Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of 'DIE LINKE' (deutsch)




20.09.21 11:21
dpa-AFX

Adler Group S.

A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of 'DIE LINKE'



^


DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Adler Group S.A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of 'DIE LINKE'



20.09.2021 / 11:20


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Adler Group S.A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of "DIE LINKE"



Berlin, 20 September 2021 - The parliamentary group DIE LINKE, with


reference to media reports, has submitted a parliamentary inquiry to the


Federal Government on the merger of ADO Properties S.A., ADLER Real Estate


AG, and Consus Real Estate AG back in 2020 and the resulting creation of the


consolidated Adler Group, led by Adler Group S.A.. Adler Group comments as


follows on the questions posed to the Federal Government by the


parliamentary group DIE LINKE:



All relevant topics date back to 2020, have been published in a number of


notifications and were also disclosed in numerous prospectuses and in our


annual accounts 2020.



Maximilian Rienecker, Co-CEO of the Adler Group, comments: "Upon request, we


have always provided full transparency to all authorities and we are not


aware of any investigations."



The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) was fully informed about


and approved the corresponding documents to all takeover offers as published


on our website:



Adler Group S.A. | Investor Relations (adler-group.com).



Investor Relations:


T +352 278 456 710


F +352 203 015 00


E investorrelations@adler-group.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



20.09.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Telefon: +352 278 456 710


Fax: +352 203 015 00


E-Mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com


Internet: www.adler-group.com


ISIN: LU1250154413


WKN: A14U78


Indizes: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT


Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Börse


Luxemburg, SIX


EQS News ID: 1234451





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1234451 20.09.2021



°






Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Endeavour Mining PLC ($EDV.TO)
Nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V) und 39.160% mit Great Bear Resources ($GBR)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Adler Group


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,95 € 18,77 € -0,82 € -4,37% 20.09./13:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1250154413 A14U78 29,72 € 17,47 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,89 € -5,09%  13:40
Frankfurt 18,80 € -0,79%  08:20
Hamburg 18,82 € -1,16%  08:09
Hannover 18,81 € -1,21%  08:10
München 19,01 € -1,45%  08:00
Berlin 18,71 € -2,09%  08:00
Xetra 17,95 € -4,37%  13:25
Stuttgart 18,03 € -5,35%  13:15
Düsseldorf 17,52 € -7,69%  12:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uranpreis auf 9-Jahreshoch - Sprott kauft Uran für 1 Mrd. USD. Bill Gates will Hunderte Atomkraftwerke bauen - Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
656 ADO Properties S.A. 12:08
  Signa, Adler, imfarr, Gröner un. 09:53
  Signa, Adler, imfarr, Gröner un. 09:47
  Transaktion Adler Group mit P. 18.09.21
  Wann muss Aggregate Adler . 17.09.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...