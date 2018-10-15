DGAP-News: Aryzta's largest shareholder has asked the Board of Directors to call an EGM to vote on a better plan to refinance the company (deutsch)

Aryzta's largest shareholder has asked the Board of Directors to call an EGM to vote on a better plan to refinance the company

Madrid, 15.10.2018 - Following the publication of Aryzta's full year figures

on October 1, 2018, Cobas Asset Management ("Cobas") was pleased to see that

the business has stabilized, and the management has set mid-term targets.





Cobas is also pleased to see the covenants have been reset to provide the

Company with a year to restructure the balance sheet. As the largest

shareholder of Aryzta with 14.5% of the shares and votes, and as a

supportive, constructive and long-term oriented investor, Cobas naturally

endorses measures to strengthen the balance sheet to enable Aryzta to

develop its value creation potential.

However, Cobas cannot defend actions that lead to such destruction of

shareholder-value as would occur through the highly dilutive capital

increase proposed by Aryzta's Board of Directors. Therefore, Cobas sees

itself compelled to vote against the Board of Directors' proposal at the

upcoming AGM.

As a result, Cobas has developed together with financial advisors an

alternative plan that supports the company to the same extent - while

protecting shareholder-value as well as enabling future value creation.

The following is a summary of the alternative plan that takes all

stakeholders, including shareholders, into account:

- Cobas will support a EUR 400 million capital increase

- Cobas will ask the Board to seek the sale of some non-core assets. Serious

expressions of interest from third parties for several assets have already

been received: Non-core assets amounting to at least EUR 250 million in

value, for which a ready buyer at a reasonable price is available, could be

disposed of in a very short time frame

- This alternative proposal of raising EUR 650 million (EUR 640 million net

of expenses) significantly improves the outlook for shareholders in the

medium term in comparison to the EUR 800 million (EUR 750 million net of

expenses) proposed by the Board:

> Senior debt/Covenant ratio will come down immediately to around 3x,

therefore meeting all the funding requirements of the Management Plan

> Dilution will be significantly reduced. The alternative plan would

increase the value per share by over 30% compared to the Board's proposal

- Total liquidity will be increased by EUR 1 billion in 12 months, through

the sale of other non-core assets (including the Picard stake)

- Cobas urges the Board to seek a credit rating and seek alternative funding

structures including subordinated debt and/or a senior bond. We believe the

market has appetite for such a transaction

- If for any unforeseeable reason the company would still require further

funding, we are

prepared to back the Company with up to a EUR 400 million additional capital

increase in the next 12 months, if properly explained

Despite the beneficial alternative proposal of Cobas, Aryzta's Board of

Directors has unfortunately rejected the addition of our proposition to the

agenda of the AGM on November 1.

Consequently, Cobas has asked Aryzta's Board of Directors to call an EGM to

present this proposal directly to all shareholders, subject to the majority

of the shareholders rejecting the proposed EUR 800 million capital increase

in the forthcoming AGM. We expect the Board of Directors to call the EGM as

soon as possible.

However, should the majority of the shareholders unexpectedly support the

Board of Director's proposed EUR 800 million increase at the AGM, Cobas

intends to fully exercise its pro rata share in the rights issue to

emphasize its full support towards Aryzta at all times.

Please find more details on the alternative proposal (shareholder

presentation) and our letter to the Board of Directors of Aryzta on our

website: www.cobasam.com

