DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of 'DIE LINKE' (deutsch)

Berlin, 20 September 2021 - The parliamentary group DIE LINKE, with

reference to media reports, has submitted a parliamentary inquiry to the

Federal Government on the merger of ADO Properties S.A., ADLER Real Estate

AG, and Consus Real Estate AG back in 2020 and the resulting creation of the

consolidated Adler Group, led by Adler Group S.A.. Adler Group comments as

follows on the questions posed to the Federal Government by the

parliamentary group DIE LINKE:

All relevant topics date back to 2020, have been published in a number of

notifications and were also disclosed in numerous prospectuses and in our

annual accounts 2020.

Maximilian Rienecker, Co-CEO of the Adler Group, comments: "Upon request, we

have always provided full transparency to all authorities and we are not

aware of any investigations."

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) was fully informed about

and approved the corresponding documents to all takeover offers as published

on our website:

Adler Group S.A. | Investor Relations (adler-group.com).

°