DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A.: Ergänzung der Agenda der Gesellschafterversammlung (deutsch)

ADO Properties S.A.: Ergänzung der Agenda der Gesellschafterversammlung

ADO Properties S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung

19.03.2019 / 19:50

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





ADO Properties S.A.

Société anonyme

1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B197554

REVISED AGENDA FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

This is a revised agenda for the general meeting (the "GM") of ADO

Properties S.A. (the "Company") convened by previous convening notice (the

"Convening

Notice") for 1.p.m. CET on Thursday, 11 April 2019 at Aerogolf Center, 1B

Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

On 19 March 2019, a shareholder holding individually at least 5% of the

issued share capital of the Company (the "Requesting Shareholder") requested

the Company to add new items to the agenda of the GM together with draft

proposed resolutions.

The Company hereby publishes the full updated agenda of the GM, including

the additional agenda items 3, 4 and 5 and corresponding draft resolutions.

Agenda item 1 and 2 and the corresponding resolution for agenda item 2.

remain identical to those included in the Convening Notice.

The new agenda items will only be considered at the GM if the Requesting

Shareholder holds at least 5% of the issued share capital of the Company on

the Record Date (as defined below).

REVISED AGENDA OF THE GM AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

1. Presentation of a special report of the board of directors (the "Board")

of the Company (as required pursuant to Article 441-7 of the Luxembourg law

of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended) on any transactions,

considered at Board meetings or by circular Board resolutions, since the

last general meeting of the Company, in respect of which any of the

directors declared to have an interest conflicting with that of the Company,

No resolution required

2. Approval, ratification and confirmation of the appointment of Mr David

Daniel (aged 48, a real estate appraiser, Tel Aviv/Israel) as director of

the Company and executive vice-chairman of the Board decided by co-optation

of the Board at its meeting on 24 January 2019 with such appointment to run

from 24 January 2019 until the annual general meeting to take place in the

year 2023 and approval of the Company's entry into a service agreement with

Mr. David Daniel (the "Service Agreement") and of his remuneration of up to

EUR 400,000.00.

Draft resolution:

The General Meeting approves, ratifies and confirms the appointment of Mr

David Daniel as a director of the Company and executive vice-chairman which

was decided by co-optation of the Board on 24 January 2019 following the

resignation of Mr Shlomo Zohar on 15 December 2018. The appointment is

confirmed to run from 24 January 2019 until the annual general meeting to

take place in the year 2023.

After having reviewed the principal terms of remuneration of Mr David Daniel

(the "Remuneration Terms"), the General Meeting approves the Company's entry

into the Service Agreement on the basis of those Remuneration Terms,

including the annual remuneration set out therein of up to EUR 400,000.00

(which, according to the Remuneration Terms, accrues from 24 January 2019).

3. Ratification and confirmation of the appointment of Mr. Moshe Dayan as

director of the Company who was appointed by co-optation of the Board in

place of Mr. Moshe Lahmani for a period running from 12 March 2019 until the

annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2019.

Approval of the further appointment of Mr.Moshe Dayan as director of the

Company until the annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the

year 2023.

Draft resolution:

The General Meeting ratifies and confirms the appointment of Mr. Moshe Dayan

as director of the Company who was appointed by co-optation of the Board in

place of Mr. Moshe Lahmani for a period running from 12 March 2019 until the

annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2019. The

General Meeting further approves the continued appointment of Mr. Moshe

Dayan as director of the Company until the annual general meeting of the

Company to take place in the year 2023.

4. Ratification and confirmation of the appointment of Mr. Sebastian-Dominik

Jais as director of the Company who was appointed by co-optation of the

Board in place of Mr. Yuval Dagim for a period running from 12 March 2019

until the annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year

2019. Approval of the further appointment of Mr.Sebastian-Dominik Jais as

director of the Company until the annual general meeting of the Company to

take place in the year 2023.

Draft resolution:

The General Meeting ratifies and confirms the appointment of Mr.

Sebastian-Dominik Jais as director of the Company who was appointed by

co-optation of the Board in place of Mr. Yuval Dagim for a period running

from 12 March 2019 until the annual general meeting of the Company to take

place in the year 2019. The General Meeting further approves the continued

appointment of Mr. Sebastian-Dominik Jais as director of the Company until

the annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2023.

5. Approval of the appointment of Mr. Papadimitriou Constantin as director

of the Company for a period running from the date of the present general

meeting until the annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the

year 2023.

Draft resolution:

The General Meeting approves the appointment of Mr Papadimitriou Constantin

as director of the Company for a period running from the date of the present

general meeting until the annual general meeting of the Company to take

place in the year 2023.

FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT THE GM REFERRED TO HEREIN IS NOT THE ANNUAL

GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE HELD LATER IN 2019

I AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION

The following additional documentation shall be available on the Company's

website http://www.ado.properties/ and at the Company's registered office in

Luxembourg no later than the date of publication of this revised agenda in

the Luxembourg Official Gazette (Receuil Electronique des Sociétés et

Associations) and in the Luxembourg newspaper WORT:-

- this revised agenda of the GM which contains draft resolutions on the new

agenda items;

- the curriculum vitaes of Mr. Moshe Dayan, Mr. Sebastian-Dominik Jais and

Mr. Papadimitriou Constantin;

- the revised proxy and voting form to be used if voting by proxy or by

correspondence (the "Revised Proxy and Voting Form")

Shareholders may obtain a copy of the full text of any document to be made

available by the Company at the GM and draft resolutions proposed to be

adopted by the GM upon request by mail, fax or email to BNP Paribas

Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch, in its capacity as mandated agent of

the Company ("BNP Paribas").

