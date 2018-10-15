DGAP-News: Aryzta's largest shareholder has asked the Board of Directors to call an EGM to vote on a better plan to refinance the company (deutsch)
15.10.18 12:34
dpa-AFX
Aryzta's largest shareholder has asked the Board of Directors to call an EGM to vote on a better plan to refinance the company
^
EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Schlagwort(e):
Generalversammlung/Kapitalmaßnahme
Aryzta's largest shareholder has asked the Board of Directors to call an EGM
to vote on a better plan to refinance the company
15.10.2018 / 12:33
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Media Release
Aryzta's largest shareholder has asked the Board of Directors to call an EGM
to vote on a better plan to refinance the company
Madrid, 15.10.2018 - Following the publication of Aryzta's full year figures
on October 1, 2018, Cobas Asset Management ("Cobas") was pleased to see that
the business has stabilized, and the management has set mid-term targets.
Cobas is also pleased to see the covenants have been reset to provide the
Company with a year to restructure the balance sheet. As the largest
shareholder of Aryzta with 14.5% of the shares and votes, and as a
supportive, constructive and long-term oriented investor, Cobas naturally
endorses measures to strengthen the balance sheet to enable Aryzta to
develop its value creation potential.
However, Cobas cannot defend actions that lead to such destruction of
shareholder-value as would occur through the highly dilutive capital
increase proposed by Aryzta's Board of Directors. Therefore, Cobas sees
itself compelled to vote against the Board of Directors' proposal at the
upcoming AGM.
As a result, Cobas has developed together with financial advisors an
alternative plan that supports the company to the same extent - while
protecting shareholder-value as well as enabling future value creation.
The following is a summary of the alternative plan that takes all
stakeholders, including shareholders, into account:
- Cobas will support a EUR 400 million capital increase
- Cobas will ask the Board to seek the sale of some non-core assets. Serious
expressions of interest from third parties for several assets have already
been received: Non-core assets amounting to at least EUR 250 million in
value, for which a ready buyer at a reasonable price is available, could be
disposed of in a very short time frame
- This alternative proposal of raising EUR 650 million (EUR 640 million net
of expenses) significantly improves the outlook for shareholders in the
medium term in comparison to the EUR 800 million (EUR 750 million net of
expenses) proposed by the Board:
> Senior debt/Covenant ratio will come down immediately to around 3x,
therefore meeting all the funding requirements of the Management Plan
> Dilution will be significantly reduced. The alternative plan would
increase the value per share by over 30% compared to the Board's proposal
- Total liquidity will be increased by EUR 1 billion in 12 months, through
the sale of other non-core assets (including the Picard stake)
- Cobas urges the Board to seek a credit rating and seek alternative funding
structures including subordinated debt and/or a senior bond. We believe the
market has appetite for such a transaction
- If for any unforeseeable reason the company would still require further
funding, we are
prepared to back the Company with up to a EUR 400 million additional capital
increase in the next 12 months, if properly explained
Despite the beneficial alternative proposal of Cobas, Aryzta's Board of
Directors has unfortunately rejected the addition of our proposition to the
agenda of the AGM on November 1.
Consequently, Cobas has asked Aryzta's Board of Directors to call an EGM to
present this proposal directly to all shareholders, subject to the majority
of the shareholders rejecting the proposed EUR 800 million capital increase
in the forthcoming AGM. We expect the Board of Directors to call the EGM as
soon as possible.
However, should the majority of the shareholders unexpectedly support the
Board of Director's proposed EUR 800 million increase at the AGM, Cobas
intends to fully exercise its pro rata share in the rights issue to
emphasize its full support towards Aryzta at all times.
Please find more details on the alternative proposal (shareholder
presentation) and our letter to the Board of Directors of Aryzta on our
website: www.cobasam.com
Contact for Media:
Dynamics Group, Edwin van der Geest,
vdg@dynamicsgroup.ch, tel +41 43 268 32 32/ +41 79 330 55 22
Contact for Investors:
DF King, proxy@dfkingltd.com, tel +44 207 920 9700
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Medienmitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
733465 15.10.2018
°