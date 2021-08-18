DGAP-News: BOHRUNG DURCHSCHNEIDET SULFIDE UND MAGNETIT IM ERSTEN BOHRLOCH BEI SORTEKAP (deutsch)
BOHRUNG DURCHSCHNEIDET SULFIDE UND MAGNETIT IM ERSTEN BOHRLOCH BEI SORTEKAP
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.
/ Schlagwort(e): Bohrergebnis
BOHRUNG DURCHSCHNEIDET SULFIDE UND MAGNETIT IM ERSTEN BOHRLOCH BEI SORTEKAP
18.08.2021 / 09:39
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
ACN 119 057 457
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
18 August 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
- Das Bohrloch SODD001 auf dem Sortekap-Prospekt ist abgeschlossen und erste
Untersuchungen zeigen die folgenden interessanten Zonen:
- Von 59,2-112,2 m im Bohrloch
- 2% Chalkopyrit
- 121,9-180,0 m im Bohrloch
- 80% Magnetit + 5% verstreutes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + andere)
- 180,7-193,4 m Bohrloch
- 80% magnetite80 % Magnetit
- Von 195,2-196,5 m im Bohrloch
- 30% durchdringendes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + kleiner Chalkopyrit)
- Von 200,7-209,8 m im Bohrloch
- 90% Magnetit + 10% vereinzeltes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + geringfügiger
Chalkopyrit)
- 214,6-222,0 m im Bohrloch
- 60% Magnetit
- 222,0-223,2 m Bohrloch
- 1% vereinzeltes Pentlandit
- 226,6-234,6m Bohrloch
- 2% zerstreutes? Pentlandit
- 234.6-236.7m Bohrloch
- 80% Magnetit
- Das Bohrloch zielte auf eine Anomalie der induzierten Polarisation (IP)
aus einer im Jahr 2020 durchgeführten Untersuchung. Die Anomalie wurde durch
das Vorhandensein einer Sulfidmineralisierung in der Zieltiefe bestätigt.
- Die Bohrung bei SODD002 hat begonnen. Sie zielt auf die IP-Anomalie ab und
befindet sich 350 m südlich von SODD001.
- Das Bohrloch MIDD007 auf dem Miki-Prospekt ist abgeschlossen, nachdem es
erfolgreich den Miki Fjord Dyke und Zonen mit Kupfersulfidmineralisierung
durchteuft hat.
- Die aeromagnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung des Ryberg-Lizenzgebiets
ist zu 100 % abgeschlossen und hat zahlreiche interessante Gebiete
identifiziert, von denen einige in den kommenden Wochen durch Bohrungen
erprobt werden sollen.
Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) ("Conico" oder "das Unternehmen") und seine
hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd ("Longland")
freuen sich, die vorläufigen Ergebnisse der abgeschlossenen Bohrlöcher
SODD001 und MIDD007 bekannt zu geben, die sich auf den Sortekap- bzw.
Miki-Prospekten befinden. Inzwischen wurde mit den Bohrungen in den Löchern
SODD002 bei Sortekap und MIDD008 bei Miki begonnen. Darüber hinaus ist die
regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung nun zu 100 % abgeschlossen
und hat mehrere interessante Gebiete innerhalb des 4.521 km2 großen
Ryberg-Projektgebiets aufgezeigt..
Thomas Abraham-James, CEO von Longland, sagte:
"Der Fund bei Sortekap ist signifikant, wir sehen mehrere
Mineralisierungsarten in einem einzigen Bohrloch. Die IP-Untersuchung in
Verbindung mit der Oberflächengeochemie hat uns erfolgreich zu einem sehr
aussichtsreichen Standort geführt, der auch die meisten magnetischen
Messwerte im gesamten Ryberg-Projektgebiet aufweist - wie die vor kurzem
abgeschlossene regionale magnetische Untersuchung zeigt. Dies eröffnet uns
ein sehr großes Gebiet von Interesse, das wir nun ernsthaft untersuchen
werden."
Bohrloch SODD001
Bohrloch SODD001 ist das erste Bohrloch auf dem Sortekap-Prospekt und zielt
auf eine Nickelsulfidmineralisierung ab, die an der Oberfläche zu sehen ist,
sowie auf eine leitfähige Anomalie, die bei der IP-Untersuchung 2020
festgestellt wurde. Das Bohrloch durchteufte eine komplexe Geologie, wobei
vorläufige Untersuchungen eine Mineralisierung in Form von Sulfiden und
massivem Magnetit ergaben (Abb. 7).