II QUORUM AND VOTING

The GM will validly deliberate on all resolutions on the agenda regardless

of the number of shareholders present and of the number of shares

represented, and the resolutions relating to these agenda items will be

adopted by a simple majority of the votes validly cast by shareholders

present or represented. Each share is entitled to one vote.

III RIGHT OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ADD ITEMS TO THE AGENDA OR TO TABLE ALTERNATIVE

RESOLUTIONS

Shareholders holding individually or collectively at least 5% of the issued

share capital of the Company have the right (a) to add new items on the

agenda of the GM and/or (b) to table draft resolutions regarding items

included or to be included in the agenda of the GM.

Such requests must be in writing and sent to BNP Paribas by post or fax (see

contact details in Section VI below) or by email to

lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com. They must be accompanied by a

justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the GM and must

indicate the postal or electronic address at which the Company or BNP

Paribas (as the Company's agent) may acknowledge receipt of these requests.

The requests must be accompanied by proof (in the form of a certificate

issued the bank, the custodian, professional securities' depositary or the

financial institution where the shares are on deposit) that the

shareholder(s) hold the required number of shares on the date of the request

(i.e. at least 5%). The new agenda points/draft resolutions will only be

considered by the GM if the requesting shareholder(s) holds the requisite

number of shares also on the Record Date (as defined below).

Any such request and accompanying documents from shareholders must be

received by BNP Paribas, not later than the 22nd day before the GM (i.e. not

later than Wednesday, 20 March 2019).

The Company or BNP Paribas as the Company's agent, shall acknowledge receipt

of any such requests within 48 hours of receipt.

The Company shall publish a revised agenda at the latest on the 15th day

before the GM (i.e. Wednesday, 27 March 2019).

IV RIGHT TO ASK QUESTIONS

Every shareholder has the right to ask questions concerning items on the

agenda of the GM during the GM. The Company will respond to such questions

on a best efforts basis subject to the measures which it may take to ensure

the identification of shareholders, the good order of the GM and its

preparation and the protection of confidentiality and the Company's business

interests. The Company may, at its discretion, reply to such questions

either globally or individually, during the GM.

V PARTICIPATION TO THE GM

The rights of shareholders to participate to the GM and exercise voting

rights are subject to such shareholders being shareholders of the Company at

midnight (24:00) Luxembourg time on Thursday, 28 March 2019 (the "Record

Date", i.e. the day falling fourteen (14) days before the date of the GM).

In order to participate to the GM, a shareholder must:-

(i) indicate his/her/its intention to participate at the latest by 24:00 CET

on Thursday, 28 March 2019, the Record Date. This confirmation of

participation must be given in writing (by post or fax (see contact details

in Section VI below) or by email to lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com) by a

shareholder directly or someone on its behalf to BNP Paribas;

(ii) procure that a Shareholding Confirmation Certificate is received by BNP

Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 CET) on Tuesday, 9 April 2019. This

"Shareholding Confirmation Certificate" must indicate the shareholder's name

and the number of Company shares held at midnight (24:00) Luxembourg time on

the Record Date. The Shareholding Confirmation Certificate shall be issued

by the bank, the custodian, professional securities' depositary or the

financial institution where the shares are on deposit. A template form can

be downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.ado.properties/, and

(iii) depending on whether the shareholder wishes to participate/ vote at

the GM:-

1. by attendance in person, he/she/it must simply attend the GM and identify

himself/herself with a valid identification card (noting that the

Shareholding Confirmation Certificate must already have been sent to BNP

Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 CET) on Tuesday, 9 April 2019); or

2. by appointing a proxy of his/her/its choice to exercise his/her/its

voting rights, he/she/it must complete and sign the Revised Proxy and Voting

Form, excluding section 2, 3 and 4 and return that form to BNP Paribas at

the latest by midnight (24:00 CET) on Tuesday, 9 April 2019 (together with

the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above); or

3. by appointing a proxy nominated by the Company to execute voting rights

according to explicit instructions, he/she/it must complete and sign the

Revised Proxy and Voting Form, excluding section 1 and 3 and return that

form to BNP Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 CET) on Tuesday, 9

April 2019 (together with the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate

mentioned above);

4. by voting by correspondence, he/she/it must complete and sign the Revised

Proxy and Voting Form, excluding section 1 and 2 and return that form to BNP

Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 CET) on Tuesday, 9 April 2019

(together with the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above);

The Revised Proxy and Voting Form may be downloaded from the Company's

website at http://www.ado.properties/

Persons designated as proxyholder in accordance with section 1 of the

Revised Proxy and Voting Form must provide proof of their identity in form

of a valid passport or identity card at the GM.

VI CONTACT DETAILS OF BNP PARIBAS

The contact details of the agent duly mandated by the Company to receive

confirmation of participation to the GM and to receive the Shareholding

Confirmation Certificate, the Revised Proxy and Voting Form, proposals of

additional agenda items and proposed resolutions pursuant to this convening

notice are as follows:-

BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch

Corporate Trust Services

60, avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Postal address:- L-2085 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Tel:+352 26 96 2389 Fax:- +352 26 96 9757

Email: lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com

Signed 19 March 2019

The Board of Directors

Mr. Florian Goldgruber

(Authorised Signatory)

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Telefon: +352 278 456 710

Fax: +352 262 634 079

E-Mail: ir@ado.properties

Internet: www.ado.properties

ISIN: LU1250154413

WKN: A14U78

Indizes: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT

Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Börse

Luxemburg, SIX

789461 19.03.2019

°