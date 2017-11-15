DGAP-News: ADC Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data for ADCT-402 and ADCT-301 at the American Society of Hematology 2017 Annual Meeting (deutsch)

ADC Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data for ADCT-402 and ADCT-301 at the American Society of Hematology 2017 Annual Meeting

^ EQS Group-News: ADC Therapeutics SA / Schlagwort(e): Konferenz ADC Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data for ADCT-402 and ADCT-301 at the American Society of Hematology 2017 Annual Meeting

15.11.2017 / 07:45

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ADC Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data for ADCT-402 and ADCT-301 at the American Society of Hematology 2017 Annual Meeting

Lausanne, Switzerland, November 15, 2017 - ADC Therapeutics (ADCT), an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) targeting major cancers, today announced that five abstracts, including one oral presentation, have been accepted for presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place December 9-12, 2017 in Atlanta, USA.



The presentations will highlight the clinical data from ADCT-402 and ADCT-301, the two most advanced programs in its portfolio of ADCs targeting haematological and solid tumours.

ADCT-402 and ADCT-301 are currently in four Phase Ia/Ib clinical studies, and incorporate a novel class of highly potent pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)-based warheads with a unique mode of action. ADCT-402 is an ADC targeting CD19 for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). ADCT-301 is an ADC targeting CD25 for the treatment of Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (HL/NHL), as well as acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

"We are excited by the clincal data we are presenting at ASH this year. The presentation and posters cover two clinical stage programs where we have seen considerable single agent clinical activity, in relapsed and refractory disease settings, in patients who have undergone multiple prior therapies, and have very limited treatment options," said Dr. Chris Martin, CEO of ADC Therapeutics. "We look forward to further developing our ADC pipeline and are pleased that our ADCs continue to demonstrate encouraging clinical activity across multiple tumor types."

The titles for the oral presentation and poster presentations are as follows, including date and time:

Oral presentation:

ADCT-402 (Abstract #187):

- "Encouraging early results from the first-In-human clinical trial of ADCT-402 (Loncastuximab tesirine), a novel pyrrolobenzodiazepine-based antibody drug conjugate, in relapsed/refractory B-cell lineage non-Hodgkin lymphoma." Session 626 Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 2:00pm to 3:30 pm, Bldg A, Lvl 4, A411-A412

Poster presentations:

ADCT-402 (Abstract #1321)

- "Interim data from a phase 1 study evaluating pyrrolobenzodiazepine-based antibody drug conjugate ADCT-402 (Loncastuximab tesirine) targeting CD19 for relapsed or refractory B-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia." Session 614 Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2

ADCT- 402 (Abstract #2543):

- "Elucidating exposure-response (safety and efficacy) of ADCT-402 (Loncastuximab tesirine), a novel pyrrolobenzodiazepine-containing antibody drug conjugate, for recommended phase 2 dose determination in patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma." Session 614 Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2

ADCT-301 (Abstract #1510):

- "Interim results from a phase 1 study of ADCT-301 (Camidanlumab tesirine) show promising activity of a novel pyrrolobenzodiazepine-based antibody drug conjugate in relapsed/refractory Hodgkin/non-Hodgkin lymphoma." Session 624 Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2

ADCT-301 (Abstract #2662):

- "Results from an ongoing phase 1 Study indicate ADCT-301 (Camidanlumab tesirine) is well tolerated in patients with relapsed or refractory CD25-positive acute leukemia." Session 616 Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2

Learn more about the ADC programs at the ADC Therapeutics Booth #323 in the Exhibition Hall B2

About ADCT-402 ADCT-402 is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to human CD19, conjugated through a linker to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)-dimer toxin. Once bound to a CD19-expresing cell, ADCT-402 is internalized into the cell where enzymes release the PBD-based warhead. CD19 is a clinically validated target for the treatment of certain CD19-expressing B-cell malignancies. The PBD-based warhead has the ability to form highly cytotoxic DNA interstrand cross-links, blocking cell division and resulting in cell death. ADCT-402 is being evaluated in two ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage acute lymphoblastic leukemia. ( www.adct-402.com)

About ADCT-301 ADCT-301 is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a monoclonal antibody that binds to CD25 (HuMax(R)-TAC, licensed from Genmab A/S), conjugated through a linker to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer toxin. Once bound to a CD25-expresing cell, ADCT-301 is internalized into the cell where enzymes release the PBD-based warhead. CD25 is an attractive target for an ADC approach as it is expressed in a wide range of hematological malignancies, including certain forms of lymphomas and leukemias, while its expression in healthy organs is restricted. ADCT-301 is being evaluated in two ongoing phase Ia/Ib clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and in patients with relapsed or refractory CD25-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). ( www.adct-301.com)

About ADC Therapeutics ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is an oncology drug development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting major types of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company's ADCs are highly targeted biopharmaceutical drugs that combine monoclonal antibodies specific to surface antigens present on particular tumor cells with a novel class of highly potent pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) based warheads via a chemical linker. The Company has four PBD-based antibody drug conjugates in six ongoing Phase Ia and Ib clinical trials in the USA and in Europe. ADCT enjoys strong relationships with world class partners, including AstraZeneca and its global biologics research and development arm, MedImmune. The Company is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, San Francisco and New Jersey. (www.adctherapeutics.com)

For more information please contact:

Dr. Chris Martin Chief Executive Officer chris.martin@adctherapeutics.com Tel.: +41 (0) 21 653 0200

Alexandre Müller Dynamics Group amu@dynamicsgroup.ch Tel: +41 (0) 43 268 3231

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BMWUUFVQNW Dokumenttitel: ADCT_ASH_Presentation_15.11.2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Medienmitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

629305 15.11.2017

°