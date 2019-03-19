DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A.: Ergänzung der Agenda der Gesellschafterversammlung (deutsch)
19.03.19 19:50
dpa-AFX
ADO Properties S.A.: Ergänzung der Agenda der Gesellschafterversammlung
^
DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung
ADO Properties S.A.: Ergänzung der Agenda der Gesellschafterversammlung
19.03.2019 / 19:50
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
/
ADO Properties S.A.
Société anonyme
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554
REVISED AGENDA FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
This is a revised agenda for the general meeting (the "GM") of ADO
Properties S.A. (the "Company") convened by previous convening notice (the
"Convening
Notice") for 1.p.m. CET on Thursday, 11 April 2019 at Aerogolf Center, 1B
Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
On 19 March 2019, a shareholder holding individually at least 5% of the
issued share capital of the Company (the "Requesting Shareholder") requested
the Company to add new items to the agenda of the GM together with draft
proposed resolutions.
The Company hereby publishes the full updated agenda of the GM, including
the additional agenda items 3, 4 and 5 and corresponding draft resolutions.
Agenda item 1 and 2 and the corresponding resolution for agenda item 2.
remain identical to those included in the Convening Notice.
The new agenda items will only be considered at the GM if the Requesting
Shareholder holds at least 5% of the issued share capital of the Company on
the Record Date (as defined below).
REVISED AGENDA OF THE GM AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS
1. Presentation of a special report of the board of directors (the "Board")
of the Company (as required pursuant to Article 441-7 of the Luxembourg law
of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended) on any transactions,
considered at Board meetings or by circular Board resolutions, since the
last general meeting of the Company, in respect of which any of the
directors declared to have an interest conflicting with that of the Company,
No resolution required
2. Approval, ratification and confirmation of the appointment of Mr David
Daniel (aged 48, a real estate appraiser, Tel Aviv/Israel) as director of
the Company and executive vice-chairman of the Board decided by co-optation
of the Board at its meeting on 24 January 2019 with such appointment to run
from 24 January 2019 until the annual general meeting to take place in the
year 2023 and approval of the Company's entry into a service agreement with
Mr. David Daniel (the "Service Agreement") and of his remuneration of up to
EUR 400,000.00.
Draft resolution:
The General Meeting approves, ratifies and confirms the appointment of Mr
David Daniel as a director of the Company and executive vice-chairman which
was decided by co-optation of the Board on 24 January 2019 following the
resignation of Mr Shlomo Zohar on 15 December 2018. The appointment is
confirmed to run from 24 January 2019 until the annual general meeting to
take place in the year 2023.
After having reviewed the principal terms of remuneration of Mr David Daniel
(the "Remuneration Terms"), the General Meeting approves the Company's entry
into the Service Agreement on the basis of those Remuneration Terms,
including the annual remuneration set out therein of up to EUR 400,000.00
(which, according to the Remuneration Terms, accrues from 24 January 2019).
3. Ratification and confirmation of the appointment of Mr. Moshe Dayan as
director of the Company who was appointed by co-optation of the Board in
place of Mr. Moshe Lahmani for a period running from 12 March 2019 until the
annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2019.
Approval of the further appointment of Mr.Moshe Dayan as director of the
Company until the annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the
year 2023.
Draft resolution:
The General Meeting ratifies and confirms the appointment of Mr. Moshe Dayan
as director of the Company who was appointed by co-optation of the Board in
place of Mr. Moshe Lahmani for a period running from 12 March 2019 until the
annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2019. The
General Meeting further approves the continued appointment of Mr. Moshe
Dayan as director of the Company until the annual general meeting of the
Company to take place in the year 2023.
4. Ratification and confirmation of the appointment of Mr. Sebastian-Dominik
Jais as director of the Company who was appointed by co-optation of the
Board in place of Mr. Yuval Dagim for a period running from 12 March 2019
until the annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year
2019. Approval of the further appointment of Mr.Sebastian-Dominik Jais as
director of the Company until the annual general meeting of the Company to
take place in the year 2023.
