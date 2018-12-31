DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung 2019 (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADO Properties":

ADO Properties S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung 2019

DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung

ADO Properties S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung

2019

20.05.2019 / 13:24

ADO Properties S.A.

Société anonyme

1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B197554

(the "Company")

CONVENING NOTICE

The shareholders of the Company

are invited to attend the

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

(the "AGM" or "General Meeting")

at 12.00 P.M. CET on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at Aerogolf Center, 1B

Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

in order to deliberate on the items of the agenda set out below.

PARTICIPATION TO THIS MEETING (IN ANY FORM) MUST BE CONFIRMED BY 6 JUNE 2019

International Securities Identification number (ISIN): LU1250154413

AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

1. Presentation of the special report of the board of directors of the

Company (as required pursuant to Article 441-7 of the Luxembourg law of 10

August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended) on any transaction, since

the last general meeting of the Company, in respect of which any of the

directors declared to have an interest conflicting with that of the Company.

No resolution required.

2. Presentation of the management report of the board of directors for the

financial year ending 31 December 2018 and the reports of the independent

auditor on the stand-alone annual financial statements and the consolidated

financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending 31

December 2018.

No resolution required.

3. Approval of the stand-alone annual financial statements of the Company

for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution I)

The General Meeting, after having reviewed the management report of the

board of directors and the report of the independent auditor, approves the

stand-alone annual financial statements for the financial year ending 31

December 2018 in their entirety, showing a profit for that year of EUR

46,226,992 established in accordance with Luxembourg GAAP.

4. Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the

financial year ending 31 December 2018.

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution II)

The General Meeting, after having reviewed the management report of the

board of directors and the report of the independent auditor, approves the

consolidated financial statements of the Company established in accordance

with international accounting standards for the financial year ending 31

December 2018, showing a consolidated net profit of EUR 397,464,005.

5. Approval of the allocation of results and determination of the dividend.

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution III)

The General Meeting acknowledges that the net profit of the Company amounts

to EUR 46,226,992 according to the stand-alone financial statements

established in accordance with Luxembourg GAAP.

On this basis the General Meeting, upon the proposal of the board of

directors, decides to pay out a dividend from the distributable results and

to allocate the results of the Company based on the stand-alone annual

financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending 31

December 2018.

Distributable profits 31 December 2018:

In EUR

Share Capital 54,722

Profit brought forward - opening balance 01.01.2018 19,766,631

Profit (loss) for year 2018 46,226,992

Closing balance as at 31.12.2018 65,993,623

Restricted profit:

Net book value of formation expenses as 31.12.2018 (9,657,943)

Legal reserve (4)

Distributable amount retained earnings 56,335,676

Share premium account 844,345,307

Total maximum distributable amount 900,680,983

Total proposed divided (0.75 EUR per share) (33,000,000)

Distributable amount carried forward 867,680,983

The General Meeting acknowledges that the record date determining the

eligibility to receive a dividend payment shall be the date of this AGM

(i.e. 20 June 2019), and that the payment of dividends shall commence on 21

June 2019.

6. Approval of the re-appointment of Mr. Rabin Savion as director of the

Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the annual

general meeting to take place in the year 2020 on the condition that Mr.

Rabin Savion remains in the position of CEO of the Company during that

period of his appointment; approval that Mr. Rabin Savion shall receive no

remuneration in respect of his corporate mandate as a director of the

Company but that the board of directors shall be entitled to approve his

remuneration for his mandate as CEO of the Company in such amount as the

board of directors deems appropriate.

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution IV)

The General Meeting approves the appointment of Mr. Rabin Savion as director

of the Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the

annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2020 on the

condition that Mr. Rabin Savion remains in the position of CEO of the

Company. For the avoidance of doubt, if Mr. Rabin Savion ceases to be the

CEO of the Company for any reason prior to the annual general meeting to

take place in the year 2020, his position as a director of the Company will

be deemed to terminate automatically.

The General Meeting approves that Mr. Rabin Savion shall receive no

remuneration in respect of his corporate mandate as a director of the

Company but that the board of directors shall be entitled to approve his

remuneration for his mandate as CEO of the Company in such amount as the

board of directors deems appropriate.

7. Approval of the re-appointment of Mr. Michael Bütter as director of the

Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the annual

general meeting to take place in the year 2020 and approval of his annual

fixed remuneration of EUR 50,000 and an additional remuneration amount of

EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of directors or any

committee of the Company, of which he is a member.

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution V)

The General Meeting approves the appointment of Mr. Michael Bütter as

director of the Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until

the annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2020.

The General Meeting approves the annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Michael

Bütter for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional

remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of

directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a member.

