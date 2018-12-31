Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADO Properties":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung 2019 (deutsch)




20.05.19 13:24
dpa-AFX

ADO Properties S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung 2019



^


DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung


ADO Properties S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung


2019



20.05.2019 / 13:24


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ADO Properties S.A.


Société anonyme


1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg


Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


RCS Luxembourg: B197554


(the "Company")



CONVENING NOTICE


The shareholders of the Company


are invited to attend the


Annual General Meeting of Shareholders


(the "AGM" or "General Meeting")


at 12.00 P.M. CET on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at Aerogolf Center, 1B


Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


in order to deliberate on the items of the agenda set out below.




PARTICIPATION TO THIS MEETING (IN ANY FORM) MUST BE CONFIRMED BY 6 JUNE 2019




International Securities Identification number (ISIN): LU1250154413



AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS



1. Presentation of the special report of the board of directors of the


Company (as required pursuant to Article 441-7 of the Luxembourg law of 10


August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended) on any transaction, since


the last general meeting of the Company, in respect of which any of the


directors declared to have an interest conflicting with that of the Company.



No resolution required.




2. Presentation of the management report of the board of directors for the


financial year ending 31 December 2018 and the reports of the independent


auditor on the stand-alone annual financial statements and the consolidated


financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending 31


December 2018.



No resolution required.




3. Approval of the stand-alone annual financial statements of the Company


for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution I)



The General Meeting, after having reviewed the management report of the


board of directors and the report of the independent auditor, approves the


stand-alone annual financial statements for the financial year ending 31


December 2018 in their entirety, showing a profit for that year of EUR


46,226,992 established in accordance with Luxembourg GAAP.




4. Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the


financial year ending 31 December 2018.



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution II)



The General Meeting, after having reviewed the management report of the


board of directors and the report of the independent auditor, approves the


consolidated financial statements of the Company established in accordance


with international accounting standards for the financial year ending 31


December 2018, showing a consolidated net profit of EUR 397,464,005.




5. Approval of the allocation of results and determination of the dividend.



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution III)



The General Meeting acknowledges that the net profit of the Company amounts


to EUR 46,226,992 according to the stand-alone financial statements


established in accordance with Luxembourg GAAP.



On this basis the General Meeting, upon the proposal of the board of


directors, decides to pay out a dividend from the distributable results and


to allocate the results of the Company based on the stand-alone annual


financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending 31


December 2018.



Distributable profits 31 December 2018:



In EUR


Share Capital 54,722


Profit brought forward - opening balance 01.01.2018 19,766,631


Profit (loss) for year 2018 46,226,992


Closing balance as at 31.12.2018 65,993,623



Restricted profit:


Net book value of formation expenses as 31.12.2018 (9,657,943)


Legal reserve (4)


Distributable amount retained earnings 56,335,676


Share premium account 844,345,307


Total maximum distributable amount 900,680,983


Total proposed divided (0.75 EUR per share) (33,000,000)


Distributable amount carried forward 867,680,983


The General Meeting acknowledges that the record date determining the


eligibility to receive a dividend payment shall be the date of this AGM


(i.e. 20 June 2019), and that the payment of dividends shall commence on 21


June 2019.




6. Approval of the re-appointment of Mr. Rabin Savion as director of the


Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the annual


general meeting to take place in the year 2020 on the condition that Mr.


Rabin Savion remains in the position of CEO of the Company during that


period of his appointment; approval that Mr. Rabin Savion shall receive no


remuneration in respect of his corporate mandate as a director of the


Company but that the board of directors shall be entitled to approve his


remuneration for his mandate as CEO of the Company in such amount as the


board of directors deems appropriate.



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution IV)



The General Meeting approves the appointment of Mr. Rabin Savion as director


of the Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the


annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2020 on the


condition that Mr. Rabin Savion remains in the position of CEO of the


Company. For the avoidance of doubt, if Mr. Rabin Savion ceases to be the


CEO of the Company for any reason prior to the annual general meeting to


take place in the year 2020, his position as a director of the Company will


be deemed to terminate automatically.



