis that the

information is

not Material and

this exclusion

does not detract

from the

understanding of

the report, the

Competent Person

should clearly

explain why this

is the case.

Da- In reporting * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying

ta Exploration has occurred.

ag- Results,

gr- weighting

eg- averaging

at- techniques,

io- maximum and/or

n minimum grade

me- truncations

th- (e.g., cutting

od- of high grades)

s and cut-off

grades are

usually Material

and should be

stated. Where

aggregate

intercepts

incorporate

short lengths of

high-grade

results and

longer lengths

of low-grade

results, the

procedure used

for such

aggregation

should be stated

and some typical

examples of such

aggregations

should be shown

in detail.

The assumptions * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying

used for any has occurred.

reporting of

metal equivalent

values should be

clearly stated.

Re- - These * The geometry of the mineralisation with

la- relationships respect to the drill-hole angle is not known.

ti- are particularly All reported lengths are in reference to

on- important in the down-hole length, true width not known.

sh- reporting of

ip Exploration

be- Results. - If

tw- the geometry of

ee- the

n mineralisation

mi- with respect to

ne- the drill hole

ra- angle is known,

li- its nature

sa- should be

ti- reported. - If

on it is not known

wi- and only the

dt- down hole

hs lengths are

an- reported, there

d should be a

in- clear statement

te- to this effect

rc- (e.g., 'down

ep- hole length,

t true width not

le- known').

ng-

th-

s

Di- Appropriate maps * Refer to Figures 7, 8 & 10.

ag- and sections

ra- (with scales)

ms and tabulations

of intercepts

should be

included for any

significant

discovery being

reported These

should include,

but not be

limited to a

plan view of

drill hole

collar locations

and appropriate

sectional views.

Ba- Where * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying

la- comprehensive has occurred.

nc- reporting of all

ed Exploration

re- Results is not

po- practicable,

rt- representative

in- reporting of

g both low and

high grades

and/or widths

should be

practiced to

avoid misleading

reporting of

Exploration

Results.

Ot- Other * Previous exploration results are detailed

he- exploration in: Conico Ltd press release on the 11th of

r data, if December 2020, entitled 'EM Survey Reveals

su- meaningful and Highly Prospective Chonolith at Ryberg'.

bs- material, should Conico Ltd press release on the 29th of July

ta- be reported 2020, entitled 'Conico to acquire East

nt- including (but Greenland projects via acquisition of

iv- not limited to): Longland Resources'. Holwell et al,

e geological Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21.

ex- observations;

pl- geophysical

or- survey results;

at- geochemical

io- survey results;

n bulk samples -

da- size and method

ta of treatment;

metallurgical

test results;

bulk density,

groundwater,

geotechnical and

rock

characteristics;

potential

deleterious or

contaminating

substances.

Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling testing for lateral

rt- scale of planned extensions of mineralisation, and large-scale

he- further work step-out drilling.

r (e.g., tests for

wo- lateral

rk extensions or

depth extensions

or large-scale

step-out

drilling).

Diagrams clearly * Refer to Figure 7, 8 & 10.

highlighting the

areas of

possible

extensions,

including the

main geological

interpretations

and future

drilling areas,

provided this

information is

not commercially

sensitive.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Datei:

https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=528fb8f166ab8b78b44b5d06ef9202a8

Dateibeschreibung: Pressemitteilung Conico Ltd.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

18.08.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Conico Ltd.

6000 Perth

Australien

Internet: www.conico.com.au

EQS News ID: 1227237

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1227237 18.08.2021

°