DGAP-News: Aareal Bank successfully places EUR 500 million mortgage Pfandbrief on the capital market (english)

Aareal Bank successfully places EUR 500 million mortgage Pfandbrief on the capital market

Wiesbaden, 18 January 2017 - Aareal Bank successfully placed a EUR 500 million mortgage Pfandbrief on the capital market today. This benchmark bond was issued with a coupon of 0.01 % and will be payable on maturity on 4 July 2022. The issue price was 99.68 %. Thus, the Pfandbrief has a 0.069 % yield. This equates to a discount of 8 bp to the current reference price on the swap market.

Since the issue met with strong interest from national and international investors, the order book volume clearly exceeded EUR 1 billion after only one hour, and was almost three times oversubscribed upon order book closing. The transaction was conducted by a consortium of Commerzbank, DekaBank, DZ Bank, LBBW and Unicredit.

Today's Pfandbrief issue is the first one Aareal Bank launched after the Bank's mortgage Pfandbriefe had been rated Aaa by Moody's on 12 January 2017. The high quality of Aareal Bank's mortgage Pfandbriefe is thus confirmed by the highest rating scores awarded by FitchRatings and Moody's.

Aareal Bank Group Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is one of the leading international property specialists. It is active across three continents - in Europe, North America and Asia. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In the Consulting/Services segment, Aareal Bank Group offers clients - particularly from the housing industry and the commercial property sector - services and products for managing residential property portfolios and processing payment flows.

