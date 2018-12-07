DGAP-News: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: (deutsch)

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.:

EXTRODINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR

SUPERVISORY BOARD REAPPOINTMENT

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. (the "Company"), the Euronext listed agribusiness

and farming group, announces it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting

on 14 January 2019 at 2pm CET. The meeting will be held at the World Trade

Centre Schiphol, WTC Schiphol Business & Conference Centre Schiphol

Boulevard 127-G3, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands,

The Company seeks to re-appoint Mr. Edwin Eichler to the Supervisory Board.

Mr. Eichler was appointed in December 2014 for a period of 4 years. The

proposed remuneration for Mr. Eichler is EUR50,000 gross per annum.

The Management Board

Berlin, Germany, 07 December 2018

For further information please see the Group's website www.amatheon-agri.com.

All communications to the Group or the Management Board in connection with

the foregoing must be addressed as follows:

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.

Friedrichstrasse 95, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Tel: +49 30 53 000 90 04

Fax: +49 30 53 000 90 20

Email: m.barron@amatheon-agri.com

Amatheon Agri Holding NV is a German based agribusiness and farming

group with local operations in Sub-Saharan Africa. Amatheon is leading

the vision to combine its international food and agricultural

management expertise with a strong financial background. The company

secures its success through its African local footprints and knowledge

as well as international business experience, always ensuring a

sustainable approach to business.