The General Meeting approves that Mr. Rabin Savion shall receive no


remuneration in respect of his corporate mandate as a director of the


Company but that the board of directors shall be entitled to approve his


remuneration for his mandate as CEO of the Company in such amount as the


board of directors deems appropriate.




7. Approval of the re-appointment of Mr. Michael Bütter as director of the


Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the annual


general meeting to take place in the year 2020 and approval of his annual


fixed remuneration of EUR 50,000 and an additional remuneration amount of


EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of directors or any


committee of the Company, of which he is a member.



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution V)



The General Meeting approves the appointment of Mr. Michael Bütter as


director of the Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until


the annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2020.



The General Meeting approves the annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Michael


Bütter for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional


remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of


directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a member.




8. Approval of the re-appointment of Mr. Amit Segev as director of the


Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the annual


general meeting to take place in the year 2020 and approval of his annual


fixed remuneration of EUR 50,000 and an additional remuneration amount of


EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of directors or any


committee of the Company, of which he is a member.



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution VI)



The General Meeting approves the appointment of Mr. Amit Segev as director


of the Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the


annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2020.



The General Meeting approves the annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Amit Segev


for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional


remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of


directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a member.




9 Approval of the re-appointment of Mr. Jörn Stobbe as director of the


Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the annual


general meeting to take place in the year 2020 and approval of his annual


fixed remuneration of EUR 50,000 and an additional remuneration amount of


EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of directors or any


committee of the Company, of which he is a member.



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution VII)



The General Meeting approves the appointment of Mr. Jörn Stobbe as director


of the Company for a period running from the date of this AGM until the


annual general meeting of the Company to take place in the year 2020.



The General Meeting approves the annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Jörn


Stobbe for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional


remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of


directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a member.




10. Approval of annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Moshe Dayan for his role as


director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional remuneration amount of


EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of directors or any


committee of the Company, of which he is a member.



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution VIII)



The General Meeting approves the annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Moshe


Dayan for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional


remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of


directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a member.




11. Approval of annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Sebastian-Dominik Jais for


his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional


remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of


directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a member.



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution IX)



The General Meeting approves the annual fixed remuneration of Mr.


Sebastian-Dominik Jais for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000


and an additional remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a


meeting of the board of directors or any committee of the Company, of which


he is a member.




12. Approval of annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Constantin Papadimitriou


for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an additional


remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of the board of


directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a member.



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution X)



The General Meeting approves the annual fixed remuneration of Mr. Constantin


Papadimitriou for his role as director in an amount of EUR 50,000 and an


additional remuneration amount of EUR 1,500 per attendance at a meeting of


the board of directors or any committee of the Company, of which he is a


member.




13. Approval in principle to increase the board of directors of the Company


by appointing an additional independent director.



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution XI):



The General Meeting approves in principle to increase the board of directors


of the Company by appointing an additional independent director. It is noted


that in order to make this appointment once a candidate has been chosen, an


additional general meeting of shareholders must be convened.




14. Approval of the remuneration of any directors appointed by co-optation


of the board of directors in replacement of any directors appointed by the


general meeting of shareholders of the Company



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution XII)



To the extent that, prior to the next general meeting of shareholders of the


Company, the board of directors appoints by co-optation any new directors in


replacement of directors appointed by the general meeting of shareholders,


the General Meeting hereby approves that such co-opted directors shall be


entitled to receive the same remuneration as the directors whom they have


replaced.




15. Approval of the discharge of all directors having held office during the


financial year ending 31 December 2018



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution XIII)



The General Meeting decides to grant discharge to all directors having held


office during the financial year ending 31 December 2018.




16. Approval of the re-appointment of KPMG Luxembourg as independent auditor


of the Company until the annual general meeting to take place in 2020.



Draft resolution (AGM Resolution XIV)



The General Meeting decides to approve the re-appointment of KPMG


Luxembourg, société cooperative, with registered office at 39, avenue John


F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg as independent auditor of the Company until


the annual general meeting to take place in 2020.