Draft resolution:
The General Meeting ratifies and confirms the appointment of Mr.
Sebastian-Dominik Jais as director of the Company who was appointed by
co-optation of the Board in place of Mr. Yuval Dagim for a period running
from 12 March 2019 until the annual general meeting of the Company to take
place in the year 2019. The General Meeting further approves the continued
appointment of Mr. Sebastian-Dominik Jais as director of the Company until
the annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2023.
5. Approval of the appointment of Mr. Papadimitriou Constantin as director
of the Company for a period running from the date of the present general
meeting until the annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the
year 2023.
Draft resolution:
The General Meeting approves the appointment of Mr Papadimitriou Constantin
as director of the Company for a period running from the date of the present
general meeting until the annual general meeting of the Company to take
place in the year 2023.
*****
FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT THE GM REFERRED TO HEREIN IS NOT THE ANNUAL
GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE HELD LATER IN 2019
I AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION
The following additional documentation shall be available on the Company's
website http://www.ado.properties/ and at the Company's registered office in
Luxembourg no later than the date of publication of this revised agenda in
the Luxembourg Official Gazette (Receuil Electronique des Sociétés et
Associations) and in the Luxembourg newspaper WORT:-
- this revised agenda of the GM which contains draft resolutions on the new
agenda items;
- the curriculum vitaes of Mr. Moshe Dayan, Mr. Sebastian-Dominik Jais and
Mr. Papadimitriou Constantin;
- the revised proxy and voting form to be used if voting by proxy or by
correspondence (the "Revised Proxy and Voting Form")
Shareholders may obtain a copy of the full text of any document to be made
available by the Company at the GM and draft resolutions proposed to be
adopted by the GM upon request by mail, fax or email to BNP Paribas
Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch, in its capacity as mandated agent of
the Company ("BNP Paribas").
II QUORUM AND VOTING
The GM will validly deliberate on all resolutions on the agenda regardless
of the number of shareholders present and of the number of shares
represented, and the resolutions relating to these agenda items will be
adopted by a simple majority of the votes validly cast by shareholders
present or represented. Each share is entitled to one vote.
III RIGHT OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ADD ITEMS TO THE AGENDA OR TO TABLE ALTERNATIVE
RESOLUTIONS
Shareholders holding individually or collectively at least 5% of the issued
share capital of the Company have the right (a) to add new items on the
agenda of the GM and/or (b) to table draft resolutions regarding items
included or to be included in the agenda of the GM.
Such requests must be in writing and sent to BNP Paribas by post or fax (see
contact details in Section VI below) or by email to
lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com. They must be accompanied by a
justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the GM and must
indicate the postal or electronic address at which the Company or BNP
Paribas (as the Company's agent) may acknowledge receipt of these requests.
The requests must be accompanied by proof (in the form of a certificate
issued the bank, the custodian, professional securities' depositary or the
financial institution where the shares are on deposit) that the
shareholder(s) hold the required number of shares on the date of the request
(i.e. at least 5%). The new agenda points/draft resolutions will only be
considered by the GM if the requesting shareholder(s) holds the requisite
number of shares also on the Record Date (as defined below).
Any such request and accompanying documents from shareholders must be
received by BNP Paribas, not later than the 22nd day before the GM (i.e. not
later than Wednesday, 20 March 2019).
The Company or BNP Paribas as the Company's agent, shall acknowledge receipt
of any such requests within 48 hours of receipt.
The Company shall publish a revised agenda at the latest on the 15th day
before the GM (i.e. Wednesday, 27 March 2019).
IV RIGHT TO ASK QUESTIONS
Every shareholder has the right to ask questions concerning items on the
agenda of the GM during the GM. The Company will respond to such questions
on a best efforts basis subject to the measures which it may take to ensure
the identification of shareholders, the good order of the GM and its
preparation and the protection of confidentiality and the Company's business
interests. The Company may, at its discretion, reply to such questions
either globally or individually, during the GM.
