DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals at premium to book value (deutsch)

ADLER Group S.



A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals at premium to book value

^

DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Verkauf

ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals

at premium to book value

11.10.2021 / 08:22

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ADLER Group S.A. to deliver on accelerated deleveraging with asset disposals

at premium to book value

* Ca. 15,500 units to be sold to LEG at a value of ca. EUR 1.5bn

* ADLER to focus on strong top 7 cities in Germany

Berlin, 11 October 2021 - ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") accelerates

deleveraging and focusses its portfolio on stronger cities by signing a term

sheet with LEG Immobilien SE in order to sell ca 15,500 units.

The transaction valuation of ca EUR 1.5bn is at a premium to the respective

book value appraised by CBRE as of end of June 2021.

This is a clear reflection of the high quality profile of ADLER's portfolio

as well as the highly competitive and liquid landscape of the German

residential yielding market.

The assets to be disposed are located amongst others in Wilhelmshaven,

Göttingen and Wolfsburg, leading to a portfolio more focussed on Germany's

strong top 7 cities for the remaining yielding portfolio of ADLER.

The net proceeds, i.a. after repayment of secured loans, are expected to be

at around EUR 800m, thus accelerating deleveraging with the LTV target of

below 50%.

Closing of the transaction is subject to the conclusion of final agreements

and the fulfillment of customary market conditions, in particular regulatory

approvals, and is expected to take place by the end of 2021.

This disposal would have no impact on ADLER's recently increased financial

guidance for 2021 with a Net Rental Income target of EUR 340-345m and an FFO 1

target of EUR 135-140m.

Contact

Investor Relations:

T +352 278 456 710

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

11.10.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Telefon: +352 278 456 710

Fax: +352 203 015 00

E-Mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com

Internet: www.adler-group.com

ISIN: LU1250154413

WKN: A14U78

Indizes: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT

Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Börse

Luxemburg, SIX

EQS News ID: 1239665

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1239665 11.10.2021

°