*****



I AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION



The following information is available on the Company's website


http://www.ado.properties/ and at the Company's registered office in


Luxembourg as from the date of publication of the convening notice in the


Luxembourg Official Gazette (Receuil Electronique des Sociétés et


Associations) and in the Luxembourg newspaper WORT:-



- this convening notice for the AGM



- the total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the convening


notice



- the special report of the board of directors of the Company (as required


pursuant to Article 441-7 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on


commercial companies, as amended)



- the full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the


AGM



- the draft resolutions in relation to each of the above agenda points to be


adopted at the AGM, or where no resolution is proposed to be adopted, a


comment from the board of directors; and



- the proxy and voting form to be used if voting by proxy or by


correspondence (the "Proxy and Voting Form")



Shareholders may obtain a copy of the full text of any document to be made


available by the Company at the AGM and draft resolutions proposed to be


adopted by the AGM upon request by mail, fax or email to BNP Paribas


Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch, in its capacity as mandated agent of


the Company ("BNP Paribas").




II QUORUM AND VOTING



The AGM will validly deliberate on all resolutions on the agenda regardless


of the number of shareholders present and of the number of shares


represented, and the resolutions relating to these agenda items will be


adopted by a simple majority of the votes validly cast by shareholders


present or represented. Each share is entitled to one vote.




III RIGHT OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ADD ITEMS TO THE AGENDA OR TO TABLE ALTERNATIVE


RESOLUTIONS



Shareholders holding individually or collectively at least 5% of the issued


share capital of the Company have the right (a) to add new items on the


agenda of the AGM and/or (b) to table draft resolutions regarding items


included or to be included in the agenda of the AGM.



Such requests must be in writing and sent to BNP Paribas by post or fax (see


contact details in Section VI below) or by email to


cecile.baumann@bnpparibas.com and lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com. They


must be accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted


at the AGM. They must also indicate the postal or electronic address at


which the Company or BNP Paribas (as the Company's agent) may acknowledge


receipt of these requests. The requests must be accompanied by proof (in the


form of a certificate issued the bank, the custodian, professional


securities' depositary or the financial institution where the shares are on


deposit) that the shareholder(s) hold the required number of shares on the


date of the request (i.e. at least 5%). The new agenda points/draft


resolutions will only be considered by the AGM if the requesting


shareholder(s) holds the requisite number of shares also on the Record Date


(as defined below).



Any such request and accompanying documents from shareholders must be


received by BNP Paribas, not later than the 22nd day before the AGM (i.e.


not later than 29 May 2019).



The Company or BNP Paribas as the Company's agent, shall acknowledge receipt


of any such requests within 48 hours of receipt.



The Company shall publish a revised agenda at the latest on the 15th day


before the AGM (i.e. 5 June 2019).




IV RIGHT TO ASK QUESTIONS



Every shareholder has the right to ask questions concerning items on the


agenda of the AGM during the AGM. The Company will respond to such questions


on a best efforts basis subject to the measures which it may take to ensure


the identification of shareholders, the good order of the AGM and its


preparation and the protection of confidentiality and the Company's business


interests. The Company may, at its discretion, reply to such questions


either globally or individually, during the AGM.




V PARTICIPATION TO THE AGM



The rights of shareholders to participate to the AGM and exercise voting


rights are subject to such shareholders being shareholders of the Company at


midnight (24:00) Luxembourg time on 6 June 2019 (the "Record Date", i.e. the


day falling fourteen (14) days before the date of the AGM).



In order to participate to the AGM, a shareholder must:-



(i) indicate his/her/its intention to participate in any form (in person, by


proxy or by voting form) at the latest by 23:59 CET on 6 June 2019, the


Record Date (as required by the Article 5 (3) law of 24 May 2011 on the


exercise of certain rights of shareholders in general meetings of listed


companies). This confirmation of participation may be given in writing (by


post or fax (see contact details in Section VI below) or by email to


cecile.baumann@bnpparibas.com and lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com) by a


shareholder directly or someone on its behalf to BNP Paribas;



(ii) procure that a Shareholding Confirmation Certificate is received by BNP


Paribas at the latest by midnight ( (24:00) Luxembourg time) on 18 June 2019.


