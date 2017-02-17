DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG: Annual report 2016 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BB Biotech":

BB BIOTECH AG: Annual report 2016

Media release as of February 17, 2017

Annual report of BB Biotech AG as of December 31, 2016

BB Biotech AG publishes its 2016 annual report

BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal 2016 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech's positioning, the therapeutic areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.

As disclosed in the report, BB Biotech ended the year with a slightly positive total return of 0.3% in CHF and 1.9% in EUR despite the considerable difficulties the past year posed for biotech investors. Its Net Asset Value (NAV) declined by 19.1% in CHF, 17.6% in EUR and 20.6% in USD, which was somewhat better than the benchmark Nasdaq Biotech Index. The performance of BB Biotech's shares in 2016 largely reflects the dissolution of the discount to NAV. The consolidated and audited accounts show a net loss of CHF 802 mn for fiscal 2016 compared to a net profit of CHF 653 mn in the previous year.

As already announced on January 20, 2017, BB Biotech will propose an ordinary dividend of CHF 2.75 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2016. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy as introduced in 2013.

BB Biotech's annual report 2016 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00 Dr. Silvia Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00 Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

b-public AG, Pfingstweidstrasse 6, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland, Tel. +41 79 423 22 28 Thomas Egger, teg@b-public.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile BB BIOTECH invests in companies in the fast-growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

