DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG starts the year 2017 with tailwind (english)

2G Energy AG starts the year 2017 with tailwind

- High utilization of production capacity in the Heek location

- Order book posts EUR 91.2 million at year-end 2016 (2015: EUR 85.5 million)

- 2G switches to the new "Scale" stock exchange segment

2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), a leading German manufacturer of gas powered cogeneration (CHP) systems, has started the year 2017 with full order books. As of December 31, 2016, 2G reported orders on hand of EUR 91.2 million (2015: EUR 85.5 million; 2015: EUR 42.3 million). Despite traditionally strong year-end sales, a high order book was therefore transferred to the new year 2017.

In international business, the UK and the USA above all, with EUR 16.4 million and EUR 11.9 million respectively, contributed to the high order book position. Along with these two international core markets, France was the third largest market on the reporting date with orders on hand of EUR 7.7 million, followed by Japan (EUR 3.7 million). This gratifying development substantiates 2G's decision to develop the French market through its own subsidiary since September 2016. Moreover, the relatively high total order backlog reflects the results of the increased sales activities abroad.

Positive outlook New business, meaning the sum of orders that are part of the backlog but are not yet in progress, stood at EUR 53.7 million as of December 31, 2016 (2015: EUR 52.0 million). Against the backdrop of surplus orders and customer demand running at a steady and healthy level, 2G has commenced the fiscal year 2017 with positive prospects of growth in sales and earnings. The forecast for fiscal year 2017 will be released on April 27, 2017.

2G switches to the new "Scale" stock exchange segment 2G Energy AG will be switching to Deutsche Börse AG's new "Scale" segment and anticipates being admitted to the successor segment of Entry Standard as from the date of its launching on March 1, 2017. 2G Energy AG has been listed on Entry Standard since 2007. The company has meanwhile seen significant growth and positioned itself promisingly through its technology in the domestic and international arenas. The Management Board anticipates that the company will attract greater attention from investors and the media through the new "Scale" segment owing to the reduced and selected number of companies compared with Entry Standard.

Switching to this segment will bring additional obligations aimed at further enhancing transparency which, however, have been familiar territory for 2G for years. 2G Energy AG satisfies Deutsche Börse AG's requirement to hold an annual analyst and investor conference by participating in the German Equity Forum in Frankfurt. This is supplemented by requiring mandatory coverage by two providers determined by Deutsche Börse. 2G already has commissioned several analyst firms with conducting research since many years, with other reports also being published on a voluntary basis. It should be mentioned that the in future additional qualitative as well as quantitative research will not include investment recommendations. Another novelty is the extended period of four months for publishing the half-yearly report. 2G will, however, adhere to its former practice, which will mean the interim financial report will be released at the end of September 2017, as usual.

2G company portrait 2G Energy AG ranks among the world's leading manufacturers of cogeneration (CHP) systems for decentralized energy production and supply by means of combined heat and power. The company's product portfolio includes systems with electric capacity between 20 kW and 4,000 kW for operation with natural gas, biogas, biomethane and other lean gases. 2G has successfully installed several thousand CHP systems in 40 countries to date. Especially in the 50 kW to 550 kW performance range, 2G commands proprietary technological combustion engine concepts characterized by low specific fuel consumptions, high operational availability and optimized service intervals. Besides the main production site at the Group headquarters in Heek, Germany, the company has invested in an additional production and sales & service site in St. Augustine, Florida, USA. 2G's customers range from agricultural and industrial operations, local authorities, and the residential sector through to municipal utilities and large-scale utilities. The high level of customer satisfaction is founded on a dense service network as well as 2G power stations' high technical quality and performance. These power stations achieve an overall degree of efficiency from 85 percent and to well above 90 percent thanks to the combined heat and power performance.

Along with the construction of combined heat and power stations, the company, located in Westphalia in the northwest of Germany, offers integrated solutions spanning the planning stage and installation through to service and maintenance work. In the context of the energy policy revolution, and as part of modern energy supply concepts, CHP systems are gaining considerably in importance in intelligent energy grid systems - so- called virtual power plants - due to their decentralized and scalable operation, and predictable availability. 2G is consistently expanding its technology leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas engine technology for natural gas, biogas and synthetic gas applications (e.g. hydrogen), as well as in specific software development. The "virtual power plant" operating type, for example, has been created with a software solution. Overall, the 2G power plant is thereby operated on a basis that is "heating-managed and electricity-oriented" in order to significantly simplify integration within a grid group. In the energy policy revolution's future electricity market design, such digitalization-enabled flexibility forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and creates a high barrier to market entry for competitors.

The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed in the Entry Standard of Deutsche Börse AG since July 31, 2007. The share capital amounts to EUR 4,430,000, and is divided into 4,430,000 shares. The company's founders held 53.3 % of the shares as of the end of January 2017, with the free float amounting to 46.9 %.

2017 dates April 27, 2017 Preliminary figures as of December 31, 2016 for the 2G Group, FY 2017 results guidance May 30, 2017 Publication of Group Financial Report as of Dec. 31, 2016 July 11, 2017 Ordinary AGM, Ahaus Sept. 28, 2017 Semiannual consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2017 Nov. 27-29, 2017 German Equity Capital Forum 2017 Nov. 30, 2017 Q3 key figures and business trends

IR contact 2G Energy AG Benzstr. 3, 48619 Heek Tel.: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795 Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-15 Email: ir@2-g.de Internet: www.2-g.de

Company: 2G Energy AG
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