V PARTICIPATION TO THE GM
The rights of shareholders to participate to the GM and exercise voting
rights are subject to such shareholders being shareholders of the Company at
midnight (24:00) Luxembourg time on Thursday, 28 March 2019 (the "Record
Date", i.e. the day falling fourteen (14) days before the date of the GM).
In order to participate to the GM, a shareholder must:-
(i) indicate his/her/its intention to participate at the latest by 24:00 CET
on Thursday, 28 March 2019, the Record Date. This confirmation of
participation must be given in writing (by post or fax (see contact details
in Section VI below) or by email to lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com) by a
shareholder directly or someone on its behalf to BNP Paribas;
(ii) procure that a Shareholding Confirmation Certificate is received by BNP
Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 CET) on Tuesday, 9 April 2019. This
"Shareholding Confirmation Certificate" must indicate the shareholder's name
and the number of Company shares held at midnight (24:00) Luxembourg time on
the Record Date. The Shareholding Confirmation Certificate shall be issued
by the bank, the custodian, professional securities' depositary or the
financial institution where the shares are on deposit. A template form can
be downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.ado.properties/, and
(iii) depending on whether the shareholder wishes to participate/ vote at
the GM:-
1. by attendance in person, he/she/it must simply attend the GM and identify
himself/herself with a valid identification card (noting that the
Shareholding Confirmation Certificate must already have been sent to BNP
Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 CET) on Tuesday, 9 April 2019); or
2. by appointing a proxy of his/her/its choice to exercise his/her/its
voting rights, he/she/it must complete and sign the Revised Proxy and Voting
Form, excluding section 2, 3 and 4 and return that form to BNP Paribas at
the latest by midnight (24:00 CET) on Tuesday, 9 April 2019 (together with
the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above); or
3. by appointing a proxy nominated by the Company to execute voting rights
according to explicit instructions, he/she/it must complete and sign the
Revised Proxy and Voting Form, excluding section 1 and 3 and return that
form to BNP Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 CET) on Tuesday, 9
April 2019 (together with the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate
mentioned above);
4. by voting by correspondence, he/she/it must complete and sign the Revised
Proxy and Voting Form, excluding section 1 and 2 and return that form to BNP
Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 CET) on Tuesday, 9 April 2019
(together with the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above);
The Revised Proxy and Voting Form may be downloaded from the Company's
website at http://www.ado.properties/
Persons designated as proxyholder in accordance with section 1 of the
Revised Proxy and Voting Form must provide proof of their identity in form
of a valid passport or identity card at the GM.
VI CONTACT DETAILS OF BNP PARIBAS
The contact details of the agent duly mandated by the Company to receive
confirmation of participation to the GM and to receive the Shareholding
Confirmation Certificate, the Revised Proxy and Voting Form, proposals of
additional agenda items and proposed resolutions pursuant to this convening
notice are as follows:-
BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch
Corporate Trust Services
60, avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Postal address:- L-2085 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Tel:+352 26 96 2389 Fax:- +352 26 96 9757
Email: lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com
Signed 19 March 2019
The Board of Directors
Mr. Florian Goldgruber
(Authorised Signatory)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
19.03.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Telefon: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 262 634 079
E-Mail: ir@ado.properties
Internet: www.ado.properties
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indizes: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT
Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Börse
Luxemburg, SIX
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
789461 19.03.2019
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,25 €
|53,40 €
|-0,15 €
|-0,28%
|19.03./20:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1250154413
|A14U78
|55,75 €
|43,24 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,25 €
|-0,28%
|20:32
|Düsseldorf
|53,35 €
|+0,28%
|17:00
|Stuttgart
|53,50 €
|+0,19%
|10:14
|Berlin
|53,45 €
|+0,09%
|08:00
|München
|53,45 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|53,25 €
|-0,09%
|08:09
|Hannover
|53,25 €
|-0,09%
|08:10
|Xetra
|53,45 €
|-0,19%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|53,35 €
|-0,37%
|09:37
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|23
|ADO Properties S.A.
|07.09.18
|Löschung
|09.10.17