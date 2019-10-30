DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Erwerb des Gebäudes der Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Erwerb des Gebäudes der Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini



AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Erwerb des Gebäudes der Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini



Medienmitteilung



Freiburg, 30. Oktober 2019



AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Erwerb des Gebäudes der Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini



AEVIS VICTORIA gibt über ihre französische Tochtergesellschaft SAS Clinique


Spontini bekannt, dass sie die Immobiliengesellschaft SCI François 1er


erworben hat und damit Eigentümerin des Gebäudes Clinique Nescens Paris


Spontini in der 68bis rue Spontini im 16. Arrondissement von Paris wurde.


Der Marktwert des Gebäudes mit einer Bruttogeschossfläche von 1'250m2


beträgt rund EUR 15 Millionen.



Die Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini ist eine Gesundheitseinrichtung, die


sich auf ästhetische Chirurgie & Medizin und ästhetische Pflege


spezialisiert hat. Die Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini widmet sich


ausschliesslich dem Wohlbefinden und der Schönheit. Sie verfügt über eine


medizinische und hotelähnliche Infrastruktur, die von nationalen und


internationalen Kunden sowie den Ärzten und Dienstleistern sehr geschätzt


wird.



Für weitere Informationen:


AEVIS VICTORIA SA Medienstelle und Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group,


Zürich


Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 oder +41 (0)


79 785 46 32


Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10



AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life


AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and


infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the


second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau


Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in


Switzerland, Infracore SA (19%), a real estate company dedicated to


healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division,


Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS


SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss


Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.




