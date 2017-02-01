DGAP-News: Ahlers AG: New Management Board member at Ahlers AG - Supervisory Board appoints Götz Borchert to the Management Board (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ahlers":

New Management Board member at Ahlers AG - Supervisory Board appoints Götz Borchert to the Management Board

Ahlers AG

PRESS RELEASE

New Management Board member at Ahlers AG Supervisory Board appoints Götz Borchert to the Management Board

Herford, February 1, 2017. Götz Borchert (48) has been appointed to the Ahlers AG Management Board by the company's Supervisory Board effective February 1, 2017. His responsibilities include Marketing, Retail/eCommerce, Design/Product and Corporate Communications. His appointment brings the number of Management Board members to three, with Mr Borchert serving alongside Dr. Stella A. Ahlers (CEO) and Dr. Karsten Kölsch (CFO).

"This step has been taken to emphasise the importance of Marketing, Retail, eCommerce and Design/Product for the future development of the company. We are delighted to have strengthened our Management Board through this internal appointment of Götz Borchert who can draw on long-standing experience in these areas," says Supervisory Board Chairman Prof. Dr. Carl- Heinz Heuer.

Bad Pyrmont-born Götz Borchert joined the Ahlers Group as PR manager and media spokesperson in 2005. Already in July 2005 he was also appointed Head of Marketing of Ahlers AG and granted general power of attorney. In 2007 Mr Borchert started setting up the company's Store Fitting and Visual Merchandising unit and was instrumental in drafting the Retail expansion strategy. In 2011 he was appointed Managing Director and also put in charge of the eCommerce and Retail unit which he restructured in the light of future requirements. Among other things, Mr Borchert developed the "Appartement Français" brand concept for Pierre Cardin in 2013. This was followed in 2015 by the company's first multi-label brand concept, "Elsbach", including a dedicated shirts and jeans collection. Mr Borchert also oversaw the 2016 relaunch of the company's online activities. Prior to joining Ahlers, Mr Borchert held a variety of positions in the German film and television industry.

Inquiries: Rüdiger Oberschür Online-Redakteur/PR Manager Ahlers AG Tel. +49 (0)5221/ 979-2713 E-Mail: ruediger.oberschuer@ahlers-group.com

