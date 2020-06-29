DGAP-News: BB Pureos Bioventures expands its advisory board by appointing Dr. Omar Khwaja (deutsch)
BB Pureos Bioventures expands its advisory board by appointing Dr. Omar Khwaja
Media release
Küsnacht, June 29, 2020
BB Pureos Bioventures expands its advisory board by appointing Dr. Omar
Khwaja
Pureos Bioventures is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Omar
Khwaja, MD, PhD, as a new addition to the fund's advisory board.
Omar brings
a rich and diverse experience in research and translational clinical drug
development in neuroscience, neurogenetics, and rare disease in both
industry and academic roles.
Omar Khwaja is Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development at
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a Boston-based biotech, developing therapies for
neurological disorders through innovative adeno-associated virus (AAV)
vector engineering and optimization. Before joining Voyager, Omar served as
Global Head of Neuroscience Translational Medicine and Global Head of Rare
Diseases at Roche. During his tenure at Roche, Omar initiated and led the
first clinical programs in gene therapy and delivered multiple clinical
programs across various therapeutic modalities and indications such as
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and Huntington's disease. Prior to that, Omar
was Director of the Clinical Neurogenetics Program at Boston Children's
Hospital and on the faculty of Harvard Medical School.
Pureos is a venture capital firm investing in young biotech companies that
seek to cure or treat severe diseases by translating scientific innovation
into therapeutics. Based on the team's broad operative and investment
experience, Pureos' special investment focus is on biotech companies
developing the next generation of biologic drugs and drug formats. The fund
supports its portfolio companies through all stages, from inception and
through clinical trials.
"We're thrilled to be able to work more closely with Omar at Pureos," stated
Dr. Martin Münchbach, Managing Partner at Pureos. "He is uniquely qualified
to provide additional direction to Pureos. As a physician, he has a deep
understanding of patients' needs and as a researcher he has the cutting-edge
scientific expertise to both help inform our investment decisions and
translate scientific innovations into positive clinical outcomes"
Dr. Omar Khwaja commented: "I am very pleased to join Pureos' Advisory
Board. The fund pursues the right strategy focusing on companies that
develop innovative treatments and that puts the benefit to patients and the
quality of the data in the center. I will be glad to contribute to bring
some of these investments and treatments forward."
Omar received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge,
Cambridge, UK. He trained in paediatrics and clinical genetics in London, UK
and Melbourne, Australia and at Massachusetts General Hospital and was Chief
Resident at Boston Children's Hospital. He is a Member of the Royal Colleges
of Physicians of the United Kingdom and a Member of the Royal College of
Paediatrics and Child Health.
For more information:
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16 / Postfach, 8700 Küsnacht/Zürich
Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 09, tch@bellevue.ch
www.pureosbio.com
About BB Pureos Bioventures
Pureos Bioventures is a newly formed venture capital fund, advised by
Bellevue Asset Management, with offices in Zurich, London and New York.
Active since 1993, Bellevue manages more than six billion dollars in the
healthcare sector. Pureos invests exclusively in private innovative drug
development companies, with a special emphasis on the next generation of
biological drugs and drug formats. With its dedicated and experienced team
of venture capitalists and biotech entrepreneurs, Pureos strives to impact
patients' lives by advancing innovative treatments for severe diseases. For
further information, see www.pureosbio.com
Disclaimer
The state of the origin of BB Pureos Bioventures L.P. (the "Fund") is
Guernsey. For Switzerland: The Representative in Switzerland is ACOLIN Fund
Services AG, Leutschenbachstrasse 50, CH-8050 Zurich, whilst the Paying
Agent is Quintet Private Bank (Schweiz) AG, Bahnhofstrasse 13, 8001 Zürich,
Switzerland. In Switzerland, the Fund documents may only be distributed to
qualified investors within the meaning of Art. 10 Para. 3, 3bis and 3ter
CISA. In respect of the units distributed in or from Switzerland, the place
of jurisdiction is Guernsey. The basic documents of the Fund as well as the
annual and the quarter-annual reports may be obtained free of charge at the
registered office of the Swiss Representative.