Der Kragen des Bohrlochs befand sich auf serpentinisiertem ultramafischem
Gestein, das in massive Magnetiteinheiten übergeht, die ~5-10 % verstreutes
Sulfid enthalten, bei dem es sich größtenteils um Chalkopyrit mit
untergeordnetem Pyrrhotit handelt (Abb.1). Der massive Magnetit beginnt bei
121,9 m, wo er bis zu einer Tiefe von 236,7 m im Bohrloch anhält, mit
dazwischen liegenden Pausen, nach denen er nur noch sporadisch auftritt. In
Anbetracht der geologischen Gegebenheiten und der vorläufigen Texturanalyse
wird der Magnetit als Produkt einer hydrothermalen Aktivität interpretiert,
die serpentinisiertes ultramafisches Gestein überlagert, wobei es zu einer
umfangreichen Remobilisierung und Rekristallisierung metallreicher Phasen
gekommen ist.
Weiter unten im Bohrloch enthält die massive Magnetit-Einheit
Relikt-Enklaven von mineralisierten Metavulkaniten, die eine
Sulfidmineralisierung in Form von sichtbarem Pyrrhotit und Chalkopyrit sowie
anderen nicht identifizierten Sulfidmineralien beherbergen (Abb. 5).
Innerhalb der massiven Magnetit-Einheit tauchen die Metavulkanite wieder auf
und beherbergen semimassiven Pyrrhotit, Chalkopyrit und möglicherweise
andere Sulfidmineralien, die über 1,3 m bestehen (Abb. 2 und 3)
Gegen Ende des Bohrlochs ist der Magnetit mit Metavulkaniten durchsetzt, die
eine beträchtliche hydrothermale Alteration erfahren haben, was zu einer
Auslaugung des metavulkanischen Wirtsgesteins und zu mineralisierten Adern
mit Sulfiden und Schichtsilikaten führte (Abb. 6).
Bei 239 m wurde der Kontakt zwischen dem metavulkanischen/ultramafischen
Paket und dem Gneis erreicht. Dementsprechend wurde das Bohrloch bei 287 m
Bohrlochtiefe beendet und die Bohrung SODD002 hat seitdem begonnen.
Sortekap Diskussion
Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass die IP-Untersuchung die
Sulfidmineralisierung erfolgreich identifiziert hat, wobei das Bohrloch
SODD001 innerhalb von 10 m der interpretierten aufladbaren Anomalie Sulfide
durchschnitt (Abb. 8). Die IP-Anomalie wird nun neigungsabwärts mit
mindestens zwei weiteren Bohrlöchern erneut erprobt, von denen das erste
derzeit niedergebracht wird (SODD002).
Die nachfolgenden Bohrlöcher befinden sich in archäischem
Grünstein-Amphibolit, von dem bekannt ist, dass er an der Oberfläche Gold in
Quarzadern enthält. Frühere Oberflächenproben ergaben Gehalte von bis zu 2,7
g/t, wobei das Gold mit Spurensulfiden in Verbindung gebracht wurde. Jedes
Bohrloch wird daher in zwei Zonen von Interesse eindringen: in den
Amphibolit für Gold und dann in die tiefer liegende IP-Anomalie.
Der in SODD001 angetroffene Magnetit ist massiv, feinkörnig und erstreckt
sich über eine Gesamtlänge von 89,4 m im Bohrloch. Er unterscheidet sich von
den bekannten Lagerstätten in Australien, wo Eisen hauptsächlich in
gebänderten Eisenformationen (BIF) vorkommt. Stattdessen ist der Magnetit
bei Sortekap das Ergebnis einer hydrothermalen Umwandlung von Serpentinit
und ähnelt eher den langlebigen Cogne-Lagerstätten in Italien, die vom
Mittelalter bis 1979 Magnetit produzierten. Neben dem Magnetit ist auch eine
verstreute Sulfidmineralisierung vorhanden, und es steht noch eine Analyse
aus, um festzustellen, welche anderen Metalle außer Eisen vorhanden sein
könnten.
