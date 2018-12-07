DGAP-News: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.12.18
Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.:



DGAP-News: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung


Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.:



08.12.2018


EXTRODINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR



SUPERVISORY BOARD REAPPOINTMENT



Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. (the "Company"), the Euronext listed agribusiness


and farming group, announces it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting


on 14 January 2019 at 2pm CET. The meeting will be held at the World Trade


Centre Schiphol, WTC Schiphol Business & Conference Centre Schiphol


Boulevard 127-G3, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands,



The Company seeks to re-appoint Mr. Edwin Eichler to the Supervisory Board.


Mr. Eichler was appointed in December 2014 for a period of 4 years. The


proposed remuneration for Mr. Eichler is EUR50,000 gross per annum.



The Management Board


Berlin, Germany, 07 December 2018


For further information please see the Group's website www.amatheon-agri.com.



All communications to the Group or the Management Board in connection with


the foregoing must be addressed as follows:


Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.


Friedrichstrasse 95, 10117 Berlin, Germany


Tel: +49 30 53 000 90 04


Fax: +49 30 53 000 90 20


Email: m.barron@amatheon-agri.com



Amatheon Agri Holding NV is a German based agribusiness and farming


group with local operations in Sub-Saharan Africa. Amatheon is leading


the vision to combine its international food and agricultural


management expertise with a strong financial background. The company


secures its success through its African local footprints and knowledge


as well as international business experience, always ensuring a


sustainable approach to business.




Bitte warten...