8. Approval of the re-appointment of Mr. Amit Segev as director of the

Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the annual

general meeting to take place in the year 2020 and approval of his annual

fixed remuneration of EUR 50,000 and an additional remuneration amount of

EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of directors or any

committee of the Company, of which he is a member.

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution VI)

The General Meeting approves the appointment of Mr. Amit Segev as director

of the Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the

annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2020.

The General Meeting approves the annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Amit Segev

for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional

remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of

directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a member.

9 Approval of the re-appointment of Mr. Jörn Stobbe as director of the

Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the annual

general meeting to take place in the year 2020 and approval of his annual

fixed remuneration of EUR 50,000 and an additional remuneration amount of

EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of directors or any

committee of the Company, of which he is a member.

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution VII)

The General Meeting approves the appointment of Mr. Jörn Stobbe as director

of the Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the

annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2020.

The General Meeting approves the annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Jörn

Stobbe for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional

remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of

directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a member.

10. Approval of annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Moshe Dayan for his role as

director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional remuneration amount of

EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of directors or any

committee of the Company, of which he is a member.

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution VIII)

The General Meeting approves the annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Moshe

Dayan for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional

remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of

directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a member.

11. Approval of annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Sebastian-Dominik Jais for

his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional

remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of

directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a member.

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution IX)

The General Meeting approves the annual fixed remuneration of Mr.

Sebastian-Dominik Jais for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000

and an additional remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a

meeting of the board of directors or any committee of the Company, of which

he is a member.

12. Approval of annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Constantin Papadimitriou

for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional

remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of

directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a member.

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution X)

The General Meeting approves the annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Constantin

Papadimitriou for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an

additional remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of

the board of directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a

member.

13. Approval in principle to increase the board of directors of the Company

by appointing an additional independent director.

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution XI):

The General Meeting approves in principle to increase the board of directors

of the Company by appointing an additional independent director. It is noted

that in order to make this appointment once a candidate has been chosen, an

additional general meeting of shareholders must be convened.

14. Approval of the remuneration of any directors appointed by co-optation

of the board of directors in replacement of any directors appointed by the

general meeting of shareholders of the Company

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution XII)

To the extent that, prior to the next general meeting of shareholders of the

Company, the board of directors appoints by co-optation any new directors in

replacement of directors appointed by the general meeting of shareholders,

the General Meeting hereby approves that such co-opted directors shall be

entitled to receive the same remuneration as the directors whom they have

replaced.

15. Approval of the discharge of all directors having held office during the

financial year ending 31 December 2018

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution XIII)

The General Meeting decides to grant discharge to all directors having held

office during the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

16. Approval of the re-appointment of KPMG Luxembourg as independent auditor

of the Company until the annual general meeting to take place in 2020.

Draft resolution (AGM Resolution XIV)

The General Meeting decides to approve the re-appointment of KPMG

Luxembourg, société cooperative, with registered office at 39, avenue John

F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg as independent auditor of the Company until

the annual general meeting to take place in 2020.

I AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION

The following information is available on the Company's website

http://www.ado.properties/ and at the Company's registered office in

Luxembourg as from the date of publication of the convening notice in the

Luxembourg Official Gazette (Receuil Electronique des Sociétés et

Associations) and in the Luxembourg newspaper WORT:-

- this convening notice for the AGM

- the total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the convening

notice

- the special report of the board of directors of the Company (as required

pursuant to Article 441-7 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on

commercial companies, as amended)

- the full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the

AGM

- the draft resolutions in relation to each of the above agenda points to be

adopted at the AGM, or where no resolution is proposed to be adopted, a

comment from the board of directors; and

- the proxy and voting form to be used if voting by proxy or by

correspondence (the "Proxy and Voting Form")

Shareholders may obtain a copy of the full text of any document to be made

available by the Company at the AGM and draft resolutions proposed to be

adopted by the AGM upon request by mail, fax or email to BNP Paribas

Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch, in its capacity as mandated agent of

the Company ("BNP Paribas").

II QUORUM AND VOTING

The AGM will validly deliberate on all resolutions on the agenda regardless

of the number of shareholders present and of the number of shares

represented, and the resolutions relating to these agenda items will be

adopted by a simple majority of the votes validly cast by shareholders

present or represented. Each share is entitled to one vote.

III RIGHT OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ADD ITEMS TO THE AGENDA OR TO TABLE ALTERNATIVE

RESOLUTIONS

Shareholders holding individually or collectively at least 5% of the issued

share capital of the Company have the right (a) to add new items on the

agenda of the AGM and/or (b) to table draft resolutions regarding items

included or to be included in the agenda of the AGM.