Die vorläufigen Ergebnisse bei Sortekap sind sehr ermutigend und das
Vorhandensein von Magnetit ist etwas, das bei der IP-Untersuchung nicht
festgestellt wurde. Die vor kurzem durchgeführte magnetische Untersuchung
per Hubschrauber hat jedoch Sortekap und einen etwa 13 km südöstlich
gelegenen Ort, der als Pyramiden bezeichnet wird, als die am stärksten
magnetischen Orte innerhalb des gesamten Ryberg-Projektgebiets
identifiziert. Das kombinierte Gebiet, das von Interesse ist, erstreckt sich
über ca. 75 km2 und gilt als äußerst aussichtsreich für zusätzliche Sulfid-
und Magnetitmineralisierungen.
Eine erste Erkundung von Pyramiden hat stattgefunden, wobei Eisenoxid leicht
zu erkennen war. Die Geologie besteht bekanntermaßen aus archäischen
metamorphen Gesteinen (wie z.B. bei Sortekap in SODD001), die von ca. 100
Millionen Jahre alten marinen Schiefergesteinen überlagert werden, die von
mafischen Schwellen durchdrungen wurden. Eine weitere Erkundung dieser
Lokalität ist geplant, mit der Absicht, in dieser Feldsaison Standorte für
Bohrungen zu finden.
Regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung
Die regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung aus der Luft wurde von
New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) aus Südafrika erfolgreich abgeschlossen
(Abb. 9). Sie nutzten ihr 'Xcite'-System und flogen in einem Abstand von 200
m und in einem Abstand von 100 m über die Sortekap- und Miki-Prospekte sowie
über den Togeda Dyke. Die Daten sind von hoher Qualität, da sie täglich von
NRG-Technikern und wöchentlich von dem beratenden Geophysiker Kim Frankcombe
in Perth überprüft werden.
Die regionalen Daten stellen die erste geophysikalische Untersuchung dar,
die jemals über den größten Teil des Lizenzgebiets durchgeführt wurde. Die
Daten werden derzeit abschließend verarbeitet und interpretiert. Erste
Ergebnisse haben jedoch bereits Gebiete von großem Interesse aufgezeigt,
darunter Magnetismus bei Sortekap und Pyramiden.
Bohrloch MIDD007
Das Bohrloch MIDD007 auf dem Miki-Prospekt durchteufte erfolgreich den
mafischen Miki Fjord Dyke in 144 m Tiefe, der aus dem Gneis des Landgesteins
hervorgeht (Abb. 10). Vorläufige Untersuchungen ergaben das Vorhandensein
von Kupfersulfiden (Chalkopyrit) in Form von Blasen (bis zu 5 mm
Durchmesser) und in Adern, die mit Quarzkarbonat verbunden sind, beides im
Gabbro (Abb. 11 und 12). Die aus dieser Bohrung gewonnenen Informationen
sind wertvoll und helfen bei der Bestimmung der Ausrichtung des Dykes und
werden bei zukünftigen Bohrungen wie MIDD008, die gerade etwa 800 m
nord-nordöstlich von Bohrung MIDD007 begonnen hat, hilfreich sein.
Über das Cu-Ni-Co-Pd-Au-Prospekt Miki
Das Miki-Prospekt ist Teil des Ryberg-Projekts, das sich an der Ostküste
Grönlands, etwa 350 km nordwestlich von Island, befindet. Die
Conico-Tochtergesellschaft Longland ist 100-prozentige Eigentümerin und
Betreiberin der Lizenzen, die eine Fläche von 4.521 km2 umfassen.
Das Miki-Prospekt enthält eine magmatische Sulfidmineralisierung in
Verbindung mit tertiären mafischen Gesteinsschichten, die in archäischen
Grundgebirgsgneis und kreidezeitliche Sedimente eingedrungen sind. Es gibt
gut entwickelte Vorkommen von Kupfer-Palladium-Gold-reichen Sulfiden an der
Oberfläche, wobei die Mineralisierung in Form von kugelförmigen Sulfiden mit
einem Durchmesser von bis zu ~15 cm auftritt, die aus Pyrrhotit und
Chalkopyrit bestehen.