This "Shareholding Confirmation Certificate" must indicate the shareholder's


name and the number of Company shares held at midnight, (24:00) Luxembourg


time on the Record Date. The Shareholding Confirmation Certificate shall be


issued by the bank, the professional securities' depositary or the financial


institution where the shares are on deposit. A template form can be


downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.ado.properties/, and



(iii) depending on whether the shareholder wishes to participate to the


AGM:-



1. by attendance in person, he/she/it must simply attend the AGM and


identify himself/herself with a valid identification card (noting that the


Shareholding Confirmation Certificate must already have been sent to BNP


Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 Luxembourg time) on 18 June 2019);


or



2. by appointing a proxy of his/her/its choice to exercise his/her/is voting


rights, he/she/it must complete and sign the Proxy and Voting Form,


excluding section 2, 3 and 4 and return that form to BNP Paribas at the


latest by midnight (24:00 Luxembourg time) on 18 June 2019 (together with


the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above); or



3. appointing a proxy nominated by the Company to execute voting rights


according to explicit instructions, he/she/it must complete and sign the


Proxy and Voting Form, excluding section 1 and 3 and return that form to BNP


Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 Luxembourg time) on 18 June 2019


(together with the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above);



4. by voting by correspondence, he/she/it must complete and sign the Proxy


and Voting Form, excluding section 1 and 2 and return that form to BNP


Paribas at the latest by midnight (24:00 Luxembourg time) on 18 June 2019


(together with the Shareholding Confirmation Certificate mentioned above);



The Proxy and Voting Form or downloaded from the Company's website at


http://www.ado.properties/



Persons designated as proxyholder in accordance with section 1 of the Proxy


and Voting Form must provide proof of their identity in form of a valid


passport or identity card at the AGM.



VI CONTACT DETAILS OF BNP PARIBAS



The contact details of the agent duly mandated by the Company to receive


confirmation of participation to the AGM and to receive the Shareholding


Confirmation Certificate, the Proxy and Voting Form, proposals of additional


agenda items and proposed resolutions pursuant to this convening notice are


as follows:-



BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch



Corporate Trust Services



60, avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



Postal address:- L-2085 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



Tel:+352 26 96 2389 Fax:- +352 26 96 9757



Email: cecile.baumann@bnpparibas.com; lux.ostdomiciliees@bnpparibas.com



Signed on 15 May 2019 for publication on 20 May 2019



The Board of Directors



Mr. Moshe Dayan



(The Chairman)




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



20.05.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Telefon: +352 278 456 710


Fax: +352 262 634 079


E-Mail: ir@ado.properties


Internet: www.ado.properties


ISIN: LU1250154413


WKN: A14U78


Indizes: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT


Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Börse


Luxemburg, SIX


EQS News ID: 813421





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



813421 20.05.2019



°






Aktuell
FSD Pharma verpflichtet Cannabis Allstar Forscherteam
Pot Hot Stock 37 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 45 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu ADO Properties


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,48 € 49,12 € 0,36 € +0,73% 20.05./13:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1250154413 A14U78 55,75 € 44,28 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,44 € +0,37%  12:33
Xetra 49,48 € +0,73%  13:31
Düsseldorf 49,48 € +0,61%  13:30
Stuttgart 49,38 € +0,49%  09:20
Frankfurt 49,36 € +0,08%  09:56
München 49,14 € 0,00%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 54,50 $ 17.05.19
Berlin 48,90 € -0,49%  08:00
Hamburg 48,84 € -0,53%  08:09
Hannover 48,84 € -0,53%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neuer 505% Cannabis Aktientip nach 775% in 4 Monaten mit TransCanna. Börsenguru setzt nach 900% mit FSD Pharma auf diesen Pot Hot Stock

World Class Extractions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
24 ADO Properties S.A. 02.04.19
  Löschung 09.10.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...