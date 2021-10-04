DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for its residential yielding portfolio (deutsch)

Adler Group S.



A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for its residential yielding portfolio

^

DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Strategische

Unternehmensentscheidung

Adler Group S.A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for

its residential yielding portfolio

04.10.2021 / 07:53

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adler Group S.A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for

its residential yielding portfolio which could result in a sale of a

material part of its yielding assets, following strong inbound demand and

recent upward market valuations

- Strategic review with objective to achieve material value creation for

stakeholders

- Significant deleveraging alongside capital returns to shareholders

Berlin, 04 October 2021 - After having been approached by several large

institutional real estate investors showing strong interest, Adler Group

S.A. ("Adler Group") has initiated a review of strategic options for its

yielding real estate portfolio which could result in the sale of a material

part of its yielding assets. Proceeds from such disposals aim to

significantly reduce leverage and also to return capital to bond and equity

holders.

Maximilian Rienecker and Thierry Beaudemoulin, Co-CEOs of Adler Group,

explain: "We intend to take advantage of the strong investment market for

yielding residential assets in Germany in order to accelerate deleveraging

and to return funds to both bond and equity holders."

Contact

Investor Relations:

T +352 278 456 710

F +352 203 015 00

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

04.10.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Telefon: +352 278 456 710

Fax: +352 203 015 00

E-Mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com

Internet: www.adler-group.com

ISIN: LU1250154413

WKN: A14U78

Indizes: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT

Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Börse

Luxemburg, SIX

EQS News ID: 1237851

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1237851 04.10.2021

°