Schürfproben von Longland aus dem Oberflächengestein ergaben bis zu 2,2 %
Kupfer, 0,8 % Nickel, 3,3 g/t Palladium und 0,15 g/t Gold. Eine zweite
nickelhaltige Sulfidphase ist ebenfalls vorhanden, wobei die
Oberflächenproben bis zu 0,8 % Nickel und 0,1 % Kobalt enthielten.
KLÄRUNG DER ZUSTÄNDIGEN PERSONEN
Die in diesem Bericht enthaltenen Informationen zu Explorationsergebnissen
beziehen sich auf Informationen, die von Thomas Abraham-James, einem
Vollzeitmitarbeiter von Longland Resources Ltd. zusammengestellt oder
überprüft wurden. Herr Abraham-James hat einen B.Sc. Hons (Geol) und ist ein
Chartered Professional (CPGeo) und Fellow des Australasian Institute of
Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Herr Abraham-James verfügt über
ausreichende Erfahrung in Bezug auf die Mineralisierungsarten und die Art
der Lagerstätte, die hier in Betracht gezogen werden, sowie in Bezug auf die
durchgeführten Aktivitäten, um sich als kompetente Person gemäß der
Definition in der Ausgabe 2012 des Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC)
"Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources
and Ore Reserves" zu qualifizieren. Herr Abraham-James erklärt sich damit
einverstanden, dass die auf den Informationen basierenden Sachverhalte in
der Form und im Kontext, in dem sie erscheinen, in diesen Bericht
aufgenommen werden.
ZUKUNFTSGERICHTETE AUSSAGEN
Diese Mitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen, die mit einer Reihe
von Risiken und Ungewissheiten verbunden sind. Diese zukunftsgerichteten
Aussagen werden nach bestem Wissen und Gewissen gemacht und es wird davon
ausgegangen, dass sie eine angemessene Grundlage haben. Diese Aussagen
spiegeln aktuelle Erwartungen, Absichten oder Strategien in Bezug auf die
Zukunft und Annahmen wider, die auf derzeit verfügbaren Informationen
beruhen. Sollten eines oder mehrere der Risiken oder Ungewissheiten
eintreten oder sollten sich die zugrunde liegenden Annahmen als falsch
erweisen, können die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse von den in dieser Mitteilung
beschriebenen Erwartungen, Absichten und Strategien abweichen. Es wird keine
Verpflichtung übernommen, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen zu aktualisieren,
falls sich diese Überzeugungen, Meinungen und Einschätzungen ändern sollten
oder um anderen zukünftigen Entwicklungen Rechnung zu tragen.
Annex 1
Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length
MIDD001 565714 7571884 298m -80 215 217.0m
MIDD002 565840 7571990 312m -80 355 313.5m
MIDD003 565734 7571883 298m -80 215 180.0m
MIDD004 565715 7571897 299m -80 290 36.0m
MIDD005 565797 7571960 311m -70 285 381.0m
MIDD006 565728 7571889 298m -75 290 153.0m
MIDD007 566497 7573151 386m -70 290 278.0m
MIDD008 566880 7573889 567m -80 290 N/A
SODD001 567481 7601155 1,319m -80 355 287.0m
SODD002 567518 7600827 1,240m -85 095 N/A
Alle Koordinaten werden in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N angezeigt
Die vollständige Meldung einschließlich der JORC Bestimmungen ist unter
folgendem link abrufbar:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02408416-6A1046111?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Annex 2
JORC Code, 2012 Edition
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
Cri- JORC Code Explanation Commentary
te-
ria
Sam- Nature and quality of sampling * Sampling of MIDD007 &
pli- (e.g., cut channels, random SODD001 was conducted using
ng chips, or specific specialised standard industry practices
tec- industry standard measurement with diamond drilling.
hni- tools appropriate to the Magnetic readings were taken
que- minerals under investigation, using a Reflex EZ-Trac
s such as down hole gamma sondes, downhole survey tool.
or handheld XRF instruments,
etc.). These examples should
not be taken as limiting the
broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures * Drill-holes MIDD007 &
taken to ensure sample SODD001 were angled to
representivity and the optimally intersect the
appropriate calibration of any interpreted contact with the
measurement tools or systems Miki Fjord Dyke and an IP
used. conductor, respectively.
