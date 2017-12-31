DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung (deutsch)
ADO Properties S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung
ADO Properties S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
ADO Properties S.A.
Société anonyme
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554
(the "Company")
CONVENING NOTICE
The shareholders of the Company
are invited to attend the
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
(the "AGM")
at 12 noon CET on Tuesday, 19 June 2018 at Aerogolf Center, 1B Heienhaff,
L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
in order to deliberate on the following matters:
AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS
1. Presentation of the management report of the Board of Directors for the
financial year ending 31 December 2017 and the reports of the independent
auditor on the stand-alone annual financial statements and the consolidated
financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending 31
December 2017.
No resolution required.
2. Approval of the stand-alone annual financial statements of the Company
for the financial year ending 31 December 2017.
Draft resolution (AGM Resolution I)
The General Meeting, after having reviewed the management report of the
Board of Directors and the report of the independent auditor, approves the
stand-alone annual financial statements for the financial year ending 31
December 2017 in their entirety, showing a profit for that year of EUR
35,666,089, established in accordance with Luxembourg GAAP.
3. Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the
financial year ending 31 December 2017.
Draft resolution (AGM Resolution II)
The General Meeting, after having reviewed the management report of the
Board of Directors and the report of the independent auditor, approves the
consolidated financial statements of the Company established in accordance
with international accounting standards for the financial year ending 31
December 2017, showing a consolidated net profit of EUR 367,511,050
(rounded).
4. Approval of the allocation of results and determination of the dividend.
Draft resolution (AGM Resolution III)
The General Meeting acknowledges that the net profit of the Company amounts
to EUR 35,666,089 according to the stand-alone financial statements
established in accordance with Luxembourg GAAP.
On this basis the General Meeting, upon the proposal of the Board of
Directors, decides to pay out a dividend from the distributable results and
to allocate the results of the Company based on the stand-alone annual
financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending 31
December 2017.
Distributable profits 31 December 2017:
In EUR
Share Capital 54,684
Profit brought forward - opening balance 01.01.2017 10,560,579
Profit (loss) for year 2017 35,666,089
Closing balance as at 31.12.2017 46,226,668
Restricted profits:
Allocation to the legal reserve
Net book value of formation expenses as 31.12.2017 (10,219,551)
Distributable amount retained earnings 36,007,117
Share premium account 844,345,307
Total maximum distributable amount 880,352,424
Total proposed dividend (0.6 EUR per share) (26,460,000)
Distributable amount carried forward 853,892,424
The General Meeting acknowledges that the record date determining the
eligibility to receive a dividend payment shall be the date of this meeting
(i.e. 19 June 2018), and that the payment of dividends shall commence on 20
June 2018.
5. Confirmation of the appointment of Mr Yuval Dagim as director of the
Company by co-optation of the board of directors in place of Mr. Yaron
Karisi for a period running from 22 January 2018 until the annual general
meeting to take place in the year 2019.
Draft resolution (AGM Resolution IV)
The General Meeting ratifies and confirms the appointment of Mr Yuval Dagim
as director of the Company by co-optation by circular resolution of the
board of directors adopted on 22 January 2018 following the resignation of
Mr Yaron Karisi, as director of the Company. The appointment is confirmed to
run from 22 January 2018 until the annual general meeting to take place in
the year 2019.
6. Approval of the discharge of all directors having held office during the
financial year ending 31 December 2017
Draft resolution (AGM Resolution V)
The General Meeting decides to grant discharge to all directors having held
office during the financial year ending 31 December 2017.
7. Approval of the re-appointment of KPMG Luxembourg as independent auditor
of the Company until the annual general meeting to take place in 2019.
Draft resolution (AGM Resolution VI)
The General Meeting decides to approve the re-appointment of KPMG
Luxembourg, société cooperative, with registered office at 39, avenue John
F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg as independent auditor of the Company until
the annual general meeting to take place in 2019.
I AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION
The following information is available on the Company's website
http://www.ado.properties/ and at the Company's registered office in
Luxembourg as from the date of publication of the convening notice in the
Luxembourg Official Gazette (Receuil Electronique des Sociétés et
Associations) and in the Luxembourg newspaper WORT:-
- this convening notice for the AGM
- the total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the convening
notice
- the full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the
AGM
- the draft resolutions in relation to each of the above agenda points to be
adopted at the AGM, or where no resolution is proposed to be adopted, a
comment from the board of directors; and
- the proxy and voting form to be used if voting by proxy or by
correspondence (the "Proxy and Voting Form")
Shareholders may obtain a copy of the full text of any document to be made
available by the Company at the AGM and draft resolutions proposed to be
adopted by the AGM upon request by mail, fax or email to BNP Paribas
Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch, in its capacity as mandated agent of
the Company ("BNP Paribas").
II QUORUM AND VOTING
The AGM will validly deliberate on all resolutions on the agenda regardless
of the number of shareholders present and of the number of shares
represented, and the resolutions relating to these agenda items will be
adopted by a simple majority of the votes validly cast by shareholders
present or represented. Each share is entitled to one vote.
