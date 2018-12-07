DGAP-News: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: (deutsch)
EXTRODINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR
SUPERVISORY BOARD REAPPOINTMENT
Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. (the "Company"), the Euronext listed agribusiness
and farming group, announces it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting
on 14 January 2019 at 2pm CET. The meeting will be held at the World Trade
Centre Schiphol, WTC Schiphol Business & Conference Centre Schiphol
Boulevard 127-G3, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands,
The Company seeks to re-appoint Mr. Edwin Eichler to the Supervisory Board.
Mr. Eichler was appointed in December 2014 for a period of 4 years. The
proposed remuneration for Mr. Eichler is EUR50,000 gross per annum.
The Management Board
Berlin, Germany, 07 December 2018
For further information please see the Group's website www.amatheon-agri.com.
All communications to the Group or the Management Board in connection with
the foregoing must be addressed as follows:
Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.
Friedrichstrasse 95, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel: +49 30 53 000 90 04
Fax: +49 30 53 000 90 20
Email: m.barron@amatheon-agri.com
Amatheon Agri Holding NV is a German based agribusiness and farming
group with local operations in Sub-Saharan Africa. Amatheon is leading
the vision to combine its international food and agricultural
management expertise with a strong financial background. The company
secures its success through its African local footprints and knowledge
as well as international business experience, always ensuring a
sustainable approach to business.
