DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for its residential yielding portfolio (deutsch)

04.10.21 07:53
dpa-AFX

04.10.2021 / 07:53


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Adler Group S.A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for


its residential yielding portfolio which could result in a sale of a


material part of its yielding assets, following strong inbound demand and


recent upward market valuations



- Strategic review with objective to achieve material value creation for


stakeholders



- Significant deleveraging alongside capital returns to shareholders



Berlin, 04 October 2021 - After having been approached by several large


institutional real estate investors showing strong interest, Adler Group


S.A. ("Adler Group") has initiated a review of strategic options for its


yielding real estate portfolio which could result in the sale of a material


part of its yielding assets. Proceeds from such disposals aim to


significantly reduce leverage and also to return capital to bond and equity


holders.



Maximilian Rienecker and Thierry Beaudemoulin, Co-CEOs of Adler Group,


explain: "We intend to take advantage of the strong investment market for


yielding residential assets in Germany in order to accelerate deleveraging


and to return funds to both bond and equity holders."



Contact



Investor Relations:


T +352 278 456 710


F +352 203 015 00


E investorrelations@adler-group.com




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Telefon: +352 278 456 710


Fax: +352 203 015 00


E-Mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com


Internet: www.adler-group.com


ISIN: LU1250154413


WKN: A14U78


Indizes: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT


Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Börse


Luxemburg, SIX


