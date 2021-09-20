DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of 'DIE LINKE' (deutsch)
Adler Group S.
A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of 'DIE LINKE'
Berlin, 20 September 2021 - The parliamentary group DIE LINKE, with
reference to media reports, has submitted a parliamentary inquiry to the
Federal Government on the merger of ADO Properties S.A., ADLER Real Estate
AG, and Consus Real Estate AG back in 2020 and the resulting creation of the
consolidated Adler Group, led by Adler Group S.A.. Adler Group comments as
follows on the questions posed to the Federal Government by the
parliamentary group DIE LINKE:
All relevant topics date back to 2020, have been published in a number of
notifications and were also disclosed in numerous prospectuses and in our
annual accounts 2020.
Maximilian Rienecker, Co-CEO of the Adler Group, comments: "Upon request, we
have always provided full transparency to all authorities and we are not
aware of any investigations."
The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) was fully informed about
and approved the corresponding documents to all takeover offers as published
on our website:
Adler Group S.A. | Investor Relations (adler-group.com).
Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
F +352 203 015 00
E investorrelations@adler-group.com
Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Telefon: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-Mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indizes: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT
Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Börse
Luxemburg, SIX