III RIGHT OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ADD ITEMS TO THE AGENDA OR TO TABLE ALTERNATIVE
RESOLUTIONS
Shareholders holding individually or collectively at least 5% of the issued
share capital of the Company have the right (a) to add new items on the
agenda of the AGM and/or (b) to table draft resolutions regarding items
included or to be included in the agenda of the AGM.
Such requests must be in writing and sent to BNP Paribas by post or fax (see
contact details in Section VI below) or by email to
lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com. They must be accompanied by a
justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the AGM. They must also
indicate the postal or electronic address at which the Company or BNP
Paribas (as the Company's agent) may acknowledge receipt of these requests.
Any such request and accompanying documents from shareholders must be
received by BNP Paribas, not later than the 22nd day before the AGM (i.e.
not later than 28 May 2018).
The Company or BNP Paribas as the Company's agent, shall acknowledge receipt
of any such requests within 48 hours of receipt.
The Company shall publish a revised agenda at the latest on the 15th day
before the AGM (i.e. 4 June 2018).
IV RIGHT TO ASK QUESTIONS
Every shareholder has the right to ask questions concerning items on the
agenda of the AGM during the AGM. The Company will respond to such questions
on a best efforts basis subject to the measures which it may take to ensure
the identification of shareholders, the good order of the AGM and its
preparation and the protection of confidentiality and the Company's business
interests. The Company may, at its discretion, reply to such questions
either globally or individually, during the AGM.
V PARTICIPATION TO THE AGM
The rights of shareholders to participate to the AGM and exercise voting
rights are subject to such shareholders being shareholders of the Company at
midnight (24:00) Luxembourg time on 5 June 2018 (the "Record Date", i.e. the
day falling fourteen (14) days before the date of the AGM).
In order to participate to the AGM, a shareholder must:-
(i) indicate his/her/its intention to participate at the latest by 23:59 CET
on 5 June 2018, the Record Date. This confirmation of participation may be
given in writing (by post or fax (see contact details in Section VI below)
or by email to lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com) by a shareholder directly
or someone on its behalf to BNP Paribas;
(ii) procure that a Shareholding Confirmation Certificate is received by BNP
Paribas at the latest by noon (12:00 noon CET) on 17 June 2018. This
"Shareholding Confirmation Certificate" must indicate the shareholder's name
and the number of Company shares held at midnight, (24:00) Luxembourg time
on the Record Date. The Shareholding Confirmation Certificate shall be
issued by the bank, the professional securities' depositary or the financial
institution where the shares are on deposit. A template form can be
downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.ado.properties/, and
(iii) depending on whether the shareholder wishes to participate to the
AGM:-
1. by attendance in person, he/she/it must simply attend the AGM and
identify himself/herself with a valid identification card (noting that the
Shareholding Confirmation Certificate must already have been sent to BNP
Paribas at the latest by noon (12:00 noon CET) on 17 June 2018); or
2. by appointing a proxy of his/her/its choice to exercise his/her/is voting
rights, he/she/it must complete and sign the Proxy and Voting Form,
excluding section 2, 3 and 4 and return that form to BNP Paribas at the
latest by noon (12:00 noon CET) on 17 June 2018 (together with the
Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above); or
3. appointing a proxy nominated by the Company to execute voting rights
according to explicit instructions, he/she/it must complete and sign the
Proxy and Voting Form, excluding section 1 and 3 and return that form to BNP
Paribas at the latest by noon (12:00 noon CET) on 17 June 2018 (together
with the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above);
4. by voting by correspondence, he/she/it must complete and sign the Proxy
and Voting Form, excluding section 1 and 2 and return that form to BNP
Paribas at the latest by noon (12:00 noon CET) on 17 June 2018 (together
with the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above);
The Proxy and Voting Form or downloaded from the Company's website at
http://www.ado.properties/
Persons designated as proxyholder in accordance with section 1 of the Proxy
and Voting Form must provide proof of their identity in form of a valid
passport or identity card at the AGM.
VI CONTACT DETAILS OF BNP PARIBAS
The contact details of the agent duly mandated by the Company to receive
confirmation of participation to the AGM and to receive the Shareholding
Confirmation Certificate, the Proxy and Voting Form, proposals of additional
agenda items and proposed resolutions pursuant to this convening notice are
as follows:-
BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch
Corporate Trust Services
60, avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Postal address:- L-2085 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Tel:+352 26 96 2389 Fax:- +352 26 96 9757
Email: lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com
Signed in Luxembourg on 15 May 2018 for publication on 18 May 2018
The Board of Directors
Mr. Moshe Lahmani
(The Chairman)
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Telefon: +352 26 493 412
Fax: +352 27 860 722
E-Mail: ir@ado.properties
Internet: www.ado.immo
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indizes: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT
Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Exchange; Luxemburg
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
687339 18.05.2018