Aspects of the determination of * Mineralisation in
mineralisation that are drill-holes MIDD007 & SODD001
Material to the Public Report. has not been quantitively
In cases where 'industry determined and is awaiting
standard' work has been done assay. The determination in
this would be relatively simple this report is qualitative,
(e.g., 'reverse circulation based on visual observation
drilling was used to obtain 1 m made by the Competent Person
samples from which 3 kg was who is a geologist on site.
pulverised to produce a 30 g
charge for fire assay'). In
other cases, more explanation
may be required, such as where
there is coarse gold that has
inherent sampling problems.
Unusual commodities or
mineralisation types (e.g.,
submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed
information.
Dri- Drill type (e.g., core, reverse * Wireline diamond drilling
lli- circulation, open-hole hammer, using a 56.5mm diameter drill
ng rotary air blast, auger, bit and standard tube. The
tec- Bangka, sonic, etc) and details core has not been orientated
hni- (e.g., core diameter, triple or but has been surveyed using a
que- standard tube, depth of diamond Reflex EZ-Trac multi-shot
s tails, face-sampling bit or tool. The drill rig is a CDI
other type, whether core is 500 heli-portable fly rig
oriented and if so, by what operated by Cartwright
method, etc.). Drilling Inc.
Dri- Method of recording and * All drill core has been
ll assessing core and chip sample geotechnically logged with
sam- recoveries and results core recovery measured per
ple assessed. drill core run (3m).
re-
co-
ve-
ry
Measures taken to maximise * The drill crew was notified
sample recovery and ensure of the target depth and
representative nature of the likelihood of intersecting
samples. sulphides, accordingly they
eased pressure on the drill
bit from that depth onward to
minimise the chance of core
destruction. All drill core
was then placed in trays with
lids to ensure that no core
was lost during
transportation from the drill
site to core logging
facility. The drill core was
then reconstructed into
continuous runs on an angle
iron cradle by the geologist.
Depths were checked against
depths indicated on the core
blocks.
Whether a relationship exists * Not applicable as no assays
between sample recovery and have been conducted to date.
grade and whether sample bias
may have occurred due to
preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Log- Whether core and chip samples * All drill core has been
gin- have been geologically and geologically and
g geotechnically logged to a geotechnically logged by a
level of detail to support qualified geologist to a
appropriate Mineral Resource level of detail that supports
estimation, mining studies and appropriate Mineral Resource
metallurgical studies. estimation, mining studies
and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative * The logging is qualitative.
or quantitative in nature. Core All drill core was
(or costean, channel, etc.) photographed.
photography.
The total length and percentage * Drill-holes MIDD007 &
of the relevant intersections SODD001 have been logged in
logged. full.
Sub- If core, whether cut or sawn * No sampling has been
-sa- and whether quarter, half or undertaken.
mp- all core taken.
lin-
g
tec-
hni-
que-
s
and
sam-
ple
pre-
pa-
ra-
ti-
on
If non-core, whether riffled, * Not applicable as the
tube sampled, rotary split, etc drill-holes are core.
and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the * Not applicable as no
nature, quality and sampling has been undertaken.
appropriateness of the sample
preparation technique.
Quality control procedures * Not applicable as no
adopted for all sub-sampling sampling has been undertaken.
stages to maximise
representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that * Not applicable as no
the sampling is representative sampling has been undertaken.
of the in-situ material
collected, including for
instance results for field
duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are * Not applicable as no
appropriate to the grain size sampling has been undertaken.
of the material being sampled.
Qua- The nature, quality and * Not applicable as no
li- appropriateness of the assaying assaying has occurred.
ty and laboratory procedures used
of and whether the technique is
ass- considered partial or total.
ay
da-
ta
and
la-
bo-
ra-
to-
ry
tes-
ts
For geophysical tools, * Downhole magnetic readings
spectrometers, handheld XRF were taken using a Reflex
instruments, etc., the EZ-Trac. Readings were taken
parameters used in determining every 3m at completion of
the analysis including drilling, with the survey
instrument make and model, beginning at bottom of hole
reading times, calibrations and working up. The tool
factors applied and their protruded beyond the drill
derivation, etc. string by 3m to ensure no
interference from the rods.
The magnetic roll is 0 to 360
with an accuracy of ±0.35 .
The magnetic range is 0 to
100,000 nT with an accuracy
of ±50 nT.
