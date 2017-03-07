DGAP-News: AURELIUS wins 'Special Situations/Turnaround firm of the Year' at the 2016 Private Equity International Awards (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aurelius":

AURELIUS wins "Special Situations/Turnaround firm of the Year" at the 2016 Private Equity International Awards

Munich / London, March 7, 2017 - AURELIUS Group (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) has been recognised at the prestigious Private Equity International Awards 2016.

The award, which is in the in the Special Situations/Turnaround firm of the Year category, recognises AURELIUS as one of the busiest special sits investors in Europe in the last year. AURELIUS made six new investments in the first nine months of 2016, including the acquisition of the European assets of Office Depot which, with annual revenues of EUR2 billion, was the largest transaction in AURELIUS's history in terms of turnover.

The award also acknowledges AURELIUS' successful exit from denim manufacturer Tavex Europe, which generated a 9x return just one year after acquisition, and the sale of fidelis HR which delivered a 40x return.

Dr Dirk Markus, CEO of AURELIUS, said "We are delighted to have won this award, and to have been recognized by our peers in the industry makes it even more special. After a very successful year we expect to see a high level of transaction activity again this year."

ABOUT AURELIUS AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset manager with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm and Madrid. Over the last ten years AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager investing in a wide range of sectors and across the capital structure.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, Ticker Symbol: AR4) represents the listed entity within the AURELIUS Group that focusses on investing in Special Situations and MidMarket transaction opportunities. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 23 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 25,000 people and generate annual revenues of more than EUR 4.0 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges with a market capitalisation of c. EUR 2 billion as of March 2017.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative, AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.com

CONTACT AURELIUS Group Anke Banaschewski Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0 Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55 E-Mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

