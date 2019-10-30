DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Erwerb des Gebäudes der Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini (deutsch)
Medienmitteilung
Freiburg, 30. Oktober 2019
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Erwerb des Gebäudes der Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini
AEVIS VICTORIA gibt über ihre französische Tochtergesellschaft SAS Clinique
Spontini bekannt, dass sie die Immobiliengesellschaft SCI François 1er
erworben hat und damit Eigentümerin des Gebäudes Clinique Nescens Paris
Spontini in der 68bis rue Spontini im 16. Arrondissement von Paris wurde.
Der Marktwert des Gebäudes mit einer Bruttogeschossfläche von 1'250m2
beträgt rund EUR 15 Millionen.
Die Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini ist eine Gesundheitseinrichtung, die
sich auf ästhetische Chirurgie & Medizin und ästhetische Pflege
spezialisiert hat. Die Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini widmet sich
ausschliesslich dem Wohlbefinden und der Schönheit. Sie verfügt über eine
medizinische und hotelähnliche Infrastruktur, die von nationalen und
internationalen Kunden sowie den Ärzten und Dienstleistern sehr geschätzt
wird.
Für weitere Informationen:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Medienstelle und Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group,
Zürich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 oder +41 (0)
79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and
infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the
second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau
Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in
Switzerland, Infracore SA (19%), a real estate company dedicated to
healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division,
Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS
SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss
Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.
