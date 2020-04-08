DGAP-News: BB Pureos Bioventures expands its team of Partners and Entrepreneurs with the appointment of Dr. Anja Harmeier (deutsch)

BB Pureos Bioventures expands its team of Partners and Entrepreneurs with the appointment of Dr. Anja Harmeier

BB Pureos Bioventures expands its team of Partners and Entrepreneurs with

the appointment of Dr. Anja Harmeier

08.04.2020 / 09:00

Media release

Küsnacht, April 8, 2020

Pureos Bioventures, a venture capital fund of Bellevue Asset Management, is

pleased to announce the recent appointment of Anja Harmeier, PhD, MBA, as a

Partner.



Anja brings more than 15 years of research and drug development

experience to her role. Pureos Bioventures was able to attract significant

new money from Swiss investors, but also from renowned international

industrial and strategic investors from the USA and Asia. The fund invests

in drug development with a focus on innovative biologics and next generation

platforms. Initial investments were made in Alentis Therapeutics, NovaGo

Therapeutics, AM Pharma and Eyevensys.

Prior to joining Pureos Bioventures, Anja started her own biotech company in

the field of neurodegenerative disease. Subsequently, she moved to several

positions with increasing responsibilities for preclinical research and

early development at Roche in the fields of neuroscience, metabolic,

hematological and rare diseases. Over the last four years Anja was an

investment director at the Roche Venture fund sourcing, leading and managing

investments in various areas, stages and locations like Black Diamond,

Vivet, Entrada and NMD. Anja earned her PhD from the Free University of

Berlin in Biochemistry studying the neurotoxicity of Amyloid beta and its

prevention. In addition, Anja has an MBA with a focus on healthcare

management from Instituto Empresa (IE) in Madrid.

"We are very pleased to welcome Anja at Pureos Bioventures. With her strong

scientific background and expertise in developing novel treatments for

severe diseases, Anja joins our venture fund, which is dedicated to

investing in novel and innovative therapies," says Dr. Klaus Breiner,

Managing Partner at Pureos Bioventures.

"Anja also brings additional expertise as a biotech entrepreneur. We think

this expertise is important in order to best support and grow our young

biotech companies in our portfolio," mentions Dr. Dominik Escher, Managing

Partner at Pureos Bioventures.

"Furthermore, Anja has a strong corporate pharma venture expertise and a

strong pharma network, which will be beneficial for our portfolio

companies," added Dr. Martin Münchbach, Managing Partner at Pureos

Bioventures.

As Partner of Pureos Bioventures, Anja is responsible for sourcing,

investing and taking board leadership roles in novel investment

opportunities and providing operational and strategic oversight of the

Pureos Bioventures portfolio.

"Pureos Bioventures is one of few life-science venture firms in Switzerland

primarily focused on investing in early-stage drug development companies and

we share the same passion to transform breakthrough science into improved

well-being of patients," noted Anja. "I am excited to be a part of Pureos

Bioventures and look forward to building and leading innovative companies

seeking to develop possible cures."

For more information:

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16 / Postfach, 8700 Küsnacht/Zürich

Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 09, tch@bellevue.ch

www.pureosbio.com

About BB Pureos Bioventures

Pureos Bioventures is a newly formed venture capital fund, advised by

Bellevue Asset Management, with offices in Zurich, London and New York.

Active since 1993, Bellevue manages more than six billion dollars in the

healthcare sector. Pureos invests exclusively in private innovative drug

development companies, with a special emphasis on the next generation of

biological drugs and drug formats. With its dedicated and experienced team

of venture capitalists and biotech entrepreneurs, Pureos strives to impact

patients' lives by advancing innovative treatments for severe diseases. For

further information, see www.pureosbio.com