Such requests must be in writing and sent to BNP Paribas by post or fax (see

contact details in Section VI below) or by email to

cecile.baumann@bnpparibas.com and lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com. They

must be accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted

at the AGM. They must also indicate the postal or electronic address at

which the Company or BNP Paribas (as the Company's agent) may acknowledge

receipt of these requests. The requests must be accompanied by proof (in the

form of a certificate issued the bank, the custodian, professional

securities' depositary or the financial institution where the shares are on

deposit) that the shareholder(s) hold the required number of shares on the

date of the request (i.e. at least 5%). The new agenda points/draft

resolutions will only be considered by the AGM if the requesting

shareholder(s) holds the requisite number of shares also on the Record Date

(as defined below).

Any such request and accompanying documents from shareholders must be

received by BNP Paribas, not later than the 22nd day before the AGM (i.e.

not later than 29 May 2019).

The Company or BNP Paribas as the Company's agent, shall acknowledge receipt

of any such requests within 48 hours of receipt.

The Company shall publish a revised agenda at the latest on the 15th day

before the AGM (i.e. 5 June 2019).

IV RIGHT TO ASK QUESTIONS

Every shareholder has the right to ask questions concerning items on the

agenda of the AGM during the AGM. The Company will respond to such questions

on a best efforts basis subject to the measures which it may take to ensure

the identification of shareholders, the good order of the AGM and its

preparation and the protection of confidentiality and the Company's business

interests. The Company may, at its discretion, reply to such questions

either globally or individually, during the AGM.

V PARTICIPATION TO THE AGM

The rights of shareholders to participate to the AGM and exercise voting

rights are subject to such shareholders being shareholders of the Company at

midnight (24:00) Luxembourg time on 6 June 2019 (the "Record Date", i.e. the

day falling fourteen (14) days before the date of the AGM).

In order to participate to the AGM, a shareholder must:-

(i) indicate his/her/its intention to participate in any form (in person, by

proxy or by voting form) at the latest by 23:59 CET on 6 June 2019, the

Record Date (as required by the Article 5 (3) law of 24 May 2011 on the

exercise of certain rights of shareholders in general meetings of listed

companies). This confirmation of participation may be given in writing (by

post or fax (see contact details in Section VI below) or by email to

cecile.baumann@bnpparibas.com and lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com) by a

shareholder directly or someone on its behalf to BNP Paribas;

(ii) procure that a Shareholding Confirmation Certificate is received by BNP

Paribas at the latest by midnight ( (24:00) Luxembourg time) on 18 June 2019.

This "Shareholding Confirmation Certificate" must indicate the shareholder's

name and the number of Company shares held at midnight, (24:00) Luxembourg

time on the Record Date. The Shareholding Confirmation Certificate shall be

issued by the bank, the professional securities' depositary or the financial

institution where the shares are on deposit. A template form can be

downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.ado.properties/, and

(iii) depending on whether the shareholder wishes to participate to the

AGM:-

1. by attendance in person, he/she/it must simply attend the AGM and

identify himself/herself with a valid identification card (noting that the

Shareholding Confirmation Certificate must already have been sent to BNP

Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 Luxembourg time) on 18 June 2019);

or

2. by appointing a proxy of his/her/its choice to exercise his/her/is voting

rights, he/she/it must complete and sign the Proxy and Voting Form,

excluding section 2, 3 and 4 and return that form to BNP Paribas at the

latest by midnight (24:00 Luxembourg time) on 18 June 2019 (together with

the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above); or

3. appointing a proxy nominated by the Company to execute voting rights

according to explicit instructions, he/she/it must complete and sign the

Proxy and Voting Form, excluding section 1 and 3 and return that form to BNP

Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 Luxembourg time) on 18 June 2019

(together with the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above);

4. by voting by correspondence, he/she/it must complete and sign the Proxy

and Voting Form, excluding section 1 and 2 and return that form to BNP

Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 Luxembourg time) on 18 June 2019

(together with the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above);

The Proxy and Voting Form or downloaded from the Company's website at

http://www.ado.properties/

Persons designated as proxyholder in accordance with section 1 of the Proxy

and Voting Form must provide proof of their identity in form of a valid

passport or identity card at the AGM.

VI CONTACT DETAILS OF BNP PARIBAS

The contact details of the agent duly mandated by the Company to receive

confirmation of participation to the AGM and to receive the Shareholding

Confirmation Certificate, the Proxy and Voting Form, proposals of additional

agenda items and proposed resolutions pursuant to this convening notice are

as follows:-

BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch

Corporate Trust Services

60, avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Postal address:- L-2085 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Tel:+352 26 96 2389 Fax:- +352 26 96 9757

Email: cecile.baumann@bnpparibas.com; lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com

Signed on 15 May 2019 for publication on 20 May 2019

The Board of Directors

Mr. Moshe Dayan

(The Chairman)

