DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for its residential yielding portfolio (deutsch)

04.10.21 07:53
dpa-AFX
04.10.2021 / 07:53
Adler Group S.A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for
its residential yielding portfolio which could result in a sale of a
material part of its yielding assets, following strong inbound demand and
recent upward market valuations
- Strategic review with objective to achieve material value creation for
stakeholders
- Significant deleveraging alongside capital returns to shareholders
Berlin, 04 October 2021 - After having been approached by several large
institutional real estate investors showing strong interest, Adler Group
S.A. ("Adler Group") has initiated a review of strategic options for its
yielding real estate portfolio which could result in the sale of a material
part of its yielding assets. Proceeds from such disposals aim to
significantly reduce leverage and also to return capital to bond and equity
holders.
Maximilian Rienecker and Thierry Beaudemoulin, Co-CEOs of Adler Group,
explain: "We intend to take advantage of the strong investment market for
yielding residential assets in Germany in order to accelerate deleveraging
and to return funds to both bond and equity holders."
Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
F +352 203 015 00
E investorrelations@adler-group.com
