DGAP-News: Announcement relating to the second interim (twelve weeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc's share buyback programme (english)

/ Key word(s): Share Buyback Announcement relating to the second interim (twelve weeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc's share buyback programme

10.02.2017 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, UK, February 10, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on 2 November 2016, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Merrill Lynch International:

Date of Number of Average Total number Total number purchase ordinary price per of ordinary of ordinary shares share (EUR) shares shares purchased by purchased by purchased by the Company the Company in the Company the second under the tranche of the buyback buyback programme programme February 9, 592,039 41.2588 1,065,631 2,397,789 2017

Further information on the Company's share buyback programme is available on the Company's website at:

http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/ share-buybacks

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor Jose Cano Head of Investor Relations T: +44 (0)1793 756 961 jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London Matt Dixon T: +44 (0)2037 271 137 matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt Anja Meusel T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120 Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world- class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and currently has approximately 1,770 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Phone: +49 7021 805-412 Fax: +49 7021 805-200 E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com ISIN: GB0059822006 WKN: 927200 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

