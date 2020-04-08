DGAP-News: BB Pureos Bioventures expands its team of Partners and Entrepreneurs with the appointment of Dr. Anja Harmeier (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


Media release



Küsnacht, April 8, 2020



BB Pureos Bioventures expands its team of Partners and Entrepreneurs with


the appointment of Dr. Anja Harmeier



Pureos Bioventures, a venture capital fund of Bellevue Asset Management, is


pleased to announce the recent appointment of Anja Harmeier, PhD, MBA, as a


Partner.

Anja brings more than 15 years of research and drug development


experience to her role. Pureos Bioventures was able to attract significant


new money from Swiss investors, but also from renowned international


industrial and strategic investors from the USA and Asia. The fund invests


in drug development with a focus on innovative biologics and next generation


platforms. Initial investments were made in Alentis Therapeutics, NovaGo


Therapeutics, AM Pharma and Eyevensys.



Prior to joining Pureos Bioventures, Anja started her own biotech company in


the field of neurodegenerative disease. Subsequently, she moved to several


positions with increasing responsibilities for preclinical research and


early development at Roche in the fields of neuroscience, metabolic,


hematological and rare diseases. Over the last four years Anja was an


investment director at the Roche Venture fund sourcing, leading and managing


investments in various areas, stages and locations like Black Diamond,


Vivet, Entrada and NMD. Anja earned her PhD from the Free University of


Berlin in Biochemistry studying the neurotoxicity of Amyloid beta and its


prevention. In addition, Anja has an MBA with a focus on healthcare


management from Instituto Empresa (IE) in Madrid.



"We are very pleased to welcome Anja at Pureos Bioventures. With her strong


scientific background and expertise in developing novel treatments for


severe diseases, Anja joins our venture fund, which is dedicated to


investing in novel and innovative therapies," says Dr. Klaus Breiner,


Managing Partner at Pureos Bioventures.



"Anja also brings additional expertise as a biotech entrepreneur. We think


this expertise is important in order to best support and grow our young


biotech companies in our portfolio," mentions Dr. Dominik Escher, Managing


Partner at Pureos Bioventures.



"Furthermore, Anja has a strong corporate pharma venture expertise and a


strong pharma network, which will be beneficial for our portfolio


companies," added Dr. Martin Münchbach, Managing Partner at Pureos


Bioventures.



As Partner of Pureos Bioventures, Anja is responsible for sourcing,


investing and taking board leadership roles in novel investment


opportunities and providing operational and strategic oversight of the


Pureos Bioventures portfolio.



"Pureos Bioventures is one of few life-science venture firms in Switzerland


primarily focused on investing in early-stage drug development companies and


we share the same passion to transform breakthrough science into improved


well-being of patients," noted Anja. "I am excited to be a part of Pureos


Bioventures and look forward to building and leading innovative companies


seeking to develop possible cures."



For more information:


Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16 / Postfach, 8700 Küsnacht/Zürich


Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 09, tch@bellevue.ch



www.pureosbio.com



About BB Pureos Bioventures


Pureos Bioventures is a newly formed venture capital fund, advised by


Bellevue Asset Management, with offices in Zurich, London and New York.


Active since 1993, Bellevue manages more than six billion dollars in the


healthcare sector. Pureos invests exclusively in private innovative drug


development companies, with a special emphasis on the next generation of


biological drugs and drug formats. With its dedicated and experienced team


of venture capitalists and biotech entrepreneurs, Pureos strives to impact


patients' lives by advancing innovative treatments for severe diseases. For


further information, see www.pureosbio.com



Disclaimer


The state of the origin of BB Pureos Bioventures L.P. (the "Fund") is


Guernsey. For Switzerland: The Representative in Switzerland is ACOLIN Fund


Services AG, Affolternstrasse 56, CH-8050 Zurich, whilst the Paying Agent is


Bank am Bellevue, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland. In Switzerland,


the Fund documents may only be distributed to qualified investors within the


meaning of Art. 10 Para. 3, 3bis and 3ter CISA. In respect of the units


distributed in or from Switzerland, the place of jurisdiction is Guernsey.


The basic documents of the Fund as well as the annual and the quarter-annual


reports may be obtained free of charge at the registered office of the Swiss


Representative.




