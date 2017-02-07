DGAP-News: Agreement between Bechtle AG and Dr Thomas Olemotz (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bechtle":

Agreement between Bechtle AG and Dr Thomas Olemotz

DGAP-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Contract Agreement between Bechtle AG and Dr Thomas Olemotz

07.02.2017 / 09:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Agreement between Bechtle AG and Dr Thomas Olemotz extended early until 2021

- Chairman of the Executive Board Dr Thomas Olemotz extends agreement to 31 December 2021 - Further continuity in Bechtle AG's executive leadership

Neckarsulm, 7 February 2017 - The Supervisory Board of Bechtle AG has extended the agreement with Dr Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board, early. The extension is for an additional five years to end 31 December 2021. "Bechtle AG has flourished under the leadership of Dr Olemotz. His renewed appointment as Chairman of the Executive Board ensures the necessary stability and continuity at the company's top level to keep growth strong. It also underlines Bechtle's forward-facing strategy, which is essential to us as a leading IT provider in Germany and Europe," states Dr Matthias Metz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bechtle AG.

Dr Olemotz was first appointed to the Executive Board in 2007, taking the helm in 2009. Under his guidance, the value of Bechtle AG has increased more than seven-fold. "I am very gratified by the Supervisory Board's confidence in me as well as the opportunity to join my fellow Executive Board colleagues as we work to keep Bechtle moving onwards and upwards. Our shared goal is to maintain the dynamic growth of the past years for many more to come. I am very proud to be able to continue contributing my part to this extraordinary success story," states Dr Olemotz.

About Dr Thomas Olemotz. As Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG, Dr Thomas Olemotz is responsible for the departments of Finance, Controlling & Risk Management, Human Resources & People Development, IT, Corporate Communications and Investor relations, Mergers & Acquisitions, Legal & Compliance, as well as Logistics & Service. Born in 1962 in the German state of Hesse, he is married and the father of two adult children. After completing his studies in business administration, he began his career as a research associate at the University of Gießen. Following his doctorate degree, he became the assistant to the board of directors of Westdeutsche Landesbank before serving as head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Deutsche Gesellschaft für Mittelstandsberatung, a consultancy for medium-sized companies. Dr Olemotz then joined Delton AG, where he was responsible for corporate development. As a member of the board of directors of Microlog Logistics AG, a company within the same group, he oversaw finance and human resources. He joined Bechtle AG as CFO in March 2007, becoming Spokesman of the Executive Board in January 2009 and Chairman of the Executive Board in June 2010.

***

About Bechtle. Bechtle AG is one of Europe's leading IT providers, with some 70 system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as e-commerce subsidiaries in 14 European countries. Founded in 1983, the Neckarsulm- based company currently employs around 7,700 people. Bechtle provides more than 73,000 customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors with a comprehensive, vendor-neutral portfolio that covers all aspects of IT infrastructure and operation. Bechtle is listed on the German stock index TecDAX. In 2015, the company generated revenues of around 2.8 billion euros.

Read more at: bechtle.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

07.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Bechtle AG Bechtle Platz 1 74172 Neckarsulm Germany Phone: +49 7132 981-0 Fax: +49 7132 981-8000 E-mail: ir@bechtle.com Internet: bechtle.com ISIN: DE0005158703 WKN: 515870 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

542273 07.02.2017

MMMM