Nature of quality control * Not applicable as no
procedures adopted (e.g., sampling or assaying has
standards, blanks, duplicates, occurred.
external laboratory checks) and
whether acceptable levels of
accuracy (i.e., lack of bias)
and precision have been
established.
Ve- The verification of significant * Consultants utilised by the
ri- intersections by either Company have verified the
fi- independent or alternative findings of the on-site
ca- company personnel. geologists.
ti-
on
of
sam-
pli-
ng
and
ass-
ay-
ing
The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no
twinned holes have been
drilled.
Documentation of primary data, * All logging data was
data entry procedures, data entered into a computer on
verification, data storage site, with daily backups
(physical and electronic) taken and stored on hard
protocols. drives and the cloud.
Discuss any adjustment to assay * Not applicable as no
data. assaying has occurred.
Lo- Accuracy and quality of surveys * Drill-holes MIDD007 &
ca- used to locate drill holes SODD001 were located using a
ti- (collar and down-hole surveys), handheld Garmin GPS with an
on trenches, mine workings and accuracy of ±4m.
of other locations used in Mineral
da- Resource estimation.
ta
poi-
nts
Specification of the grid * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.
system used.
Quality and adequacy of * Topographic information was
topographic control. sourced from the Greenland
Mapping Project (GIMP)
digital elevation model (30m
accuracy).
Da- Data spacing for reporting of * Not applicable as the
ta Exploration Results. drill-holes are targeting
spa- specific geological and IP
cin- targets.
g
and
dis-
tri-
bu-
ti-
on
Whether the data spacing, and * Not applicable as the
distribution is sufficient to drill-holes are targeting
establish the degree of specific geological and IP
geological and grade continuity targets.
appropriate for the Mineral
Resource and Ore Reserve
estimation procedure(s) and
classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has * Not applicable as no
been applied. sampling has occurred.
Ori- Whether the orientation of * The strike and dip of
ent- sampling achieves unbiased drill-holes MIDD007 & SODD001
ati- sampling of possible structures were designed to intersect
on and the extent to which this is geological and IP targets
of known, considering the deposit (respectively) at an adjacent
da- type. angle, not along strike.
ta Therefore, the sampling
in conducted by the drill-hole
re- is considered unbiased.
la-
ti-
on
to
geo-
lo-
gi-
cal
str-
uc-
tur-
e
If the relationship between the * There are no known biases
drilling orientation and the caused by the orientation of
orientation of key mineralised drill-holes MIDD007 &
structures is considered to SODD001.
have introduced a sampling
bias, this should be assessed
and reported if material.
Sam- The measures taken to ensure * The drill core is stored
ple sample security. onboard the Company's charter
se- vessel which is considered
cu- highly secure.
ri-
ty
Au- The results of any audits or * No audits or reviews have
dit- reviews of sampling techniques been carried out at this
s and data. time.
or
re-
vie-
ws
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
Cr- JORC Code Commentary
it- explanation
er-
ia
Mi- Type, reference * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral
ne- name/number, Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38,
ra- location and located on the east coast of Greenland. They
l ownership are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a
te- including wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.
ne- agreements or
me- material issues
nt with third
an- parties such as
d joint ventures,
la- partnerships,
nd overriding
te- royalties,
nu- native title
re interests,
st- historical
at- sites,
us wilderness or
national park
and
environmental
settings.
The security of * The tenure is secure and in good standing
the tenure held at the time of writing. There are no known
at the time of impediments.
reporting along
with any known
impediments to
obtaining a
licence to
operate in the
area.
Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous work mentioned (2017 VTEM survey)
pl- and appraisal of was planned and managed by Longland Resources
or- exploration by Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd.
at- other parties. * Historic rock-chip sampling was conducted
io- by Platina Resources Ltd and University of
n Leicester.
do-
ne
by
ot-
he-
r
pa-
rt-
ie-
s
Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit type: Magmatic. * Geological
ol- geological setting: The project area is located within
og- setting and the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a
y style of Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area
mineralisation. of approximately 1.3 million km2 in
continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in
volume), making it one of the largest
volcanic events in history. Volcanism is
associated with the opening of the North
Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume
(what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The
project area represents an erosional
interface where the flood basalts have been
removed, revealing the basement geology
beneath. The project area is adjacent to a
triple junction (failed rift) and consists of
Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood
basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments
(rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the
geology within the sedimentary basin has been
intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders
to the overlying plateau basalts. There are
also feeder dykes and layered mafic
intrusions - it is likely that there is also
a large ultramafic body present at depth,
evidence for this is in the form of
ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by
magma conduits. * Style of mineralisation:
magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with
appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold.
