DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Erwerb des Gebäudes der Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini (deutsch)

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Erwerb des Gebäudes der Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini

^

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Erwerb des Gebäudes der Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini

30.10.2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Medienmitteilung

Freiburg, 30. Oktober 2019

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Erwerb des Gebäudes der Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini

AEVIS VICTORIA gibt über ihre französische Tochtergesellschaft SAS Clinique

Spontini bekannt, dass sie die Immobiliengesellschaft SCI François 1er

erworben hat und damit Eigentümerin des Gebäudes Clinique Nescens Paris

Spontini in der 68bis rue Spontini im 16. Arrondissement von Paris wurde.

Der Marktwert des Gebäudes mit einer Bruttogeschossfläche von 1'250m2

beträgt rund EUR 15 Millionen.

Die Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini ist eine Gesundheitseinrichtung, die

sich auf ästhetische Chirurgie & Medizin und ästhetische Pflege

spezialisiert hat. Die Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini widmet sich

ausschliesslich dem Wohlbefinden und der Schönheit. Sie verfügt über eine

medizinische und hotelähnliche Infrastruktur, die von nationalen und

internationalen Kunden sowie den Ärzten und Dienstleistern sehr geschätzt

wird.

Für weitere Informationen:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Medienstelle und Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group,

Zürich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 oder +41 (0)

79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and

infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the

second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau

Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in

Switzerland, Infracore SA (19%), a real estate company dedicated to

healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division,

Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS

SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss

Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.

°