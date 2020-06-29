DGAP-News: BB Pureos Bioventures expands its advisory board by appointing Dr. Omar Khwaja (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


Media release



Küsnacht, June 29, 2020



BB Pureos Bioventures expands its advisory board by appointing Dr. Omar


Khwaja



Pureos Bioventures is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Omar


Khwaja, MD, PhD, as a new addition to the fund's advisory board.

Omar brings


a rich and diverse experience in research and translational clinical drug


development in neuroscience, neurogenetics, and rare disease in both


industry and academic roles.



Omar Khwaja is Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development at


Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a Boston-based biotech, developing therapies for


neurological disorders through innovative adeno-associated virus (AAV)


vector engineering and optimization. Before joining Voyager, Omar served as


Global Head of Neuroscience Translational Medicine and Global Head of Rare


Diseases at Roche. During his tenure at Roche, Omar initiated and led the


first clinical programs in gene therapy and delivered multiple clinical


programs across various therapeutic modalities and indications such as


Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and Huntington's disease. Prior to that, Omar


was Director of the Clinical Neurogenetics Program at Boston Children's


Hospital and on the faculty of Harvard Medical School.



Pureos is a venture capital firm investing in young biotech companies that


seek to cure or treat severe diseases by translating scientific innovation


into therapeutics. Based on the team's broad operative and investment


experience, Pureos' special investment focus is on biotech companies


developing the next generation of biologic drugs and drug formats. The fund


supports its portfolio companies through all stages, from inception and


through clinical trials.



"We're thrilled to be able to work more closely with Omar at Pureos," stated


Dr. Martin Münchbach, Managing Partner at Pureos. "He is uniquely qualified


to provide additional direction to Pureos. As a physician, he has a deep


understanding of patients' needs and as a researcher he has the cutting-edge


scientific expertise to both help inform our investment decisions and


translate scientific innovations into positive clinical outcomes"



Dr. Omar Khwaja commented: "I am very pleased to join Pureos' Advisory


Board. The fund pursues the right strategy focusing on companies that


develop innovative treatments and that puts the benefit to patients and the


quality of the data in the center. I will be glad to contribute to bring


some of these investments and treatments forward."



Omar received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge,


Cambridge, UK. He trained in paediatrics and clinical genetics in London, UK


and Melbourne, Australia and at Massachusetts General Hospital and was Chief


Resident at Boston Children's Hospital. He is a Member of the Royal Colleges


of Physicians of the United Kingdom and a Member of the Royal College of


Paediatrics and Child Health.




For more information:


Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16 / Postfach, 8700 Küsnacht/Zürich


Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 09, tch@bellevue.ch



www.pureosbio.com



About BB Pureos Bioventures


Pureos Bioventures is a newly formed venture capital fund, advised by


Bellevue Asset Management, with offices in Zurich, London and New York.


Active since 1993, Bellevue manages more than six billion dollars in the


healthcare sector. Pureos invests exclusively in private innovative drug


development companies, with a special emphasis on the next generation of


biological drugs and drug formats. With its dedicated and experienced team


of venture capitalists and biotech entrepreneurs, Pureos strives to impact


patients' lives by advancing innovative treatments for severe diseases. For


further information, see www.pureosbio.com



Disclaimer


The state of the origin of BB Pureos Bioventures L.P. (the "Fund") is


Guernsey. For Switzerland: The Representative in Switzerland is ACOLIN Fund


Services AG, Leutschenbachstrasse 50, CH-8050 Zurich, whilst the Paying


Agent is Quintet Private Bank (Schweiz) AG, Bahnhofstrasse 13, 8001 Zürich,


Switzerland. In Switzerland, the Fund documents may only be distributed to


qualified investors within the meaning of Art. 10 Para. 3, 3bis and 3ter


CISA. In respect of the units distributed in or from Switzerland, the place


of jurisdiction is Guernsey. The basic documents of the Fund as well as the


annual and the quarter-annual reports may be obtained free of charge at the


registered office of the Swiss Representative.