Dr- A summary of all * Refer to Annex 1.
il- information
l material to the
ho- understanding of
le the exploration
In- results
fo- including a
rm- tabulation of
at- the following
io- information for
n all Material
drill holes: -
easting and
northing of the
drill hole
collar -
elevation or RL
(Reduced Level -
elevation above
sea level in
metres) of the
drill hole
collar - dip and
azimuth of the
hole - down hole
length and
interception
depth - hole
length.
If the exclusion * This is not the case.
of this
information is
justified on the
basis that the
information is
not Material and
this exclusion
does not detract
from the
understanding of
the report, the
Competent Person
should clearly
explain why this
is the case.
Da- In reporting * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying
ta Exploration has occurred.
ag- Results,
gr- weighting
eg- averaging
at- techniques,
io- maximum and/or
n minimum grade
me- truncations
th- (e.g., cutting
od- of high grades)
s and cut-off
grades are
usually Material
and should be
stated. Where
aggregate
intercepts
incorporate
short lengths of
high-grade
results and
longer lengths
of low-grade
results, the
procedure used
for such
aggregation
should be stated
and some typical
examples of such
aggregations
should be shown
in detail.
The assumptions * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying
used for any has occurred.
reporting of
metal equivalent
values should be
clearly stated.
Re- - These * The geometry of the mineralisation with
la- relationships respect to the drill-hole angle is not known.
ti- are particularly All reported lengths are in reference to
on- important in the down-hole length, true width not known.
sh- reporting of
ip Exploration
be- Results. - If
tw- the geometry of
ee- the
n mineralisation
mi- with respect to
ne- the drill hole
ra- angle is known,
li- its nature
sa- should be
ti- reported. - If
on it is not known
wi- and only the
dt- down hole
hs lengths are
an- reported, there
d should be a
in- clear statement
te- to this effect
rc- (e.g., 'down
ep- hole length,
t true width not
le- known').
ng-
th-
s
Di- Appropriate maps * Refer to Figures 7, 8 & 10.
ag- and sections
ra- (with scales)
ms and tabulations
of intercepts
should be
included for any
significant
discovery being
reported These
should include,
but not be
limited to a
plan view of
drill hole
collar locations
and appropriate
sectional views.
Ba- Where * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying
la- comprehensive has occurred.
nc- reporting of all
ed Exploration
re- Results is not
po- practicable,
rt- representative
in- reporting of
g both low and
high grades
and/or widths
should be
practiced to
avoid misleading
reporting of
Exploration
Results.
Ot- Other * Previous exploration results are detailed
he- exploration in: Conico Ltd press release on the 11th of
r data, if December 2020, entitled 'EM Survey Reveals
su- meaningful and Highly Prospective Chonolith at Ryberg'.
bs- material, should Conico Ltd press release on the 29th of July
ta- be reported 2020, entitled 'Conico to acquire East
nt- including (but Greenland projects via acquisition of
iv- not limited to): Longland Resources'. Holwell et al,
e geological Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21.
ex- observations;
pl- geophysical
or- survey results;
at- geochemical
io- survey results;
n bulk samples -
da- size and method
ta of treatment;
metallurgical
test results;
bulk density,
groundwater,
geotechnical and
rock
characteristics;
potential
deleterious or
contaminating
substances.
Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling testing for lateral
rt- scale of planned extensions of mineralisation, and large-scale
he- further work step-out drilling.
r (e.g., tests for
wo- lateral
rk extensions or
depth extensions
or large-scale
step-out
drilling).
Diagrams clearly * Refer to Figure 7, 8 & 10.
highlighting the
areas of
possible
extensions,
including the
main geological
interpretations
and future
drilling areas,
provided this
information is
not commercially
sensitive.
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Conico Ltd.
6000 Perth
Australien
Internet: www.conico.com.au
EQS News ID: 1227237
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
