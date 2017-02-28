DGAP-News: AIXTRON SE: New shares from AIXTRON stock option program to be traded under separate ISIN (english)

AIXTRON SE: New shares from AIXTRON stock option program to be traded under separate ISIN

Herzogenrath/Germany, February 28, 2017 - AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA; OTC: AIXNY) a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, has a number of stock option programs in place that grant employees the right to purchase AIXTRON shares under certain conditions.

Under the terms of the stock option plan 2007, stock options can currently be exercised at strike prices between EUR 4.17 and EUR 26.60 per share. New shares resulting from exercised options of the above mentioned option plan are not entitled to a dividend for fiscal year 2016 and will be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the separate ISIN DE000A2E4085 until and including the day of the Annual General Meeting 2017 on May 09, 2017.

Use of Results

The 2016 loss will be carried forward and consequently no dividend payment will be made for 2016.

Contact:

Guido Pickert Investor Relations and Corporate Communications T: +49 (2407) 9030-444 F: +49 (2407) 9030-445 E: invest@aixtron.com

For further information on AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6; OTC: AIXNY) please consult our website at: www.aixtron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue" and "estimate" and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.

