DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals at premium to book value (deutsch)

11.10.21 08:23
dpa-AFX

11.10.2021 / 08:22


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals


at premium to book value



* Ca. 15,500 units to be sold to LEG at a value of ca. EUR 1.5bn



* ADLER to focus on strong top 7 cities in Germany




Berlin, 11 October 2021 - ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") accelerates


deleveraging and focusses its portfolio on stronger cities by signing a term


sheet with LEG Immobilien SE in order to sell ca 15,500 units.



The transaction valuation of ca EUR 1.5bn is at a premium to the respective


book value appraised by CBRE as of end of June 2021.



This is a clear reflection of the high quality profile of ADLER's portfolio


as well as the highly competitive and liquid landscape of the German


residential yielding market.



The assets to be disposed are located amongst others in Wilhelmshaven,


Göttingen and Wolfsburg, leading to a portfolio more focussed on Germany's


strong top 7 cities for the remaining yielding portfolio of ADLER.



The net proceeds, i.a. after repayment of secured loans, are expected to be


at around EUR 800m, thus accelerating deleveraging with the LTV target of


below 50%.



Closing of the transaction is subject to the conclusion of final agreements


and the fulfillment of customary market conditions, in particular regulatory


approvals, and is expected to take place by the end of 2021.



This disposal would have no impact on ADLER's recently increased financial


guidance for 2021 with a Net Rental Income target of EUR 340-345m and an FFO 1


target of EUR 135-140m.



Contact


Investor Relations:


T +352 278 456 710


E investorrelations@adler-group.com




11.10.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Telefon: +352 278 456 710


Fax: +352 203 015 00


E-Mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com


Internet: www.adler-group.com


ISIN: LU1250154413


WKN: A14U78


Indizes: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT


Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Börse


Luxemburg, SIX


EQS News ID: 1239665





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


1239665 11.10.2021



