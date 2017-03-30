DGAP-News: ADC Therapeutics Presents Pre-Clinical Data for Two Investigational ADCs at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (deutsch)

ADC Therapeutics Presents Pre-Clinical Data for Two Investigational ADCs at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Lausanne, Switzerland, March 30, 2017 - ADC Therapeutics (ADCT), an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) targeting major cancers, today announced that it will present two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2017 taking place April 1-5, 2017 in Washington, D.C., USA. The two poster presentations will highlight strong preclinical results from its investigational ADC portfolio including ADCT-402 and ADCT-502.

Poster titles and highlights of the data that will be presented are:

Mechanistic and benchmarking studies of ADCT-502, a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer-containing Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) targeting HER2-expressing solid tumors Abstract #52, April 2, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm ET

- ADCT-502 is an ADC composed of an engineered version of trastuzumab, directed against human HER2, conjugated to the PBD-based linker-drug tesirine.

- The preclinical data show superior in vivo anti-tumor activity of ADCT-502 compared to T-DM1 in various tumor xenografts with low HER2 levels and support the development of ADCT-502 not only in patients that have become resistant/refractory to T-DM1, but also in patients whose tumors express low levels of HER2, and are not eligible for treatment with T-DM1.

- ADCT anticipates starting a Phase I clinical trial in patients with solid tumors during first half of 2017.

Characterization of the mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics and preclinical safety of ADCT-402, a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer-containing Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) targeting CD19-expressing hematological malignancies Abstract #51, April 2, 2017 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm ET

- ADCT-402, currently in Phase I clinical trials for B-cell hematological malignancies, is an ADC composed of a humanized antibody against human CD19, conjugated to the PBD-based linker-drug tesirine.

- The data confirm the mode of action of ADCT-402 and provide relevant pharmacodynamic assays and preclinical safety assessment to guide the clinical development of this ADC in B-cell malignancies.

"We are thrilled by our data being presented at the AACR Annual Meeting which demonstrate both safety and efficacy of our proprietary ADC programs and support our ongoing preclinical and clinical development activities," said Dr. Chris Martin, CEO of ADC Therapeutics. "We look forward to further developing our ADC pipeline for the treatment of both solid and hematological cancers."

About ADCT-402 ADCT-402 is an investigational antibody drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to human CD19, conjugated to the PBD-based linker-drug tesirine. Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, ADCT-402 is internalized into the cell where enzymes release the PBD-based warhead. The PBD-based warhead has the ability to form highly cytotoxic DNA interstrand cross-links, blocking cell division and resulting in cell death. CD19 is a clinically validated target for the treatment of certain CD19-expressing B-cell malignancies. ADCT-402 is being evaluated in two ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

About ADCT-502 ADCT-502 is an investigational antibody drug conjugate (ADC) composed of the humanized monoclonal antibody trastuzumab directed against the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). The antibody is site-specifically conjugated to the PBD-based linker-drug tesirine. Once bound to the HER2 receptor on the cell surface, ADCT-502 is internalized into the cell where enzymes release the PBD-based warhead. HER2 is a well-established, clinically validated target expressed in a wide variety of solid tumors, including breast, gastric, esophageal, bladder and lung cancer. ADCT anticipates starting a Phase I clinical trial in patients with solid tumors during first half of 2017.

About ADC Therapeutics Founded in 2012, ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is an oncology drug development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting major types of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company's ADCs are highly targeted biopharmaceutical drugs that combine monoclonal antibodies specific to surface antigens present on particular tumor cells with a novel class of highly potent pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)-based warheads via a chemical linker. Its three lead programs, ADCT-301, ADCT-402, and ADCT-502 are in five Phase I clinical trials in the USA and in Europe. ADCT enjoys strong relationships with world class partners, including Astrazeneca and its global biologics research and development arm, MedImmune. The Company is based in Lausanne, Switzerland and has operations in London, San Francisco and New Jersey (www.adctherapeutics.com).

Dr. Chris Martin Chief Executive Officer chris.martin@adctherapeutics.com Tel.: +41 (0) 21 653 0200

Alexandre Müller Dynamics Group amu@dynamicsgroup.ch Tel: +41 (0) 43 268 3231

