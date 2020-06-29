DGAP-News: BB Pureos Bioventures expands its advisory board by appointing Dr. Omar Khwaja (deutsch)

BB Pureos Bioventures expands its advisory board by appointing Dr. Omar Khwaja

^

BB Pureos Bioventures expands its advisory board by appointing Dr. Omar

Khwaja

29.06.2020 / 10:00

Media release

Küsnacht, June 29, 2020

BB Pureos Bioventures expands its advisory board by appointing Dr. Omar

Khwaja

Pureos Bioventures is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Omar

Khwaja, MD, PhD, as a new addition to the fund's advisory board.



Omar brings

a rich and diverse experience in research and translational clinical drug

development in neuroscience, neurogenetics, and rare disease in both

industry and academic roles.

Omar Khwaja is Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development at

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a Boston-based biotech, developing therapies for

neurological disorders through innovative adeno-associated virus (AAV)

vector engineering and optimization. Before joining Voyager, Omar served as

Global Head of Neuroscience Translational Medicine and Global Head of Rare

Diseases at Roche. During his tenure at Roche, Omar initiated and led the

first clinical programs in gene therapy and delivered multiple clinical

programs across various therapeutic modalities and indications such as

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and Huntington's disease. Prior to that, Omar

was Director of the Clinical Neurogenetics Program at Boston Children's

Hospital and on the faculty of Harvard Medical School.

Pureos is a venture capital firm investing in young biotech companies that

seek to cure or treat severe diseases by translating scientific innovation

into therapeutics. Based on the team's broad operative and investment

experience, Pureos' special investment focus is on biotech companies

developing the next generation of biologic drugs and drug formats. The fund

supports its portfolio companies through all stages, from inception and

through clinical trials.

"We're thrilled to be able to work more closely with Omar at Pureos," stated

Dr. Martin Münchbach, Managing Partner at Pureos. "He is uniquely qualified

to provide additional direction to Pureos. As a physician, he has a deep

understanding of patients' needs and as a researcher he has the cutting-edge

scientific expertise to both help inform our investment decisions and

translate scientific innovations into positive clinical outcomes"

Dr. Omar Khwaja commented: "I am very pleased to join Pureos' Advisory

Board. The fund pursues the right strategy focusing on companies that

develop innovative treatments and that puts the benefit to patients and the

quality of the data in the center. I will be glad to contribute to bring

some of these investments and treatments forward."

Omar received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge,

Cambridge, UK. He trained in paediatrics and clinical genetics in London, UK

and Melbourne, Australia and at Massachusetts General Hospital and was Chief

Resident at Boston Children's Hospital. He is a Member of the Royal Colleges

of Physicians of the United Kingdom and a Member of the Royal College of

Paediatrics and Child Health.

For more information:

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16 / Postfach, 8700 Küsnacht/Zürich

Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 09, tch@bellevue.ch

www.pureosbio.com

About BB Pureos Bioventures

Pureos Bioventures is a newly formed venture capital fund, advised by

Bellevue Asset Management, with offices in Zurich, London and New York.

Active since 1993, Bellevue manages more than six billion dollars in the

healthcare sector. Pureos invests exclusively in private innovative drug

development companies, with a special emphasis on the next generation of

biological drugs and drug formats. With its dedicated and experienced team

of venture capitalists and biotech entrepreneurs, Pureos strives to impact

patients' lives by advancing innovative treatments for severe diseases. For

further information, see www.pureosbio.com

Disclaimer

The state of the origin of BB Pureos Bioventures L.P. (the "Fund") is

Guernsey. For Switzerland: The Representative in Switzerland is ACOLIN Fund

Services AG, Leutschenbachstrasse 50, CH-8050 Zurich, whilst the Paying

Agent is Quintet Private Bank (Schweiz) AG, Bahnhofstrasse 13, 8001 Zürich,

Switzerland. In Switzerland, the Fund documents may only be distributed to

qualified investors within the meaning of Art. 10 Para. 3, 3bis and 3ter

CISA. In respect of the units distributed in or from Switzerland, the place

of jurisdiction is Guernsey. The basic documents of the Fund as well as the

annual and the quarter-annual reports may be obtained free of charge at the

registered office of the Swiss Representative.

